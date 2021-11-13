Gophers men’s hockey tripped up by another Ohio State rally

Ohio State is primarily known for its football. So when the Buckeyes gave up an early field goal — on the hockey rink — they apparently knew not to panic.

The Gophers were the builders of that three-goal lead Friday, only to see the Buckeyes storm back. Ohio State scored twice in the second period and twice more in the third, beating the Gophers 4-3 in a game that left the home team stunned and surly.

“Slip-sliding away, and we earned it,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “We couldn’t have played much better early. You knew they were going to have a pushback. We took a couple bad penalties, gave them momentum back into the game.”

The Gophers (6-5-0 overall, 3-2-0 Big Ten), got a goal from Jack Perbix and two from Ben Meyers to build that early lead, then saw it all fall apart in the final 40 minutes. While scoffing at the idea of changing goalies, Motzko admitted that All-American Jack LaFontaine’s 16 saves on 20 Buckeyes shots were not enough.

“For a rare time, some of those goals should’ve been saved,” Motzko said. “I don’t say that too often. So we were battling a few things tonight.”

The bad news for the Gophers in the opening period was that they failed to score on a pair of power plays. The good news was pretty much everything else about the initial 20 minutes, which they dominated in shots and emerged up 3-0. Most notable was Meyers scoring twice, 18 seconds apart, in the final minute.

For Meyers, it was the continuation of the hot hand he has had against Ohio State (7-2-0, 4-1-0) in his career. In nine career games versus the Buckeyes, the co-captain now has six goals and six assists.

The second-period trouble started almost immediately, with Perbix — whose goal was his first of the season — heading to the penalty box. The Buckeyes didn’t technically score on the power play, but the penalty had been over for all of one second before they ruined LaFontaine’s clean sheet. Later the Gophers killed another penalty, then promptly surrendered an uncharacteristic “soft” goal, to make it clear that the team in red had captured the momentum. The Buckeyes outshot Minnesota 10-5 in the period to make a game of it.

“It hurts, obviously, having a three-goal lead. We can’t be doing that,” said Perbix. “We’re going to learn our lesson from this, and I don’t think that’s going to happen for us from here on.”

It got worse in the third, as the Buckeyes beat LaFontaine twice with high shots. It was the third time this season that Ohio State has trailed by three goals and rallied to win.

“Giving up a field goal in the first isn’t what we ordered, but I give a lot of credit to the guys in this room. They never give up,” said Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik. “They believe, and we just had to chip away against a really good hockey team. We couldn’t get any worse in the first. We just made a couple of bad blunders there, but it was like, ‘Put that behind us. Forget the scoreboard, let’s just go play.’ ”

The win snapped Ohio State’s 0-6-1 streak versus the Gophers and was fueled in part by freshman goalie Jakub Dobes, who had 23 saves and settled down after the team’s rough opening 20 minutes.

With defenseman Matt Staudacher serving a one-game suspension handed down by the conference, Gophers forward Colin Schmidt made his debut for the team in the first period. The junior from Wayzata, Minn., transferred to the U from Union and was added to the roster at the holiday break last season.