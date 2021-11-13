HEALTH
Don’t Underestimate the Power of Yoga!
“Yoga is invigoration in relaxation. Freedom in routine. Confidence in self control. Energy within and energy without”
What is “Yoga”?
The word “Yoga” is derived from Sanskrit which means “union”. Yoga is a practice which uses postures and breathing techniques to induce relaxation and improve strength. There are Yoga “pose” ~ or “asana” ~ offers you to become more aware of your body, mind, and environment. There are many kinds of Yoga, ranging from gentle level Hatha Yoga to more intense such as Bikram Yoga. Every form of Yoga improves your health benefits from head to toe ~ your muscles, bones, and joints.
*Please always consult your physician prior to attempt any of these yoga poses and movements or using yoga as a treatment for any injury!
Don’t Underestimate the Power of Yoga
I started taking Yoga few years ago. I had never known what a powerful one hour of Yoga class can do to your body and especially your mind. When I entered the class for the very first time, I thought to myself ‘here we go, this is going to be a very easy stretching and flexibility without a drop of sweat during this session’. In the first few minutes through our Yoga ‘warm-up’, surprisingly I can feel sweat drops rolling on my back.
Mind can heal the Body ~ Namaste
I find this true that all Yoga makes people more accepting and loving toward themselves and their body. Often, it’s not the intense hard core cardio or kickboxing classes or weight lifting training you need, but rather a relaxing or energizing class, depending on your symptoms. Consult with your physician prior to taking any of these classes, or attempt to perform any of these Yoga poses.
However, I learn that there’s a misconception to some that Yoga is only about relaxation. There are some basic Yoga signature “poses” ~ or “asanas” ~ such as “Sun Salutation”, “Mountain Pose”, “Cobra”, or even “Warrior 2″ surprisingly can be stimulating to your body. Tight muscles throughout your body, back, shoulders, legs, arms, including your facial expression can be a factor in pain, and calming your nervous system will help relax them. To get the most effective benefits, I personally recommend skipping the hard-core Yoga and other intense trainings and emphasize meditation and stretching. You’re never too young or too old to reap the health benefits of Yoga. As each pose names sound as intimidating to you, believe me they are very simple to follow. Find out and discover yourself how Yoga poses ” will help you relax, refresh, and restart your engine, soul, mind, and body.
YOGA is best natural Rx *
Stay Healthy. Think Healthy. Body and Mind. There are more scientific proof that YOGA offers more health benefits than just mind relaxation, breathing exercise, meditation, muscle stretching, strength, and flexibility.
Health Benefits to Muscles, Bones, and Joints: Not only it can improve endurance, but a regular Yoga exercise can help and maintain your body strong, as it involves all muscles areas in performing any of ‘poses’ ~ ‘asanas’ ~ to hold and balance postures, strengthening your feet, hands, shoulders, lower back, abs, hip, legs, and shoulders. Yoga’s stretching and breathing exercises improve your flexibility, helping joints, tendons, and muscles stay limber. As with treating a back pain, try a much calming and gentle practice, such as “corpse” pose. Yoga is often prescribed to help heal various injuries*, including repetitive strain injuries, knee and back injuries, pulled hamstrings, even minor skin burns. Improve Bone Density: Yoga is also said to be an excellent weight-bearing exercise that can improve your bone density; particularly beneficial for women approaching menopause, since Yoga can help ward off osteoporosis, or thinning of the bone.
Depression Cure: A recent study has stated that Yoga helps your body produce serotonin, a natural antidepressant, and helps lower cortisol levels, which are elevated in people with depression. A study showed that people who took a 1-hour Yoga class, three times a week for two months, said they felt less depressed, angry, and anxious. Most of them felt their depression had went into remission.
Benefits to Cardivascular system: Yoga has tremendous health benefits to your heart. The powerful “poses” or “asanas” keep your blood flowing while focusing on breathing. It is a cardio conditioning which strengthens core muscles while it keeps blood and oxygen circulating throughout your body. People suffering from hypertension can benefit from Yoga tremendously, as it can actually lower your heart rate and blood pressure.
Boost antioxidant for stronger Immune system: A regular Yoga practice helps boost antioxidants throughout your body, resulting a stronger immune system and increase ability to heal quicker against disease or injury. Treatment for autoimmune diseases: It can reduce the symptoms these diseases often cause, such as stiffness, malaise, fatigue, and weakness.
Reduces Anxiety and Stress: Yoga is an effective form of psychological therapy. Because yoga is a form of meditation, it results in a sense of inner peace and purpose. It has been used to help treat a wide variety of emotional and mental disorders, including acute anxiety, depression, and mood swings. Even children can benefit from yoga. Those with attention deficit disorder and hyperactivity can learn to relax and get control by using yoga breathing and yoga ‘poses’ ~ ‘asanas’. Insomnia cure: A regular Yoga practice can help cure insomnia, which promotes to better and deeper sleep. The more soundly you sleep, the fewer pain chemicals your brain secretes. In addition, it can help fight fatigue and maintain your energy throughout the day.
*Please always consult your physician prior to attempt any of these yoga poses and movements or using yoga as a treatment for any injury!
I hope you find this somehow useful. Until then, here is an inspiring quote I’d like to share with you:
“The mind is everything; what you think, you become” ~ Buddha
Until then, be safe and stay positive in mind and heart!
Nicky Dare
Why Some Might FOLLOW Certain Public Officials?
Why does it, often, seem, some politicians, seem to get – away, with far – more, than others, and, as, is, often – said, some of these individuals, must be coated, with, Teflon? How come, certain individuals, continuously, maintain the loyalty of their supporters, despite their actions, lies, and actions, which, appear, to be, at – odds, with the best interests, of these, same people? After, over four decades, of involvement, in several, political campaigns, it still confuses/ perplexes, me, as, to why, some might FOLLOW, and strongly support certain public officials! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, using the mnemonic approach, what this means, and represents, and why it matters.
1. Face facts; future; fruition; fate; faithful; fiction: It seems, many people, would rather hear some fiction, which supports their beliefs, prejudices, biases, etc, than, to face the facts, and choose, someone, who might create a meeting – of – the – minds, for the greater good, and pay keen attention, to the future ramifications, and needs! Instead of serving their own self – interest, and focusing on, their personal/ political agenda, we need leaders, who are, consistently, faithful, to the best interests, of their constituents, etc! Only, then, might we choose, individuals, with significant power and influence over our fate, in a far, better way!
2. Options; opportunities; open – mind: Instead of proceeding, with, the mind – set, of, My way or the highway, we need to elect people, with an open – mind, and a willingness to consider, a variety of options and alternatives, and seek the finest opportunities, instead of settling, for good – enough!
3. Listen; learn: How can we expect better leaders, unless we demand better, and create an atmosphere, and set, of standards, where they prioritize, effectively, listening, and learning from every conversation, and experience?
4. Leadership; learn: Simply, holding a political, and/ or, public position, doesn’t mean, that person, is fit – to – lead! It requires a commitment to, and discipline, to clearly, demonstrate, effective, meaningful leadership! They must be willing to articulate a clear message, so constituents learn, and we minimize, repeating the same mistakes!
5. Organized; offers: Prepared, organized leadership, consistently, offers, the best opportunities, for all our citizens, etc!
6. Who; what; when; wisdom: Why can’t voters, proceed, with the wisdom, to consider, who is responsible, for what, and when, well – considered, actions, might be taken?
If, you are like, many others, you might have your doubts, about the character, etc, of those, holding, public office! Clearly, consider, as much as possible, before, deciding, if an individuals, earns the right, for you, to FOLLOW!
Does Secondhand Smoke Affect Your Health?
Today, we all know that smoking is injurious to health. According to scientists, even secondhand smoke can cause different types of cancer. This is the reason smoking in public places is banned in many countries across the globe. But in many night bars, it is still allowed. In this article, we are going to find out how secondhand smoke can have a negative impact on your health. Read on to find out more.
What is Secondhand Smoke?
These are of two types. One of the types is known as secondhand smoking. It is when a non-smoker is exposed to the smoke of tobacco involuntarily. This is known as second-hand smoking, which is equally dangerous to your health.
Can it cause Health Issues?
As said earlier, there is no difference between the two as far as health issues are concerned. If you are a second-hand smoke, you will be exposed to numerous chemicals that may cause cancer. Even if you have never lit a cigarette, you may get lung cancer because of second-hand smoking.
Common types of cancer that you may get include the cancer of nasal sinuses, rectum, bladder, larynx, breast, stomach, and brain. Apart from this, kids who are exposed to secondhand smoking may suffer from brain tumors, liver cancer, lymphoma, and leukemia, just to name a few.
Cardiovascular Disease
The involuntary inhaling of tobacco can damage your cardiovascular system as well. As a matter of fact, if you have a compromised cardiovascular system, you may suffer from heart diseases and even stroke.
If you are a non-smoker and you are exposed to a secondhand smoker, you have a 30% chance of developing heart disease. Besides, it will increase your risk for stroke by up to 30%. As a matter of fact, secondhand smoke is responsible for causing over 8000 deaths due to stroke.
Lung Cancer
We all know that smokers are at a higher risk of getting lung cancer. If someone around you is a heavy smoker, you are at a 30% risk of getting lung cancer. In the United States, more than 7000 people lose their lives from lung cancer, and all of them are secondhand smokers.
The reason is that these contains all of the chemicals that a cigarette generates when it is lit.
SIDS
Today, many women are having nightmares due to sudden infant death syndrome. In most cases, SIDS occurs during the first year. Actually, it refers to the sudden unexpected death of a healthy child. According to doctors, there is a link between SIDS and secondhand smoke.
Can an Air Purifier help you with Secondhand Smoke?
A good air purifier is an ideal device that can filter smoke without a problem. All you need to do is go for a unit that features a HEPA filter. This type of filter is known to remove 99.97% of airborne particles.
Summary
In short, secondhand smoke is quite dangerous for your health. Therefore, we suggest that you install a good air purifier in your bedroom or in any other place where you can find secondhand smoke. Hope this helps.
Construction Safety and Health Tips
Construction safety plan is terribly necessary whereas designing a project as any construction site will cause danger to individuals working in it. In order to prevent any kind of hazards from happening you want to keep some safety measures in place.
Keeping a construction safety manual comes highly recommended; some safety measures can be taken from the law and other are simply logic, however all these are terribly necessary as you do not want to take the risk of injury or death in your construction site.
Here are few safety concerns that should be taken care of:
Knowing a way to handle emergencies
Any construction worker should have the knowledge and coaching of the surroundings they are working in. It’s advised to coach and educate the workers on the location regarding fire procedures and first aid. Simply some basics like first aid kits, fire extinguishers, emergency phone numbers, location of the closest hospitals, evacuation plan will vastly help reduce the chance of accidents.
First aid and fire safety
As told earlier it is a must to coach the employee on first aid and fire safety. Make sure the construction site has enough first aid stations, materials like bandages, gauze, burn ointment and ice packs to take care of a fire accident. Make sure that the fire equipment is nearby and also the worker should remember of where the equipment is, how it should be used and what method to follow if there is a fire in a construction site.
Prevention is better than Cure – Taking Preventive Measures
Safety measures are always vital in a construction site. Before starting the day’s work there are various precautions that one will take to avoid accidents.
First, factor is to wear a helmet, eye protection glasses, gloves and correct outfit.
People working at construction site should be brave, fit and healthy. If the employee suffers from weakness or dizziness he should not be allowed to work at a high level to prevent him from falling off heights.
Right data concerning the work, a way to lift and move heavy things will save a worker from possible accidents. Taking somebody’s help to do so will save a life.
Further precautions
A construction employee should never use a power tool unless he’s trained to try and do so. Wearing safety harness at all times of work can prevent one from falling or getting injured. Putting a barricade within the areas of danger will stop both employee and also the visitor form going there.
One should guarantee that the worker knows all the above mentioned construction safety procedures and are willing to abide by them.
