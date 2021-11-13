Highest paying jobs in St. Louis that require a bachelor’s degree

Suggest a Correction
While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in St. Louis using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in St. Louis.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $81,820
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,310
– Employment: 10,210
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($138,590)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($122,610)
– Job description: Plan and direct disaster response or crisis management activities, provide disaster preparedness training, and prepare emergency plans and procedures for natural (e.g., hurricanes, floods, earthquakes), wartime, or technological (e.g., nuclear power plant emergencies or hazardous materials spills) disasters or hostage situations.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $81,910
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,110
– Employment: 95,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,250)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($107,790)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,190)
– Job description: Review, evaluate, and analyze work environments and design programs and procedures to control, eliminate, and prevent disease or injury caused by chemical, physical, and biological agents or ergonomic factors. May conduct inspections and enforce adherence to laws and regulations governing the health and safety of individuals. May be employed in the public or private sector.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $83,090
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,730
– Employment: 68,210
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,230)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,050)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,620)
– Job description: Enforce or ensure compliance with laws and regulations governing financial and securities institutions and financial and real estate transactions. May examine, verify, or authenticate records.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $83,480
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,170
– Employment: 72,090
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Danbury, CT ($126,820)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,540)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($119,980)
– Job description: Analyze credit data and financial statements of individuals or firms to determine the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money. Prepare reports with credit information for use in decisionmaking.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $83,940
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,390
– Employment: 101,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($119,010)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($109,060)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($105,470)
– Job description: Review individual applications for insurance to evaluate degree of risk involved and determine acceptance of applications.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $84,040
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,280
– Employment: 96,220
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,830)
— Salinas, CA ($124,950)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($123,370)
– Job description: Formulate and apply mathematical modeling and other optimizing methods to develop and interpret information that assists management with decisionmaking, policy formulation, or other managerial functions. May collect and analyze data and develop decision support software, services, or products. May develop and supply optimal time, cost, or logistics networks for program evaluation, review, or implementation.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $85,230
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,270
– Employment: 63,780
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)
– Job description: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $86,600
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,780
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,640
– Employment: 178,140
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)
— Midland, TX ($119,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)
– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $88,260
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,090
– Employment: 133,630
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)
– Job description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $88,330
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,690
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,930
– Employment: 308,700
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Eau Claire, WI ($129,900)
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,100)
— Tyler, TX ($114,690)
– Job description: Evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of commercial, real estate, or credit loans. Advise borrowers on financial status and payment methods. Includes mortgage loan officers and agents, collection analysts, loan servicing officers, loan underwriters, and payday loan officers.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $88,760
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,110
– Employment: 27,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,400)
— Tulsa, OK ($186,490)
— Midland, TX ($167,040)
– Job description: Study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the Earth. May use geological, physics, and mathematics knowledge in exploration for oil, gas, minerals, or underground water; or in waste disposal, land reclamation, or other environmental problems. May study the Earth’s internal composition, atmospheres, and oceans, and its magnetic, electrical, and gravitational forces. Includes mineralogists, paleontologists, stratigraphers, geodesists, and seismologists.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,250
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,540
– Employment: 440,300
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)
— Missoula, MT ($122,420)
– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,280
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,440
– Employment: 300,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)
– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,750
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $114,490
– Employment: 40,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,660)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,260)
– Job description: Formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for visual productions and media, such as print, broadcasting, video, and film. Direct workers engaged in artwork or layout design.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $91,600
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,550
– Employment: 24,740
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,530)
— Boulder, CO ($131,510)
— Albuquerque, NM ($130,470)
– Job description: Evaluate materials and develop machinery and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications. Develop new uses for known materials. Includes those engineers working with composite materials or specializing in one type of material, such as graphite, metal and metal alloys, ceramics and glass, plastics and polymers, and naturally occurring materials. Includes metallurgists and metallurgical engineers, ceramic engineers, and welding engineers.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $91,660
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,020
– Employment: 574,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)
– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $92,220
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,460
– Employment: 339,560
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)
– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,580
– Employment: 734,000
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($163,720)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)
– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $93,040
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,560
– Employment: 293,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)
– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $93,300
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,330
– Employment: 23,780
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($123,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,700)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($121,330)
– Job description: Promote worksite or product safety by applying knowledge of industrial processes, mechanics, chemistry, psychology, and industrial health and safety laws. Includes industrial product safety engineers.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $94,450
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,580
– Employment: 138,000
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)
– Job description: Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $95,300
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,540
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,680
– Employment: 288,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rochester, NY ($150,650)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)
— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)
– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $97,730
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,190
– Employment: 13,080
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wichita, KS ($106,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($101,180)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($98,110)
– Job description: Use chemistry, microbiology, engineering, and other sciences to study the principles underlying the processing and deterioration of foods; analyze food content to determine levels of vitamins, fat, sugar, and protein; discover new food sources; research ways to make processed foods safe, palatable, and healthful; and apply food science knowledge to determine best ways to process, package, preserve, store, and distribute food.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $98,470
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,610
– Employment: 290,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($125,760)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)
– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $100,450
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,800
National
– Annual mean salary: $114,270
– Employment: 1,476,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)
– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $103,440
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $126,140
– Employment: 64,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)
– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,320
– Employment: 122,320
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)
– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $106,360
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,490
– Employment: 218,050
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)
— Tyler, TX ($169,690)
– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $106,510
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,230
– Employment: 159,350
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)
– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $106,800
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,550
– Employment: 10,210
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)
— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)
– Job description: Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses. Includes weather analysts and forecasters whose functions require the detailed knowledge of meteorology.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $108,440
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $114,820
– Employment: 25,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($158,110)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)
– Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $108,640
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,990
– Employment: 185,220
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)
– Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $108,770
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $154,930
– Employment: 75,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $110,500
– #174 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 28,830
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,740
– Employment: 2,347,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $110,740
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,800
– Employment: 402,540
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)
— Madera, CA ($168,090)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $111,450
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,260
– Employment: 285,640
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($161,780)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $111,600
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,560
– Employment: 22,490
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($220,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organization, or on an account basis.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $112,640
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,110
– Employment: 60,630
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490)
– Job description: Perform engineering duties in designing, constructing, and testing aircraft, missiles, and spacecraft. May conduct basic and applied research to evaluate adaptability of materials and equipment to aircraft design and manufacture. May recommend improvements in testing equipment and techniques.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $112,710
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,190
– Employment: 179,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)
— Florence, SC ($167,660)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $119,890
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,920
– Employment: 38,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $121,200
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $132,660
– Employment: 70,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)
— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $121,660
– #110 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,580
– Employment: 156,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $129,340
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,180
– Employment: 22,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230)
— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550)
– Job description: Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. May ascertain insurance rates required and cash reserves necessary to ensure payment of future benefits.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $141,200
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $154,470
– Employment: 270,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $143,710
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $161,730
– Employment: 457,290
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $144,970
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,510
– Employment: 653,080
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $145,280
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $137,160
– Employment: 16,340
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $149,410
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,950
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,580
– Employment: 390,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)
— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $152,960
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,100
– Employment: 195,900
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)
— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $194,950
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,450
National
– Annual mean salary: $197,840
– Employment: 202,360
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)
— Midland, TX ($269,360)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)
– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.
The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning zip codes in St. Louis, Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Zip codes were mapped to city using Simple Maps. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income.
Education levels and occupation contribute mightily to salaries, but where a worker lives can give a boost to employees across the board—or result in diminished earnings. It’s not just a location’s tax rates and cost of living, either. According to a Brookings study, simple geography is responsible for a large variation in earnings: Sebring, Florida, for example, has the low median earning of just $26,000, while the metro area of San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara in California boasts a median earning figure of $65,000. The same study found that overall workers in the top-earning 30 locations across the U.S. earn an average of 37% more than the workers in the bottom 30 locations.
Silicon Valley boasts a workforce that Sebring, Florida, simply can’t. In addition to powerhouse hubs like Silicon Valley, cities in general also boast higher wages for workers than their counterparts living outside of cities. High-paying firms are often located in cities, drawing talent who earn top dollar.
Keep reading to discover which zip codes in your metro are where people bring in the most earnings.
#10. 62025 (Edwardsville)
– Median household income: $83,916
– Households earning over $100,000: 41.7%%
#9. 62097 (Worden)
– Median household income: $84,718
– Households earning over $100,000: 42.2%%
#8. 62034 (Glen Carbon)
– Median household income: $86,123
– Households earning over $100,000: 43.5%%
#7. 63041 (Grubville)
– Median household income: $90,000
– Households earning over $100,000: 44.1%%
#6. 62021 (Dorsey)
– Median household income: $92,865
– Households earning over $100,000: 40.7%%
#5. 62281 (Saint Jacob)
– Median household income: $97,875
– Households earning over $100,000: 48.3%%
#4. 62218 (Bartelso)
– Median household income: $98,472
– Households earning over $100,000: 49.1%%
#3. 62236 (Columbia)
– Median household income: $101,250
– Households earning over $100,000: 50.7%%
#2. 63061 (Luebbering)
– Median household income: $112,500
– Households earning over $100,000: 50.0%%
#1. 63073 (Saint Albans)
– Median household income: $244,205
– Households earning over $100,000: 62.4%%
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Alton man faces more child sexual assault charges. In May Deven Brazier, 28, was accused of abusing an 11-month old. The new victim was 8-years-old at the time of the abuse.
Brazier is now charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. This is in addition to the charges he faces for the abuse of the baby,
If Brazier is convicted of these crimes he will spend the rest of his life in prison. He is currently being held in the Madison County jail, where he has been since May.
International hockey officials are hoping to avoid a Humiliation On Ice when the Chinese men’s national team debuts at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
They begged the NHL to send players to the Games in China, but now they are worried that the home team might not even be able to score a goal.
The host nation automatically qualifies for every sport at the Olympics, but the Chinese men’s lineup — with a handful of naturalized Americans and Canadians — will face off against virtual NHL all-star teams from Canada and the United States in the first round. The International Ice Hockey Federation fears historic blowouts could hurt Olympic hockey’s image, especially after persuading the NHL to take a two-week break to allow the world’s top players to compete.
To figure out how it might all go down, the IIHF is holding an unusual test next week in Moscow, where players on the Chinese team will play against Russian professionals and attempt to be competitive. It’s not clear what might happen if the team plays as poorly as it has in recent games, which raised fears that it might not score even once on home ice in front of its own fans.
Ice hockey is not a popular sport in China, with no pro or significant amateur league. After China won the right to host the Games, an academy was set up to nurture young talent, and Chinese officials went around the world looking for players with Chinese ancestry — or who were willing to naturalize there — who could join the team.
But China’s men’s team is ranked 32nd in the world, and it is in a group with the U.S. and Canada, two of the medal favorites among the 12 teams going to the Winter Games in February. It has struggled against other competition.
That’s why new IIHF president Luc Tardif scheduled the games in Moscow, where the Beijing-based Kontinental Hockey League team Kunlun Red Star — which has been used as something of a proxy for the Chinese national team to get experience in a professional league — will play against Russian opponents.
IIHF and Chinese hockey officials will be watching closely, in person and online, and hoping the team isn’t on its way to being embarrassed against NHL competition in February.
“The team we will have in front of us, in two games, we will just to see the score and the way the game was playing, we will quickly know if they’ve got the level or not,” Tardif told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “It will be not only the score but the way the game was played.”
It’s unclear who will grade this test — or how. The IIHF said last week it will not remove China from the tournament — it does not have the unilateral authority to do that — and it would be up to the Chinese government to pull the plug.
That would be a humiliating step: A host country’s team has never been withdrawn from the modern-day Olympics for solely performance-related reasons, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon.
There is good reason it is even being contemplated: Kunlun has lost 20 of its 26 KHL games this season and been outscored 96-57 in the process. Kunlun has played in the mostly Russian league since 2016.
Tardif said there are no such concerns about China’s women’s team, which is ranked 20th and in an Olympic group with less daunting competition.
The disappointing performance by the Chinese men’s team so far is not for lack of effort. The Chinese Ice Hockey Association failed in its attempt to develop a homegrown roster, so the team’s top players are North American — some with family ties to the country and others who have been naturalized after joining Kunlun and earning international approval to play for China.
Leading scorers Spencer Foo and Brandon Yip and top defenseman Ryan Sproul are Canadian and starting goaltender Jeremy Smith is American, though there is still some uncertainty about who will go to Beijing. The IIHF would not confirm which players on Kunlun’s roster were eligible.
Stocking Olympic rosters with international players is not uncommon, certainly not since the host country started getting an automatic berth in the hockey tournament in 2006. Italy that year had nine Canadians and two Americans, and South Korea in 2018 had six Canadians and one American. Neither team won a game.
Yip, by far the most accomplished player for China with 174 games of NHL experience, hopes playing together for several years and employing a tight defensive scheme can help his team hang with Canada, the U.S. and Germany in a difficult Olympic group.
“Obviously when you look at our teams on paper, it’s a big discrepancy,” said Yip, a 36-year-old from British Columbia who has played for Kunlun since 2017. “We obviously know what we’re up against. They’re the best players in the world, so we’ve got a big task in front of us.”
How big a task?
Longmou Li, a longtime Chinese broadcaster who is VP of communications for Kunlun, figures the U.S. and Canada will shut out China, maybe 8-0 or 10-0, and added the focus is on the third game against Germany. Asked what would be considered success, Li said: “Score one goal and better performance. Not a disaster.”
China has endured painful sporting losses before, namely in soccer when it did not qualify for the 2010 World Cup and sacked its manager after going winless on home soil at the 2008 Olympics. Susan Brownell, a professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and expert on Chinese sports, believes a poor result this time could cause an inspection of hockey from the head government level.
“If I was a hockey administrator, I’d be shaking in my boots,” said Brownell, who considers the failure of China’s hockey academy program a big reason for the current conundrum. “The criticism really is that you invest all this money and you can’t produce results.”
Much like in other sports, China brought in international coaches to help: Stanley Cup winner Mike Keenan was fired after just 36 games behind the bench with Kunlun in 2017, and the team has gone through Bobby Carpenter, Curt Fraser and Alexei Kovalev before landing on Italian-Canadian Ivano Zanatta for the Olympic job.
Li Li Ji, a Chinese national and professor of kinesiology who brings Chinese athletes and coaches to study at the University of Minnesota, said money is usually not an issue for China in building Olympic teams, but time was not on its side.
Li pointed out that it took Switzerland decades to reach the top level of international hockey, and China only put efforts into high gear after being awarded the 2022 Olympics in the summer of 2015.
The result could be similar to men’s basketball, in which China lost 108–57 in the ‘88 Games to a U.S. team made up of college all-stars. Still, it sparked the nation’s appreciation of that sport’s best and the NBA-stacked Dream Team steamrolled the competition four years later while the world watched in admiration.
“It’s going to be six dream teams — hockey teams — that play in Olympics in front of China fans,” Li said.
Still, there could be unwelcome optics if China gets blown out of its sparkling arena by Canada and the U.S. while relations between it and those nations are chilly. And there’s the possible blowback of home fans taking issue with a Chinese team full of foreigners.
Brownell, an American who represented Beijing University in collegiate track and field in the 1980s, said Chinese people will take it as an honor if foreigners perform well. If they don’t, it could become a source of parody.
As one of those players who chose to play for China, Yip is trying to see the big picture. Beyond a few anticipated losses in February, he wants to set the stage for a brighter future.
“If I’m sitting on the couch 20 years from now and I flip on the TV and you see a Chinese national player getting drafted in the first round or the Chinese men’s hockey team in the Olympics again, and they interview one of those players: ‘Why did you get into hockey?’ And they said, ‘I watched the Chinese national team in Beijing in 2022 and that inspired me’ — that would be really what success is determined by this whole experience,” Yip said.
___
AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth contributed.
