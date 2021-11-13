News
Green, VanDassor: Use American Rescue Plan money to help deliver what St. Paul schools need
“Envision SPPS” was touted to parents, students, educators and community members as something we can all agree upon — a plan to reimagine Saint Paul schools so students have the full range of educational opportunities they need to succeed.
But the plan released publicly Oct. 11 is far from visionary or inclusive. Schools will close and consolidate and district leaders falsely blame declining enrollment on class-size caps. There is no vision or promise for what the learning environments will actually look like for students in the schools that will remain open.
These proposed school closings will cause a great deal of disruption for our families and communities on the East and West Sides and in the North End and Frogtown. And we know from Chicago’s experience, closing schools and programs in BIPOC and immigrant communities does not improve academic outcomes and destroys those neighborhoods.
It’s time to make decisions with the community, not for the community. The voices of families and educators of color, in particular, are time and time again dismissed, marginalized and ignored. When SPPS has had to cut resources, high-needs areas are the first to feel the pain before schools and services in predominantly white neighborhoods.
St. Paul parents and educators have ideas if the district is willing to listen. Smaller class sizes. More counselors and mental health supports. Inclusive and culturally responsive schools so every student, no matter race or place, can thrive and pursue their dreams.
For the past decade, families and educators have fought for smaller class sizes to better meet the needs of students. Parents understand that a cap on class sizes benefits their children. Smaller class sizes mean students can have more individualized attention and a better chance at success.
Educators consistently rank lowering class sizes a top priority in polling. They know fewer children in each class allows for more direct interventions to help student academic achievement and a greater emphasis on social emotional learning. Small class sizes should be our focus when recruiting families to our schools. Yet, time and again, when schools have waiting lists, the district has refused to invest in additional staff to add classes to increase enrollment. And now, instead of taking responsibility for the district’s lack of efforts to attract and retain families, SPPS is blaming class-size caps for the decline in enrollment.
It’s no secret students had increasing mental health needs even before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, 35% of 11th-grade females reported having long-term mental health, emotional or behavioral problems. That’s up from 16% in 2013.
Now, families and students are struggling even more. Whether from lost jobs or lost loved ones, the trauma is real. We need more staff to tend to these increasing mental health needs.
Over the past 18 months our city, state and nation have not only grappled with a global pandemic – we’re in the midst of racial reckoning.
We must dismantle racist laws and systems — including practices in our schools — that have harmed Black, Indigenous and other people of color. That includes building culturally responsive schools that reflect the diverse students we serve.
How do we do this? Attract and retain more teachers of color. Expand our curriculum so students see themselves reflected and get a holistic and honest understanding of our history. Expand restorative practices to build positive school climates and help end the school-to-prison pipeline.
It’s time to be honest that a decline in affordable housing in the city, the proliferation of unaccountable charter schools, poor district leadership, and decades of chronic underfunding of public education are to blame for a decline in enrollment and cuts to beloved programs and staff.
Why hasn’t the district called for a moratorium on charter schools? Who is being held accountable for poor decision-making in SPPS? How come our leaders are not fighting for more funding and speaking the truth about the impact a decline in funding has had on our students?
The federal American Rescue Plan is providing the district with over $200 million, which is enough to start funding priorities that families and educators have been calling for, like smaller class sizes and mental health supports.
Building welcoming, inclusive schools requires real investments and listening to our communities so we can provide every student with the resources they need to succeed. No exceptions.
Bernetta Green is a St. Paul elementary teacher and vice president of the Saint Paul Federation of Educators. Leah VanDassor is a St. Paul middle school teacher and president of the Saint Paul Federation of Educators.
Men’s basketball: Gophers hold off Western Kentucky in Asheville tourney
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jamison Battle scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half, Payton Willis added 19 points and Minnesota held off Western Kentucky 73-69 on Friday night in the inaugural Asheville Championship.
Minnesota led by double figures for most of the second half until Dayvion McKnight took over for Western Kentucky. McKnight scored 28 of his career-high 34 points in the second half, including 24 of WKU’s final 28 points.
McKnight was fouled in the lane with 36.3 seconds left and he made two free throws to pull WKU to 70-67. Willis made 1 of 2 free throws with 10.2 seconds left to give Minnesota a four-point lead and after Jairus Hamilton tipped in a WKU miss at 3.2 seconds. E.J. Stephens sealed it with two free throws.
Stephens finished with 18 points for Minnesota (2-0). The Golden Gophers got their second win under first-year coach Ben Johnson, who is a Minnesota alum and former Gopher assistant coach.
Minnesota closed the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 35-23 lead on Stephens’ 3-pointer at the buzzer. Battle made five 3-pointers in the first half and scored 14 straight Minnesota points late in the first half.
Hamilton scored 12 points for Western Kentucky (1-1), which was picked to finish third in the Conference USA preseason poll. Jamarion Sharp, the tallest player in Division I this season at 7-foot-5, had four points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Luke Frampton, a transfer who became the second player at Davidson to make 100 3-pointers in a season, joining NBA star Stephen Curry, is off to a slow start with WKU this season. He was 0 for 7 from 3-point range in WKU’s opener and missed all five of his attempts from distance against Minnesota.
The shot clock above each backboard were not functioning the entire second half so an arena worker announced the time remaining at 20, 10 and 5 seconds before a countdown from there.
Alzheimer’s drug cited as Medicare premium jumps by $21.60
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 a month in 2022, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said Friday a new Alzheimer’s drug is responsible for about half of that.
The increase guarantees that health care will gobble up a big chunk of the recently announced Social Security cost-of-living allowance, a boost that had worked out to $92 a month for the average retired worker, intended to help cover rising prices for gas and food that are pinching seniors.
Medicare officials told reporters on Friday that about half the increase is due to contingency planning if the program ultimately has to cover Aduhelm, the new $56,000-a-year medication for Alzheimer’s disease from pharmaceutical company Biogen. The medication would add to the cost of outpatient coverage because it’s administered intravenously in a doctor’s office and paid for under Part B.
The issue is turning into a case study of how one pricey medication for a condition afflicting millions of people can swing the needle on government spending and impact household budgets. People who don’t have Alzheimer’s would not be shielded from the cost of Aduhelm, since it’s big enough to affect their premiums.
The new Part B premium will be $170.10 a month for 2022, officials said. The jump of $21.60 is the biggest increase ever in dollar terms, although not percentage-wise. As recently as August, the Medicare Trustees’ report had projected a smaller increase of $10 from the current $148.50.
“The increase in the Part B premium for 2022 is continued evidence that rising drug costs threaten the affordability and sustainability of the Medicare program,” said Medicare chief Chiquita Brooks-LaSure in a statement. Officials said the other half of the premium increase is due to the natural growth of the program and adjustments made by Congress last year as the coronavirus pandemic hit.
The late Friday afternoon announcement — in a time slot government agencies use to drop bad news — comes as Congress is considering Democratic legislation backed by President Joe Biden that would restrain what Medicare pays for drugs. However, under the latest compromise, Medicare would not be able to negotiate prices for newly launched drugs. The news on Medicare premiums could reopen that debate internally among Democrats.
“Today’s announcement … confirms the need for Congress to finally give Medicare the ability to negotiate lower prescription drug costs,” Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said in a statement. “We simply cannot wait any longer to provide real relief to seniors.” Pallone has been a proponent of the original House version of the legislation, which took a tougher approach toward the pharmaceutical industry.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurological disease with no known cure, affecting about 6 million Americans, the vast majority old enough to qualify for Medicare.
Aduhelm is the first Alzheimer’s medication in nearly 20 years. It doesn’t cure the life-sapping condition, but the Food and Drug Administration determined that its ability to reduce clumps of plaque in the brain is likely to slow dementia. However, many experts say that benefit has not been clearly demonstrated.
Medicare has begun a formal assessment to determine whether it should cover the drug, and a final decision isn’t likely until at least the spring. For now, Medicare is deciding on a case-by-case basis whether to pay for Aduhelm.
Cost traditionally does not enter into Medicare’s coverage determinations. But in this case there is also plenty of debate about the effectiveness of Aduhelm. Last November, an FDA advisory panel voted nearly unanimously against recommending its approval, citing flaws in company studies. Several members of the panel resigned after the FDA approved the drug anyway over their objections.
A nonprofit think tank focused on drug pricing pegged Adulhelm’s actual value at between $3,000 and $8,400 per year — not $56,000 — based on its unproven benefits.
But Biogen has defended its pricing, saying it looked carefully at costs of advanced medications to treat cancer and other conditions. The company also says it expects a gradual uptake of the Alzheimer’s drug, and not a “hockey-stick” scenario in which costs take off. Nonetheless Medicare officials told reporters they have to plan for contingencies.
Two House committees are investigating the development of Aduhelm, including contacts between company executives and FDA regulators.
Medicare covers more than 60 million people, including those 65 and older, as well as people who are disabled or have serious kidney disease. Program spending is approaching $1 trillion a year.
Walz appoints first Native American to serve on Minnesota Court of Appeals
Gov. Tim Walz has appointed a lawyer representing the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Prior Lake to sit on the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Sarah Wheelock will be the first Native American judge to sit on the Court of Appeals, according to Friday’s announcement by Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, herself the highest ranking Native woman ever elected to statewide office in Minnesota.
Wheelock will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Carol A. Hooten in representing the 2nd Congressional District.
“In her time serving as legal counsel for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and tribes across the nation, Ms. Wheelock has repeatedly shown that she is a dedicated public servant committed to advancing the common good,” Walz, a Democrat, said in the statement.
“Sarah Wheelock is a brilliant legal mind with a deep understanding of the laws of the land,” Flanagan said. “Her life experience, longstanding service to her community, and her extensive legal background provide her with a unique perspective that will be invaluable in her new position. I’m thrilled by her appointment.”
Before working as legal counsel for the Shakopee Mdewakanton, Wheelock served as adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline College of Law in St. Paul and as an appellate judge on the White Earth Band of Chippewa Court of Appeals.
She is a member of the Meskwaki Nation and a member and past vice president of the Minnesota American Indian Bar Association, a member of the National Native American Bar Association and a member of the Federal Bar Association. She previously served as a member of the Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection.
Her community involvement includes serving as a director on the board for the Division of Indian Work, as an assistant director of Twin Cities Native Lacrosse and as the chair of the American Indian Parent Action Committee for the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District.
Wheelock earned her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Iowa.
