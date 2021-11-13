News
Editorial: It’s time to end ‘spring ahead, fall back’
After setting our clocks back last weekend and slogging through a week of earlier darkness, it’s time to end our habit of “springing forward” and “falling back” twice a year, which has been blamed for everything from seasonal depression to robberies.
The U.S. needs to put an end this archaic practice that since 1966 has been confusing Americans and messing with our internal clocks. Let’s institute yearlong daylight saving time. That means we could perpetually live in “spring forward” mode with later sunsets and more time to exercise or enjoy time outside in the late afternoon.
No need to go back to standard time in the fall. No more losing an hour of sleep in the spring.
This is an issue that Republicans and Democrats agree on, but, as with most things involving Congress, a bill to make that happen isn’t going anywhere.
In 2018, the Florida Legislature passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent there, and 15 other states, including Georgia and Alabama, have passed similar measures. But states cannot go at it alone; they need congressional approval. Sen. Marco Rubio filed the Sunshine Protection Act in March that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. States and U.S. territories that don’t currently observe DST, such as Hawaii and parts of Arizona, could stay in Standard Time.
Rubio’s bill has 14 co-sponsors from both parties.
If that across-the-aisle support isn’t enough to get a bill through Congress, then what is?
Maybe it’s good ol’ D.C. dysfunction getting in the way or that we’re just too set in our ways. The practice of “spring forward, fall back” dates to World War I and was reinstated during World War II to conserve coal. States and local governments then started individually determining whether and how to observe daylight saving time, so Congress passed the Uniform Time Act of 1966.
Since then, we have learned that energy savings from “springing forward” are actually minimal. That would be an argument to remain in standard time. But we already spend two-thirds of the year in daylight saving time. Not to mention, life is just more pleasant when it’s not pitch dark at 6 p.m.
Rubio’s office says his legislation would align daylight hours to drivers’ standard work hours, therefore increasing visibility and reducing crashes. The additional hours of sunlight reduce robberies by 27%, according to a Brookings Institute study.
There may be economic benefits as well. A 2016 JP Morgan study found that when DST ended in November, credit card spending in Los Angeles fell 3.5% in the next 30 days. Meanwhile, there was an increase of 0.9% in the 30 days following the start of DST.
There’s also scientific evidence that forwarding our clocks in the spring impacts heart health and disrupts sleep. Anyone who’s woken up in a panic the Monday after the time change can attest to that.
Of course, some groups wouldn’t benefit from a permanent DSL. Some parents worry their children would have to walk to school in the pre-dawn because sunrise would happen an hour later. Farmers don’t like the idea, either, because they would have to do much of their work in the dark. But we still believe the pros outweigh the cons.
The U.S. has gone through periods in which DST was year round. The 1974 Emergency Daylight Saving Time Act, signed by President Nixon, instituted “spring forward” for 16 months to address the country’s energy crisis. It’s doable.
News
Treasured St. Croix River prairie remnant gets reprieve
The Blueberry Hill prairie south of Bayport is secure — at least for the next five years.
The St. Croix Valley chapter of The Prairie Enthusiasts and the Minnesota Department of Transportation recently signed a “Highway Sponsorship” agreement for the 13-acre site. Under the terms of the agreement, The Prairie Enthusiasts will be responsible for the stewardship of the restored pollinator habitat on State Highway 95. The future of the site was unclear last year.
MnDOT officials bought the land in the early 1970s, but plans to build a highway rest area there never materialized.
MnDOT officials kept the land for a possible staging area for last year’s Highway 95 construction project, which cost $7.7 million project for pavement resurfacing, sidewalk improvements, drainage updates and utility repairs.
In 2003, The Prairie Enthusiasts reached out to MnDOT officials and arranged to manage the Blueberry Hill prairie, which is located on two parcels. The group has invested more than 1,400 volunteer hours removing non-native trees and brush from the prairie remnants, said Evanne Hunt, the group’s chairwoman.
MnDOT this year proposed that the group become part of the agency’s Highway Sponsorship Program, authorized by state law in 2017 and designed to allow “businesses, civic groups and individuals to support the enhancement and maintenance of Interstates, U.S. and Minnesota highway roadsides.”
Jessica Oh, the agency’s strategic partnerships director, oversees the program. She said The Prairie Enthusiasts are the “perfect partner” in caring for the land.
“They have such great expertise,” she said. “They truly are a steward of the public right of way. We really see that this is a win-win way to support their ongoing stewardship of the site.”
MnDOT is working with partners throughout the state on sponsorship programs of different sites, Oh said. About five already are in place, and six more are in development, she said.
For example, as part of the old Lilac Way, near State Highway 100, the nonprofit Graeser Park Restoration and Preservation in Robbinsdale, is proposing invasive removal and vegetation maintenance around the historic Graeser Park beehive and surrounding park, she said.
In New Ulm, MnDOT crews will be working on an upcoming restoration of a historic New Ulm Springs Wayside rest area on State Highway 14, which was built in 1939. There, MnDOT is collaborating with Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm to sponsor vegetation maintenance, invasive removals and litter pick up, she said.
Each site will be marked with a special sponsor-acknowledgement sign, she said.
The sponsorship could be renewed after five years.
Hunt said she hopes The Prairie Enthusiasts volunteers will be involved for decades to come.
“We are thrilled that we will be able to protect this rare prairie example,” she said. “We hope that the public driving by on Highway 95 enjoys it as much as we do.”
Under the terms of the agreement, The Prairie Enthusiasts volunteers are given permission to remove non-native trees, plant seeds, conduct prescribed burns and redistribute seeds on the site, Hunt said.
“We are not allowed to bring in any seeds that were not already on the site,” she said. “Minnesota has a rule that you can’t bring in endangered plants.”
On. Oct. 31, volunteers gathered to burn 10 acres of Blueberry Hill — named after the famous Fats Domino song. The burned area was a section of restored prairie that The Prairie Enthusiasts volunteers had planted in February 2013, she said.
Three acres of the site were left unburned as “insect refugia” to provide a protected habitat for the rusty-patched bumblebee, which became Minnesota’s state bee in 2019.
“We’re lucky to have this,” Hunt said.
FYI
The St. Croix Valley chapter of The Prairie Enthusiasts is looking for volunteers to help maintain the Blueberry Hill prairie. Anyone interested in volunteering, should contact Chairwoman Evanne Hunt at [email protected] or 715-381-1291.
News
Sainted: That’s great service, St. Paul Forestry Department!
Sainted
Kudos to Saint Paul’s Forestry Department.
Last week I sent an email to them, mentioning that a tree on our block needed attention. An older locust tree had a limb branching out over the street. I could see right through some cracks in the limb, which was about 10 inches in diameter. I was concerned that it might fall on a car or worse, a person. Within 15 minutes, I had an email back from an employee, saying that a truck would come to check it out. Within another 30 minutes, the truck was there and I pointed out the branch. I left for an errand, and not more than two hours after I had reported it, the tree branch had been removed and everything was cleaned up.
That’s great service.
Nancy Heege, St. Paul
Sainted
Sainted to the group of young kids who entered the Holiday station with me on Monday. They walked from North St. Paul High School on their break to get snacks. You could have not been more friendly and helpful. Keep up that attitude and you will get far in life.
Also to whoever built the pedestrian bridge over Highway 36, kudos for giving the kids a safe route to downtown North St. Paul.
Teri Rossbach, Maplewood
Sainted
A huge tug at my heartstrings pushed me to “Saint” the Stillwater football team, especially Jayden Leach-Wirwahn.
Read the Oct. 28 Pioneer Press article titled “Friendship, football and a lot of Heart, A Stillwater high school senior and a young man with autism bond over their love of the game.” Jayden chose not to ignore Henry Pahl, age 10, holding a football and wearing a helmet on the field after school, instead that moment may have given both a long-term, unexpected friendship. Stillwater’s Coach Labore even invited Henry to walk out on the field for the coin toss at the Eagan/Stillwater game, so Coach Labore gets “Sainted” as well. Incidentally, Stillwater won over Eagan, 56-14.
Was this impromptu meeting divine intervention? Pun intended for Mary Divine, who wrote this heartwarming article.
Linda Besk Turrentine, Stillwater
Sainted
The nursing staff on Unit 4500 at Allina Health United Hospital in St. Paul.
Their care of my husband, Jack, was professional and caring, and they made us feel like he was the only patient on the floor.
These nurses are doing 12-hour shifts, overworked and underpaid but still managed to provide superior care. Special thanks to Courtney, Betsy, Libby, Jaimie T., Sam and the Rapid Response, Respiratory Therapy team, and chaplains.
Thanks to these heroes, my husband’s final passing was serene and peaceful.
Patti Shomion, St. Paul
Sainted
I would like to thank Mark D. for stopping on Sunday to help me. I had fallen on a stick and hit my head on the sidewalk west of the Hamline bridge. Suddenly, a kind voice asked if I was OK and then stayed to see if my limbs all worked and asked if I wanted a ride home.
Thank you, Mark! You are my hero.
Harriette Jandric, St. Paul
Sainted
We would like to saint all the health care workers who cared for Gus Briguet while he fought a courageous battle against cancer for 15 months, especially the third floor nurses at Woodwinds Hospital who cared for him as he reached the end of his journey. We were overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion shown, not only to him, but to our entire family.
Jenelle (Briguet) Painter on behalf of MaryAnn Briguet and the rest of the Gus Briguet family
Sainted
We went to Panera Bread in Blaine for lunch on Saturday, Oct. 23. This location is their new store design that uses touchscreen meal ordering. We selected our menu items and went to pay for our meal. We continued to get an error message that one item was not available even though it was listed on the menu. After several tries, my wife asked for help.
A courteous young gentleman assisted us. It took him several minutes to figure out there was a computer glitch; he finally entered our order manually. After confirming it was right, we went to pay for the meal. He told us that he was sorry we had the problem and that the meal was no charge to us. We were surprised and told him that was not necessary. He insisted and would not take payment.
Unfortunately, we did not get the name of this person who gave us great customer service. Thank you for your kindness and hospitality.
Marc Raffe, Mounds View
Tainted
Tainted be those woeful Minnesota Vikings!
Brief moments of brilliance followed by agonizing hours of mind-numbing mediocrity. Oh for that era of the fun-to-watch Bud Grant teams. And the Jerry Burns offensive craziness, the Statue of Liberties, the halfback option passes, special teams that were really special … Once again we will hear those rumors of our Vikings moving to the Philippines — where they will be known as the MANILA FOLDERS.
Sorry ‘bout that.
Bruce Fisher, North St. Paul
News
Ask Amy: Estranged daughters mess with Christmas
Dear Amy: I am a widow with three adult daughters, all of whom live close by.
My two oldest girls stopped speaking to each other shortly after my husband died eight years ago.
There was no big falling-out — just a slow simmering of resentments.
My youngest daughter and I spent years imploring them to work things out, to no avail. It’s an upsetting situation, but, ultimately, we realized that this is not something that we can fix.
After the older girls stopped speaking, my oldest daughter declined to come to any family event that her sister was attending.
Consequently, she has not shared a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner with all of us in years.
I have continued hosting these events as usual, stressing that everyone is invited. Nonetheless, my oldest has opted to visit me on Christmas morning rather than share a meal with her sister and she spends Thanksgiving with me only on the rare year when my middle daughter is not in town.
Here is my problem: Two weeks ago, my oldest daughter told me that she doesn’t think it’s fair that her sister gets Christmas dinner, and she only sees me in the morning. She is insisting that I swap them this year.
This puts me in a terrible position. I don’t know how I’m supposed to tell my middle daughter and my grandchildren that they are disinvited for the latter part of Christmas and need to be out of the house by noon.
My youngest daughter tells me that this is an unreasonable request, that this is not my problem, and I should continue to stress that I will host as I have always done with everyone included.
Still, I feel like whatever I do, I’m the bad guy.
How should I handle this?
— Frustrated
Dear Frustrated: You should not give in to your oldest daughter’s demand. If you do give in, then next year she might decide that she wants to “have you all to herself” on Christmas Day.
You don’t say specifically, but your middle daughter does not seem to be placing these specific demands upon you. If her older sister showed up for a holiday meal, I assume that she and the kids would find a way to handle it.
You are not the “bad guy.” You are the mom, and you should do the mom thing: “I don’t play favorites. I’m hosting Christmas dinner, as usual, and — as usual — I would love for you to come!”
You might add that a great Christmas gift for you would be for these two sisters to reconcile, at least to the point where they can be peacefully and respectfully in each other’s presence during holiday meals.
Dear Amy: I try to be a good friend. I’ve been told by many of my friends that I’m a good listener. I’m supportive and helpful.
I’m happy to do this for my friends, as it’s how I would want to be treated.
I’m fortunate that many of my friends reciprocate.
However, two of my closest friends have gotten very absorbed in their own concerns, which are admittedly serious problems.
That being said, every time I see them or communicate with them they unload all of their problems on me, sometimes going into great detail over every little thing that’s going wrong — for hours on end.
How can I kindly let them know that occasionally I would like to be asked how I’m doing, or maybe just have a conversation on the lighter side.
I’m happy to help and I’m happy to listen, but I’m not their therapist.
How can I re-establish balance in the relationship?
— Out of Balance
Dear Out: The way to say things kindly is to say things kindly, and to do so deliberately and thoughtfully before you LOSE IT and say things you cannot take back.
Try this: “I hope you feel supported and listened to. I genuinely care! But I also have worries, concerns, and also joys I’d like to discuss. Can you make some space for me? It would mean a lot.”
Dear Amy: “Upset Neighbor” was upset because he wasn’t notified of a neighbor’s death.
I’m glad you pointed out all of the challenges to surviving family members when a parent passes away.
After my own mom’s death, a former neighbor of hers berated me for not calling her to let her know.
Not helpful.
— Grieving
Dear Grieving: It is extremely hard to take on someone else’s disappointment when you are reeling and overwhelmed.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
