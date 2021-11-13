Healthy Scituate moves one step closer to Gillette

SCITUATE — It’s never an easy task, having to go without your best players for weeks at a time.

On Friday night, Keegan Sullivan and Andrew Bossey returned from the injured list and neither showed any signs of wear and tear. Bossey rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown, while Sullivan sealed things with a last-minute interception, as top-seeded Scituate advanced to the Div. 4 semifinals with a 21-14 victory over No. 8 Ashland.

“This is a great win,” said Scituate coach Herb Devine, who won his 100th game. “This kind of goes back to earlier in the year when we had that Duxbury game, that was just a battle. We had an opportunity to win it at the end of the game, and just didn’t convert. To be up 21-14 there at the end, and you’ve got to make a play at the end — and our guys did.”

After Scituate (9-1) jumped ahead, 7-0, following a 4-yard touchdown scamper by Bossey in the second quarter, Ashland marched down the field to the Sailors’ 45-yard-line. Clockers quarterback Luke Herter then dumped a screen pass to a wide open Jake Troutman along the sideline, and the senior wideout took off for a potentially game-changing 32-yard gain. However, Devine had been tipped off about the Clockers’ play prior to the game, and immediately called officials over.

“What happens is that (Ashland) will substitute guys onto the field and back out,” said Devine. “But then, one of the players will just step on the sidelines. That player has to come over to the numbers. So we were staring at it … we saw them do this … it was one of those things our defensive guys scouted out. If the player doesn’t come over to the numbers, it’s an illegal substitution.”

Following a discussion lasting about five minutes, the referees moved the ball all the way back to the Ashland 40. Shortly thereafter, Herter was picked off by Scituate senior James Cannon. A play later, Henry Gates heaved a 69-yard touchdown pass downfield to Jamieson Hodlin to make it 14-0.

Herter would connect with Max Palin for an 18-yard touchdown strike in the closing seconds of the first half, as Ashland cut it to a 14-7 game at the break.

Later on with 5:46 to play in the third quarter, Herter plunged into the end zone from one yard out, as the Clockers evened the score at 14-all going into the final stanza.

With 11:17 remaining in regulation, Gates faked a handoff to Bossey, then dumped a play-action pass over the middle to Shea Morley for a go-ahead, 12-yard touchdown strike, as Scituate made it a 21-14 game. It was the first touchdown of the season for the senior.

After the Clockers drove deep into the red zone with less than four minutes remaining, Herter took a shot at the end zone. Sullivan jumped the passing lane for the game-clinching interception, sending the crowd on-hand into pandemonium.

“I just saw the quarterback looking right at (his receiver),” Sullivan said afterward. “Just went upfield, got the ball, and got all I could. That was really awesome. We had our backs against the wall, and I kind of saved us.”