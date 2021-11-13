Bitcoin
Hydrogen Token Aims to Become the World’s First Climate Change Cryptocurrency
Hydrogen Token has emerged as an innovative project that intends to drive the use of hydrogen as an alternative source of renewable energy and incentivize users globally in the fight against climate change.
Solving a longstanding problem
Climate change is a major problem that the world is facing with campaigns ongoing to reduce greenhouse emissions. However, fossil fuels still dominate the major share of energy consumption and countries globally have committed to achieving a various degree of carbon reduction milestones in the future.
Hydrogen has been placed as having a key role in global energy transition since it is a more sustainable energy form without the greenhouse effect. As a result, several organizations have committed to utilizing hydrogen-based systems and a fast-growing industry is centered on this concept.
Offset programs have long been criticized as being merely PR tools that allow companies to avoid directly tackling their environmental impact. This is further confirmed by the difficulty in tracking the money assigned towards achieving zero-net carbon emission.
Hydrogen token is at the forefront of addressing this problem by using blockchain technology to build a sustainable ecosystem. It has developed a system that tracks the progress of users towards achieving carbon-free emission goals. Hydrogen token also aims to help individuals participate in the crypto world while also contributing their quota towards fighting climate change.
Sustainable ecosystem
Hydrogen token has a unique tokenomics that ensures fair distribution of token to users and maintains value. Furthermore, it is a deflationary token, and every token sold will be burned to ensure that the amount decreases, providing continuous gains to early investors.
10% of the commission deducted from every purchase will also be redistributed in the form of airdrops to the community. HydroGen Token plans to build a launchpad system where new projects can list tokens from the elemental table. In addition, a staking feature will be added where users can stake their tokens in exchange for other elements tokens.
Another essential product is ElementSwap, a DEX where users can swap between element tokens and is the first of its kind in the crypto world.
Exciting developments ahead
Hydrogen Token is set to list its tokens on several centralized exchanges and will be available on PancakeSwap in Q4 2021. The planned listing on different exchanges is expected to increase adoption and will provide use-cases for the token.
Hydrogen Token is well placed to become a significant stakeholder in the blockchain industry due to its application in a sector as critical as climate change. To learn more about Hydrogen Token visit the links below.
Ethereum Scarcity: After London Fork, ETH’s Supply Change Drops To Almost Zero
On-chain data shows Ethereum supply is barely changing anymore following the London hard fork. This means ETH is becoming a scarce asset now.
Following London Fork, Ethereum Supply Rate Of Change Drops To Nearly Zero
As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, ETH’s supply curve has nearly flattened now as rate of change drops to almost zero. This has made the asset scarce.
The Ethereum supply indicator tells us about the total amount of ETH that’s currently in circulation. As miners receive a block reward (in ETH) for mining blocks, this total supply increases with time.
A related metric, the Ethereum supply rate of change shows how fast or slow the total circulating supply is going up.
How ETH’s supply works is different from Bitcoin; the latter has its total potential supply locked from the beginning. This means that there can come a point when miners will run out of BTC to mine.
Ethereum has no such limit so miners can indefinitely keep it up and the supply will keep on increasing. This would be problematic for the crypto as it will result in higher volatility.
The London hard fork exists to tackle this issue. As you know, to complete a transaction on the ETH network, you need to pay gas fees. This fees was originally given to miners. who put these coins back into circulation. But since the London fork, the fees is “burned,” and miners no longer receive it.
Related Reading | Discord Planned To Integrate Ethereum. Huge Backlash Made Them Cancel Everything
Now, what happens is that burning acts as a sort of deflationary measure as it reduces the total supply. Miners still mine ETH, but burning makes up for the amount mined.
Here is a chart that shows what effect the London Fork has had on Ethereum’s supply:
ETH's supply curve seems to be flattening | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the rate of change of the Ethereum supply has dropped off to nearly zero following the EIP-1559 launch.
This has lead to a flattening of the total circulating supply. Now, ETH is also becoming a scarce asset, just like Bitcoin. A limited supply can push the price of the crypto up due to demand-supply dynamics.
Related Reading | Ethereum Miner Revenue Outpaces Bitcoin In 2021
ETH Price
At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price floats around $4.57k, up 2% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 30% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Ethereum's price has crashed in the last few days after setting a new all-time high | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Confirmed: AMC Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Two Other Cryptos, Dogecoin To Follow
AMC has now officially become the first theater chain to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cryptocurrency payments on its platform. This has been a long time coming after CEO Adam Aron had first announced the entertainment giant’s plans to accept crypto payments by the end of the year. The announcement had said that it would accept crypto payments online for both movie tickets and concessions.
Crypto Payments On AMC Are Official
Everything on AMC’s end looks to have worked right on schedule as the annulment three months ago had stated that the company would begin accepting crypto payments in the fourth quarter of the year. Aron took to Twitter to announce the exciting news that AMC had in fact begun receiving payments in four cryptocurrencies. These included Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.
Big newsflash! As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! Dogecoin next. pic.twitter.com/a7pqYBm7HB
— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 12, 2021
Related Reading | SpaceX Dogecoin-Funded DOGE-1 Mission Set To Launch In Q1 2022
At first, Bitcoin was the only crypto that was to be accepted by the change but further reviews had seen the theater chain add more options due to popular demand. One of the reasons being bitcoin carried high transaction fees and would not be the most ideal option for carrying out small transactions. Not long after the bitcoin announcement, CEO Adam Aron had announced that Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin would be joining the lineup.
Doge begins another recovery trend | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
Other additions came later after Aron had carried out a poll on Twitter. In the poll, he asked the community if they would like to see the popular meme coin Dogecoin accepted and the majority had voted yes. So AMC had incorporated Dogecoin payments for gift cards and plans to introduce Doge payments for movie tickets and concessions.
When Are Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Payments Coming?
In the announcement tweet, Aron had said that Dogecoin payments were coming. There was no definite timeline given for this but with four cryptocurrencies already in operation, speculations are it would not be too far in the future. However, Aron had said nothing about its latest addition to its crypto lineup; Shiba Inu.
Related Reading | AMC Theatres Says Customers Will Soon Be Able To Pay With Shiba Inu
The CEO had carried out another poll on Twitter, but this time for Dogecoin’s rival Shiba Inu. Once again, the majority had voted in favor of adding the meme coin as a payment method and Aron had confirmed in an earnings call that it would be implementing Shiba Inu payments in the future. The SHIB community inquired about when they should expect to be able to pay with their coins, but there has been no update from AMC regarding the matter.
Google Pay, Apple Pay, and PayPal were also introduced alongside cryptocurrency payments.
Featured image from Bloomberg, chart from TradingView.com
AGM Group Affiliate HighSharp Named In Patent Infringement Lawsuit By Canaan
Beijing, China, November 12, 2021 – AGM Group is aware of a lawsuit filed by Canaan on November 3, 2021, which names its affiliate HighSharp and Sichuan Yibimei Technology Co. for patent infringement. Canaan has requested both companies halt their infringing practice and compensate for economic losses and expenses to the tune of RMB 90 million.
The patent in question was filed by Canaan Technology and registered by the China National Intellectual Property Administration and remains legally valid to this day.
In the appeal, Canaan alleged that cryptocurrency mining machines designed and manufactured by HighSharp and distributed by Yimbimei had involved patented processes held by the company. HighSharp is said to have applied existing and legally protected patent without obtaining permission from Canaan, thereby infringing on its patent rights.
HighSharp is yet to make a public response to these allegations brought forth by Canaan.
AGM Group And HighSharp
AGM Group entered into a strategic partnership in 2021 to bring the latest generation chips and production services to the mining industry. In September this year, the two companies announced a six-month strategic cooperation agreement, the terms of which include that Highsharp will license AGM for priority use of its latest generation of chips and production services; while AGM commits to developing relevant business customers and complete orders of at least US$100 million within the cooperation period; after reaching the sales goal, the two sides will build a joint venture to development exclusive chip for AGM.
About AGM Group
AGM Group Holdings Inc., is a financial integration company focused on high-performance chip solutions. Headquartered in Beijing, China, the company provides chip design, chip research, and development, and produces crypto mining hardware. AGM Group Holdings Inc. which trades on the NASDAQ with the ticker AGMH also provides fintech software services. AGMH aims to be a major player and contributor to the global blockchain ecosystem.
About HighSharp
Found in 2016, HighSharp operates businesses including R&D of servers and computers, machine assembly and sales, as well as the technology development and sales of electronic components, integrated circuits, and instrumentation accessories. Angaomeng Holding (AGMH.US) is an integrated technology company that focuses on high-performance ASIC chip solutions, including chip design, chip development, and cryptocurrency miner production.
