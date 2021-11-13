Connect with us

Exclusive: Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.’s International President Rasheeda S. Liberty Dishes On Organization’s 99 Years Of ‘Greater Service, Greater Progress’

Published

3 mins ago

on

Exclusive: Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.’s International President Rasheeda S. Liberty Dishes On Organization’s 99 Years Of ‘Greater Service, Greater Progress’
Happy RhoVember!

The ladies of an illustrious sorority founded on the campus of Butler University are celebrating nearly 100 years of “greater service, greater progress.”

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded 99 years ago in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young educators.

Since then they’ve welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession and pride themselves on being a destination organization for women’s development. With that, the sorority that boasts celebrity members like MC Lyte, Kelly Price, and Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel with more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the United Arab Emirates, is already preparing for its 100th year of excellence in 2022.

BOSSIP recently chatted with the sorority’s Grand Basileus, Rasheeda S. Liberty about the organization’s forthcoming centennial, continued mission, and dedication to sisterhood, scholarship, and service.

Source: C’Nae Photography

What does the 100 year mark signify for your sorority?

“It is definitely a mark in history for us, we look at is we are sustained. We are a hundred-year self-sustaining organization of 100,000 women, women primarily of color. And so that in itself says a lot, not only for this time, but for the world, but also for this country significantly. We are honored to really celebrate the legacy of our founders. We are, of course, the youngest divine nine [sorority] organization, so that makes it even more special as we round out the sorority centennials. That is really the brewing excitement about what we have going on. It’s just a significant time for the sisterhood overall, and I’m just extremely excited for 100 years and I’m very glad to be leading the organization during this particular time.”

 

What does Sigma Gamma Rho have planned for its centennial celebration?

We are officially kicking off our countdown. We are kicking off some media days just to share our work. We’re doing “The View”, “Tamron Hall”, [we are] looking to do “The Breakfast Club”–just some fun, and bringing members along to really kick-off. We are also doing five activations across our regions. The first one kicks off officially on New Year’s Eve in New York with the ball drop in the Northeastern region. And then we go all the way through to November of next year with our biggest celebration, our more public-facing celebration being July as we go home to Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What initiatives is Sigma Gamma Rho focused on for its centennial celebration?

We are focused on delivering 1 million service hours, which we’re on track to far exceed that right now. And then we’re giving away $2.2 million in philanthropy for different causes that we believe that our founders will be honored to have their name attached. We are finishing off our seventh school and wil be revealing all seven of our schools that we have been quietly building for the last six, seven years.

And we are [also] going to do so sustainable projects. As part of our Swim 1922 Program, we’re looking to rehabilitate and put pools in communities with our name on it so it kind of lives forever as a community pool. We’re also proud to partner with St. Jude Children’s Hospital to be a part of the solution of eradicating childhood cancer. And so with that, we have committed to a graduate school lounge for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. We have a lot of philanthropy that’s going forward to really signify the work that we have been doing and make a splash for a hundred years.

What do you say to people who doubt the current relevance of historically Black fraternities and sororities of the Divine Nine? 

When I think about the Divine Nine and the impact that it has on the world, we know that we touched 5 million people across this country. And so when you can mobilize and lift together a powerful group of leaders, educated leaders, 70% of us are alumni members across all of the Divine Nine organizations. We are a powerful force that has binding power, but we also have impact power and that is represented in that 5 million. When I think about the Divine Nine and what it’s done, we sit in boardrooms, courtrooms, we sit in classrooms, we are leading and driving across this country. It’s just quiet so a lot of people don’t realize how many people are tied to or connected to the Divine Nine. If you ask most African-Americans, they know at least one Divine Nine member or have one in their family, work with them, or pretty much built with them. It is a very connected organization of leaders.

 

What is something you would like people to know about Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.?

To know that we are the only organization that is uniquely founded by seven educators. So with that, we are the organization of education. Over 65% of our members are educators. What we have done is we have really grown to put seed in the ground for this sisterhood and for this world in a very unique wa. We were founded on a predominantly white campus, the only [Divine Nine] sorority founded on a predominately white campus, and to have the same discipline by the founders is pretty phenomenal. We look at ourselves as trailblazing. We don’t necessarily lead on our history, but we blaze trails for the future. That is what sets Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority apart.

 

 

 

Celebrities

Travis Scott’s Attorney Speaks Out as Rapper Faces 150 Lawsuits

Published

1 min ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
YouTube / ABC News

An attorney representing Travis Scott claims the troubled rapper wasn’t aware that people were dying as he performed at his Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Nine people died and hundreds were injured during a stampede at the music festival on Nov. 5. But Scott performed for another 40 minutes.

Attorney Edwin F. McPherson claims the rapper was unaware of the chaos and deaths until the next morning.

In an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday, McPherson called the chaos a “systemic breakdown” and said people should wait for the investigation before “we start pointing fingers at anyone.”.

8 dead 300 injured after stampede at Travis Scott Astroworld

Erika Goldring/WireImage

McPherson claims the rapper nor his crew were ever informed that officials declared the concert a mass casualty event.

“He’s up there trying to perform. He does not have any ability to know what’s going on down below,” McPherson said. “Travis didn’t really understand the full effect of everything until the next morning. Truly, he did not know what was going on.”

When asked about Scott’s history of inciting the crowd to violence, McPherson said the rapper did what any other performer has done.

Medical Minute High Functioning Sociopaths Sandra Rose

Rick Kern/Getty Images

“Travis as an artist has really grown up a lot. I have spoken personally to him about this and he really didn’t understand the magnitude of his power up on the stage as a young performer. He’s really matured over the years.”

So far, 150 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation Entertainment, and NRG Park where the concert was held.

The festival was insured for $26 million, but wrongful death claims are expected to surpass $100 million.

Scott has earned around $65 million overall from the festival, according to reports.

Watch the interview below.
 

Celebrities

Nova Miller Is ‘Done’ With ‘Caring About What People Think’ In Her New Empowering Jam

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Nova Miller Is ‘Done’ With ‘Caring About What People Think’ In Her New Empowering Jam
Boring parties? Body image issues? Friends that ghost you? Multi-talented pop sensation Nova Miller is ‘done’ with them all – officially! – in her new music video.

After a year without concerts, late nights with friends, and all-night house parties, it’s easy to feel obligated to reply “GOING” to every invite. But, as Nova Miller shows in her new song and video, sometimes it’s better to leave certain things in the dumpster with 2020. As the genre-hopping, always enchanting singer shows in “done,” she’s gone through too much to deal with “stressing,” pointless conversations, and even more pointless flirting that goes nowhere. In a music video that finds Nova reaching the end of her rope, she decides that she’s “done” with wasting her time with body issues, “backstabbing best friends,” and other things that aren’t worth her time.

“During the pandemic, I was forced to be very honest with myself, and I think that’s how ‘done’ was made,” Nova tells HollywoodLife. “It just wrote itself. It’s about all those things I had to accept – a friend that I grew apart from, my poor relationship with my body image and food, my social anxiety, and being done caring about what people think.”

(Blair Brown)

As “done” shows, if Nova Miller isn’t one of your favorite artists today, you’re doing something wrong. For the past few years, she’s shown she’s multifaceted when it comes to crafting charming pop tracks that defy genre. She’ll pull inspiration from the ’90s, like Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera, but also weave in some Nancy Sinatra-inspired sounds from the ’60s and ’70s. At the start of the year, she lived out her full Tura Satana fantasy in the music video for “Man’s World,” a song that boosted its title from the James Brown classic and flipped it to tell a different side of the story.

1636743976 692 Nova Miller Is ‘Done With ‘Caring About What People Think
(Blair Brown)
@novamillermusic

this was really cool in my head … ONE WEEK UNTIL DONE #done #donechallenge🌐 #fyp

♬ done – Nova Miller

“I had a big conversation with my fitness trainer, Daryl Rudd, about the music industry,” Nova told HollywoodLife when discussing “Man’s World” and her 2020 EP, The Passion. “He looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Nova, you have to work harder. This is a man’s world.’ It really shook up my whole world for days. It added so much soul, passion, and purpose to this song. It’s really about not settling anymore, cus you’re in control. It’s so common to be underestimated, judged, looked down upon as an ambitious woman in this industry, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having big dreams and working towards them.”

Nova has big dreams – big dreams, big hair, and big ideas for the future of music. And the future for Nova Miller looks good. With more music on the way, it’s okay to be “done” with 2021 and embrace the Nova New Year.

 

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Holiday Plans Revealed: She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Be A Stepmom

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
The engaged couple are planning on bringing their families together for the holidays, and the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star already loves spending time with her fiancé’s daughter!

One of the most important things of the holiday season is spending time with family! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, plan to do just that throughout the holiday season. The pair want to “blend” their families over Thanksgiving and Christmas, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Other than the quality time, the pair also have plans for some fun winter activities, while they’re enjoying the holidays.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, plan on spending time with their families during the holidays. (MEGA)

The reality star has already kicked off her holiday shopping, and is also buying presents for the blink-182 drummer’s daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 18, whom Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “Kourtney and Travis plan on blending their families for the holidays. They’ll definitely be celebrating Thanksgiving together, and of course, Christmas, like they did last year.  Kourtney has already started shopping for the whole family, including Travis and his kids. The families will likely take a family vacation and all go skiing for the holidays so they’re looking at a few different places now although they’ll probably end up in Vail like usual,” the source said.

Since the pair got engaged back in October, the two seem really excited to become a family, and Kourtney is already bonding with her fiancé’s kids. “She adores Alabama and Landon and can’t wait to officially be their stepmom, but truthfully Kourtney has known his kids and been in their lives for so long that it is such a natural blending because they already have a long history together,” the source explained. “Kourtney loves being able to spend one on one time with Alabama because they get along amazing and she’s such a sweet, fun girl who Kourtney loves bonding with.”

1636743335 308 Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barkers Holiday Plans Revealed She ‘Cant
Kourtney is excited to be a step-mom to Travis’ kids. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

While the holiday season is coming up soon, Travis and Kourtney have seemed incredibly in love, even more so since getting engaged! Even though the holidays are a perfect time to get closer as family, the pair have already been bonding with each other’s kids, and spending more time with their future families, like when Travis and Kourtney were spotted with her son Reign, 6 on November 8. Travis also accompanied his fiancée to her mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday party on November 5.

 

