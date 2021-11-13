News
High school football: Lakeville South tops Shakopee in Class 6A quarterfinal
Friday night’s Class 6A quarterfinal was like déjà vu for Lakeville South and Shakopee.
Even the result was the same in a game that felt like a Prep Bowl final, not just another step to getting there.
Josh Jacobson scored the winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, Delainey Suraju made a huge defensive play late, and Lakeville South beat the Sabers 42-28 at Stillwater High School.
The top-ranked Cougars (11-0) get St. Michael-Albertville in a state semifinal at 7 p.m. next Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Knights beat Wayzata 14-7 Thursday.
“Bring it to The Bank. There’s nothing that can motivate you more than that,” said quarterback Camden Dean, who rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for another.
It’s the third straight season with a tournament that Lakeville South has made it to downtown Minneapolis. Last year’s finals were cancelled due to COVID-19.
“We’re at a point now (in our program) where we don’t think the moment’s too big. The stakes are higher, but we just kind of take a deep breath and understand and prepare,” said coach Ben Burk.
The Cougars haven’t had a close game since playing at Shakopee just under a month ago. Lakeville South won that one 30-22, a game the Sabers led 14-13 more than halfway through the third quarter and nearly matched the Cougars in total yards.
“Shakopee is tough and physical, and we always want to measure ourselves as a program against teams like this,” Burk said.
Again.
“They battled, and we battled, and we all thought that would be the state championship game and it looked like it,” said Shakopee coach Ray Betton. “We wanted it so bad. This one really stings.”
The difference was Lakeville South finished better.
Tied at 28, Ian Segna’s kickoff return gave the Cougars the ball at their 47. Seven runs later, Jacobson plowed in from the 3.
“We do what we do. We score, we don’t get down. When adversity strikes, we fight back. We know we’re not going to lose, and we keep going,” Dean said.
Across the field, Betton remained confident.
“We felt with 7 minutes in the game we were going to go down, score and go for 2,” he said.
However, Suraju burst into the backfield on third down, forcing Shakopee quarterback Jaden Hellerud into an intentional grounding penalty. The Sabers unsuccessfully tried a double reverse on 4th and 22.
“Talking to some of the seniors as we were walking out here, I said, ‘You got to own this moment and you got to make a big play,’” Burk said.
Shakopee got the ball back on its own 9 with 2:34 remaining but threw four incompletions.
Dean scored from the 1 late.
Both teams used their lone third quarter possession for a long drive that resulted in seven points. Carson Hansen took a pass 21 yards to the corner of the end zone on fourth-and-6 for Lakeville South; Hellerud scored from the 5 for Shakopee just under two minutes into the fourth quarter to tie it at 28-28.
“We knew that they were driving every time, so we just had to keep scoring,” Dean said.
With its Power-T offense rolling, the Cougars outscored their previous three opponents 165-20, including 67-14 over six-win Anoka last week.
Friday was another strong start, with Lakeville South taking a 14-0 first-quarter lead on two Dean scores: a fourth-and-4 run from the 9 and from 64 yards on 3rd-and-16. In 11 games, Lakeville South has outscored its opposition 135-7 in the first quarter.
The second quarter belonged to the Sabers.
Hellerud scored from the 3 early, but Hansen countered for the Cougars with a 39-yard burst less than two minutes later for a 21-7 advantage.
Elijah Sandridge went around the left side for 36 yards to get the Sabers back within a touchdown. A 39-yard punt return by Aaron Lee set up Hellerud’s 1-yard score in the final minute for 21-all.
Gophers men’s hockey tripped up by another Ohio State rally
Ohio State is primarily known for its football. So when the Buckeyes gave up an early field goal — on the hockey rink — they apparently knew not to panic.
The Gophers were the builders of that three-goal lead Friday, only to see the Buckeyes storm back. Ohio State scored twice in the second period and twice more in the third, beating the Gophers 4-3 in a game that left the home team stunned and surly.
“Slip-sliding away, and we earned it,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “We couldn’t have played much better early. You knew they were going to have a pushback. We took a couple bad penalties, gave them momentum back into the game.”
The Gophers (6-5-0 overall, 3-2-0 Big Ten), got a goal from Jack Perbix and two from Ben Meyers to build that early lead, then saw it all fall apart in the final 40 minutes. While scoffing at the idea of changing goalies, Motzko admitted that All-American Jack LaFontaine’s 16 saves on 20 Buckeyes shots were not enough.
“For a rare time, some of those goals should’ve been saved,” Motzko said. “I don’t say that too often. So we were battling a few things tonight.”
The bad news for the Gophers in the opening period was that they failed to score on a pair of power plays. The good news was pretty much everything else about the initial 20 minutes, which they dominated in shots and emerged up 3-0. Most notable was Meyers scoring twice, 18 seconds apart, in the final minute.
For Meyers, it was the continuation of the hot hand he has had against Ohio State (7-2-0, 4-1-0) in his career. In nine career games versus the Buckeyes, the co-captain now has six goals and six assists.
The second-period trouble started almost immediately, with Perbix — whose goal was his first of the season — heading to the penalty box. The Buckeyes didn’t technically score on the power play, but the penalty had been over for all of one second before they ruined LaFontaine’s clean sheet. Later the Gophers killed another penalty, then promptly surrendered an uncharacteristic “soft” goal, to make it clear that the team in red had captured the momentum. The Buckeyes outshot Minnesota 10-5 in the period to make a game of it.
“It hurts, obviously, having a three-goal lead. We can’t be doing that,” said Perbix. “We’re going to learn our lesson from this, and I don’t think that’s going to happen for us from here on.”
It got worse in the third, as the Buckeyes beat LaFontaine twice with high shots. It was the third time this season that Ohio State has trailed by three goals and rallied to win.
“Giving up a field goal in the first isn’t what we ordered, but I give a lot of credit to the guys in this room. They never give up,” said Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik. “They believe, and we just had to chip away against a really good hockey team. We couldn’t get any worse in the first. We just made a couple of bad blunders there, but it was like, ‘Put that behind us. Forget the scoreboard, let’s just go play.’ ”
The win snapped Ohio State’s 0-6-1 streak versus the Gophers and was fueled in part by freshman goalie Jakub Dobes, who had 23 saves and settled down after the team’s rough opening 20 minutes.
With defenseman Matt Staudacher serving a one-game suspension handed down by the conference, Gophers forward Colin Schmidt made his debut for the team in the first period. The junior from Wayzata, Minn., transferred to the U from Union and was added to the roster at the holiday break last season.
Green, VanDassor: Use American Rescue Plan money to help deliver what St. Paul schools need
“Envision SPPS” was touted to parents, students, educators and community members as something we can all agree upon — a plan to reimagine Saint Paul schools so students have the full range of educational opportunities they need to succeed.
But the plan released publicly Oct. 11 is far from visionary or inclusive. Schools will close and consolidate and district leaders falsely blame declining enrollment on class-size caps. There is no vision or promise for what the learning environments will actually look like for students in the schools that will remain open.
These proposed school closings will cause a great deal of disruption for our families and communities on the East and West Sides and in the North End and Frogtown. And we know from Chicago’s experience, closing schools and programs in BIPOC and immigrant communities does not improve academic outcomes and destroys those neighborhoods.
It’s time to make decisions with the community, not for the community. The voices of families and educators of color, in particular, are time and time again dismissed, marginalized and ignored. When SPPS has had to cut resources, high-needs areas are the first to feel the pain before schools and services in predominantly white neighborhoods.
St. Paul parents and educators have ideas if the district is willing to listen. Smaller class sizes. More counselors and mental health supports. Inclusive and culturally responsive schools so every student, no matter race or place, can thrive and pursue their dreams.
For the past decade, families and educators have fought for smaller class sizes to better meet the needs of students. Parents understand that a cap on class sizes benefits their children. Smaller class sizes mean students can have more individualized attention and a better chance at success.
Educators consistently rank lowering class sizes a top priority in polling. They know fewer children in each class allows for more direct interventions to help student academic achievement and a greater emphasis on social emotional learning. Small class sizes should be our focus when recruiting families to our schools. Yet, time and again, when schools have waiting lists, the district has refused to invest in additional staff to add classes to increase enrollment. And now, instead of taking responsibility for the district’s lack of efforts to attract and retain families, SPPS is blaming class-size caps for the decline in enrollment.
It’s no secret students had increasing mental health needs even before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, 35% of 11th-grade females reported having long-term mental health, emotional or behavioral problems. That’s up from 16% in 2013.
Now, families and students are struggling even more. Whether from lost jobs or lost loved ones, the trauma is real. We need more staff to tend to these increasing mental health needs.
Over the past 18 months our city, state and nation have not only grappled with a global pandemic – we’re in the midst of racial reckoning.
We must dismantle racist laws and systems — including practices in our schools — that have harmed Black, Indigenous and other people of color. That includes building culturally responsive schools that reflect the diverse students we serve.
How do we do this? Attract and retain more teachers of color. Expand our curriculum so students see themselves reflected and get a holistic and honest understanding of our history. Expand restorative practices to build positive school climates and help end the school-to-prison pipeline.
It’s time to be honest that a decline in affordable housing in the city, the proliferation of unaccountable charter schools, poor district leadership, and decades of chronic underfunding of public education are to blame for a decline in enrollment and cuts to beloved programs and staff.
Why hasn’t the district called for a moratorium on charter schools? Who is being held accountable for poor decision-making in SPPS? How come our leaders are not fighting for more funding and speaking the truth about the impact a decline in funding has had on our students?
The federal American Rescue Plan is providing the district with over $200 million, which is enough to start funding priorities that families and educators have been calling for, like smaller class sizes and mental health supports.
Building welcoming, inclusive schools requires real investments and listening to our communities so we can provide every student with the resources they need to succeed. No exceptions.
Bernetta Green is a St. Paul elementary teacher and vice president of the Saint Paul Federation of Educators. Leah VanDassor is a St. Paul middle school teacher and president of the Saint Paul Federation of Educators.
Men’s basketball: Gophers hold off Western Kentucky in Asheville tourney
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jamison Battle scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half, Payton Willis added 19 points and Minnesota held off Western Kentucky 73-69 on Friday night in the inaugural Asheville Championship.
Minnesota led by double figures for most of the second half until Dayvion McKnight took over for Western Kentucky. McKnight scored 28 of his career-high 34 points in the second half, including 24 of WKU’s final 28 points.
McKnight was fouled in the lane with 36.3 seconds left and he made two free throws to pull WKU to 70-67. Willis made 1 of 2 free throws with 10.2 seconds left to give Minnesota a four-point lead and after Jairus Hamilton tipped in a WKU miss at 3.2 seconds. E.J. Stephens sealed it with two free throws.
Stephens finished with 18 points for Minnesota (2-0). The Golden Gophers got their second win under first-year coach Ben Johnson, who is a Minnesota alum and former Gopher assistant coach.
Minnesota closed the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 35-23 lead on Stephens’ 3-pointer at the buzzer. Battle made five 3-pointers in the first half and scored 14 straight Minnesota points late in the first half.
Hamilton scored 12 points for Western Kentucky (1-1), which was picked to finish third in the Conference USA preseason poll. Jamarion Sharp, the tallest player in Division I this season at 7-foot-5, had four points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Luke Frampton, a transfer who became the second player at Davidson to make 100 3-pointers in a season, joining NBA star Stephen Curry, is off to a slow start with WKU this season. He was 0 for 7 from 3-point range in WKU’s opener and missed all five of his attempts from distance against Minnesota.
The shot clock above each backboard were not functioning the entire second half so an arena worker announced the time remaining at 20, 10 and 5 seconds before a countdown from there.
