News
Here’s why going to sleep at 10 p.m. may save your life
(StudyFinds) – Bedtimes are probably something many people only associate with children. However, a new study reveals that adults should be just as strict with their own sleep cycles as well. Researchers find that going to bed between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time lowers the risk of developing heart disease compared to any other time of night.
While bedtimes after midnight resulted in the highest increase in heart-related declines in health, the team finds that even bedtimes earlier than 10 p.m. increased the risk of cardiovascular disease in adults.
“The body has a 24-hour internal clock, called circadian rhythm, that helps regulate physical and mental functioning,” says study author Dr. David Plans from the University of Exeter in a media release. “While we cannot conclude causation from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health.”
Study authors add that there has been plenty of research into the link between how long people sleep and the impact it has on their hearts. However, the relationship between bedtimes and heart disease has remained unclear.
Researchers studied over 88,000 participants from the UK Biobank, recruited between 2006 and 2010. These individuals ranged between 43 and 79 years old, with nearly 60 percent being women. The team collected data on their sleep habits through wrist monitors for seven days and gathered information on each person’s health history and lifestyle habits through a questionnaire.
Over the next six years, 3.6 percent of the group (3,172 participants) developed cardiovascular disease — experiencing various heart-related events like stroke, heart failure, heart attacks, and chronic ischemic heart disease.
The bedtime ‘sweet spot’ is between 10 and 10:59 p.m.
The results show that the highest rates of heart disease were among people going to sleep after midnight. Conversely, the lowest were among those falling asleep each night between 10 p.m. and 10:59 p.m.
Overall, people who fell asleep after midnight had a 25-percent higher chance of developing heart disease compared to those in the bedtime sweet spot. Those going to bed between 11 p.m. and midnight had a 12-percent greater risk of developing heart issues. Meanwhile, people with a bedtime earlier than 10 p.m. also had a 24-percent higher risk for heart disease than those going to bed after 10.
When researchers delved deeper into the results, they found that the link between bedtime and heart disease appears to be stronger in women than men. However, scientists discovered that men who go to bed before 10 p.m. continued to display a higher risk for cardiovascular disease.
“Our study indicates that the optimum time to go to sleep is at a specific point in the body’s 24-hour cycle and deviations may be detrimental to health. The riskiest time was after midnight, potentially because it may reduce the likelihood of seeing morning light, which resets the body clock,” Dr. Plans reports.
Why does a bedtime matter more for women?
“It may be that there is a sex difference in how the endocrine system responds to a disruption in circadian rhythm. Alternatively, the older age of study participants could be a confounding factor since women’s cardiovascular risk increases post-menopause – meaning there may be no difference in the strength of the association between women and men,” Dr. Plans explains.
“While the findings do not show causality, sleep timing has emerged as a potential cardiac risk factor – independent of other risk factors and sleep characteristics. If our findings are confirmed in other studies, sleep timing and basic sleep hygiene could be a low-cost public health target for lowering risk of heart disease.”
The findings are published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health.
Suggest a Correction
News
CSU football meets daunting task in Air Force’s clock-hoarding, option-oriented offense
FORT COLLINS –– Especially in today’s age of modernized football, opposing programs often find themselves feeling like foreigners when preparing for Air Force’s triple-option offense.
However, Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio first gained exposure to a similar scheme when operating inside an option attack during his collegiate playing days at Central Connecticut. He eventually utilized a related philosophy while coaching at the high school level three decades ago.
The list goes on. Simply put, Addazio is no stranger to AFA’s structure. Instead, his ties run deep.
“I’ve got a lot of experience in the option football game,” Addazio said. “I came into this profession in that offense. I was in that offense when I played. So I have good background in it. I understand it. But systematically, it’s different.”
Unlike many coaches across the collegiate realm, one could say Addazio knows Troy Calhoun’s methodology like the back of his hand.
Nevertheless, it isn’t as if CSU fans should expect hindering the Falcons offense to materialize as a walk in the park at Canvas Stadium on Saturday.
Despite Addazio’s knowledge, the task of drastically adjusting practice objectives to brace for AFA’s unique game plan always provides notable difficulty for players. And on top of burdensome defensive modifications, the Rams remain substantially hobbled after three linebackers added themselves to CSU’s laundry list of injuries at Wyoming last week –– starting middle linebacker Dequan Jackson and two reserves in Bam Amina and Sanjay Strickland.
That’s not all. Influenza has also begun claiming victims of the roster while decreasing practice participation.
“Everything’s changed (when preparing for Air Force),” Addazio said. “It’s all different. We’ve been working on this for a long time now. We prepped for this game a year ago. And then we had a lot of time this summer. But we haven’t executed it yet. And we’re hoping to get some guys back, but I don’t know. We’ll be short-bodied, to say the least, and that’s problematic.”
At least from a health standpoint, a case of Murphy’s Law seems to be tormenting the Rams –– who currently sit at 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Mountain West Conference amid a three-game slide.
Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. There’s never a convenient time for such phrase to prove relevant in terms of a team’s player availability. But for plenty of the reasons already mentioned, AFA week could constitute the least favorable timing for said scenario.
After conceding an abysmal 385 rushing yards at Wyoming (6.8 per carry), CSU must scramble to position itself properly for a Falcons’ attack which currently leads the nation in rushing yards per game (302.4). Of course, AFA’s dominant ground game has assisted the squad in draining a defense’s energy with lengthy drives –– 36:05 of possession time on average (3rd in the FBS).
“The scout team has to do some crazy stuff (this week),” linebacker Cam’Ron Carter said. “It’s really fundamental football. So we really have to have good practices. You take one wrong step, they’re hitting for six yards out the gate. You have to knock them back to second- and third-and-long because they play a four-down game.”
Indeed, while frequently refraining from punting, the Falcons lead the Mountain West in both fourth-down offensive attempts (30) as well as conversion rate (73.3%).
And speaking of CSU’s scout team –– the key for contributors acquiring a sense of AFA’s style of play –– the green and gold’s overall short-handedness has limited Addazio’s possibilities in this crucial domain.
“They get you out of your routine completely,” Addazio said. “That’s why you can see lopsided things happen against these kinds of teams. The scout team has to be the mainstay for the defense this week. But we’re not gonna get the same speed-of-the-game reps for two reasons –– the scheme and really, us being down some numbers.”
“If you had a perfect world, you’d have long drives and score touchdowns,” the coach continued. “Keep the defense off the field.”
If AFA successfully demonstrates its identity, CSU might rarely touch the ball as the Falcons scamper all over Canvas the Canvas Stadium grass –– a recent theme in the Ram-Falcon Trophy series.
Currently, Calhoun’s team holds a four-game winning streak against CSU, during which AFA has averaged 380 rushing yards and 36 minutes of possession per battle.
Hence, Addazio’s perfect world may represent the only world where the Rams come away victorious.
“Our challenge is getting back on track short-handed with personnel issues against an outstanding team,” Addazio said. “We’ll be lucky to get eight to nine possessions in the game. So you’ve really got to maximize your possession.”
The Rams certainly have their work cut out for them in hopes of satisfying their coach’s ultimate goal. Namely, AFA enters Saturday boasting a rock-solid defense that ranks top-10 in the FBS in a plethora of per-game categories –– such as points surrendered (17.2), rushing yards allowed (99.8) and passing yards yielded (185.4).
Evidently, snapping its skid versus the in-state rival won’t be easy. But CSU still feels poised to battle.
“Our issues are the amount of guys that are out sick and all that stuff going on right now,” Addazio said. “It’s very distracting. But it’s not a mindset problem. We haven’t had any issues with that. That’s the good news. Every week we’re going hard both from a practice standpoint and a mental grind standpoint. We have to rally together and figure out a plan to sustain that grind now.”
Game at a glance
Matchup: Colorado State (3-6, 2-3 Mountain West) vs Air Force (6-3, 3-2 MW)
Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. (Saturday)
Where: Canvas Stadium (Fort Collins)
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: KARS 102.9 FM
News
St. Louis area sees uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations
ST. LOUIS — For the first time in several weeks, overall COVID-19 cases nationwide are on the rise, and St. Louis County is also experiencing a slight uptick.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force confirmed COVID-related hospitalizations in the area increased to 246 on Friday from 240 on Thursday. That number had been flat or inching downward until today.
Health officials said there are a number of reasons for the slight increase. They point to unvaccinated individuals who are more likely to spread the coronavirus.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said more people need to get vaccinated. About 54% of county residents are vaccinated.
“On Tuesday, the task force was starting to express some concern about the slight uptick that we’ve seen, perhaps from waning vaccinations from folks that are ready for their booster, perhaps from people gathering inside and starting to relax a little bit,” said Page.
Page said the county’s number-one priority is keeping children in schools for the remainder of the year. He said he will follow the advice of local health officials, and the county mask mandate will likely stay in place for the rest of the year.
Suggest a Correction
News
Mikaela Shiffrin returns to rigorous training with her back on mend
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Mikaela Shiffrin is once again putting her mending back through extreme tests: double training sessions filled with twists, turns and crouching into a tuck position to generate more speed.
Outside of a little stiffness — “Nothing that is not manageable,” the two-time Olympic gold medalist said — everything has checked out just fine. Another good sign is that Shiffrin was back out there at the U.S. ski team’s speed center at Copper Mountain on Friday, 24 hours after her first double dose of practice on the slopes in weeks.
It’s a long way from when her training was hampered by a back ailment she likened to a muscle spasm or strain. She remains intent on not sitting out any upcoming World Cup races.
One caveat: She will be careful. There are big goals ahead, after all, as the Beijing Games approach in February.
“I’m moving in the right direction. So that’s comforting in a way,” Shiffrin said in response to questions from The Associated Press. “It (the back) still gets aggravated sometimes, but that was a really, really big step forward (double training sessions). I was quite psyched with it.”
Shiffrin certainly turned in a full day on the slopes Thursday. On a cold morning, she went through a lengthy super-G training session. After a quick stop inside the resort to warm up a bit, stretch out her back, eat a sandwich and change equipment, she returned to the hill for slalom runs.
One thing her back is still getting used to is the stress generated by the tuck position.
“Different kind of load,” said Shiffrin, who worked on downhill and slalom Friday. “It’s just kind of adding variability back into the training program. That was awesome, awesome training.”
For now, her schedule looks like this: Slalom races next weekend in Levi, Finland, followed by a Nov. 27-28 stop in Killington, Vermont. Then speed events at Lake Louise in Canada in early December.
“We are still going to take it day by day and adjust the plan if we have to,” the 26-year-old American said. “I’m doing a lot of work on snow, but also off the snow, to do everything I can to make sure that we don’t have to adjust it. But at the end of the day, you never really know. So we’re staying flexible and open-minded and doing everything we can to keep that plan our ‘A’ plan.”
Shiffrin cautioned she wouldn’t “necessarily say that I feel ready to race” in Levi. Then again, she added, that’s not unusual — she didn’t feel ready before her season-opening giant slalom win in Sölden, Austria, on Oct. 23.
She always feels like there’s more work that can be done, which has helped drive her to 70 career World Cup wins, three World Cup overall titles and three Olympic medals.
“I could definitely use a lot more reinforcement,” Shiffrin said. “Unfortunately, there’s just not really a whole lot of time for that. … I don’t really expect to feel ready to race. At this point, I never actually feel ready.
“You just race, I guess.”
Here’s why going to sleep at 10 p.m. may save your life
Astroworld Lawyer Repping 165 Victims With Traumatic Injuries: ‘They Had To Step Over Dead Bodies’
CSU football meets daunting task in Air Force’s clock-hoarding, option-oriented offense
Britney Spears: Lawyer Reveals A ‘Bombshell’ The Judge Revealed Before Ending Conservatorship
St. Louis area sees uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Mikaela Shiffrin returns to rigorous training with her back on mend
Introducing Random Edge: The First Fair On-Chain NFT Auction Platform
Man wanted after Collinsville woman found dead in her home
Man apprehended in Missouri charged with murder of Illinois mother
Douglas County Board of Health removes school district from mask exemption order
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper