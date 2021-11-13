Tech
How to Restart a Palm Pilot That Won’t Turn On
At times a Palm Pilot will not turn on. It might appear to be dead, but in most cases it is not. There are a few simple tricks to reviving the Palm Pilot so that you can continue to use it.
The first is to do the needle trick. Palm Pilots were designed with a reset button on the device. They made it hard to hit on accident so you will need a needle or a pin in order to hit the button. One some models you can unscrew the stylus which will have thin plastic device that will fit into the slot. Push the button firmly for a few seconds and the device, assuming it has a charge in the battery, will turn back on. At times the device resets itself while other times it does not. There is data loss at times because the Palm Pilot crashed which was the cause of the problem.
At times you are simply working with a dead battery. Let it charge for at least half a day and try turning it on again. At times the battery itself became too hot or too cold and won’t function properly. After being indoors at a normal temperature for a few days has revived these devices.
Many times, since Palm Pilots are fairly old technology, the batteries have completely died just like they eventually do in devices like your laptop. You will need to replace the battery in order to get your Palm Pilot to function again. You can find used batteries for cheap on sites like eBay. Just make sure it will work with your model before purchasing.
Simply unscrew the back of it and lift off the outer shell. The battery is easily accessed right there. You can unplug the battery from the device and replace the new one pretty simply. After recharging the device it will be in working condition again. Unfortunately this will cause you to lose all your data.
Tech
Tips For an Effective WoW Grind in the Outland Zone
Everyone wants to gain experience as quickly as possible in World of Warcraft. However, many players dread the thought of the WoW grind. Hunting creatures over and over again to gain levels can quickly become dull and boring. However, you can make it more exciting by exploring the best WoW grind zones in the Outlands while practicing helpful tips to make the process easier and faster.
Suggestions for an Interactive WoW Grind
One of the biggest complaints players have about the it can become terribly monotonous with little thinking required. There are ways to make it more interesting, or at the very least, make the time go by faster. The first way is to try multi tasking while you WoW grind. Put on your favorite movie or television show, or play some good music to keep your mind entertained.
Another great way to keep the painless is to do it in good company. Consider bringing along a friend or two to chat and spend quality time leveling together. If you are looking for efficiency and prefer to not split the experience and loot, then chat in a chat channel or use voice chat. By having someone to converse with, your WoW grind will be far more bearable.
Levels 60 to 61
When you begin on Outlands, you will probably be around level 60. First, head to the lowest level zone, Hellfire Peninsula. The most ideal WoW grind location is the Legion Front. Here you can hunt Wrathguards for good experience. They die rather quickly so you can level on to the next zone fast.
Levels 61 to 63
After you have out leveled the Wrathguards, move on to Funggor Cavern. Here, you can hunt Marsh Elementals. These also die quickly and do minimal damage to players. The scenery is also interesting and a nice change from the fiery Hellfire Peninsula.
Levels 63 to 65
Next, move on to the Terokkar Forest zone. Firewing Point may be a challenging hunting area, but his is where you will reap the most experience. Be prepared for mobs to bring a friend. Prior to heading out for the WoW grind, make sure you pick up all available quests. You will finish many as you kill creatures which will give you even more experience.
Levels 65 to 67
Spend levels 65 to 67 in Nagrand. Head to the area around Oshu’gun, focusing around the three small crystals there. Here, the Vir’aani Clan roams and makes for great experience. Voidspawns appear in this region as well and can be quickly killed for another experience boost.
Levels 67 to 68
This is where your WoW grind gets a little tricky. You will next move on to the Blade’s Edge Mountains. This inhospitable zone is not a great place for a WoW grind. If you want to get through this level fast, then it is highly recommended you focus on completing quests in Blade’s Edge instead.
Level 68 to 69
Once you have quested out of Blade’s Edge, it is time to move on to the ravaged zone of Netherstorm. Much like Blade’s Edge, Netherstorm is not a good place to WoW grind. Try the Ethereum Staging Grounds, but be prepared to quest instead.
Levels 69 to 70
This is the home stretch for Outlands, so head to Shadowmoon Valley. The best WoW grind location here is the Legion Hold. Kill Shadow Council Warlocks because they die quickly and often drop good items. Beware that the occasional elite mob lingers here.
Tech
5 Ways Technology Can Help You Practise Yoga and Meditation in the Comfort of Home
Technology often gets a bit of a bad reputation where mental and physical wellbeing is concerned. What with squinting at our phones screens, staring at the TV, hunching over our laptops and being exposed to unnatural indoor lighting all day, it’s no wonder we tend to think of technology negatively impacting our physical and mental health.
However, as well as the bad impacts of technology, there are lots of new technologies out there that have emerged to help us look after ourselves more. In particular, in this article I want to focus on 5 technologies that anyone can use to meditate or practise yoga at home.
It’s widely accepted that both yoga and meditation are excellent for reducing stress and anxiety, and for generally helping us to be relaxed and more positive. Just focusing on our breath and body in the present for even a short length of time – whether 5 minutes or an hour – is enough to calm our minds and rid ourselves of all of the thoughts whizzing around our heads in today’s modern world. Yoga is also excellent for building core body strength and physical flexibility, which is especially good if, like me, you suffer from back pain and stiffness.
Often, the problem with meditating and doing yoga is actually finding the time and motivation to get started. For some people, it’s also having the confidence to give it a go – especially actually going to a class where you might think that people will be judgemental or just plain better than you.
The 5 technologies can help anyone to get the best out of doing yoga and meditation at home.
1) Practise “Stop, Breathe, Think” with Amazon Alexa
Amazon’s voice-controlled smart home assistant is called Alexa. There are many different devices available now that Amazon has launched featuring Alexa. They include the Amazon Echo (a larger speaker for playing music) and the Amazon dot, which is a smaller version without the large speaker but can still hear you and respond to commands. Alexa has thousands of different useful skills which can be activated just with a voice command. There is a whole section of skills in the Health & Fitness category, one of which is the “Stop, Breathe, Think” skill. You can say “Alexa, open Stop, Breathe, Think” and one of various meditation routines will be activated. The calm and relaxing voice will lead you through a guided meditation as opposed to you trying to clear your busy mind alone in a silent room.
2) Stream yoga classes at home with Yogaia
Armed with just a laptop or tablet and some decent Wi-Fi, you can now stream live yoga classes from home. The benefit of this service which is available for a monthly fee (that is cheaper than a lot of single yoga classes) is that you get the best of both worlds. You get the combined convenience of following a video at home with the ability to have a teacher watch your technique when participating in a class.
3) Achieve the right ambiance with smart lighting
The problem with traditional indoor lighting has always been how harsh it is. Incandescent bulbs trick our bodies into thinking it’s time to be alert and active. Great when you’re trying to concentrate on work, not so good if you’re trying to chill out! Candles are great, but can be an effort to set up and a potential safety hazard indoors. Now with smart lights, you can control your lighting to be a more relaxing sunset colour when you’re trying to do yoga or meditate, or when you’re trying to sleep. You can have them automated to change at a certain time, use a remote, or even control them with your voice using a smart assistant like the Amazon Alexa or Google Home.
4) Download the Headspace app
This app is available on Apple or Android and offers a multitude of ways to practise meditation and mindfulness at home (or wherever you happen to be in fact). The app has a free 10 day mindfulness programme called “Take 10”. After that, there’s a subscription fee to access lots of guided and unguided practices. Headspace also shares the love by donating a free subscription to someone in need for every person who pays.
5) Invest in an essential oils diffuser
Yoga and meditation are all about breathing, so why not make sure the air you breathe is also helping to enhance your mental and physical wellbeing? Essential oils are known to trigger the receptors of your brain responsible for controlling emotions, and one of the most effective ways of using them is in an electronic diffuser. It uses innovative ultrasound technology to emit the oils in a powerful mist that will fill the whole room with scent that can help you get the best from your yoga or mediation practice.
I hope using these 5 technologies will help you to get the best out of yoga and meditation to improve your wellbeing without having to leave the house!
Tech
Skateboarding Culture
Skateboarding culture has developed over the years, and is an extremely diverse fusion of surfing culture, punk culture, street culture, hip hop culture, and hard rock culture.
You can see all the different strands blend into what is a firmly entrenched skateboarding culture now. It has taken most of the cool elements from these genres and created its own identity.
Initially it relied heavily on surfing culture in the 1950`s and 60`s, due to the fact that skateboarding grew out of and from surfing. So it used many of the same slang terms, which are still used today, and the whole ethos was tied to the apron strings of surfing.
As punk culture grew, and skateboarding culture moved away from its roots to embrace this, skateboarding began to be seen as a rebel thing, and this was conveyed in its attitude and clothes. The punk influence is still there now, especially in the kind of t-shirts skaters wear.
As some punk morphed into hard rock forms this hard edge became noticeable.
More fusion came in when street culture embraced skateboarding, and so then you had the hip hop culture having a huge influence on it, from clothes, to how you wear your clothes, how you act and move. It is exciting to see all the different strands merge into this fantastic, strong identity that skateboarding now has.
Skateboarding culture is now a thriving and constantly evolving subculture, that has movement, clothes, music and attitude at the heart of it.
As music and clothes subtly change, then so do skateboarders looks change, although their identity now is an extremely strong look, and any changes from this will be a very gradual process.
Why Some Might FOLLOW Certain Public Officials?
How to Restart a Palm Pilot That Won’t Turn On
What to Do Before Hiring a Handyman?
Healthy Scituate moves one step closer to Gillette
Does Secondhand Smoke Affect Your Health?
Tips For an Effective WoW Grind in the Outland Zone
How Many Domain Name Variants Should You Book For Your Business?
Turnkey Internet Business – Relax at Home and Earn Some Money
Repeat performance for Wellesley at swimming & diving championships
Construction Safety and Health Tips
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper