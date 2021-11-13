Humane Clothing Act passes with latest batch of Boulder election results

Suggest a Correction
Boulder will now ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products, the latest election update from the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office confirmed.
The Humane Clothing Act, which initially had been too close to call, hung on to its lead, passing with 51% of the vote.
Formally known as Ballot Question 301 and informally as Fur Free Boulder, the measure makes it unlawful to “manufacture, sell, display for sale, distribute or trade for monetary or nonmonetary consideration any fur or fur product” in Boulder.
“Boulder is leading the way in making a more compassionate world for animals,” campaign organizer Brent Johannes said in a statement. “This historic act will usher in a new wave of animal rights legislation, and we hope to soon see a statewide ban considered.”
Though it bans the manufacture and sale of fur products, the measure includes a number of exemptions. For example, the ballot language states it would not apply to used or secondhand products, nor would it apply to animal products other than fur such as leather or wool.
Additionally, it excludes fur items that are used for sacred or religious purposes in Indigenous cultures, namely those that fall under the American Indian Religious Freedom Act and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
Fur Free Boulder organizers believe the measure will have minimal impact on local businesses and have viewed the measure largely as a symbolic one. They hope its success will inspire other cities and towns or the state as a whole.
“This is further evidence that ordinary people want to see animals protected, not abused,” Johannes said.
However, a number of local small businesses say the suggestion that the measure won’t impact them is false and they worry the measure may have unintended consequences.
Laurel Tate’s business survived the 2008 financial crisis and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, she is worried Ballot Question 301’s success will have a negative economic impact on her downtown Boulder boutique.
Two Sole Sisters, the shop Tate co-owns with her sister, carries a number of products with fur, including hats with fur pompoms and fur-lined gloves, as well as some more ambiguous products made with other natural fibers.
“This is how I pay my mortgage,” she said. “It’s very, very frustrating and disheartening.”
Tate said she is in a holding pattern right now, waiting to hear more from the city about how it intends to enforce the measure.
“I’m curious how the city is going to interpret the measure and how they are going to roll out the measure in a legal way,” she said.
Currently, the Humane Clothing Act is set to go into effect on Jan. 1. However, Tate said there is precedent for an injunction that would allow an extension so local retailers such as herself can sell the merchandise they already have in stock.
Initially, the Boulder Chamber didn’t take an official position on the measure. However, it later decided to oppose it, expressing concerns about unintended impacts on local retailers that carry products such as shoes, boots and hats that incorporate certain natural fibers.
Now that the measure has passed, the Chamber is planning a webinar for businesses looking for clarification and to avoid unnecessary impacts from the measure.
Thursday’s update from the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office solidified the results of the other ballot measures as well as the City Council race.
Boulder reelected incumbent Mark Wallach, who led the race for its entirety and ended in the top position with 13% of the vote. The four new City Council members are Matt Benjamin, Nicole Speer, Lauren Folkerts, all of whom garnered 12% of the vote, and Tara Winer, who received 11% of the vote. Winer will serve a two-year term, while the remaining candidates will serve four-year terms.
Although Bedrooms Are For People, a measure that would have relaxed Boulder’s occupancy limits, narrowed its loss, the measure ultimately failed with 52% voting in opposition.
Let the Voters Decide on Annexation of CU South, a measure that would have forced a vote on the CU South annexation agreement, also failed with 57% in opposition.
Voters overwhelmingly supported extending the city’s Community, Culture, Resilience and Safety tax, a 0.3% sales tax funding capital infrastructure projects. They also agreed that Boulder could take on up to $110 million in debt in order to finance those projects faster.
What: Boulder Chamber webinar on Ballot Question 301’s business impacts
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 30
Cost: Free
Registration: bit.ly/32265G5
WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition last month and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. He is expected to surrender to authorities on Monday and will appear in court that afternoon, a law enforcement official told the AP. The person was granted anonymity to discuss the case.
The indictment comes after a parade of Trump administration officials — including Bannon — have defied requests and demands from Congress over the past five years with little consequence, including during Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. President Barack Obama’s administration also declined to charge two of its officials who defied congressional demands.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Bannon’s indictment reflects the Justice Department’s “steadfast commitment” to the rule of law. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.
The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied his own subpoena from the committee on Friday and as Trump has escalated his legal battles to withhold documents and testimony about the insurrection.
If the House votes to hold Meadows in contempt, that recommendation would also be sent to the Justice Department for a possible indictment.
Officials in both Democratic and Republican administrations have been held in contempt by Congress, but criminal indictments for contempt are exceedingly rare. The most recent notable examples of criminal penalties for not testifying before Congress date to the 1970s, including when President Richard Nixon’s aide G. Gordon Liddy was convicted of misdemeanor charges for refusing to answer questions about his role in the Watergate scandal.
Democrats who voted to hold Bannon in contempt praised the Justice Department’s decision, saying the charges reinforce the authority of Congress to investigate the executive branch and signal potential consequences for those who refuse to cooperate.
“The days of defying subpoenas with impunity are over,” tweeted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who sits on the Jan. 6 panel and also led Trump’s first impeachment inquiry. “We will expose those responsible for Jan 6. No one is above the law.”
The chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters at an event in his home state of Mississippi on Friday that he will recommend contempt charges against Meadows next week.
Thompson and the vice chairwoman of the panel, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said in a statement: “Mr. Meadows, Mr. Bannon, and others who go down this path won’t prevail in stopping the Select Committee’s effort getting answers for the American people about January 6th, making legislative recommendations to help protect our democracy, and helping ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”
Meadows and Bannon are key witnesses for the panel, as they both were in close touch with Trump around the time of the insurrection.
Meadows was Trump’s top aide at the end of his presidency and was one of several people who pressured state officials to try and overturn the results. Bannon promoted the Jan. 6 protests on his podcast and predicted there would be unrest. On Jan. 5, he predicted that “all hell is going to break loose.”
The indictment says Bannon didn’t communicate with the committee in any way from the time he received the subpoena on Sept. 24 until Oct. 7 when his lawyer sent a letter, seven hours after the documents were due.
Bannon, who worked at the White House at the beginning of the Trump administration and currently serves as host of the conspiracy-minded “War Room” podcast, is a private citizen who “refused to appear to give testimony as required by a subpoena,” the indictment says.
When Bannon declined to appear for his deposition in October, his attorney said the former Trump adviser had been directed by a lawyer for Trump citing executive privilege not to answer questions. The attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment on Friday.
This is not the first time the longtime Trump ally has faced legal peril. In August of last year, Bannon was pulled from a luxury yacht and arrested on allegations that he and three associates ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall. Trump later pardoned Bannon in the final hours of his presidency.
Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina, defied his subpoena on Friday after weeks of discussions with the committee. His lawyer said that Meadows has a “sharp legal dispute” with the panel as Trump has claimed executive privilege over the former chief of staff’s testimony, as he had with Bannon’s.
The White House said in a letter Thursday that President Joe Biden would waive any privilege that would prevent Meadows from cooperating with the committee, prompting Meadows’ lawyer to say he wouldn’t comply.
“Legal disputes are appropriately resolved by courts,” said the lawyer, George Terwilliger. “It would be irresponsible for Mr. Meadows to prematurely resolve that dispute by voluntarily waiving privileges that are at the heart of those legal issues.”
As the sitting president, Biden has so far waived most of Trump’s assertions of privilege over documents and interviews, citing the interest of the public in knowing what happened on Jan. 6. Trump sued the committee and the National Archives to stop the release of documents, and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has repeatedly backed Biden’s position, noting in one ruling this week that “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”
The panel’s proceedings and attempts to gather information have been delayed as Trump has appealed Chutkan’s rulings. On Thursday, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the release of some of the White House records the panel is seeking, giving that court time to consider Trump’s arguments.
Still, the House panel is continuing its work, and members have already interviewed more than 150 witnesses in an attempt to build a comprehensive record of how a violent mob of Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol and temporarily halted the certification of Biden’s victory.
The committee has subpoenaed almost three dozen people, including former White House staffers, Trump allies who strategized about how to overturn his defeat and people who organized a giant rally near the White House on the morning of Jan. 6. While some, like Meadows and Bannon, have balked, others have spoken to the panel and provided documents.
AP writers Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant, Zeke Miller, Farnoush Amiri and Jill Colvin contributed.
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Missouri are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Missouri in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
– Moved from Missouri to Louisiana in 2019: 920
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Louisiana to Missouri in 2019: 1,488
— #17 most common destination from Louisiana
– Moved from Missouri to Oregon in 2019: 947
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oregon to Missouri in 2019: 761
— #27 most common destination from Oregon
– Moved from Missouri to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 976
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Missouri in 2019: 74
— #37 most common destination from Washington, D.C.
– Moved from Missouri to Nevada in 2019: 995
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to Missouri in 2019: 877
— #28 most common destination from Nevada
– Moved from Missouri to Utah in 2019: 995
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to Missouri in 2019: 1,567
— #16 most common destination from Utah
– Moved from Missouri to North Dakota in 2019: 1,050
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Dakota to Missouri in 2019: 873
— #13 most common destination from North Dakota
– Moved from Missouri to New York in 2019: 1,054
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to Missouri in 2019: 2,247
— #31 most common destination from New York
– Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042
— #12 most common destination from Kentucky
– Moved from Missouri to Minnesota in 2019: 1,568
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Missouri in 2019: 1,321
— #22 most common destination from Minnesota
– Moved from Missouri to Nebraska in 2019: 1,679
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to Missouri in 2019: 3,190
— #4 most common destination from Nebraska
– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320
— #32 most common destination from Pennsylvania
– Moved from Missouri to Washington in 2019: 1,938
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to Missouri in 2019: 2,903
— #17 most common destination from Washington
– Moved from Missouri to Arizona in 2019: 2,248
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Missouri in 2019: 3,184
— #16 most common destination from Arizona
– Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811
— #7 most common destination from Indiana
– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492
— 1.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106
— #15 most common destination from Tennessee
– Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004
— #12 most common destination from Wisconsin
– Moved from Missouri to Michigan in 2019: 2,800
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Missouri in 2019: 1,328
— #22 most common destination from Michigan
– Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982
— 2.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552
— #10 most common destination from North Carolina
– Moved from Missouri to Virginia in 2019: 3,137
— 2.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 2,682
— #24 most common destination from Virginia
– Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691
— #24 most common destination from Ohio
– Moved from Missouri to Iowa in 2019: 3,461
— 2.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to Missouri in 2019: 5,774
— #3 most common destination from Iowa
– Moved from Missouri to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,166
— 3.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to Missouri in 2019: 4,644
— #4 most common destination from Oklahoma
– Moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019: 4,368
— 3.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to Missouri in 2019: 4,768
— #4 most common destination from Arkansas
– Moved from Missouri to Colorado in 2019: 4,801
— 3.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Missouri in 2019: 4,032
— #16 most common destination from Colorado
– Moved from Missouri to Georgia in 2019: 5,863
— 4.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to Missouri in 2019: 5,492
— #13 most common destination from Georgia
– Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638
— 5.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970
— #23 most common destination from California
– Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085
— 6.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507
— #16 most common destination from Texas
– Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326
— 8.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848
— #23 most common destination from Florida
– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389
— 9.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366
— #6 most common destination from Illinois
– Moved from Missouri to Kansas in 2019: 27,065
— 19.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to Missouri in 2019: 20,685
— #1 most common destination from Kansas
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years.
The decision capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.
“As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated,” Judge Brenda Penny said.
Jubilation erupted outside the courthouse, with fans cheering and shouting after the decision was announced. The crowd chanted “Britney! Britney! Britney!” and fans sang and danced to Spears’ song “Stronger.”
Spears promptly tweeted about the decision: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???”
Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told fans and reporters that the case “helped shine a light on conservatorships and guardianships from coast to coast, from California to New York. And that took a tremendous amount of insight, courage and grace.”
The judge’s move was widely expected, with little support left for prolonging the legal arrangement. No new arguments were offered at the 30-minute hearing. Spears did not attend.
As recently as last spring, it appeared that the conservatorship could continue for years. Then it unraveled with surprising speed.
Key to the unraveling was a speech Spears made at a hearing in June when she passionately described the restrictions and scrutiny as “abusive” and said “I just want my life back,” a line her lawyer repeated in court Friday. Spears demanded that the conservatorship end without any prying evaluation of her mental state.
Legal experts at the time said that was unlikely to happen, and would represent a departure from common court practice.
But the judge said at Wednesday’s hearing that California law did not require her to order further evaluation of Spears if no one requested it.
The judge allowed Spears to hire Rosengart, an attorney of her choice, in July. He made it his goal first to have James Spears removed from his role as conservator of his daughter’s finances before working to end the conservatorship altogether. The judge suspended James Spears at a September hearing, citing the “toxic environment” his presence created.
But more courtroom battles could lie ahead.
Rosengart has further vowed to pursue an investigation of James Spears’ role. He said he and his team have found mismanagement of Britney Spears’ finances, suggesting she could pursue further legal action. Court records put her net worth at about $60 million.
He also said law enforcement should investigate revelations in a New York Times documentary about a listening device placed in her bedroom.
James Spears’ attorneys said Rosengart’s allegations ranged from unsubstantiated to impossible, and that he only ever acted in his daughter’s best interest.
The post-conservatorship fight has in some ways already begun. James Spears has parted ways with the attorneys who helped him operate it, and he has hired Alex Weingarten, a lawyer specializing in the kind of litigation that may be coming.
In court filings last week, Britney Spears’ former business managers, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, pushed back against Rosengart’s demands for documents about the firm’s involvement in the conservatorship from 2008 to 2018. The group also denied any role in or knowledge of any surveillance of the superstar.
Jodi Montgomery, the court-appointed conservator who oversaw the singer’s life and medical decisions starting in 2019, developed a care plan with her therapists and doctors to guide Spears through the end of the conservatorship and its aftermath.
“There is no reason Ms. Spears can’t lead a safe, happy, fulfilling life after this conservatorship,” Montgomery’s attorney, Lauriann Wright, said at the hearing.
The judge kept a small part of the conservatorship temporarily in place to allow the accountant who took over for James Spears to put the singer’s affairs in order in the coming months before transferring power back to her.
Britney Spears was a 26-year-old new mother at the height of her career when her father established the conservatorship, at first on a temporary basis, in February 2008 after a series of public mental health struggles.
It ends a few weeks before her 40th birthday, with her sons in their mid-teens and her career on indefinite hold, as she is engaged to be married a second time.
A turning point came early in 2019, when she canceled a planned concert residency in Las Vegas.
Convinced she was put in a mental hospital against her will, fans began coalescing and demanding that the court #FreeBritney. At first, they were dismissed as conspiracy theorists, but the singer herself gave them validation in 2020 in a series of court filings that said they were correct to demand greater transparency and scrutiny of her legal situation.
Those filings proved to be the first indication from Spears, who had remained silent on the conservatorship for years, that she would seek major changes.
