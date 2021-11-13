Home Showcase: JP Victorian anything but plain

Junior quarterback Nick Fazi and his Eden Prairie teammates have seen their share of bumps (and plenty of bruises) over the course of this season.

But through it all, the Eagles have managed to find ways to keep rolling.

Friday night’s Class 6A state quarterfinal matchup against Farmington followed that familiar pattern. Playing without injured star running back Takhi Vaughn, Fazi and the offense got off to a strong start, then got some big plays from the defense before coming back to life when it counted most in a 17-7 victory over the Tigers at Chanhassen High School.

Eden Prairie (10-1) advances to meet Maple Grove in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We know we have to keep our feet on the gas, no matter what happens,” said Fazi. “We all have short memories when something goes wrong. We had faith that our defense would step up for us tonight, and they did. And we made the plays we needed to when it mattered.”

Especially on a clutch drive that ran eight minutes off the clock, mostly in the fourth quarter, that was capped by a 42-yard field goal by senior Cole Nelson that expanded the Eagles’ lead to 17-7 with 4:07 to play.

“We had a lot of energy going,” said junior running back Tyler Walden, who rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown despite an injury that kept him out of practice this week. “Our offense felt really special on that drive. We just moved the ball down the field.”

The Eagles benefited from great field position to build a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

After forcing Farmington (6-5) to punt on the game’s opening drive, Eden Prairie got the ball at the Tigers’ 37. Nine plays later, Walden scored on a 2-yard run.

An interception by senior Danny Frischmon gave the Eagles the ball at the Farmington 35, and Fazi connected with junior Jermell Taylor on a 15-yard touchdown pass.

“That was a big momentum boost to get off to a start like that,” Fazi said.

The Tigers battled back in the second quarter, marching 65 yards in nine plays to score on an 8-yard touchdown run by senior Rod Finley. Finley – who had 12 carries for 66 yards in the first half – began the drive with an 18-yard run and kept it alive with a gain of 5 yards on fourth and 1 at the Eagles’ 22.

Farmington looked to be on its way to tying the score late in the first half, advancing to the Eden Prairie 15 on a 16-yard run by senior quarterback Connor Weed on fourth and 14. But a pair of fumbles — the second of which was recovered by the Eagles at their own 25 — ended the threat.

“We made a lot of little mistakes tonight,” Finley said. “And those little mistakes turned into big ones. Eden Prairie is a great team. And when you make mistakes like that, they’re going to take advantage of them.”

The Tigers had another golden opportunity to score late in the third quarter when senior defensive lineman Tanner Olson’s interception gave Farmington the ball at the Eagles’ 31. But three plays later, the Tigers again fumbled the ball away, and Eden Prairie took over at its own 17.

That set Fazi and the offense up for the lengthy drive that put the game away.

“Everyone keeps giving us all the reasons why we can’t win,” said Eagles coach Mike Grant, who said his team was missing five starters Friday. “But our guys keep finding reasons why we can.”

And now it’s on to the semifinals and a matchup with Maple Grove. The Crimson (10-1) beat Woodbury 31-12 in their quarterfinal matchup Thursday.

Grant is hopeful that Vaughn, who was out Friday after reinjuring an ankle, could be back for that game.

“We’ve had so many injuries this year, and after we lost to Lakeville South (42-7 on Sept. 17), everybody wrote us off,” Fazi said. “But we’ve had kind of a chip on our shoulder, and we’ve kept winning from there.”