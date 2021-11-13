Bitcoin
Ethereum Scarcity: After London Fork, ETH’s Supply Change Drops To Almost Zero
On-chain data shows Ethereum supply is barely changing anymore following the London hard fork. This means ETH is becoming a scarce asset now.
Following London Fork, Ethereum Supply Rate Of Change Drops To Nearly Zero
As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, ETH’s supply curve has nearly flattened now as rate of change drops to almost zero. This has made the asset scarce.
The Ethereum supply indicator tells us about the total amount of ETH that’s currently in circulation. As miners receive a block reward (in ETH) for mining blocks, this total supply increases with time.
A related metric, the Ethereum supply rate of change shows how fast or slow the total circulating supply is going up.
How ETH’s supply works is different from Bitcoin; the latter has its total potential supply locked from the beginning. This means that there can come a point when miners will run out of BTC to mine.
Ethereum has no such limit so miners can indefinitely keep it up and the supply will keep on increasing. This would be problematic for the crypto as it will result in higher volatility.
The London hard fork exists to tackle this issue. As you know, to complete a transaction on the ETH network, you need to pay gas fees. This fees was originally given to miners. who put these coins back into circulation. But since the London fork, the fees is “burned,” and miners no longer receive it.
Now, what happens is that burning acts as a sort of deflationary measure as it reduces the total supply. Miners still mine ETH, but burning makes up for the amount mined.
Here is a chart that shows what effect the London Fork has had on Ethereum’s supply:
ETH's supply curve seems to be flattening | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the rate of change of the Ethereum supply has dropped off to nearly zero following the EIP-1559 launch.
This has lead to a flattening of the total circulating supply. Now, ETH is also becoming a scarce asset, just like Bitcoin. A limited supply can push the price of the crypto up due to demand-supply dynamics.
ETH Price
At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price floats around $4.57k, up 2% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 30% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Ethereum's price has crashed in the last few days after setting a new all-time high | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin
Confirmed: AMC Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Two Other Cryptos, Dogecoin To Follow
AMC has now officially become the first theater chain to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cryptocurrency payments on its platform. This has been a long time coming after CEO Adam Aron had first announced the entertainment giant’s plans to accept crypto payments by the end of the year. The announcement had said that it would accept crypto payments online for both movie tickets and concessions.
Crypto Payments On AMC Are Official
Everything on AMC’s end looks to have worked right on schedule as the annulment three months ago had stated that the company would begin accepting crypto payments in the fourth quarter of the year. Aron took to Twitter to announce the exciting news that AMC had in fact begun receiving payments in four cryptocurrencies. These included Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.
Big newsflash! As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! Dogecoin next. pic.twitter.com/a7pqYBm7HB
— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 12, 2021
Related Reading | SpaceX Dogecoin-Funded DOGE-1 Mission Set To Launch In Q1 2022
At first, Bitcoin was the only crypto that was to be accepted by the change but further reviews had seen the theater chain add more options due to popular demand. One of the reasons being bitcoin carried high transaction fees and would not be the most ideal option for carrying out small transactions. Not long after the bitcoin announcement, CEO Adam Aron had announced that Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin would be joining the lineup.
Doge begins another recovery trend | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
Other additions came later after Aron had carried out a poll on Twitter. In the poll, he asked the community if they would like to see the popular meme coin Dogecoin accepted and the majority had voted yes. So AMC had incorporated Dogecoin payments for gift cards and plans to introduce Doge payments for movie tickets and concessions.
When Are Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Payments Coming?
In the announcement tweet, Aron had said that Dogecoin payments were coming. There was no definite timeline given for this but with four cryptocurrencies already in operation, speculations are it would not be too far in the future. However, Aron had said nothing about its latest addition to its crypto lineup; Shiba Inu.
Related Reading | AMC Theatres Says Customers Will Soon Be Able To Pay With Shiba Inu
The CEO had carried out another poll on Twitter, but this time for Dogecoin’s rival Shiba Inu. Once again, the majority had voted in favor of adding the meme coin as a payment method and Aron had confirmed in an earnings call that it would be implementing Shiba Inu payments in the future. The SHIB community inquired about when they should expect to be able to pay with their coins, but there has been no update from AMC regarding the matter.
Google Pay, Apple Pay, and PayPal were also introduced alongside cryptocurrency payments.
Featured image from Bloomberg, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
AGM Group Affiliate HighSharp Named In Patent Infringement Lawsuit By Canaan
Beijing, China, November 12, 2021 – AGM Group is aware of a lawsuit filed by Canaan on November 3, 2021, which names its affiliate HighSharp and Sichuan Yibimei Technology Co. for patent infringement. Canaan has requested both companies halt their infringing practice and compensate for economic losses and expenses to the tune of RMB 90 million.
The patent in question was filed by Canaan Technology and registered by the China National Intellectual Property Administration and remains legally valid to this day.
In the appeal, Canaan alleged that cryptocurrency mining machines designed and manufactured by HighSharp and distributed by Yimbimei had involved patented processes held by the company. HighSharp is said to have applied existing and legally protected patent without obtaining permission from Canaan, thereby infringing on its patent rights.
HighSharp is yet to make a public response to these allegations brought forth by Canaan.
AGM Group And HighSharp
AGM Group entered into a strategic partnership in 2021 to bring the latest generation chips and production services to the mining industry. In September this year, the two companies announced a six-month strategic cooperation agreement, the terms of which include that Highsharp will license AGM for priority use of its latest generation of chips and production services; while AGM commits to developing relevant business customers and complete orders of at least US$100 million within the cooperation period; after reaching the sales goal, the two sides will build a joint venture to development exclusive chip for AGM.
About AGM Group
AGM Group Holdings Inc., is a financial integration company focused on high-performance chip solutions. Headquartered in Beijing, China, the company provides chip design, chip research, and development, and produces crypto mining hardware. AGM Group Holdings Inc. which trades on the NASDAQ with the ticker AGMH also provides fintech software services. AGMH aims to be a major player and contributor to the global blockchain ecosystem.
About HighSharp
Found in 2016, HighSharp operates businesses including R&D of servers and computers, machine assembly and sales, as well as the technology development and sales of electronic components, integrated circuits, and instrumentation accessories. Angaomeng Holding (AGMH.US) is an integrated technology company that focuses on high-performance ASIC chip solutions, including chip design, chip development, and cryptocurrency miner production.
Bitcoin
Evrynet Joins Standford’s Future of Digital Currency Initiative And Incorporates SPEEDEX Into Its DEX Dapp
Road Town, BVI, 12th November, 2021,
Evrynet is pro ud to announce it will join the Stanford Future of Digital Currency Initiative (FDCI) as a member. Evrynet joins other members such as IBM, Ripple, Celo, and others to help develop universal digital currency APIs. Moreover, the SPEEDEX technology will make its way to Evry.Finance’s decentralized exchange dApp.
The Stanford Future of Digital Currency initiative welcomes Evrynet as its latest member. The objective is to collaborate with Stanford’s FDCI and incorporate the SPEEDEX technology into the upcoming Evry.Finance decentralized exchange DApp. Through SPEEDEX, the DEX will improve its overall transaction speed and achieve a theoretical throughput of up to 100,000 transactions per second.
By joining Stanford’s FDCI, Evrynet joins members Algorand Foundation, Celo, Polkadot, Ripple, IBM, and the Stellar Development Foundation.
Additionally, Evrynet appoints Muharem Hrnjadovic as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Muharem has filled the CTO role for Monetas and Sygnum AG in the past. He is also a former Senior Software Engineers for the Kraken Digital Exchange.
Together with technical lead Sam Wong and advisory board member Geoff Ramsayer, Evrynet will enter its next phase of development and traction. Moreover, Sam and Geoff have worked closely with Professor David Mazieres on developing the SPEEDEX technology.
Professor David Mazieres adds:
“The Stanford Future of Digital Currency Initiative (FDCI) is working to ensure digital currency APIs are open to innovation and can benefit the greatest number of people. A key part of this is enabling everyone to participate in the global economy on equal footing, regardless of their native currency. SPEEDEX takes a giant step in this direction by providing fast, fair, and economically efficient asset exchange at layer-1 in decentralized blockchains. We are delighted that Evrynet has embraced this technology and will be deploying it in a production setting.”
Evrynet continues to attract attention from without and outside of the blockchain space. The project works with MIT to expand its reach in the financial world. Evrynet brings the necessary infrastructure to developers and businesses looking to build centralized, decentralized finance (CeDeFi) applications through a set of intelligent financial services. Evrynet is interoperable with many blockchain ecosystems, allowing for exploring numerous products, services, and use cases.
Geoff Ramsayer comments:
“If digital currencies are to benefit the greatest number of people, they will need to be built on high-performance infrastructure, and in particular, will require a high-throughput distributed exchange where any user can freely trade one currency for another at a fair exchange rate. Conventional wisdom holds that the only path to blockchain scalability lies in Layer-2 networks; SPEEDEX, by contrast, shows that it is possible to construct a scalable DEX that runs directly within a replicated state machine. And in doing so, SPEEDEX eliminates internal arbitrage, risk-free front-running, and treats users fairly, regardless of their access to capital and computing resources. I am beyond excited to see Evrynet deploying the technology based on SPEEDEX.”
Earlier this year, Evrynet raised $7 million in private funding. That funds will allow the team to develop its DeFi application for institutional investors. Its Evry.Finance application will serve as a decentralized exchange, but also encompasses liquidity pool and staking solutions.
About Evrynet
Evry.Finance is the first DApp developed by Evrynet. It aims to provide features friendly to institutional inventors to allow them to participate in DeFi. Individual investors will also be able to enjoy the simple user interface where Evrynet aims to bring a more diverse yield product through bridging real-world assets and DeFi.
Contacts
