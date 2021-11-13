Connect with us

News

Friday’s high school football scoreboard and highlights

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Friday’s high school football scoreboard and highlights
THURSDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION 2 QUARTERFINAL

Milford 21, Natick 7

DIVISION 6 QUARTERFINALS

Abington 34, Sandwich 0

Rockland 37, Winthrop 34

DIVISION 7 QUARTERFINAL

Northbridge 42, West Boylston 13

MVADA LARGE SCHOOL QUARTERFINAL

Greater New Bedford 35, Whittier 8

MVADA SMALL SCHOOL QUARTERFINALS

Blue Hills 42, Upper Cape 28

South Shore 28, Franklin Tech 19

NON PLAYOFF GAMES

Burlington 41, Winchester 7

Carver 20, Bristol-Plymouth 0

Case 34, Holbrook/Avon 16

Chelmsford 20, Beverly 18

Dartmouth 26, Plymouth North 8

Dighton-Rehoboth 35, Dedham 14

East Boston 32, Saugus 6

Essex Tech 28, Weston 12

Ipswich 29, Gloucester 22

Lowell Catholic 27, Lynn Tech 0

Lynn English 28, Newburyport 7

Lynnfield 35, Georgetown 14

Malden Catholic 50, Malden 0

Nantucket 24, Cardinal Spellman 14

North Andover 42, Concord-Carlisle 21

Revere 28, Belmont 0

St. John Paul 22, Bourne 21

Salem 26, Greater Lowell 21

Silver Lake 29, Norwell 6

Taunton 34, Braintree 14

Triton 29, Manchester-Essex 21

Wareham 8, Monomoy 6

Woburn 38, Newton South 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS

Central Catholic 37, St. John’s (S) 13

Franklin 24, Methuen 7

St. John’s Prep 57, Wachusett 20

Springfield Central 40, Xaverian 15

DIVISION 2 QUARTERFINALS

King Philip 21, Mansfield 14

Marshfield 27, Lincoln-Sudbury 23

DIVISION 3 QUARTERFINALS

Billerica 15, Hanover 14

Marblehead 21, Masconomet 7

Westfield 21, Plymouth South 6

DIVISION 4 QUARTERFINALS

Grafton 35, Bedford 13

Scituate 21, Ashland 14

Duxbury 39, Danvers 14

DIVISION 5 QUARTERFINALS

Bishop Fenwick 42, Hudson 13

Pentucket 21, Old Rochester 14

DIVISION 6 QUARTERFINALS

Blackstone Valley 28, Stoneham 14

St. Mary’s 42, Medway 14

DIVISION 7 QUARTERFINALS

Mashpee 26, Amesbury 20

Wahconah 48, Clinton 14

DIVISION 8 QUARTERFINALS

Hull 27, KIPP Academy 20

Oxford 16, Palmer 13

Randolph 16, Ware 10

Hoosac Valley 20, Narragansett 13

MVADA LARGE SCHOOL QUARTERFINALS

Assabet 28, Bay Path 22

Shawsheen 1, Southeastern 0 (forfeit)

MVADA SMALL SCHOOL QUARTERFINALS

Nashoba Tech 27, Tri-County 6

Old Colony 53, Pathfinder 14

NON PLAYOFF GAMES

Archbishop Williams 28, East Bridgewater 0

Attleboro 26, BC High 8

Barnstable 42, Hingham 21

Bridgewater-Raynham 21, North Quincy 20

Brighton 24, Boston English/New Mission 18

Dracut 14, Medford 2

Everett 49, Andover 21

Fairhaven 28, Apponequet 21

Falmouth 27, Bellingham 21

Greater Lawrence 13, Arlington Catholic 0

Haverhill 40, Cambridge 6

Holliston 24, Framingham 12

Latin Academy 24, Chelsea 16

Lexington 15, Acton-Boxboro 14

Melrose 35, Arlington 21

Murdock 30, Keefe Tech 6

Needham 28, Durfee 27

Oliver Ames 35, Hopkinton 16

Peabody 28, Lynn Classical 20

Seekonk 22, Millis 16

Stoughton 32, Middleboro 0

Tech Boston 30, O’Bryant 0

Tewksbury 35, Wayland 30

Wakefield 35, Waltham 7

Watertown 23, Austin Prep 6

Wellesley 28, Bishop Feehan 20

Westford Academy 24, Lowell 14

Cathedral/Matignon at Atlantis Charter/Bishop Connolly, ccd.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

DIVISION 2 QUARTERFINAL

Reading at Catholic Memorial, 1

DIVISION 3 QUARTERFINAL

Milton at North Attleboro, 5

DIVISION 4 QUARTERFINAL

Wilmington at Foxboro, 6

DIVISION 5 QUARTERFINALS

Dover-Sherborn at Swampscott, 12

Norton at North Reading, 5

DIVISION 7 QUARTERFINAL

Cohasset at Hamilton-Wenham, 1

MVADA LARGE SCHOOL QUARTERFINAL

Diman at Northeast, 12

NON PLAYOFF GAMES

Boston Latin vs. Somerville, 10 (Hormel)

Sharon at Brookline, 10

Canton at New Bedford, 12

Medfield at Newton North, 12

Weymouth at Brockton, 12

Dennis-Yarmouth at Martha’s Vineyard, 1

Quincy at Whitman-Hanson, 1

South Boston/Burke at Minuteman, 1

Walpole at Norwood, 1

West Bridgewater at Bishop Stang, 1:30

Somerset Berkley at Westwood, 7

Nauset at Cape Cod Tech, ccd.

 

FRIDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

In a Div. 1 quarterfinal contest, Ayden Pereira tossed a pair of scores both caught by Justice McGrail to lead No. 2 Central Catholic (9-1) past No. 7 St. John’s (S)(6-4), 37-13.

Jaxson St. Pierre rushed for a score and tossed a touchdown pass for fifth-seeded Westfield (9-1) in a 21-6 victory over fourth-ranked Plymouth South (7-3) in a Div. 3 quarterfinal contest. Matt Festa rushed for three scores and threw a touchdown pass as No. 2 Duxbury (8-1) defeated Danvers (4-6), 39-14, in a Div. 4 quarterfinal matchup.

In the Div. 5 quarterfinals, Chase Dwight threw a touchdown pass and found the endzone twice on the ground, leading No. 4 Pentucket (8-2) to a 21-14 win over No. 5 Old Rochester (6-3). … Senior quarterback Steven Woods went 15-of-19 passing for 271 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of scores to Jason Romans who hauled in six catches for 172 yards in a 42-13 win for No. 3 Bishop Fenwick (8-2) over No. 11 Hudson (8-2).

David Brown ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns as St. Mary’s (9-1) defeated Medway 42-14 in a Div. 6 quarterfinal.

In non playoff action, Spencer Riley and Robert Marley ran for two scores as Lynnfield (4-5) defeated Georgetown, 35-14. … Devin LeBron and Shane Field combined to rush for 291 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries as Essex Tech (5-5) defeated Weston, 28-12.

Anthony Rudiman rushed for two touchdowns in a 24-14 victory for Westford Academy (7-3) over Lowell (4-7). … Danny Fleming rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 4-of-4 passes for 93 yards and a TD as Tewksbury (7-3) outscored Wayland, 35-30. … Shea Fogarty and Stephen Fogarty combined for four touchdowns, two interceptions and a fumble recovery as Melrose (3-7) defeated Arlington, 35-21. … Billy McHugh ran for two scores as Watertown (6-4) defeated Austin Prep, 23-6.

Cadence Chace rushed for three touchdowns in a 28-21 victory for Fairhaven (7-3) over Apponequet. … … Will Kelly ran for 172 yards and two scores as Dartmouth (7-3) defeated Plymouth North, 26-8. … T.J. Kiley threw a pair of touchdown passes as Holliston (5-5) defeated Framingham, 24-12.

Jathan Greene rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns  on 12 carries as Brighton defeated Boston English/New Mission, 24-18/

 

FRIDAY’S BOXSCORES

 

ARCHBISHOP WILLIAMS 28, EAST BRIDGEWATER 0

Archbishop Williams (4-6)    7  7  7  7  –  28

East Bridgewater (1-9)          0  0  0  0  –  0

AW – Marcus Thurston 1 run (Jack Paula kick)

AW – AJ Richard 17 pass from Will Leclair (Paula kick)

AW – Shawn Harrington 20 pass from Will Leclair (Paula kick)

AW – Jake Dreyfus 4 run (Paula kick)

 

BILLERICA 15, HANOVER 14

Billerica (9-1)                  0   8   0   7  – 15

Hanover (7-3)                 6   8   0   0  –  14

HA – Dylan Rice 6 pass from Michael Landolfi (kick failed)

HA – Landolfi 5 run (conversion good)

BI – Dom Gird 7 run (JT Green conversion)

BI – Gird 7 run (Shaan Rana kick)

BISHOP FENWICK 42, HUDSON 13

Hudson (8-2) 0      7     0    6    –    13

Bishop Fenwick (8-2) 14    14    7    7    –    42

BF – Troy Irizarry 16 run (Jason Romans kick)

BF – Romans 80 pass from Steven Woods (Romans kick)

BF – Romans 49 pass from Woods (Romans kick)

HU – Quinn O’Brien 33 run (Ty Mullahy kick)

BF – Aidan Breen 2 pass from Woods (Romans kick)

BF – Mike Zaimi 15 pass from Woods (Romans kick)

BF – Luke Connolly 35 run (Romans kick)

HU – Caleb Luz 5 run (no PAT)

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 37, ST. JOHN’S (S) 13

St. John’s (6-4)       0      0    13       0    –    13

Central Catholic (9-1)     9      0      7      21    –   37

CC – Mike Ryan 31 field goal

CC – Markys Bridgewater 4 run (kick failed)

CC – Justice McGrail 39 pass from Ayden Pereira (Ryan kick)

SJ – Michael Bonsu 33 pass from Ryan Miller (rush failed)

SJ – Bobby Rodolakis 5 run (Sam Lavallee kick)

CC – McGrail 49 pass from Pereira (Ryan kick)

CC – Sean Mercuri 55 interception return (Ryan kick)

CC – Marcus Rivera 80 interception return (Ryan kick)

DARTMOUTH 26, PLYMOUTH NORTH 8

Plymouth North (5-5)   0    8   0   0   –    8

Dartmouth (7-3)           13   6   0   7   –   26

DA – Ethan Marques 1 run (Oliver Taradash kick)

DA – Will Kelly 42 run (kick failed)

DA – Kelly 45 run (kick failed)

PN – Isaac Uva 2 run (Dallas Murphy run)

DA – Ethan Marques 3 run (Oliver Taradash kick)

 

DUXBURY 39, DANVERS 14

Duxbury (8-1)   6  7  20  6   –  39

Danvers (4-6)   0  14  0  0   –  14

DU – Campbell Pang 1 run (kick failed)

DU – Pang 5 run (Dennen Sullivan kick)

DA – Owen Gasinowski 12 pass from Travis Voisine (Aidan Sullivan kick)

DA – Gasinowski 22 pass from Voisine (Aidan Sullivan kick)

DU – Matt Festa 13 run (conversion failed)

DU – Festa 15 run (Dennen Sullivan kick)

DU – Festa 13 run (Dennen Sullivan kick)

DU – Brady Madigan 30 pass from Festa (kick failed)

 

FAIRHAVEN 28, APPONEQUET 21

Apponequet (3-6) 7      7     0    7    –    21

Fairhaven (7-3) 14    14    0    0    –    28

FA – Cadence Chace 3 run (Tyler Burke kick)

AP – Vinny Olivieri 3 run (Tanner Audyatis kick)

FA – Chase 17 run (Burke kick)

AP – Jackson Gagnier 3 run (Audyatis kick)

FA – Chase 49 run (Burke kick)

FA – Peter Joseph 1 run (Burke kick)

AP – Harry Lemieux 47 pass from Jack Mahon (Audyatis kick)

 

 

HOLLISTON 24, FRAMINGHAM 12

Holliston (5-5) 14    7    3    0    –    24

Framingham (3-7) 0     6    0    6    –    12

HO – Joey Gentile 5 pass from T.J. Kiley (Nick Cotting kick)

HO – Cooper Olson 40 run  (Cotting kick)

FR – Zach Semakula 60 pass from Cody Coleman (conversion failed)

HO – Kaua Lima 6 pass from Kiley (Cotting kick)

HO – Cotting 42 field goal

FR – Semakula 15 pass from Coleman (rush failed)

 

KING PHILIP 21, MANSFIELD 14

Mansfield (6-4)    7   0   7   0   –  14

King Philip (8-1)  7   7   0    7  –  21

KP – Rudy Gately 2 run (Matt Kelley kick)

MA – Drew Sacco 4 run (James Gilleran kick)

KP – Danny Clancy 37 pass from Charle Grant (Kelley kick)

MA – Trevor Foley 10 pass from Conner Zukowski (Gilleran kick)

KP – Gately 2 run (Kelley kick)

LYNNFIELD 35, GEORGETOWN 14

Lynnfield (4-5)              7    8  20   0   –   35

Georgetown (3-6)         0    8   6    0   –   14

LY- Spencer Riley 2 run (Kevin Connolly kick)

GE – Charlie Popielski 25 pass Anthony Plumb (Jake Thompson pass from Plumb)

LY – Robert Marley 12 run (Joseph Cucciniello reception)

LY – James Sharkey 30 run (conversion failed)

LY – Riley 4 run (Kevin Connolly kick)

GE – Thomas Cahill 75 pass from Anthony Plumb (kick failed)

LY – Marley 3 run (Connolly kick)

 

PENTUCKET 21, OLD ROCHESTER 14

Old Rochester (6-3) 0    7    0    7    –    14

Pentucket (8-2) 0    7    7    7    –    21

OR – Noah Sommers 8 run (Remy Wilson kick)

PE – Chase Dwight 1 run (Henry Hartford kick)

PE – Adam Payne 12 pass from Dwight (Hartford kick)

PE – Dwight 20 run (Hartford kick)

OR – Stephen Old 11 pass from Sommers

 

SCITUATE 21, ASHLAND 14

Ashland (9-1)   0     7     7    0    –    14

Scituate (9-1)    0    14    0    7    –    21

SC – Andrew Bossey 4 run (Keiran Barber kick)

SC – Jamieson Holdin 69 pass from Henry Gates (Brenner kick)

AS – Max Palin 18 pass from Luke Herter (John Giglia)

AS – Herter 1 run (Giglia kick)

SC – Shae Morley 10 pass from Gates (Brenner kick)

 

SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL 40, XAVERIAN 15

Springfield Central (8-2)           6     12     16     6    –   40

Xaverian (7-3)                          7       8       0     0    –   15

XA – Joe Kelcourse 1 run (Oliver Waddleton Kick)

SP – Bryce Gentry Warrick 3 pass from William Watson (pass failed)

SP – Joe Griffin 24 pass from Watson (pass failed)

SP – Tykarron Daniels 78 punt return (pass failed)

XA – Michael Oates 45 run (Oates rush)

SP – Kymari Latney 37 fumble recovery (rush failed)

SP – Daniel’s 75 pass from Watson (rush failed)

SP – Latney 4 run (rush failed)

 

TEWKSBURY 35, WAYLAND 30

Tewksbury (7-3)   7   14    6    8   –   35

Wayland (4-6)       0    6   16    8   –   30

TE – Danny Fleming 57 run (Kodie LeGrand kick)

TE – Fleming 16 run (LeGrand kick)

WA – Adam Goodfellow 3 run (rush failed)

TE – Michael Sullivan 30 pass from Fleming (LeGrand kick)

WA – Goodfellow 6 run (Shayne Sutton rush)

TE – Fleming 15 run (kick failed)

WA –  Sutton 21 run (Mekhi Walker pass from Goodfellow)

TE – Fleming 4 run (Fleming pass from Sullivan)

WA – Goodfellow 5 run (Goodfellow rush)

 

WATERTOWN 23, AUSTIN PREP 6

Austin Prep (4-6) 6    0    0    0    –     6

Watertown (6-4) 7    0    8    8    –    23

WA – Billy McHugh 5 run (Raphael Magalhaes kick)

AP – Thomas Skeffington 9 pass from Aiden Driscoll (kick failed)

WA – McHugh 8 run (McHugh rush)

WA – John Cacace 2 run (McHugh rush)

 

WESTFIELD 21, PLYMOUTH SOUTH 6

Westfield (9-1) 0    14    7    0    –    21

Plymouth South (7-3) 0     6     0    0    –     6

WE – Tyreek Meija 40 blocked punt return (kick good)

WE – Jaxson St. Pierre 19 run (kick good)

PS – Liam David 80 kick return (kick failed)

WE – Andrew Scott 20 pass from St. Pierre (kick good)

 

WESTFORD 24, LOWELL 14

Lowell (4-7) 7       0     0    7    –    14

Westford (7-3) 14    10    0    0    –    24

WA – Anthony Rudiman 41 run (Peter Burdin kick)

LO – Jaedyn Sims 8 run (Blake Ramos kick)

WA – Rudiman 4 run (Burdin kick)

WA – Damien DiGiovine 18 pass from Jake Cullen (Burdin kick)

WA – Burdin 31 field goal

LO – Travis Vadinter 4 run (Evan Seng kick)

News

Friday’s tournament scoreboard and highlights

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Eastern Massachusetts high school scores and highlights from Monday
FIELD HOCKEY

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS  – Thursday

Concord-Carlisle 2, Wellesley 0

Franklin 4, Winchester 1

QUARTERFINALS  – Saturday

Shrewsbury at Andover, 11

Wachusett at Walpole, 2

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINALS  – Thursday

Falmouth 2, Reading 0

Masconomet 1, Longmeadow 0

Westwood 2, Danvers 1 (2 ot)

QUARTERFINAL  – Sunday

Holliston at Nashoba, 3

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINALS  – Saturday

Dover-Sherborn at Watertown, 10

Swampscott at Triton, 10

Austin Prep at Sandwich, 1

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Pentucket vs. Foxboro, 12 (Haverhill)

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Cohasset at Uxbridge, 11

Littleton at Monomoy, 12

Sutton at Ipswich, 3

Lynnfield at Manchester-Essex, 5

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Concord-Carlisle at Ludlow, 1

St. John’s Prep at Brookline, 2 (Nickerson Field)

St. John’s (S) at Newton North, 5

Lexington at Leominster, 6

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Longmeadow at Masconomet, 1

Hopkinton at West Springfield, 6

Canton at Amherst-Pelham, 6

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Nauset at East Longmeadow, 3

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Cardinal Spellman at Dighton-Rehoboth, 1 (SB)

Greater New Bedford at Belchertown, 2

Newburyport at Norwell, 5

Stoneham at Medway, 5

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Cohasset at Frontier, 12

Pope Francis at Easthampton, 1 (South Hadley)

Wahconah at Hampshire, 3

West Bridgewater at Rockland, 4 (Hanover)

DIVISION 5

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Keefe Tech at Douglas, 12 (Milford)

Westport at Millis, 12 (Medway)

Mt. Greylock at Bromfield, 1 (Assabet)

Sutton at Hopedale, 1 (Milford)

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Wellesley at Bishop Feehan, 12

Algonquin at Hingham, 3

Brookline at Newton South, 5

Natick at Acton-Boxboro, 5

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Grafton at Plymouth North, 12

Medfield at Whitman-Hanson, 4

Westwood at Westboro, 4

Danvers at Silver Lake, 5

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Norwell 1, Austin Prep 0

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Stoneham at Belchertown, 12

Ursuline at Foxboro, 12:30

Groton-Dunstable at Dedham, 4

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Pope Francis at West Bridgewater, 11

Hampshire at Cohasset, 5

Blackstone Valley at Millbury, 6

Northbridge at Hamilton-Wenham, 6 (SJ Prep)

DIVISION 5

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Carver 2, Tahanto 1

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Millis at Monson, 1

Bromfield at Sutton, 3 (Milford)

West Boylston at Palmer, 6

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Franklin 3, Barnstable 0

Haverhill 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2

Newton North 3, North Andover 0

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Needham at Concord-Carlisle, 1

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Melrose 3, Billerica 2

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Hopkinton 3, Westwood 0

King Philip 3, Woburn 0

Westboro 3, Dartmouth 1

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Tewksbury 3, Ashland 0

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Bedford 3, Cardinal Spellman 1

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Bishop Fenwick 0

Old Rochester 3, Holliston 0

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

AMSA 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1

Lynnfield 3, Arlington Catholic 0

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Rockland at Medway, 10

Nipmuc at Ipswich, 11

DIVISION 5

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Frontier Regional 3, Douglas 0

Paolo Friere 3, Whitinsville Christian 0

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Bourne 3, Lee 0

Mt. Greylock 3, Turners Falls 2

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Chicopee Comp.

Bourne vs. Paolo Friere, 4:30

Mt. Greylock vs. Frontier Regional, 6:30

GIRLS SOCCER

Senior Allison Jenkins broke a scoreless deadlock early in the 2nd half as Norwell defeated Austin Prep, 1-0, to advance to the Div. 3 semifinals.

VOLLEYBALL

In the Div. 2 quarterfinals, junior Sami Shore tallied 13 kills for second-seeded King Philip (22-1) in a 3-0 win over No. 10 Woburn.

Senior captain Lucy Swanson recorded her 1,000th career kill after striking for 24 in a 3-0 victory for No. 2 Dennis-Yarmouth (19-1) over No. 7 Bishop Fenwick, in the Div. 3 quarterfinals.

In a Div. 4 quarterfinal match, Ella Gizmunt collected 25 kills, six aces and nine digs for No. 2 Lynnfield in a 3-0 win over No. 7 Arlington Catholic.

News

Healthy Scituate moves one step closer to Gillette

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Big second half leads Springfield Central to road win at BC High
SCITUATE — It’s never an easy task, having to go without your best players for weeks at a time.

On Friday night, Keegan Sullivan and Andrew Bossey returned from the injured list and neither showed any signs of wear and tear. Bossey rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown, while Sullivan sealed things with a last-minute interception, as top-seeded Scituate advanced to the Div. 4 semifinals with a 21-14 victory over No. 8 Ashland.

“This is a great win,” said Scituate coach Herb Devine, who won his 100th game. “This kind of goes back to earlier in the year when we had that Duxbury game, that was just a battle. We had an opportunity to win it at the end of the game, and just didn’t convert. To be up 21-14 there at the end, and you’ve got to make a play at the end — and our guys did.”

After Scituate (9-1) jumped ahead, 7-0, following a 4-yard touchdown scamper by Bossey in the second quarter, Ashland marched down the field to the Sailors’ 45-yard-line. Clockers quarterback Luke Herter then dumped a screen pass to a wide open Jake Troutman along the sideline, and the senior wideout took off for a potentially game-changing 32-yard gain. However, Devine had been tipped off about the Clockers’ play prior to the game, and immediately called officials over.

“What happens is that (Ashland) will substitute guys onto the field and back out,” said Devine. “But then, one of the players will just step on the sidelines. That player has to come over to the numbers. So we were staring at it … we saw them do this … it was one of those things our defensive guys scouted out. If the player doesn’t come over to the numbers, it’s an illegal substitution.”

Following a discussion lasting about five minutes, the referees moved the ball all the way back to the Ashland 40. Shortly thereafter, Herter was picked off by Scituate senior James Cannon. A play later, Henry Gates heaved a 69-yard touchdown pass downfield to Jamieson Hodlin to make it 14-0.

Herter would connect with Max Palin for an 18-yard touchdown strike in the closing seconds of the first half, as Ashland cut it to a 14-7 game at the break.

Later on with 5:46 to play in the third quarter, Herter plunged into the end zone from one yard out, as the Clockers evened the score at 14-all going into the final stanza.

With 11:17 remaining in regulation, Gates faked a handoff to Bossey, then dumped a play-action pass over the middle to Shea Morley for a go-ahead, 12-yard touchdown strike, as Scituate made it a 21-14 game. It was the first touchdown of the season for the senior.

After the Clockers drove deep into the red zone with less than four minutes remaining, Herter took a shot at the end zone. Sullivan jumped the passing lane for the game-clinching interception, sending the crowd on-hand into pandemonium.

“I just saw the quarterback looking right at (his receiver),” Sullivan said afterward. “Just went upfield, got the ball, and got all I could. That was really awesome. We had our backs against the wall, and I kind of saved us.”

News

Repeat performance for Wellesley at swimming & diving championships

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Wellesley girls capture fourth straight South sectional title
WELLESLEY — For all the fireworks that heavy-hitting North Andover and Reading brought to the Div. 2 girls swimming and diving state championships Friday night at Boston Sports Institute, it was Wellesley that stuck around the pool for the final party.

Riding 13 top-five finishes across all but one of the swimming events they competed in, the Raiders rode their depth despite inexperience to finish off a second straight state championship with 356 points. The lone event win of the night — 400 freestyle relay — paled in comparison to North Andover’s seven, and didn’t set state records like the Scarlet Knights and Rockets did.

But swimming typically comes down to the deeper squad of point scorers. Alongside dominant relay finishes and individual standouts Iris Xia, Elena Dudkina and Naomi Boegholm, that’s exactly what Wellesley provided.

Needham finished second with 294 points as it hung tight with Wellesley much of the way, Chelmsford came in third with 248, Winchester placed fourth with 222 and North Andover’s 212 points was good for fifth.

“It’s a young team … so we weren’t really sure how — emotionally — this was going to go, and I’m super proud of them,” said Wellesley head coach Jen Dutton. “I’ve never won a meet without the depth. That’s the way I really want to win. … I think it’s really important for them to know that everyone contributes, and that’s what we talk about all year.”

Malia Amuan thrived once again for North Andover, setting a state record in the 100 freestyle (49.73) and broke a 22-year-old meet record in the 200 individual medley (2:02.02). That paired well with Hannah Wieczorek’s wins in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke to give both of them four event wins when including relay victories. Factor in Reading’s Anna Boemer winning two events and setting a record in the 100 butterfly (53.31), and it was an explosive day around Wellesley.

But the Raiders got the top trophy as they finished first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.42), and second in the 200 medley relay (1:48.78) and 200 freestyle relay (1:40.88). Dudkina finished second in the 200 IM (2:12.02) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (55.09). Xia was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.59), while Boegholm took second and third in the 100 backstroke (57.73) and 50 freestyle (24.78).

DIVISION 2 STATE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday – Boston Sports Institute

GIRLS TEAM

1.     Wellesley 358

2.     Needham 294

3.     Chelmsford 248

4.     Winchester 222

5.     North Andover 212

BOYS TEAM

1.     Billerica 114

2.     Milton 86

3.     Walpole 74

EVENT 1 – GIRLS 200 MEDLEY RELAY

1.     North Andover, 1:47.99

2.     Wellesley, 1:48.78

3.     Milton, 1:53.40

EVENT 2 – BOYS 200 MEDLEY RELAY

1.     Billerica, 1:53.29

2.     Milton, 2:00.72

EVENT 3 – GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE

1.     Hannah Wieczorek, North Andover, 1:53.79

2.     Elle Michaud, Winchester, 1:56.84

3.     Charlotte Kaduson, Winchester, 1:57.01

EVENT 4 – BOYS 200 FREESTYLE

1.     Casey Laliberte, Walpole, 1:50.71

2.     Craig Fiorino, Billerica, 1:52.43

EVENT 5 – GIRLS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

1.     Malia Amuan, North Andover, 2:02.02

2.     Elena Dudkina, Wellesley, 2:12.02

3.     Emma Kawai, Winchester, 2:15.04

EVENT 7 – GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE

1.     Anna Boemer, Reading, 23.20

2.     Elle Anthony, Milton, 23.97

3.     Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley, 24.78

EVENT 9 – GIRLS 1 METER DIVE

1.     Tabitha Chen-Fiske, Winchester, 517.50

2.     Donna Zhang, Winchester, 464.25

3.     Katherine Dorey, Natick, 350.65

EVENT 11 – GIRLS 100 BUTTERFLY

1.     Anna Boemer, Reading, 53.31

2.     Diya Ackerman-Vallala, North Andover, 58.77

3.     Samantha Brabeck, Reading, 58.79

EVENT 13 – GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE

1.     Malia Amuan, North Andover, 49.73

2.     Elle Anthony, Milton, 52.01

3.     Madison Crummey, Milton, 54.25

EVENT 15 – GIRLS 500 FREESTYLE

1.     Charlotte Kaduson, Winchester, 5:11.01

2.     Neva Sa, Chelmsford, 5:11.38

3.     Chloe Wukitch, Needham, 5:22.31

EVENT 16 – BOYS 500 FREESTYLE

1.     Casey Laliberte, Walpole, 4:59.79

2.     Craig Fiorino, Billerica, 5:12.29

EVENT 17 – GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE RELAY

1.     North Andover, 1:38.46

2.     Wellesley, 1:40.88

3.     Needham, 1:44.74

EVENT 19 – GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE

1.     Hannah Wieczorek, North Andover, 57.61

2.     Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley, 57.73

3.     Rose Gillooly, Milton, 59.32

EVENT 21 – GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE

1.     Diya Ackerman-Vallala, North Andover, 1:06.03

2.     Iris Xia, Wellesley, 1:08.59

3.     Madison Crummey, Milton, 1:09.13

EVENT 23 – GIRLS 400 FREESTYLE RELAY

1.     Wellesley, 3:37.42

2.     Milton, 3:37.79

3.     Winchester, 3:42.01

EVENT 24 – BOYS 400 FREESTYLE RELAY

1.     Billerica, 3:35.62

2.     Walpole, 3:43.03

3.     Milton, 3:45.56

