News
Fall’s playlist is lovely, dark and deep – and local
Fall can be dark. It can be cozy. It can be a time for political activism and personal reflection and parties. It’s a complex season and deserves a complex playlist.
With those candy-covered Songs of Summer in the rearview, here are five new favorites for autumn from local luminaries.
“Yesterdayz,” Senseless Optimism
If you fell for Senseless Optimism earlier this year with her single “Why?,” you’ll be positively smitten with “Yesterdayz.” Now “positively smitten” is an odd phrase to describe the singer-songwriter’s blend of dreamy-but-buoyant melodies and shade-to-sunshine lyrics. But even when she does downtempo or chill or dark, she delivers magic. With an assist from Henley Row Studios tag team Dan Nicklin and Nate Leavitt, she creates an introspective ode to better days to come.
“Elijah,” the Wolff Sisters
Searching for Elijah has a fall flavor. Here the Wolff Sisters, who just won New England Music Award Americana Act of the Year, call out, “I try to find you/I wish I could.” Those cries come atop a bed of church organ and roots rock guitars — dig that screaming-but-oh-so-tasteful solo. The Boston-born-and-based siblings use the new song to tease a promised 2022 album. Fingers crossed this fresh tune means a whole set full of big harmonies, angelic keyboards and dirty rock guitar.
“We All Go Up,” Billy Dean Thomas
Billy Dean Thomas (they/their) began as a drummer. Keep this in mind anytime you listen to one of the hip-hop artist’s tracks. Put it in the front of your brain when you spin to their clicky, trippy, forward-surging track “We All Go Up.” The collaboration with producer Oliver Cho rides on a club beat and Thomas’ strong lyrics and stronger voice. The hypnotic hook follows up on 2020 EP “For Better or Worse” with energy and buzz — “We All Go Up” is featured on the Peacock series “One of Us Is Lying.”
“Top It Up,” the Chelsea Curve
Keep doubling up on all the good stuff! That’s the kind of good advice we need and we get from the Chelsea Curve on new single “Top It Up.” Pub rock, power pop, pop punk, old school punk rock (yes, yes, yes and yes), the tune has a bright-but-dirty, sweet-but-sludgy thump to it. If you dig down, Linda Pardee’s lyrics show a twitchy frustration with isolation and distance. If you don’t dig at all, hey oh, that’s fine: The song still flat out rocks.
“Earthwormz,” Dutch ReBelle
Dutch ReBelle can tear down your world (and somehow build you up) in under two minutes. Making dark magic once again with producer Humbeats, Dutch delivers a pulsing, freaky and icy-cool track in the time it takes most artists to get going. The queen of Boston hip-hop reminds listeners she’s not to be trifled with (“I’m not concerned with critics … I was the first that did it”) even while delivering a dreamy tune. Want to really see how in charge Dutch is? Go check the video of “Earthwormz” — but only if you don’t scare easy.
News
Lowry: Biden’s presidency traverses inflation minefield
The experience of the last Democratic president who presided over a significant bout of inflation wasn’t a happy one, and if the Biden White House isn’t haunted by that precedent, it isn’t paying attention.
Arguably, galloping inflation did more than anything else to unravel Jimmy Carter’s presidency.
Of course, we aren’t anywhere close to the late 1970s, when inflation hit double-digits. But the latest numbers — with prices increasing 6.2%, the biggest annual increase in more than 30 years — should be a fire bell in the night for Democrats.
There have been two crises President Joe Biden created or exacerbated, at the southern border and in Afghanistan, and the latest numbers point to the possibility of a third and even more consequential one.
Large-scale forces are at play in the rising prices. His policy program has tended to make the problem worse rather than better, though, and the eroding buck is going to stop with him regardless.
For the longest time, the White House’s response to inflation concerns was to high-handedly dismiss them. The White House scoffed at economist Larry Summers when he warned earlier this year that fiscal stimulus on a World War II-scale might “set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation.”
Contra Summers, White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein predicted in April that inflation would rise modestly for several months before fading back to a lower level.
Well, here we are, close to the end of the year, with inflation indeed at its highest level in a generation.
Rising prices are being driven by a global mismatch between demand and supply as the economy recovers from the pandemic while disruptions in production persist. At the same time, bottlenecks are disrupting the U.S. supply chain.
Inflation in the U.S. has been worse than elsewhere around the world, and Biden’s agenda clearly wasn’t designed with an inflationary environment in mind.
With gas and fuel oil prices up 50% or more over the past year, maybe it isn’t such a good time to be pursuing a campaign against fossil fuel producers.
With the country already awash in federal dollars from the spending bills that have gone out the door over the past 18 months, perhaps it isn’t a great idea to layer massive new spending on top.
With labor shortages and supply disruptions plaguing the economy, it might not be advantageous to continue to stoke demand with various payments and subsidies while discouraging supply, either by making it easier for people to stay out of the work force or by raising taxes and tightening regulations.
Biden is now redefining his infrastructure and Build Back Better proposals as anti-inflationary, though no one ever mentioned this when the bills were being sold over the past year.
Biden’s best bet is that his jawboning and pushing at the ports and other points along the supply chain can make a difference, while companies untangle the mess over time. In the meantime, the global energy crunch could resolve itself as supply catches up to demand.
That would presumably diminish inflation next year. What is not going to work is trying to talk people out of the lived reality of higher prices.
It avails workers nothing if rising wages don’t keep up with inflation.
Whether prices continue to outstrip wages might be the best metric for the scale of Democratic congressional losses next year and the ultimate fate of Biden’s presidency.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
News
Lucas: Under Biden, America’s power is running on fumes
If Joe Biden could shut down the border the way he shuts down pipelines he’d be in good shape.
Instead, he’d rather stick it to hard-working Americans through skyrocketing gas prices while rewarding illegal immigrants with vast sums of taxpayer money.
It is not enough that the hate-America, left-wing loonies got him to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, now they are going after the so-called Line 5 pipeline that moves crude oil from Western Canada to Michigan.
You may not like Donald Trump, but when he left the presidency, he left behind a country that he not only had made energy independent, that was exporting oil as well.
Low gas prices under Trump brought about an economic boom. Wages were up and unemployment was down, and inflation was held in check.
Gas prices were low because the U.S., through drilling, fracking and looser regulation, was able to become the world’s leader in oil production. Lower gas prices meant that consumers had more money to spend on other goods and services.
In less than a year in office, Biden, bowing to environmental fanatics and climate change doomsayers, thrashed that achievement.
Biden, in his war on fossil fuel, has turned back the clock. He has turned a country bursting with energy into a nation begging OPEC to increase its oil production.
The result has been steepening gas and grocery prices that are punishing the middle class and the working poor.
The war rages on. Witness John Kerry, Biden’s climate czar, who at the UN climate conference in Glasgow, said that in in less than 10 years the U.S. will have no coal plants. Currently 25% of the country’s electricity comes from coal.
“By 2030, in the United States, we won’t have coal,” Kerry said.
Whether anyone else does remains to be seen. In a surprise move at the summit, the U.S. and China announced they reached an agreement on climate goals.
“When it comes to climate change, there is more agreement between China and the U.S. than divergence,” China’s chief negotiator, Xie Zhenhua said at a press conference according to reports.
The U.S. and China will address clean energy, coal, methane and deforestation. Cheers all around — however China also refused to ban gas-powered cars by 2035 and wouldn’t join the methane pledge led by the U.S. and the EU.
What China is doing is ramping up its economy in its effort to replace the United States as the strongest economic and military power in the world.
While climate-change zealots are determined to put an end to the use of coal in the U.S., China has been rapidly building coal-fired power plants at a dizzying rate to produce steel, cement and other heavy manufactured products.
China also leads in pollution. It is by far the biggest polluting country in the world and while the announcement at the summit was a happy surprise to many, we’ll wait and see what changes actually come about because of it.
Saying one thing and doing another is old hat to Joe Biden, who, in the name of climate change, shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, but then paved the way for the completion of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
We lost 10,000 U.S. pipeline jobs, created thousands of Russian jobs and ended up buying oil from Russia that we used to produce. Biden is also now begging oil from OPEC, the Middle East oil cartel that Trump had on the ropes.
.Joe Biden has so weakened the U.S. presidency that he has become a joke. He performs like a forgetful, apologetic supplicant rather than a world leader.
Unfortunately, he has weakened the U.S. as well, which is why the Chinese are now openly mocking him by using fake U.S. aircraft carriers and warships for target practice.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
News
Editorial: It’s time to end ‘spring ahead, fall back’
After setting our clocks back last weekend and slogging through a week of earlier darkness, it’s time to end our habit of “springing forward” and “falling back” twice a year, which has been blamed for everything from seasonal depression to robberies.
The U.S. needs to put an end this archaic practice that since 1966 has been confusing Americans and messing with our internal clocks. Let’s institute yearlong daylight saving time. That means we could perpetually live in “spring forward” mode with later sunsets and more time to exercise or enjoy time outside in the late afternoon.
No need to go back to standard time in the fall. No more losing an hour of sleep in the spring.
This is an issue that Republicans and Democrats agree on, but, as with most things involving Congress, a bill to make that happen isn’t going anywhere.
In 2018, the Florida Legislature passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent there, and 15 other states, including Georgia and Alabama, have passed similar measures. But states cannot go at it alone; they need congressional approval. Sen. Marco Rubio filed the Sunshine Protection Act in March that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. States and U.S. territories that don’t currently observe DST, such as Hawaii and parts of Arizona, could stay in Standard Time.
Rubio’s bill has 14 co-sponsors from both parties.
If that across-the-aisle support isn’t enough to get a bill through Congress, then what is?
Maybe it’s good ol’ D.C. dysfunction getting in the way or that we’re just too set in our ways. The practice of “spring forward, fall back” dates to World War I and was reinstated during World War II to conserve coal. States and local governments then started individually determining whether and how to observe daylight saving time, so Congress passed the Uniform Time Act of 1966.
Since then, we have learned that energy savings from “springing forward” are actually minimal. That would be an argument to remain in standard time. But we already spend two-thirds of the year in daylight saving time. Not to mention, life is just more pleasant when it’s not pitch dark at 6 p.m.
Rubio’s office says his legislation would align daylight hours to drivers’ standard work hours, therefore increasing visibility and reducing crashes. The additional hours of sunlight reduce robberies by 27%, according to a Brookings Institute study.
There may be economic benefits as well. A 2016 JP Morgan study found that when DST ended in November, credit card spending in Los Angeles fell 3.5% in the next 30 days. Meanwhile, there was an increase of 0.9% in the 30 days following the start of DST.
There’s also scientific evidence that forwarding our clocks in the spring impacts heart health and disrupts sleep. Anyone who’s woken up in a panic the Monday after the time change can attest to that.
Of course, some groups wouldn’t benefit from a permanent DSL. Some parents worry their children would have to walk to school in the pre-dawn because sunrise would happen an hour later. Farmers don’t like the idea, either, because they would have to do much of their work in the dark. But we still believe the pros outweigh the cons.
The U.S. has gone through periods in which DST was year round. The 1974 Emergency Daylight Saving Time Act, signed by President Nixon, instituted “spring forward” for 16 months to address the country’s energy crisis. It’s doable.
Fall’s playlist is lovely, dark and deep – and local
Lowry: Biden’s presidency traverses inflation minefield
Lucas: Under Biden, America’s power is running on fumes
Team iDemise Leveling Guide Review – What Will You Get for $47?
Editorial: It’s time to end ‘spring ahead, fall back’
Why Choose a Death Knight For PVP?
Many Many Ways to Increase Website Traffic
Treasured St. Croix River prairie remnant gets reprieve
Best Horde Priest Race – A Breakdown by Purpose
Reaching Out to Animals at Home While You Travel
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper