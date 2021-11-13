First snow flurries of season spotted in parts of St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Residents in some parts of the greater St. Louis area saw the first snow flurries of the season on Friday.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured flurries hitting the chopper’s camera. The sight of the first flurry made many people take a second look.

“It’s early November. I looked out the window, and it was snowing,” said resident Ryan Papiernik. “So, it was surprising.”

Papiernik said he spent the afternoon bundled up, playing disc golf at Schroeder Park in Manchester

“I was out here two weeks ago and it was 80 degrees,” he said.

Flurries were spotted in Town and Country against a beautiful backdrop of fall leaves. Small flakes were also spotted in Chesterfield.

“I just saw them flying in, and I was surprised,” said resident James Isakov. “It is actually early.”

The change in weather makes officials at Manchester’s Parks and Recreation Department ensure winterization of the parks is underway.

They’ve closed pavilion rentals through the end of the year and are in the process of turning off restrooms and drinking fountains susceptible to frozen pipes.

“Bathrooms are a priority for our patrons, so we try to keep them open as long as possible,” Kat Schien, the director of Manchester’s Parks, Recreation and Arts Department. “You never know in Manchester, you never know in Missouri what it’s going to be like.”

She said the department will finish winterizing the park’s restrooms on Monday.