Happy Founders’ Day! A Gallery Of SGRho Stunners Applying Pretty Poodle Pressure All RHOvember 2021

Happy RHOvember!

It’s November 12th so you already know we have to celebrate THEE pretty poodles of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. who’ve been running the 11th month for NINETY-NINE years of sisterhood, scholarship and service.

On July 12, 2022, the storied organization will celebrate 100 Years of greater excellence exemplifying their success in service and leadership across the globe. The celebration begins January 1, 2022 in New York City as they kick off their centennial with a royal affair culminating the final year in their journey to 100.

The festivities will take place tacross the U.S. in cities Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New Orleans with the biggest event happening in Indianapolis, IN July 12th- July 17th.

“We are kicking off some media days just to share our work,” said SGRho Grand Basileus Rasheeda S. Liberty about the upcoming centennial festivities. We’re doing “The View”, “Tamron Hall”, [we are] looking to do “The Breakfast Club”–just some fun, and bringing members along to really kick-off. We are also doing five activations across our regions. The first one kicks off officially on New Year’s Eve in New York with the ball drop in the Northeastern region. And then we go all the way through to November of next year with our biggest celebration, our more public-facing celebration being July as we go home to Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana.”

Throughout their rich history, the sisters of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. have been trailblazing and change-making women on the forefront of societal contributions with notable members including Hattie McDaniel (the first Black woman to win an Academy Award), Maritza Correia McClendon (the first Black Female Olympic Swimmer and Medalist), and Gwendolyn “Gwen” Sawyer Cherry (the first Black woman to serve as a state legislator in Florida in 1970).

Founded on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young educators, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. now boasts over 100,000 members in over 500 chapters across the U.S., Africa, Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany, and Korea.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority has continued to emphasize social action and community impact in their commitment to serve. The vision for the future is to grow the sisterhood into a female empowerment and professional development organization to enhance the universal quality of life for women and their families.

How are you celebrating the SGRhos this RHOvember?