Hallmark’s ‘A Godwink Christmas’ based on St. Louis woman’s real-life story

ST. LOUIS – Hallmark Channel fans will be enjoying hours of holiday movies in the coming weeks and the “Godwink” series is based on the real-life story of a woman with a St. Louis connection.
The first movie is entitled “A Godwink Christmas”. It first premiered in 2018 and was inspired by a book of the same name. The book’s publisher says “Godwink Christmas Stories” is a collection of true-life stories centered around Christmas that demonstrate how God has shown Himself in the lives of others.
“A Godwink Christmas” is based on the real-life story of Gery and Paula Conover. Hallmark says Paula was a St. Louis antique appraiser who reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Daniel. Her aunt senses her reticence and invited Paula to her Nantucket home. She visits nearby Martha’s Vineyard and meets the charming inn owner, Gery, and enjoys celebrating the holidays with him.
“A Godwink Christmas” starts Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberley Sustad, and Paul Campbell. The movie was filmed in British Columbia, Vancouver and other locations in Canada according to IMDB.
The second movie in the series was “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love”. It premiered in 2019 and features the real-life story of Alice and Jack Totah. In this movie, multiple coincidences and chance meeting bring the couple together. Hallmark says they are from very different family backgrounds and are together for a weekend wedding celebration. It starred Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell, Kathie Lee Gifford.
“A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” is the third movie in the series and premiered in 2020. It features the real-life story of Pat and Margery Godfrey. According to Hallmark, after 15 years, Pat moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and through a series of coincidences, or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie at Christmas. Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page.
“A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” is the fourth movie in the series. There is no release date yet but it was announced this fall. On Hawthorn-Doyle’s LinkedIn bio, she wrote, “The 4th in the series of the true-life Godwink Christmas stories, Divine Destiny not only has two people finding love but a life is saved through a series of coincidences, known as Godwinks.”
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A federal grand jury has indicted two people for fraud and theft involving government pandemic relief programs. Dionneshae Forland and Dwayne Times received over $700,000 in fraudulent loans after inflating the number of employees for several of their businesses.
Forland is charged with several counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, identity theft, and theft of government property. Times faces one count of wire fraud and a count of theft of government property.
The grand jury says that they applied for PPP loan applications and a Missouri Small Business Grant Program application. They say the team exaggerated the number of people working for them and inflated the payroll costs in order to receive large loans.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was called in to review the alleged crimes.
ST. LOUIS – From crab rangoon to chop suey and St. Paul sandwiches, St. Louisians love their Chinese food. So where do you go to get Chinese food? Our FOX2 viewers shared their favorite spots.
The map below includes several suggestions. Here are a few of the top comments from Facebook:
Diane Ezell
Golden Wok in Ellisville is the best for sure. It’s family-owned.
Peggy Cagney
Panda in Fenton!! They make everything homemade including their potstickers and they have the best crab rangoon and you get 8 potstickers and crab rangoon instead of 6 like the other restaurants.
Christina Sinovich Howard
Lemay Wok will always be the best! Whenever we try another restaurant, I’m always disappointed because it’s not the same.
Christi Mischeaux
Mai Lee in Brentwood, some of the best Chinese & Vietnamese food in the Lou
Lefty FriedRice Davis
Hot Braised Cauliflower 😋
Ronnie Starks
Wei Hong Bakery..is the hands-down best I ever had..my so John Starks turned me into it..
He and my granddaughter Kayla..go there all the way from House Springs
Shelley Adams
Sun Restaurant in Hazelwood. Love the livers and gizzards there. But I have not had anything that wasn’t delicious.
Diane Hanekamp
The Orient in Edwardsville! Fine, fine food for many years!
Joe Sturdy
Love the hot brasied chicken at Showok in Kirkwood !! And I love the crab ragoon at Panda in Fenton !!
Nate Thomas
The Rice House in Florissant,Mo both locations 😎
Billie Michelle Emery-Meyer
China King. Best crab ragoon, hands down!
Joyce Altenberger Votava
Peking Garden in Collinsville IL is hands down the best around!
Jessie Hickman
China Express in Cahokia…been there for over 25 years…people who moved away from Cahokia still come back just for China Express
Erica Eva
Found Springfield Style Cashew Chicken in St Peters at 101 Asian Cuisine. It’s as close as it gets, honestly.
Sher Holloway
NOT Panda Express 🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮
Dio Maranan
Great Peking in Arnold. Beats them all. For Vietnamese food go to Mai Lee in Brentwood
Chamberlain Alison
China Express in Cahokia he has been there for years…. I make the drive. Only Chinese I eat.
Abigail Lagermann
Old St. Louis Chop Suey on Kingshighway and Chippewa
Jessica Broyles
Vin Hoa in GC has the best St Paul sandwiches ever!
Amy Mosbacher
China Express-Cahokia! Hood Chinese food is the beeeest. Ha only place I’ll go! 😅🤤🤤🤤
Annette Buckman
Cate Zone on Olive in STL. So good!
Doug Tsui
I drive from Edwardsville to U city for Wonton King on Olive.
Patricia Miller
China In Bombay on Manchester, the best!
Deborah Jones King-Turner
Sun Restaurant’s whole roasted duck…..
Jeff Scotty
Green China in St. Charles. Green China in Lake St. Louis sux and the one in Ofallon has gone down some. Best Crab Rangoon anywhere.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The opening weekend for the portion of Missouri’s deer hunting season that allows rifles and other firearms starts on Saturday. The November portion of the season lasts until November 23. This weekend is considered the most popular for deer hunters.
Hunters may begin a half-hour before sunrise and go one-half hour after sunset. They must also have a valid hunting permit to tag and bag a deer.
This season’s harvest will likely be higher than average. The deer population has increased and there are more permits available. But, the youth firearms season was average and the archery season returned a reduced harvest.
Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season. This includes all portions, not just the November portion.
You must also take your harvested deer to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease in certain counties. Four counties were added to the CWD Management Zone this year: Camden, Laclede, McDonald, and Pulaski.
There is a number of restrictions hunters must abide by. Some of them are county-specific and include antler point limits. There are also bans on using night vision equipment, bait, dogs, and some ammo.
The Missouri Department of Conservation also has some requests for hunters. They would like them to share the harvest, if possible. The program provides red meat to people in need. Deer is a valuable source of protein and is low in fat.
Hunters can also help researchers understand the statewide distribution of ticks and the diseases they carry. Just save ticks found on harvested deer and send them in a zip-lock with a submission form to A.T. Still University in Kirksville. You can see a full set of instructions here.
