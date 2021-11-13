News
EXPLAINER: Did Rittenhouse lawyers do enough to prevail?
KENOSHA, Wisconsin — When Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand to testify about his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha — sobbing and seemingly unable to continue as he approached the critical moment where he shot the first man — it was one of the most compelling moments in his two-week murder trial.
It might have been the most effective part of his three-day defense, too, potentially swaying any jurors inclined toward sympathy for the 18-year-old who has claimed self-defense in the shootings that left two of the men dead.
Prosecutors say it was Rittenhouse’s decision to go to Kenosha — a city wracked by protests that followed a white police officer’s shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake — and walk the streets with a rifle that led to the violence. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, is charged with multiple counts including intentional and reckless homicide, as well as possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.
Here is a look at how the presentation went for the defense, which rested its case Thursday:
HOW DID RITTENHOUSE’S TESTIMONY GO?
The defense’s most consequential decision was to put Rittenhouse on the stand to let him tell jurors what was going through his mind when he opened fire.
Andrew Branca, a Colorado lawyer who wrote the book “The Law of Self Defense: Principles,” said on his blog about the trial that the decision was “a high-stakes bet by the defense, and one that always has risk of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”
Defendants claiming self-defense don’t have to testify. But there’s pressure on them to do so since what they were thinking when they used lethal force is so central to determining guilt.
The risk was Rittenhouse would get tripped up, rattled or provoked by aggressive questioning from prosecutors and that he would blurt out something that hurt his case. But for most of his some six hours testifying, he was calm, answering questions politely and succinctly. He didn’t wilt or lash back.
When lead prosecutor Thomas Binger pressed Rittenhouse, asking him if it was true that he intended to kill all three men, Rittenhouse responded, “I didn’t intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me.”
His display of apparent emotion just minutes into his testimony, leading the judge to call a brief recess, may have helped his cause with jurors, some legal experts said.
“There is public debate as to the sincerity of Rittenhouse’s tears,” said Louis J. Shapiro, a Los Angeles lawyer. “If the jury accepts them as genuine, then it will bode well for Rittenhouse.”
Branca, who told The Associated Press previously he thought Rittenhouse should be acquitted, said Rittenhouse’s testimony went well for the defense.
WHAT ELSE STOOD OUT ABOUT THE DEFENSE CASE?
The defense achieved much even before it was their turn, during the prosecution’s portion of the case. Some witnesses for the state clearly helped the defense more.
A stark example was when one of the prosecution’s earliest witnesses, videographer Richie McGinniss, described the first man Rittenhouse killed, Joseph Rosenbaum charging Rittenhouse, screaming “F– you!” and lunging for Rittenhouse’s rifle.
It was also prosecutors who entered the extensive video evidence that backed the defense view that Rittenhouse was being chased when he shot Rosenbaum and, moments later, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz. Their video showed Grosskreutz with a gun in his hand as he approached Rittenhouse.
Joe Lopez, a Chicago-based defense attorney, said he didn’t see calling such witnesses as a mistake by prosecutors. He said prosecutors often want to be the ones entering evidence that is unavoidably favorable to the defense rather than leaving it for the defense to do.
WHAT ELSE DID THE DEFENSE ACCOMPLISH?
Since so many key issues were broached and thrashed out in cross-examination during the state’s weeklong case, the defense had less to do.
Besides putting Rittenhouse on the stand for much of Wednesday, the defense also called a series of witnesses in an effort to show he displayed no aggression or ill-intent on the night, and helped to clean graffiti that day and put out fires at night.
With prosecutors trying to focus jurors on the totality of what Rittenhouse did, starting with his decision to come to Kenosha with a gun, the defense tried to steer them toward a much more micro view, with one defense expert zeroing in Thursday on the 2 minutes, 55 seconds from when Rosenbaum started chasing Rittenhouse.
“Self-defense is the debate that the defense wants the jury having in the jury room,” Shapiro said. “Not the question of why didn’t Rittenhouse mind his own business” and stay away from the protest.
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 10: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is back
UPDATE: 10:08 a.m. Saturday
All of Green Bay can rest easy. Aaron Rodgers, that paragon of quarterbacking and personal accountability, is back in the building and has remained asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19.
He reportedly will be activated from the Packers’ COVID list later today and will start Sunday against Seattle and its returning quarterback, Russell Wilson.
The news is not as good for a few top running backs. New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Seattle’s Chris Carson will all sit out Week 10.
Arizona is setting the season record for game-time decisioning. Three top Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins and WR Rondale Moore, will all have their status determined just before tomorrow’s game against Carolina. So we’re guessing that will mean even more touchdowns for James Conner.
New England will be especially short on running backs with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both expected to be out. Look for Brandon Bolden to see significant action against Cleveland.
Other significant absences among pass catchers this week include Tampa Bay’s Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, and Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool.
The Saturday morning list of questionables includes Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin, Tennessee wideout Julio Jones, San Francisco tight end George Kittle and Jacksonville RB James Robinson.
As for the week’s two big late signings, neither should be a factor this week. Carolina QB Cam Newton will almost certainly not play, while Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. will see very limited action, if any.
ORIGINAL POST: 10:32 a.m. Wednesday
The NFL season is now at the halfway mark, and the fantasy campaign is past that. And while there are plenty of sudden stars lighting up the stage, there is one player who has stood out as the most surprising, most impressive fantasy factor of the 2021 campaign.
And he used to be a Viking.
Cordarrelle Patterson wasn’t even considered a running back at the start of the season. He was classified as one of many second-tier wide receivers with the Atlanta Falcons. Mike Davis was the team’s No. 1 back, and Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Kyle Pitts were way above No. 84 on the
receiving pecking order in the ATL.
What a difference two months makes. Patterson is now a dual-threat, top-five running back. He has almost singlehandedly kept the 4-4 Falcons in playoff contention.
Patterson has scored seven touchdowns in the Falcons’ first eight games, and he’s averaging roughly 100 total yards per game. Going forward, he’s Atlanta’s top offensive threat, as Ridley has stepped away due to personal issues.
Not bad for a guy who was unremarkable in his four years in Minnesota, or the next three years bouncing between Oakland, New England and Chicago.
Here are some others who have greatly exceeded expectations:
James Connor (Cardinals RB) –The former Steeler is a borderline top-10 running back after being cast off from Pittsburgh. An NFL-leading 11 touchdowns will do that, even though he’s averaging only about 60 total yards per game.
Leonard Fournette (Buccaneers RB) –Turns out Ronald Jones is NOT the man in Tampa, as Fournette has scored four touchdowns in the past four games and is on pace to challenge the 1,000-yard mark. His late 2020 revival was no mirage.
Cooper Kupp (Rams WR) — He came into the season barely in the top 20 among receivers. And he has been the unquestioned No. 1 since Day 1. He has 10 touchdowns already, and his 1,019 receiving yards is 137 more than anyone else in the league.
Ja’marr Chase (Bengals WR) — Remember when the former LSU star was having a case of the drops this summer? Neither does anyone else, as the future Rookie of the Year is fourth in the league with seven TDs and is averaging nearly 100 yards a game.
Deebo Samuel (49ers WR) — Where would the San Francisco offense be without this guy? He’s the fourth-ranked wideout so far this year with five TDs and more than 900 total yards. For a team that has mostly been an offensive catastrophe.
Marquise Brown (Ravens WR) — Everyone remembers his horrible day in Detroit that nearly cost Baltimore a victory. But Hollywood has been a box office smash since, with six touchdown catches. He’s on pace to finish with more than 1,400 yards. Surprise!
Carson Wentz (Colts QB) — It’s probably news to you that the former NDSU Bison legend has posted top-10 numbers in the first half. Why is it hard to believe he has accounted for 18 touchdowns and almost 250 passing yards per game? Because it has been occasionally ugly.
Dalton Schultz (Cowboys TE) — The tight end landscape is pretty much a crapshoot, and Dallas’ latest standout TE has been the biggest revelation. He has quietly moved into the top 10, averaging 50 yards and scoring three TDs. And he was mostly undrafted in summer.
SITTING STARS
Christian McCaffrey didn’t post the usual CMC numbers in his return last week, and he’ll be limited again this week vs. Arizona. … The Rams’ defense will rebound after their Sunday night loss to Tennessee, and the main victim of that will be 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell. … You better make sure Russell Wilson is back before counting on receivers D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett against the Packers. … Denver’s defense made Dallas’ Dak Prescott look bad last week and will do the same with Philly’s Jalen Hurts. … Other QBs who will have a tougher time this week are Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield vs. New England and Indy’s Carson Wentz vs. Jacksonville.
MATCHUP GAME
Taking advantage of less-than stellar defenses in the Vikings-Chargers game, look for L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert and Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to have big games, which is particularly good news for the one facing a lawsuit. … Las Vegas QB Derek Carr stunk up the joint last week, but the Chiefs’ defense will be more to his liking. … Got a hunch that our old pal Adrian Peterson will reach the end zone again this week for the Titans against New Orleans. … Devonta Freeman will cement his role as Baltimore’s top runner vs. Miami. … Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs will pad his stats vs. the Jets … And in our longshot pick of the week, Detroit’s Jared Goff will do well against a Steelers defense that made Justin Fields look like a hall of famer in the second half Monday night.
INJURY WATCH
The big question this week, obviously, is whether Aaron Rodgers will return from the COVID-19 list. So you’ll have to check in with Joe Rogan on that one. … It looks like both Seattle QB Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray will also be back under center, though it’s less certain for Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. … Keep an eye on Rams QB Matthew Stafford and his recently rolled ankle … As for running backs, New England’s Damien Harris and Buffalo’s Zack Moss could be out. … Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins is considered questionable, along with Jaguars RB James Robinson, Seattle RB Chris Carson, Detroit RB Jamaal Williams, Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Pittsburgh WR Chase Claypool, Tampa Bay wideout Antonio Brown and Patriots TE Jonnu Smith.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
We hit a home run here last week with Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth, who caught two TD passes Monday night. Let’s try to keep the streak going with Arizona running back Eno Benjamin. The former Arizona State Sun Devil got his first decent chunk of playing time last Sunday after Chase Edmonds left with a high ankle sprain. Benjamin ran nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown. He could see a decent amount of work while Edmonds is out the next couple of weeks, as the Cardinals will be hesitant to overtax James Conner. With Carolina and Seattle on the slate the next two weeks, Benjamin could be a very good flex option.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Ravens at Dolphins (+7½):
Pick: Ravens by 7
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere's "BS Show" podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow.
Southern macaroni and cheese recipe
By Kiera Wright-Ruiz, The New York Times
If you’re looking for a macaroni and cheese to make for Thanksgiving, it deserves to be special, and Millie Peartree’s family recipe fits the bill. It’s extraordinarily cheesy, with a careful ratio of extra-sharp Cheddar (for big flavor) and a layer of Colby Jack (for gooey meltiness). Feel free to play with the cheeses, and use vegan versions if you prefer.
Southern Macaroni and Cheese
There is macaroni and cheese, and then there is special occasion macaroni and cheese like this one. Unlike most recipes, which start with a roux, this one begins with a milk-and-egg base, which gives the dish an incredibly rich, silky taste. It’s adapted from Millie Peartree, the owner of Millie Peartree Fish Fry & Soul Food restaurant in the Bronx, who has been making this dish since she was a little girl. The recipe was passed down in her family for generations, but because of the generous amount of cheese used, the dish was only made for events like Christmas and Thanksgiving. Extra-sharp Cheddar adds tartness and a layer of Colby Jack creates a gooey, molten center. If you can’t find a Colby Jack blend, shredded mozzarella or a Mexican-style blend will work in its place.
By Kiera Wright-Ruiz
Yield: 8 to 10 servings
Total time: 45 minutes, plus cooling
Ingredients
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 1 pound elbow macaroni
- 2 cups whole milk
- 2 large eggs
- 4 cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar (about 16 ounces)
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick), melted
- 2 cups shredded Colby Jack (about 8 ounces)
Preparation
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook according to package directions until a little under al dente, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a colander and rinse under cold water to stop cooking. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, whisk milk and eggs. Add cooked macaroni, 2 cups extra-sharp Cheddar, melted butter, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and stir until well combined.
3. Add half the macaroni mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish in an even layer. Sprinkle 1 1/2 cups Colby Jack evenly on top. Spread the remaining macaroni mixture on top in an even layer. Cover with aluminum foil, transfer to the middle rack of the oven and bake for 30 minutes.
4. Remove from oven. Carefully remove and discard the aluminum foil. Top the macaroni mixture with the remaining 2 cups Cheddar and 1/2 cup Colby Jack. Broil on top rack until cheese is browned in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. (The broiled cheese can go from golden to burned fairly quickly, so keep a close eye on it.)
5. Remove from oven and let cool until the macaroni and cheese is fully set, 10 to 15 minutes. (The mixture may first appear jiggly, but it will firm up as it cools.) Serve warm.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Week 10 NFL Picks: Patriots host Browns looking to extend win streak to four
Game of the week
Cleveland at New England
The Patriots are a 1 1/2-point favorite and don’t look now, but they are only a half-game behind Buffalo in the AFC East and have a plus-60 point differential. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones throws two fourth-quarter touchdowns to move New England two games over .500 for the first time this year.
Patriots 27, Browns 21
Lock of the week
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers
The Chargers are a 2 1/2-point favorite after ending their two-game losing streak with a final-seconds win at Philadelphia. Quarterback Justin Herbert completed a career-high 84.2% of his passes against the Eagles, but look for running back Austin Ekeler to probe the Vikings’ 30th-ranked run defense.
Chargers 34, Vikings 20
Upset of the week
Seattle at Green Bay
Off their bye, the Seahawks (3-5) are a 3 1/2-point underdog and even if the Packers have quarterback Aaron Rodgers back, it will be without any practice. The key will be Seattle’s Russell Wilson returning from a broken finger to pull off the upset and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Seahawks 17, Packers 14
Around the NFC
Fields making strides. Chicago is off this weekend, which will give rookie quarterback Justin Fields a chance to heal up. The good news was his second-half play at Pittsburgh in which he led a near-comeback win while throwing for a season-best 291 yards. The bad is the Bears’ pass protection and/or Fields’ decision outside the pocket. The Bears have allowed 29 sacks, including 15 in the last four games. For the season, Fields has four touchdowns and eight interceptions. If he progresses during a losing season, does that buy general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy another season? It shouldn’t, especially if Fields isn’t protected well in the season’s second half.
Vikings’ defensive collapse. Minnesota’s points-per-game ranking from 2015-19 was fifth, sixth, first, ninth and fifth. The were 29th in 2020 and are 17th this year. In last week’s overtime loss at Baltimore, the Vikings’ defense was on the field for 89 plays and allowed 503 yards. The dismissal of coach Mike Zimmer, the play-caller/architect of the defense, seems inevitable. How culpable ownership finds general manager Rick Spielman is just as big of a question. Whoever takes over will inherit quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has a $45 million salary cap hit in 2022.
Darnold injured. Why did Carolina think it could fix quarterback Sam Darnold? He was decent during the Panthers’ 3-0 start, but over the next six games (1-5 record), he had four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He went to injured reserve Wednesday because of a broken scapula, P.J. Walker steps in and recently-signed Cam Newton looms as preparing to take over next week. Darnold is on the hook for a fully-guaranteed $18.585 million next year. Here’s guessing the Panthers will again pay part of their quarterback’s salary to start over at the position (Deshaun Watson, perhaps?), like they did this year with the Broncos and Teddy Bridgewater.
Around the AFC
Chiefs’ offense sputtering. The Chiefs’ point totals in the last three games — three, 20 and 13. Kansas City’s defense has improved to help win two of those games, but where is the offense? Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ yards per pass attempt is a career-low 7.0 yards; he was 8.8, 8.3 and 8.1 in his first three years as a starter. “The last few years, I’ve taken those (deep) shots and they’ve worked,” he said. “I’ve taken those shots and they haven’t worked (as well this year) and we’ve still been able to find ways to score points.” Not lately.
Titans rolling. Tennessee (7-2) has climbed to the top of the AFC with four consecutive wins and each team was a 2020 playoff team (Buffalo, Kansas City, Indianapolis and the Los Angeles Rams). If the Titans can win their home game Sunday over New Orleans, they will join the 2003 Eagles as the only teams to win five consecutive games against opponents that were in the previous year’s postseason.
Jets QB issue. In a blast of four tweets, the Jets’ quarterback situation became confusing. 1. Mike White would start Sunday against Buffalo. 2. Rookie Zach Wilson was scheduled to do “everything” in practice. 3. Joe Flacco would back up White. 4. Coach Robert Saleh said the long-term quarterback decision is “day to day.” Hmm. Wilson was drafted second overall as the centerpiece of the general manager Joe Thomas/Saleh rebuilding project. But good for White, who is 26 and a free agent after the season.
Cleveland’s rare feat. In last week’s win at Cincinnati, the Browns became the first team in 54 years to have a touchdown catch, rush and interception return of at least 60 yards — Donovan Peoples-Jones (60-yard catch), Nick Chubb (70-yard run) and Denzel Ward (99-yard interception).
