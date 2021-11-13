Connect with us

Friday’s tournament scoreboard and highlights

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Eastern Massachusetts high school scores and highlights from Monday
FIELD HOCKEY

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS  – Thursday

Concord-Carlisle 2, Wellesley 0

Franklin 4, Winchester 1

QUARTERFINALS  – Saturday

Shrewsbury at Andover, 11

Wachusett at Walpole, 2

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINALS  – Thursday

Falmouth 2, Reading 0

Masconomet 1, Longmeadow 0

Westwood 2, Danvers 1 (2 ot)

QUARTERFINAL  – Sunday

Holliston at Nashoba, 3

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINALS  – Saturday

Dover-Sherborn at Watertown, 10

Swampscott at Triton, 10

Austin Prep at Sandwich, 1

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Pentucket vs. Foxboro, 12 (Haverhill)

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Cohasset at Uxbridge, 11

Littleton at Monomoy, 12

Sutton at Ipswich, 3

Lynnfield at Manchester-Essex, 5

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Concord-Carlisle at Ludlow, 1

St. John’s Prep at Brookline, 2 (Nickerson Field)

St. John’s (S) at Newton North, 5

Lexington at Leominster, 6

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Longmeadow at Masconomet, 1

Hopkinton at West Springfield, 6

Canton at Amherst-Pelham, 6

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Nauset at East Longmeadow, 3

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Cardinal Spellman at Dighton-Rehoboth, 1 (SB)

Greater New Bedford at Belchertown, 2

Newburyport at Norwell, 5

Stoneham at Medway, 5

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Cohasset at Frontier, 12

Pope Francis at Easthampton, 1 (South Hadley)

Wahconah at Hampshire, 3

West Bridgewater at Rockland, 4 (Hanover)

DIVISION 5

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Keefe Tech at Douglas, 12 (Milford)

Westport at Millis, 12 (Medway)

Mt. Greylock at Bromfield, 1 (Assabet)

Sutton at Hopedale, 1 (Milford)

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Wellesley at Bishop Feehan, 12

Algonquin at Hingham, 3

Brookline at Newton South, 5

Natick at Acton-Boxboro, 5

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Grafton at Plymouth North, 12

Medfield at Whitman-Hanson, 4

Westwood at Westboro, 4

Danvers at Silver Lake, 5

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Norwell 1, Austin Prep 0

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Stoneham at Belchertown, 12

Ursuline at Foxboro, 12:30

Groton-Dunstable at Dedham, 4

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Pope Francis at West Bridgewater, 11

Hampshire at Cohasset, 5

Blackstone Valley at Millbury, 6

Northbridge at Hamilton-Wenham, 6 (SJ Prep)

DIVISION 5

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Carver 2, Tahanto 1

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Millis at Monson, 1

Bromfield at Sutton, 3 (Milford)

West Boylston at Palmer, 6

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Franklin 3, Barnstable 0

Haverhill 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2

Newton North 3, North Andover 0

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Needham at Concord-Carlisle, 1

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Melrose 3, Billerica 2

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Hopkinton 3, Westwood 0

King Philip 3, Woburn 0

Westboro 3, Dartmouth 1

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Tewksbury 3, Ashland 0

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Bedford 3, Cardinal Spellman 1

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Bishop Fenwick 0

Old Rochester 3, Holliston 0

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

AMSA 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1

Lynnfield 3, Arlington Catholic 0

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Rockland at Medway, 10

Nipmuc at Ipswich, 11

DIVISION 5

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Frontier Regional 3, Douglas 0

Paolo Friere 3, Whitinsville Christian 0

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Bourne 3, Lee 0

Mt. Greylock 3, Turners Falls 2

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Chicopee Comp.

Bourne vs. Paolo Friere, 4:30

Mt. Greylock vs. Frontier Regional, 6:30

GIRLS SOCCER

Senior Allison Jenkins broke a scoreless deadlock early in the 2nd half as Norwell defeated Austin Prep, 1-0, to advance to the Div. 3 semifinals.

VOLLEYBALL

In the Div. 2 quarterfinals, junior Sami Shore tallied 13 kills for second-seeded King Philip (22-1) in a 3-0 win over No. 10 Woburn.

Senior captain Lucy Swanson recorded her 1,000th career kill after striking for 24 in a 3-0 victory for No. 2 Dennis-Yarmouth (19-1) over No. 7 Bishop Fenwick, in the Div. 3 quarterfinals.

In a Div. 4 quarterfinal match, Ella Gizmunt collected 25 kills, six aces and nine digs for No. 2 Lynnfield in a 3-0 win over No. 7 Arlington Catholic.

SCITUATE — It’s never an easy task, having to go without your best players for weeks at a time.

On Friday night, Keegan Sullivan and Andrew Bossey returned from the injured list and neither showed any signs of wear and tear. Bossey rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown, while Sullivan sealed things with a last-minute interception, as top-seeded Scituate advanced to the Div. 4 semifinals with a 21-14 victory over No. 8 Ashland.

“This is a great win,” said Scituate coach Herb Devine, who won his 100th game. “This kind of goes back to earlier in the year when we had that Duxbury game, that was just a battle. We had an opportunity to win it at the end of the game, and just didn’t convert. To be up 21-14 there at the end, and you’ve got to make a play at the end — and our guys did.”

After Scituate (9-1) jumped ahead, 7-0, following a 4-yard touchdown scamper by Bossey in the second quarter, Ashland marched down the field to the Sailors’ 45-yard-line. Clockers quarterback Luke Herter then dumped a screen pass to a wide open Jake Troutman along the sideline, and the senior wideout took off for a potentially game-changing 32-yard gain. However, Devine had been tipped off about the Clockers’ play prior to the game, and immediately called officials over.

“What happens is that (Ashland) will substitute guys onto the field and back out,” said Devine. “But then, one of the players will just step on the sidelines. That player has to come over to the numbers. So we were staring at it … we saw them do this … it was one of those things our defensive guys scouted out. If the player doesn’t come over to the numbers, it’s an illegal substitution.”

Following a discussion lasting about five minutes, the referees moved the ball all the way back to the Ashland 40. Shortly thereafter, Herter was picked off by Scituate senior James Cannon. A play later, Henry Gates heaved a 69-yard touchdown pass downfield to Jamieson Hodlin to make it 14-0.

Herter would connect with Max Palin for an 18-yard touchdown strike in the closing seconds of the first half, as Ashland cut it to a 14-7 game at the break.

Later on with 5:46 to play in the third quarter, Herter plunged into the end zone from one yard out, as the Clockers evened the score at 14-all going into the final stanza.

With 11:17 remaining in regulation, Gates faked a handoff to Bossey, then dumped a play-action pass over the middle to Shea Morley for a go-ahead, 12-yard touchdown strike, as Scituate made it a 21-14 game. It was the first touchdown of the season for the senior.

After the Clockers drove deep into the red zone with less than four minutes remaining, Herter took a shot at the end zone. Sullivan jumped the passing lane for the game-clinching interception, sending the crowd on-hand into pandemonium.

“I just saw the quarterback looking right at (his receiver),” Sullivan said afterward. “Just went upfield, got the ball, and got all I could. That was really awesome. We had our backs against the wall, and I kind of saved us.”

WELLESLEY — For all the fireworks that heavy-hitting North Andover and Reading brought to the Div. 2 girls swimming and diving state championships Friday night at Boston Sports Institute, it was Wellesley that stuck around the pool for the final party.

Riding 13 top-five finishes across all but one of the swimming events they competed in, the Raiders rode their depth despite inexperience to finish off a second straight state championship with 356 points. The lone event win of the night — 400 freestyle relay — paled in comparison to North Andover’s seven, and didn’t set state records like the Scarlet Knights and Rockets did.

But swimming typically comes down to the deeper squad of point scorers. Alongside dominant relay finishes and individual standouts Iris Xia, Elena Dudkina and Naomi Boegholm, that’s exactly what Wellesley provided.

Needham finished second with 294 points as it hung tight with Wellesley much of the way, Chelmsford came in third with 248, Winchester placed fourth with 222 and North Andover’s 212 points was good for fifth.

“It’s a young team … so we weren’t really sure how — emotionally — this was going to go, and I’m super proud of them,” said Wellesley head coach Jen Dutton. “I’ve never won a meet without the depth. That’s the way I really want to win. … I think it’s really important for them to know that everyone contributes, and that’s what we talk about all year.”

Malia Amuan thrived once again for North Andover, setting a state record in the 100 freestyle (49.73) and broke a 22-year-old meet record in the 200 individual medley (2:02.02). That paired well with Hannah Wieczorek’s wins in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke to give both of them four event wins when including relay victories. Factor in Reading’s Anna Boemer winning two events and setting a record in the 100 butterfly (53.31), and it was an explosive day around Wellesley.

But the Raiders got the top trophy as they finished first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.42), and second in the 200 medley relay (1:48.78) and 200 freestyle relay (1:40.88). Dudkina finished second in the 200 IM (2:12.02) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (55.09). Xia was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.59), while Boegholm took second and third in the 100 backstroke (57.73) and 50 freestyle (24.78).

DIVISION 2 STATE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday – Boston Sports Institute

GIRLS TEAM

1.     Wellesley 358

2.     Needham 294

3.     Chelmsford 248

4.     Winchester 222

5.     North Andover 212

BOYS TEAM

1.     Billerica 114

2.     Milton 86

3.     Walpole 74

EVENT 1 – GIRLS 200 MEDLEY RELAY

1.     North Andover, 1:47.99

2.     Wellesley, 1:48.78

3.     Milton, 1:53.40

EVENT 2 – BOYS 200 MEDLEY RELAY

1.     Billerica, 1:53.29

2.     Milton, 2:00.72

EVENT 3 – GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE

1.     Hannah Wieczorek, North Andover, 1:53.79

2.     Elle Michaud, Winchester, 1:56.84

3.     Charlotte Kaduson, Winchester, 1:57.01

EVENT 4 – BOYS 200 FREESTYLE

1.     Casey Laliberte, Walpole, 1:50.71

2.     Craig Fiorino, Billerica, 1:52.43

EVENT 5 – GIRLS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

1.     Malia Amuan, North Andover, 2:02.02

2.     Elena Dudkina, Wellesley, 2:12.02

3.     Emma Kawai, Winchester, 2:15.04

EVENT 7 – GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE

1.     Anna Boemer, Reading, 23.20

2.     Elle Anthony, Milton, 23.97

3.     Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley, 24.78

EVENT 9 – GIRLS 1 METER DIVE

1.     Tabitha Chen-Fiske, Winchester, 517.50

2.     Donna Zhang, Winchester, 464.25

3.     Katherine Dorey, Natick, 350.65

EVENT 11 – GIRLS 100 BUTTERFLY

1.     Anna Boemer, Reading, 53.31

2.     Diya Ackerman-Vallala, North Andover, 58.77

3.     Samantha Brabeck, Reading, 58.79

EVENT 13 – GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE

1.     Malia Amuan, North Andover, 49.73

2.     Elle Anthony, Milton, 52.01

3.     Madison Crummey, Milton, 54.25

EVENT 15 – GIRLS 500 FREESTYLE

1.     Charlotte Kaduson, Winchester, 5:11.01

2.     Neva Sa, Chelmsford, 5:11.38

3.     Chloe Wukitch, Needham, 5:22.31

EVENT 16 – BOYS 500 FREESTYLE

1.     Casey Laliberte, Walpole, 4:59.79

2.     Craig Fiorino, Billerica, 5:12.29

EVENT 17 – GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE RELAY

1.     North Andover, 1:38.46

2.     Wellesley, 1:40.88

3.     Needham, 1:44.74

EVENT 19 – GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE

1.     Hannah Wieczorek, North Andover, 57.61

2.     Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley, 57.73

3.     Rose Gillooly, Milton, 59.32

EVENT 21 – GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE

1.     Diya Ackerman-Vallala, North Andover, 1:06.03

2.     Iris Xia, Wellesley, 1:08.59

3.     Madison Crummey, Milton, 1:09.13

EVENT 23 – GIRLS 400 FREESTYLE RELAY

1.     Wellesley, 3:37.42

2.     Milton, 3:37.79

3.     Winchester, 3:42.01

EVENT 24 – BOYS 400 FREESTYLE RELAY

1.     Billerica, 3:35.62

2.     Walpole, 3:43.03

3.     Milton, 3:45.56

WRENTHAM — Even the MIAA expanding the football playoffs statewide couldn’t prevent the seemingly annual Div. 2 showdown between King Philip and Mansfield as the Hockomock League rivals met Friday night for the fourth consecutive postseason.

Senior captain Jonathan Joseph owned the fourth quarter for the No. 3 Warriors, making a huge fourth-down catch to set up the winning touchdown and intercepting a pair of passes to thwart the No. 6 Hornets in a 21-14 quarterfinal victory.

Another Hockomock squad awaits in the semifinals as King Philip (8-1) will take on No. 2 Milford, a 21-7 winner over No. 7 Natick on Thursday, with a trip to Gillette Stadium at stake. The Warriors came away with a 17-14 decision during the regular season.

Tied at 14-14 entering the final quarter, Joseph and King Philip came up with the big plays it needed in a wild final few minutes to prevail over Mansfield for a second time in three weeks and third time in their last four playoff meetings.

“You kick a hornet’s nest and you know it’s going to come back at you,” said King Philip coach Brian Lee. “(Mansfield coach) Mike (Redding) has been in too many big games. He had the team ready and it was everything we could handle. It was a great battle. It would be nice to play someone else once in a while if they want to give us and Mansfield a break.”

Facing a fourth-and-3 on the Mansfield 33, Joseph hauled in a 25-yard pass on the right sideline, which put the Warriors on the 4 after a low hit on quarterback Charlie Grant was enforced. Two plays later, Rudy Gately (16 carries for 81 yards) was in for his second 2-yard touchdown of the game with 4:32 to play.

On Mansfield’s first play from scrimmage after the score, Joseph picked off Mansfield QB Conner Zubowksi, which looked like it might be the clincher, especially after KP moved it down to the 15 with two minutes to play.

A crazy exchange followed as KP was backed up by a personal foul, got the yardage back on a pass interference on fourth down, but then had a 32-yard field goal attempt blocked by Mansfield’s Jephte Jean, giving the Hornets the ball at the 34.

It was Joseph to the rescue again, however, as he stepped in front of a Zubowksi pass across the middle, and this time it did seal it for the Warriors.

“I had man coverage on the tight end and the last play was a screen to him so I got up closer on him to make sure he didn’t leak out and that time he did,” said Joseph. “It was a crosser, I was right on his hip and right there to pick it off.”

KP led 14-7 at the half, getting on the board first on a Gately TD and answering Drew Sacco’s short scoring run with a perfect 37-yard strike from Grant to Danny Clancy. Zubowski (13-of-22 for 173 yards) tied it at 14-14 with a 10-yard TD pass to Trevor Foley late in the third.

