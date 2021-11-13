Celebrities
Firm Alleges There’s Proof Erika Jayne Got Stolen Funds as Her Attorney Responds, Trustee Allows Edelson PC to Go After Erika
Class action law firm Edelson PC claims Erika Jayne‘s financial records prove the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member received settlement funds meant for family members of victims of the Lion Air crash.
In court documents filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday amid Thomas Girardi’s bankruptcy proceedings, the firm said that after reviewing records given to them by the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy, they reportedly discovered proof that the money was transferred to Erika’s companies.
“Far from foreclosing the possibility that Erika received settlement money from the Lion Air cases, [the records] showed the opposite: Money that belonged to the surviving widows and orphans of the victims of that plane crash had, in fact, been used to make payments for Erika or her companies,” they wrote in a brief, according to a report shared by Reuters.
In response to the filing, however, Erika’s attorney, Evan Borges, fired back in an email statement, claiming he’s seen no such proof.
“I’ve never seen any evidence to support the allegation that Lion Air settlement money received by Girardi Keese was sent by GK to my client,” Borges said. And the trustee “never has alleged that Erika received Lion Air settlement money. I don’t know what Edelson is referring to, and he has conveniently redacted or blacked out his alleged references in his brief to supposed evidence.”
Attorney Ronald Richards, who appeared to be working for the trustee up until this week, also weighed in on the claims.
“They produced no evidence that showed any direct payments to Erika or her companies,” he said. “It’s all a big conjecture piled on maybes.”
During an interview, Ronald also denied making a “backdoor deal” with Erika and said he wanted the investigation of Erika to be conducted through the bankruptcies, not Edelson PC’s litigation against her, because he was concerned about whether or not the firm had a valid right to go after the RHOBH cast member.
“Edelson is seeing monsters in the closet,” Erika’s attorney added. “Edelson’s reply brief boils down to a distraction tactic to avoid having to answer for a blatantly unethical, illegal, and unenforceable fee-sharing agreement between his firm and [Girardi Keese].”
After Jay Edelson addressed the attorney on Twitter, saying Ronald was actually “terminated” from his position as an attorney for the trustee, Ronald responded to his tweet, saying he “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”
“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about you’re off the case when the client sends a signed voluntary substitution. Which was then signed this morning. You can read the fee agreement in the case it requires it to be in writing. We’re getting kind of petty now don’t you think,” Ronald replied.
Then, after another person wanted to know if there was any documentation regarding Ronald’s exit from the case, Kimberly Archie, a former employee of Thomas’, offered just that.
— Kimberly Archie (@kimberlyarchie) November 11, 2021
Law.com is also reporting that the trustee Elissa Miller has just replaced Ronald with attorney Larry Gabriel from Jenkins, Mulligan & Gabriel.
While the trustee didn’t give an official reason for the replacement, Jay Edelson accused Ronald of threatening his firm in an attempt to get them to drop their embezzlement lawsuit so that the trustee could reach a settlement with Erika.
In addition to the trustee replacing Ronald on the case, Jay also confirmed the trustee is no longer opposing their ability to be able to go after Erika legally.
“Two things happened right after @RonaldRichards was fired,” tweeted Jay. “The Trustee has withdrawn her opposition to us moving forward against Erika. Second, the Trustee has agreed to let our reply be made public. This means the public can see what we found.”
Two things happened right after @RonaldRichards was fired. First, as noted below, the Trustee has withdrawn her opposition to us moving forward against Erika. Second, the Trustee has agreed to let our reply be made public. This means the public can see what we found.
#rhobh
— Jay Edelson (@jayedelson) November 12, 2021
Erika is currently filming the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Happy Founders’ Day! A Gallery Of SGRho Stunners Applying Pretty Poodle Pressure All RHOvember 2021
Happy RHOvember!
It’s November 12th so you already know we have to celebrate THEE pretty poodles of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. who’ve been running the 11th month for NINETY-NINE years of sisterhood, scholarship and service.
On July 12, 2022, the storied organization will celebrate 100 Years of greater excellence exemplifying their success in service and leadership across the globe. The celebration begins January 1, 2022 in New York City as they kick off their centennial with a royal affair culminating the final year in their journey to 100.
The festivities will take place tacross the U.S. in cities Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New Orleans with the biggest event happening in Indianapolis, IN July 12th- July 17th.
“We are kicking off some media days just to share our work,” said SGRho Grand Basileus Rasheeda S. Liberty about the upcoming centennial festivities.
We’re doing “The View”, “Tamron Hall”, [we are] looking to do “The Breakfast Club”–just some fun, and bringing members along to really kick-off. We are also doing five activations across our regions. The first one kicks off officially on New Year’s Eve in New York with the ball drop in the Northeastern region.
And then we go all the way through to November of next year with our biggest celebration, our more public-facing celebration being July as we go home to Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana.”
Throughout their rich history, the sisters of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. have been trailblazing and change-making women on the forefront of societal contributions with notable members including Hattie McDaniel (the first Black woman to win an Academy Award), Maritza Correia McClendon (the first Black Female Olympic Swimmer and Medalist), and Gwendolyn “Gwen” Sawyer Cherry (the first Black woman to serve as a state legislator in Florida in 1970).
Founded on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young educators, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. now boasts over 100,000 members in over 500 chapters across the U.S., Africa, Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany, and Korea.
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority has continued to emphasize social action and community impact in their commitment to serve. The vision for the future is to grow the sisterhood into a female empowerment and professional development organization to enhance the universal quality of life for women and their families.
How are you celebrating the SGRhos this RHOvember? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the prettiest poodles in the land on the flip.
Paris Hilton’s Longtime Bestie Kim Kardashian Helps Straighten Her Long Wedding Dress Train
It feels like 2005 again! Kim Kardashian was seen straightening her longtime BFF Paris Hilton’s wedding dress train, years after she worked for the socialite.
Paris Hilton had one of her longtime pals on hand when she married Carter Reum on November 11. Kim Kardashian, who stunned in a plunging black ensemble, was seen straightening out the train of Paris’ gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown. The reality star stepped in to fluff the billowing skirt on her friend’s custom wedding dress, while Paris looked back at her pal with a big smile. While the spotlight was squarely on Paris, Kim was also a vision in a strapless black gown which featured a cutout around the bodice of the dress.
As fans would know, the duo’s friendship dates back nearly 20 years, when the BFFs traveled the world together, attending all kinds of glamorous parties. While Kim is often referred to as Paris’ former assistant, she clarified her job title on a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “People will say ‘assistant.’ They always have it wrong,” she explained. “I would work with Paris, and I would love to organize and clean out their closets and get rid of all their stuff and sell it on eBay and then shop for them, shop for her.”
Kim also appeared in the 2020 This Is Paris documentary, in which she acknowledged how her professional ties and friendship with Paris served as her big break in the industry. “I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for her starting out in the reality world and her introducing me to the world. The best advice that she ever could’ve given me is just watching her,” Kim admitted in the doc. Now, the BFFs are totally supportive of each other’s endeavors, so it’s no surprise Kim was on hand for Paris’ big day.
The blonde beauty wed her venture capitalist beau at a private estate in Los Angeles. Guests included her sister Nicky Hilton, mom Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and several other A-listers. “My forever begins today,” Hilton captioned a photo of herself in her wedding dress, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Paris Hilton wedding without one, or four, costume changes. For Paris’s second look of the night, she slipped into a sleeveless, slinky, custom white beaded Pamella Roland gown, followed by a Cinderella-style ballgown, and a white mini dress.
Finally Free: Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Terminated After 13 Years
The #FreeBritney movement officially has lots to celebrate. On Friday, a judge ruled that Britney Spears’ conservatorship is over after 13 years.
The New York Times reports that at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny said the conservatorship that has long overseen Britney’s life and finances should be terminated effective today.
“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” she said. Judge Penny found that there was “no need for a capacity declaration” of Ms. Spears, noting that it had been a voluntary conservatorship.
This comes after Britney’s father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate back in September. At the time the pop star’s attorney Mathew Rosengart, accused Jamie Spears of being “cruel” and “abusive” toward Britney, noting that his client “wants,” “needs” and “deserves an orderly transition.”
He told the court:
“I believe we’ll find evidence of his corruption. This man does not belong in her life for another day,” Rosengart explained. “He must be suspended today. Britney Spears is pleading for it. This is a very easy decision. … My client will be so extraordinarily distraught if Mr. Spears remains conservator for one more day. … If he cares about his daughter, he will resign today.”
In 2008 James “Jamie” P. Spears, first petitioned the court for authority over his adult daughter’s life and finances, citing her mental health struggles and alleged substance abuse. By the end of the year, the temporary guardianship was made permanent.
Now all that is over.
Congratulations to Britney!
