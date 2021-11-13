Bitcoin
How Hard Money Lenders Can Help You During COVID-19
Even with all the reopening of towns across America, some households may find themselves stuck trying to emerge from the setbacks caused by COVID-19. If you find yourself falling into this category, you may be looking into all the different options to get a little extra money now, especially when handling real estate matters. Have you considered what a hard money-lender could do for you?
What is Hard Money Lending?
Hard money lending is a form of financing that is asset-based. The funds a borrower receives are secured by the value of a property’s equity. Interest rates are higher on hard money loans versus the loans that are secured by a financial institution. This type of loans are funded by private entities that are secured by notes to private investors.
It works the same way like any other loans. You continue to make principal and interest payments monthly on the amount you borrow. You will have a repayment term that you must adhere to, just like any traditional loan.
Facts About Hard Money Loans
Here are some of the traits that are indicative of hard money loans:
- These loans are broker protected
- Residential and commercial loans
- Stated loans
- Terms can range from 11 months to 5 years
- 1st, 2nd, and 3rd position on all properties
- No cash-out restrictions
- Past bankruptcy, short-sales, and foreclosures are okay
- Amortized and interest only programs
- loans can be approved within six to 24 hours
Getting Approved for Loan
This type of loan requires that you have equity in a property. Once a lender looks at the equity the property has, then they will begin the normal lending process. The amount you will borrow will be determined by the amount of equity, ability to repay, debt-ratio, and your long-term goals with the property.
Your lender should advise you on all the fine details of the agreement like interest rate, prepayment penalty, terms, cost, title issues, among other important loan details.
Check with a local lender to see if what your options are and how a hard money loan may be able to help with your COVID-19 woes.
How a Hard Money Loan Can Help in Times of COVID-19
If you have a property with equity, you may be able to use it to get a loan. During COVID-19, mostly when it was at its peak, you might have had problems handling all of your bills. If you are struggling to get a loan and need extra cash to help get you by during this pandemic, you may want to explore loans and see if you qualify.
The Beginners Guide to Crypto Currency Exchange
Cryptocurrency Exchange or Digital Currency Exchange is a business that involves the exchange of cryptocurrency with other assets such as money or any other digital currency. It is a web service that provides electronic transactions in electronic forms and taking fees for them.
Any transactions or operations to Digital Currency Exchange can be made through debit and credit cards, postal money order or any other kinds of money transfer. This article is about discussing the various cryptocurrency exchanges which facilitate crypto currency trading for beginners and what they offer in terms of availability, ease of use, security, deposit/withdrawal methods and fees. We hope this guide to cryptocurrency trading can help you get started with cryptocurrency exchanges.
Coinbase/GDAX
Coinbase is one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges based in San Francisco, California. It is available in 32 countries and currently serves over 10 million customers. Launched in 2012, it has an easy to use interface that makes Digital Currency Exchange an easy task for a non-technical person. It is also available for both iOS and Android. Unfortunately, Coinbase doesn’t provide crypto currency mining for beginners and is only an exchange.
As of now, it offers four coins, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. It exchanges digital currency with US dollars, Euros and Great British Pounds. With minimum transfer fees, Coinbase has never experienced any security breach which makes it a perfect platform for digital currency exchange. In addition to that, Coinbase also offers a fully-fledged advanced exchange called GDAX. It offers more advanced features and different and better trading fees than Coinbase.
Bitstamp
Bitstamp is another platform that provides digital currency exchange. It is relatively easy to use and offers more advanced features via TradeView. Bitstamp offers coins such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and ripple. It exchanges digital currency with US dollars and Euro. You can put into practice all the latest crypto currency trading techniques in this exchange.
It offers Flat deposits via bank transfers and supports debit/credit cards. Perhaps the only drawback one can find in Bitstamp is slightly high fees and the fact that it suffered one security breach in 7 years of its operation. Nonetheless, it is one the most reliable exchanges. It is available in both iOS and android.
Gemini
Gemini is a UK based company launched in 2015 by Winklevoss twins. It is available in few countries including U.S, Canada, Hong-Kong, Singapore and South Korea. One of the downsides to this platform is that it is not particularly user friendly. So, beginners are not recommended to use this platform.
It offers two coins and 1 FLAT currency Bitcoin Cash, Ehtereum and US Dollars. Gemini follows strict protocols when it comes to security and as of 2018, it has not encountered a single security breach thus making it one of the most secure and reliable digital currency platform. However, it is important to have digital currency investment strategies before you start trading.
Digital Ticks
Digital ticks is a modern crypto exchange that aims to be a game changer in this sector. They have implemented many of the latest techniques which makes it easy for anyone to get started with trading.
It has a unique feature called a Single Portfolio View that would enable the traders to see all the holding positions on one single portfolio. It would be easy for traders to make informed decisions regarding the cryptocurrency exchange by using this unique feature. It also supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dashcoin.
Kraken
Kraken is one of the oldest cryptocurreny exchange platform. Launched in 2011, kraken is the biggest exchange in terms of volume and liquidity for EUR trading pairs. It serves worldwide including the US.
Kraken offers a variety of coins including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Monero, Augur, Litecoin and many more. It also supports deposit/withdrawals via bank transfers and cryptocurrencies. Having a not so friendly user interface, it also suffers from stability and performance issues but nonetheless, it is good platform for cryptocurrency exchanges.
Bitfinex
Bitfinex is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. Launched in 2012, it has an easy to use interface and offers advanced number of features such as margin trading, margin funding etc. It is available for both iOS and android platforms. It offers BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, IOTA, XMR and NEO.
Just like the previous cryptocurrency exchanges, it supports withdrawals using US dollars and Euros via bank transfers. Bitfinex has suffered two security breaches, the first one was in May 2015, which resulted in a loss of $330,000. And the second one on August 2016 that resulted in a loss of worth $72 million.
EtherDelta
EtherDelta is a decentralized exchange that directly supports peer to peer connection. It is very different from the previously discussed cryptocurrency exchanging platform. Here, funds are held in a smart contract on a Ethereum network which you are solely responsible for depositing and withdrawing from. Currently, EtherDelta only supports Ehtereum based tokens.
EtherDelta has a rather confusing interface that makes it difficult for users to perform cryptocurrency exchange operations. In one occasion, someone tried to buy 750 Kyber for 0.007 ETH each but ended up buying 0.007 KNC at 750 ETH.
Conclusion
After looking at the various cryptocurrency exchanging platforms, we can safely say that Coinbase and Bitstamp stands out in terms of its good features like security, user friendly interface, multiple withdraws/transfer methods and many more.
I would not call them perfect but I would recommend that it is the safest bet you can make. Every cryptocurrency exchanging platform are unique in its own way and has both advantages and disadvantages. We just have to select the one that suits our needs. We hope that this guide on basic crypto currency exchange and trading would give you a head start in your journey of Cryptocurrency trading.
Is Credit Card Debt Consolidation a Good Idea?
If you have a lot of credit card debt, consolidation is a good idea not only to save you money but also a lot of time. When struggling with a lot of debt to pay, debt consolidation is seen as a very appealing solution to many people. Debt consolidation refers to the process in which your total monthly debt of credit cards is combined into one and only one affordable payment is made each month instead of multiple.
There many reasons as to why a credit card debt consolidation is a good idea:
1. Many monthly payments are consolidated into just one. It is hard to manage several payments with different due dates and balances. By combining all credit card debt into one payment plan not only is easier to pay, but you will longer be accountable to many different creditors. You may also end up paying much less in debt when they are combined then if they are separate.
2. A reduction of monthly payments does not affect credit ratings. You credit rating will not be affected when all debt in combined and interest rates are lowered.
3. Reduced interest rates. When you credit card debts are combined, interest rates are lowered on higher APR credit cards.
4. A particular time frame will be set for debt repayment. When paying off credit cards on your own each month, it can be very difficult to know exactly when you will get them paid off. With consolidation, you will know exactly how and when your debts will be repaid.
5. Your debt is much easier to control. The best advantage of a credit card debt consolidation is that you will be able to manage all of your debt much easier; significantly lowering the stress level of before when managing multiple debts.
How India Sees Crypto: Large Exchange Shows 10x Growth In User Base
Indian crypto exchange WazirX reported a significant growth in its user base and trading volume over the year. They claimed the platform’s user base grew to 10 million during 2021, which represents a tenfold increase.
WazirX’s 2021 trading volume to date has been around $38 billion, CoinDesk reported, with a month-over-month increase of 44%.
They had an important surge of 2,648% in users who registered to the platform from some of India’s largest cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad (Tier II and Tier III), where crypto trading already had reported maturity before with high rates of interest and transactions in users under 35 years.
They claimed this healthy growth also saw a great amount of support and interest by women investors in the areas, who had increased 30% to 40% in the user base by September.
India reportedly has one of the world’s fastest-growing crypto market, with a 641% yearly increase, according to Chainalysis:
Large institutional-sized transfers above $10 million worth of cryptocurrency represent 42% of transactions sent from India-based addresses, versus 28% for Pakistan and 29% for Vietnam. Those numbers suggest that India’s cryptocurrency investors are part of larger, more sophisticated organizations.
Related Reading | Indian Investments In Crypto Grow Rapidly As $40 Billion Milestone Is Reached
Towards Crypto Literacy
In the past year, WazirX has focused on a strategy that aims to grow crypto literacy in India by providing transparency and different sources of education. For this reason, they launched India’s crypto exchange first transparency report last October, where they stated the following:
we are committed to spreading the right information to our users by fostering a conducive environment to help them make informed choices.
Amongst their efforts, WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty carried a Twitter campaign under the hashtag #IndiaWantsCrypto with the purpose of sharing cryptocurrency insights and creating awareness on the industry, “which generates thousands of jobs, not to mention vast amounts of monetary value.”
They have also launched YouTube series, ‘Blockchain Papers’, and a podcast. All to grow the user’s understanding of their platform, clear fears, and misconceptions. They are also collaborating with educational institutions, such as IIT, IIM, and Delhi University.
Tackling misinformation and busting misconceptions around crypto is just one of the ways we think will help our users make informed crypto investment decisions.
These projects are also meant to open paths between the crypto industry and the country’s policymakers, hoping that more widespread information will help bring regulations.
Crypto Exchanges Hope For Regulations
Cryptocurrencies adoption has had a rough path in India over the years. The scenario is not clear enough, although many users and crypto exchanges remain hopeful for future regulations to bring clarity and the possibility for growth in the industry.
In 2018 the central bank of India banned all cryptocurrencies, which had many responses from investors and exchanges who were affected by the decision. Around that time, WazirX launched WazirX P2P “to help users buy/sell crypto with INR” and carried a 1000-day Twitter campaign “to build a case of why we need to allow crypto to foster innovation”.
Then, in March 2020, The Supreme Court of India lifted the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) ban and called it “unconstitutional”. The crypto panorama started to soften for India, which allowed WazirX to become one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
Discussions around regulations started to arise back then. India’s crypto exchanges and investors participated in off-the-record meetings with law enforcement agencies and banks hoping to reach a point of amicability.
The expectations are for the government to classify bitcoin as an asset class and for the Securities and Exchange Board of India to regulate cryptocurrencies and bring clarity, closing the doors to another ban.
Currently, the lower house of parliament listed a meeting under the name “Hearing of the views of associations, industry experts on the subject of ‘CryptoFinance’: Opportunities and challenges,” believed to happen in February 2022. Crypto exchanges, like WazirX, were officially included as invitees for the first time around and their hopes continue to raise.
Related Reading | Reports Show 45% Surge In Stock And Cryptocurrency Sign-Ups Across Rural Areas In India
