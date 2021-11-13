Share Pin 0 Shares

“Yoga is invigoration in relaxation. Freedom in routine. Confidence in self control. Energy within and energy without”

What is “Yoga”?

The word “Yoga” is derived from Sanskrit which means “union”. Yoga is a practice which uses postures and breathing techniques to induce relaxation and improve strength. There are Yoga “pose” ~ or “asana” ~ offers you to become more aware of your body, mind, and environment. There are many kinds of Yoga, ranging from gentle level Hatha Yoga to more intense such as Bikram Yoga. Every form of Yoga improves your health benefits from head to toe ~ your muscles, bones, and joints.

*Please always consult your physician prior to attempt any of these yoga poses and movements or using yoga as a treatment for any injury!

Don’t Underestimate the Power of Yoga

I started taking Yoga few years ago. I had never known what a powerful one hour of Yoga class can do to your body and especially your mind. When I entered the class for the very first time, I thought to myself ‘here we go, this is going to be a very easy stretching and flexibility without a drop of sweat during this session’. In the first few minutes through our Yoga ‘warm-up’, surprisingly I can feel sweat drops rolling on my back.

Mind can heal the Body ~ Namaste

I find this true that all Yoga makes people more accepting and loving toward themselves and their body. Often, it’s not the intense hard core cardio or kickboxing classes or weight lifting training you need, but rather a relaxing or energizing class, depending on your symptoms. Consult with your physician prior to taking any of these classes, or attempt to perform any of these Yoga poses.

However, I learn that there’s a misconception to some that Yoga is only about relaxation. There are some basic Yoga signature “poses” ~ or “asanas” ~ such as “Sun Salutation”, “Mountain Pose”, “Cobra”, or even “Warrior 2″ surprisingly can be stimulating to your body. Tight muscles throughout your body, back, shoulders, legs, arms, including your facial expression can be a factor in pain, and calming your nervous system will help relax them. To get the most effective benefits, I personally recommend skipping the hard-core Yoga and other intense trainings and emphasize meditation and stretching. You’re never too young or too old to reap the health benefits of Yoga. As each pose names sound as intimidating to you, believe me they are very simple to follow. Find out and discover yourself how Yoga poses ” will help you relax, refresh, and restart your engine, soul, mind, and body.

YOGA is best natural Rx *

Stay Healthy. Think Healthy. Body and Mind. There are more scientific proof that YOGA offers more health benefits than just mind relaxation, breathing exercise, meditation, muscle stretching, strength, and flexibility.

Health Benefits to Muscles, Bones, and Joints : Not only it can improve endurance, but a regular Yoga exercise can help and maintain your body strong, as it involves all muscles areas in performing any of ‘poses’ ~ ‘asanas’ ~ to hold and balance postures, strengthening your feet, hands, shoulders, lower back, abs, hip, legs, and shoulders. Yoga’s stretching and breathing exercises improve your flexibility, helping joints, tendons, and muscles stay limber. As with treating a back pain, try a much calming and gentle practice, such as “corpse” pose. Yoga is often prescribed to help heal various injuries*, including repetitive strain injuries, knee and back injuries, pulled hamstrings, even minor skin burns. Improve Bone Density: Yoga is also said to be an excellent weight-bearing exercise that can improve your bone density; particularly beneficial for women approaching menopause, since Yoga can help ward off osteoporosis, or thinning of the bone.

Depression Cure : A recent study has stated that Yoga helps your body produce serotonin, a natural antidepressant, and helps lower cortisol levels, which are elevated in people with depression. A study showed that people who took a 1-hour Yoga class, three times a week for two months, said they felt less depressed, angry, and anxious. Most of them felt their depression had went into remission.

Benefits to Cardivascular system : Yoga has tremendous health benefits to your heart. The powerful “poses” or “asanas” keep your blood flowing while focusing on breathing. It is a cardio conditioning which strengthens core muscles while it keeps blood and oxygen circulating throughout your body. People suffering from hypertension can benefit from Yoga tremendously, as it can actually lower your heart rate and blood pressure.

Boost antioxidant for stronger Immune system: A regular Yoga practice helps boost antioxidants throughout your body, resulting a stronger immune system and increase ability to heal quicker against disease or injury. Treatment for autoimmune diseases: It can reduce the symptoms these diseases often cause, such as stiffness, malaise, fatigue, and weakness.

Reduces Anxiety and Stress: Yoga is an effective form of psychological therapy. Because yoga is a form of meditation, it results in a sense of inner peace and purpose. It has been used to help treat a wide variety of emotional and mental disorders, including acute anxiety, depression, and mood swings. Even children can benefit from yoga. Those with attention deficit disorder and hyperactivity can learn to relax and get control by using yoga breathing and yoga ‘poses’ ~ ‘asanas’. Insomnia cure: A regular Yoga practice can help cure insomnia, which promotes to better and deeper sleep. The more soundly you sleep, the fewer pain chemicals your brain secretes. In addition, it can help fight fatigue and maintain your energy throughout the day.

I hope you find this somehow useful. Until then, here is an inspiring quote I’d like to share with you:

“The mind is everything; what you think, you become” ~ Buddha

Until then, be safe and stay positive in mind and heart!

Nicky Dare