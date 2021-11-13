Connect with us

Humane Clothing Act passes with latest batch of Boulder election results

Published

54 seconds ago

on

Humane Clothing Act passes with latest batch of Boulder election results
Boulder will now ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products, the latest election update from the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office confirmed.

The Humane Clothing Act, which initially had been too close to call, hung on to its lead, passing with 51% of the vote.

Formally known as Ballot Question 301 and informally as Fur Free Boulder, the measure makes it unlawful to “manufacture, sell, display for sale, distribute or trade for monetary or nonmonetary consideration any fur or fur product” in Boulder.

“Boulder is leading the way in making a more compassionate world for animals,” campaign organizer Brent Johannes said in a statement. “This historic act will usher in a new wave of animal rights legislation, and we hope to soon see a statewide ban considered.”

Though it bans the manufacture and sale of fur products, the measure includes a number of exemptions. For example, the ballot language states it would not apply to used or secondhand products, nor would it apply to animal products other than fur such as leather or wool.

Additionally, it excludes fur items that are used for sacred or religious purposes in Indigenous cultures, namely those that fall under the American Indian Religious Freedom Act and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

Fur Free Boulder organizers believe the measure will have minimal impact on local businesses and have viewed the measure largely as a symbolic one. They hope its success will inspire other cities and towns or the state as a whole.

“This is further evidence that ordinary people want to see animals protected, not abused,” Johannes said.

However, a number of local small businesses say the suggestion that the measure won’t impact them is false and they worry the measure may have unintended consequences.

Laurel Tate’s business survived the 2008 financial crisis and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, she is worried Ballot Question 301’s success will have a negative economic impact on her downtown Boulder boutique.

Two Sole Sisters, the shop Tate co-owns with her sister, carries a number of products with fur, including hats with fur pompoms and fur-lined gloves, as well as some more ambiguous products made with other natural fibers.

“This is how I pay my mortgage,” she said. “It’s very, very frustrating and disheartening.”

Tate said she is in a holding pattern right now, waiting to hear more from the city about how it intends to enforce the measure.

“I’m curious how the city is going to interpret the measure and how they are going to roll out the measure in a legal way,” she said.

Currently, the Humane Clothing Act is set to go into effect on Jan. 1. However, Tate said there is precedent for an injunction that would allow an extension so local retailers such as herself can sell the merchandise they already have in stock.

Initially, the Boulder Chamber didn’t take an official position on the measure. However, it later decided to oppose it, expressing concerns about unintended impacts on local retailers that carry products such as shoes, boots and hats that incorporate certain natural fibers.

Now that the measure has passed, the Chamber is planning a webinar for businesses looking for clarification and to avoid unnecessary impacts from the measure.

Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

EXPLAINER: Who has the Jan. 6 panel subpoenaed — and why?
WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition last month and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. He is expected to surrender to authorities on Monday and will appear in court that afternoon, a law enforcement official told the AP. The person was granted anonymity to discuss the case.

The indictment comes after a parade of Trump administration officials — including Bannon — have defied requests and demands from Congress over the past five years with little consequence, including during Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. President Barack Obama’s administration also declined to charge two of its officials who defied congressional demands.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Bannon’s indictment reflects the Justice Department’s “steadfast commitment” to the rule of law. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.

The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied his own subpoena from the committee on Friday and as Trump has escalated his legal battles to withhold documents and testimony about the insurrection.

If the House votes to hold Meadows in contempt, that recommendation would also be sent to the Justice Department for a possible indictment.

Officials in both Democratic and Republican administrations have been held in contempt by Congress, but criminal indictments for contempt are exceedingly rare. The most recent notable examples of criminal penalties for not testifying before Congress date to the 1970s, including when President Richard Nixon’s aide G. Gordon Liddy was convicted of misdemeanor charges for refusing to answer questions about his role in the Watergate scandal.

Democrats who voted to hold Bannon in contempt praised the Justice Department’s decision, saying the charges reinforce the authority of Congress to investigate the executive branch and signal potential consequences for those who refuse to cooperate.

“The days of defying subpoenas with impunity are over,” tweeted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who sits on the Jan. 6 panel and also led Trump’s first impeachment inquiry. “We will expose those responsible for Jan 6. No one is above the law.”

The chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters at an event in his home state of Mississippi on Friday that he will recommend contempt charges against Meadows next week.

Where people in Missouri are moving to most

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

First family of Afghan refugees arrive in Kansas City, Mo.
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Missouri are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Missouri in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#30. Louisiana

– Moved from Missouri to Louisiana in 2019: 920
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Louisiana to Missouri in 2019: 1,488
— #17 most common destination from Louisiana

1636767983 790 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#29. Oregon

– Moved from Missouri to Oregon in 2019: 947
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oregon to Missouri in 2019: 761
— #27 most common destination from Oregon

Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#28. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Missouri to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 976
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Missouri in 2019: 74
— #37 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

Where people in Missouri are moving to most
randy andy // Shutterstock

#27. Nevada

– Moved from Missouri to Nevada in 2019: 995
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to Missouri in 2019: 877
— #28 most common destination from Nevada

1636767983 302 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Utah

– Moved from Missouri to Utah in 2019: 995
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to Missouri in 2019: 1,567
— #16 most common destination from Utah

1636767984 86 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#25. North Dakota

– Moved from Missouri to North Dakota in 2019: 1,050
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Dakota to Missouri in 2019: 873
— #13 most common destination from North Dakota

1632545433 189 Counties with the least hospital bed capacity in New York
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#24. New York

– Moved from Missouri to New York in 2019: 1,054
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to Missouri in 2019: 2,247
— #31 most common destination from New York

1636767984 990 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#23. Kentucky

– Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042
— #12 most common destination from Kentucky

1636767984 68 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Canva

#22. Minnesota

– Moved from Missouri to Minnesota in 2019: 1,568
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Missouri in 2019: 1,321
— #22 most common destination from Minnesota

Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#21. Nebraska

– Moved from Missouri to Nebraska in 2019: 1,679
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to Missouri in 2019: 3,190
— #4 most common destination from Nebraska

1636767984 302 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#20. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320
— #32 most common destination from Pennsylvania

1636767984 604 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#19. Washington

– Moved from Missouri to Washington in 2019: 1,938
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to Missouri in 2019: 2,903
— #17 most common destination from Washington

1636767984 55 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Arizona

– Moved from Missouri to Arizona in 2019: 2,248
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Missouri in 2019: 3,184
— #16 most common destination from Arizona

1636767984 870 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Indiana

– Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811
— #7 most common destination from Indiana

1636767984 517 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Imilious // Wikicommons

#16. Tennessee

– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492
— 1.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106
— #15 most common destination from Tennessee

1636767984 330 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wisconsin

– Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004
— #12 most common destination from Wisconsin

1636767984 52 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#14. Michigan

– Moved from Missouri to Michigan in 2019: 2,800
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Missouri in 2019: 1,328
— #22 most common destination from Michigan

1636767984 524 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#13. North Carolina

– Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982
— 2.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552
— #10 most common destination from North Carolina

1636767984 877 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#12. Virginia

– Moved from Missouri to Virginia in 2019: 3,137
— 2.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 2,682
— #24 most common destination from Virginia

Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Canva

#11. Ohio

– Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691
— #24 most common destination from Ohio

1636767984 647 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Iowa

– Moved from Missouri to Iowa in 2019: 3,461
— 2.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to Missouri in 2019: 5,774
— #3 most common destination from Iowa

1636767984 445 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Oklahoma

– Moved from Missouri to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,166
— 3.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to Missouri in 2019: 4,644
— #4 most common destination from Oklahoma

1636767984 156 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Canva

#8. Arkansas

– Moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019: 4,368
— 3.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to Missouri in 2019: 4,768
— #4 most common destination from Arkansas

1636767984 750 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#7. Colorado

– Moved from Missouri to Colorado in 2019: 4,801
— 3.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Missouri in 2019: 4,032
— #16 most common destination from Colorado

1636767984 287 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Canva

#6. Georgia

– Moved from Missouri to Georgia in 2019: 5,863
— 4.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to Missouri in 2019: 5,492
— #13 most common destination from Georgia

1636767985 377 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#5. California

– Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638
— 5.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970
— #23 most common destination from California

1636767985 848 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

– Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085
— 6.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507
— #16 most common destination from Texas

1636767985 102 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

– Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326
— 8.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848
— #23 most common destination from Florida

1636767985 97 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Illinois

– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389
— 9.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366
— #6 most common destination from Illinois

1636767985 561 Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Kansas

– Moved from Missouri to Kansas in 2019: 27,065
— 19.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to Missouri in 2019: 20,685
— #1 most common destination from Kansas

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years.

The decision capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

“As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated,” Judge Brenda Penny said.

Jubilation erupted outside the courthouse, with fans cheering and shouting after the decision was announced. The crowd chanted “Britney! Britney! Britney!” and fans sang and danced to Spears’ song “Stronger.”

Spears promptly tweeted about the decision: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???”

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told fans and reporters that the case “helped shine a light on conservatorships and guardianships from coast to coast, from California to New York. And that took a tremendous amount of insight, courage and grace.”

The judge’s move was widely expected, with little support left for prolonging the legal arrangement. No new arguments were offered at the 30-minute hearing. Spears did not attend.

As recently as last spring, it appeared that the conservatorship could continue for years. Then it unraveled with surprising speed.

Key to the unraveling was a speech Spears made at a hearing in June when she passionately described the restrictions and scrutiny as “abusive” and said “I just want my life back,” a line her lawyer repeated in court Friday. Spears demanded that the conservatorship end without any prying evaluation of her mental state.

Legal experts at the time said that was unlikely to happen, and would represent a departure from common court practice.

