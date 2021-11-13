News
Joe Soucheray: The fatal flaw in rent control is already apparent
A fellow was walking along Mississippi River Boulevard the other day just to take in the development of the new Highland Bridge complex. Most of the fencing that had prevented snooping is down and you can get a pretty good view of Henry’s once-glorious Model T compound.
There was one problem, quickly evident. There was no development taking place. No Bert yelling at Ralph to get a forklift over here on the double.
A few trucks were moving dirt around down at the Hidden Falls end of the campus, but there was no hammering and sawing. The Ryan Cos. placed the project on pause precisely because the new rent-control ordinance so ballyhooed by its proponents, including the mayor, makes it too difficult for the players to make any money. Yes, it is an evil concept, but people build, say, apartment buildings, to make a profit and gain a rate of return.
The new rent-stabilization mandate approved by the voters was so clearly not thought out that it doesn’t exempt new development from the 3% a year maximum rent increase. Have you seen the inflation rate lately?
In the real world where people actually work and figure out how to make a profit, the new rent-control policy in St. Paul is a development killer. Put it this way: If St. Paul had a ballot initiative to limit the increase of the cost of gasoline to 3% a year, three things would happen. It would pass, overwhelmingly and just as stupidly as rent control. Most gas stations would close. No new gas stations would be built.
Mayor Melvin Carter is now between a rock and a hard place. Not only has the rent-control plan he championed backfired, but it is making national news.
From the Wall Street Journal regarding the vote to approve rent control: “What happened next should be no mystery. One developer (Ryan) has already pulled applications for three buildings, a representative told the Pioneer Press. Another (Jim Stolpestad) lost a major investor in an apartment building he’s trying to get off the ground. Who could have seen it, other than basically every economist with a pulse?’’
Carter doesn’t believe the initiative is set in stone and he wishes for an amendment to exempt new development. But according to the city’s charter no ordinance adopted by the voters on initiative shall be replaced within one year after its approval.
And Amy Brendmoen, the city council president, told the Pioneer Press: “We can’t make any changes that are substantive, and I think this would qualify as substantive.’’
A large unseemly stew is brewing. If exemptions, sprung from what only could be legal contortions, are created for new developers why wouldn’t the mom and pop landlords demand the same relief?
If a developer or an existing landlord can’t make a profit they will leave the business, creating the dilemma we are already seeing in a tight housing market. Rent control at the polling place apparently had a visceral appeal mixed with a side of vengeance against developers, all of whom must have private jets and big yachts.
But that isn’t true, of course. The initiative was a mistake and 47 percent of the electorate knew that going in, losing to the 53 percent who did not.
Now the city faces uncertain housing needs and the even more uncertain question of whether this can even be fixed.
Ecuador battle between prison gangs leaves at least 58 dead
By GONZALO SOLANO
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison early Saturday left at least 58 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath.
The fighting lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup in the coastal city of Guayaquil and authorities attributed the fighting to prison gangs linked to international drug cartels. Videos circulating on social media showed bodies, some burned, lying on the ground inside the prison.
Inmates “tried to dynamite a wall to get into pavilion 2 to carry out a massacre. They also burned mattresses to try to to drown (their rivals) in smoke,” said Gov. Pablo Arosemena of Guayas province where Guayaquil is located.
“We are fighting against drug trafficking,” Arosemena said. “It is very hard.”
Police commander Gen. Tanya Varela said authorities using drones saw that inmates in three pavilions were armed with guns and explosives and were trying to enter pavilion 2, which was without its leader who had been released earlier this week.
She said police officers entered to try to protect the pavilion and get the inmates in the other areas to return to their cells. “These events are due to the dispute among criminal gangs over territory; there are now pavilions without leaders,” she said.
Authorities said that besides the 58 dead, 12 inmates were injured and officials seized bombs and guns.
The prison violence comes amid a national state of emergency decreed by President Guillermo Lasso in October that empowers security forces to fight drug trafficking and other crimes.
Ecuador’s penitentiaries are seeing a wave of brutal violence.
In late September, a battle among gang members in Litoral prison killed at least 118 people in what authorities described as the South American country’s worst prison massacre. Officials said at least five of the dead were found to have been beheaded. In February, 79 inmates were killed in simultaneous riots in various prisons. And in July, 22 prisoners were killed in Ecuadorian penitentiaries.
Outside the Litoral prison on Saturday, relatives of inmates gathered for news of their loved ones.
“Enough of this. When will they stop the killing? This is a prison not a slaughterhouse, they are human beings,” said Francisca Chancay, 55, whose brother has been in the prison for eight months.
Some were calling for Ecuador’s security forces to take control of the prisons.
“What is (President Guillermo) Lasso waiting for? That there are more deaths?″ said Maritza Vera, 62, whose son is an inmate. ”Have mercy, where are the human rights. We thought this was going to change, but it’s worse.”
Ecuador has 40,000 inmates in its penitentiary system, of which about 8,500 are in Litoral. According to prison services’ data, the Litoral prison was designed to hold only 5,000 people.
“I feel sad and in anguish because there is too much death,” Vera said. “We are desperate.”
Denver weather: Breezy and partly sunny weekend, a warmup on Monday
Denver’s weather will be partly sunny and breezy on Saturday, with a warm up in store for the start of the week.
The high temperature in Denver on Saturday will top out near 65 degrees under partly sunny skies with winds gusting up to 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy and the low temperature will be about 33 degrees.
On Saturday there will be a few light snow showers in the mountains, the weather service said. Mountain winds will gust to about 60 mph, with 50 mph gusts on the plains. Strong winds and dry conditions will elevate wildfire concerns Saturday afternoon on the Eastern Plains.
On Sunday in Denver the wind will calm down a bit with gusts up to 21 mph, the weather service said. Skies will be mostly sunny and the high temperature will reach 66 degrees, according to the forecast.
Warm and dry weather is expected in northeastern Colorado early in the week.
On Monday, Denver weather will be mostly sunny as the high temperature climbs to about 75 degrees. Winds will gust to about 17 mph.
Strong winds are likely in the mountains this upcoming week. A weak storm system will bring cooler weather and a chance of snow to the mountains on the Tuesday.
King Soopers to host Boulder hiring events ahead of Table Mesa store reopening
As King Soopers works to finalize a reopening date for its Table Mesa store, the grocery store chain is hosting several hiring events to staff the store.
The store, where 10 people were killed in a March 22 mass shooting, is being renovated ahead of a to-be-determined reopening date. Store officials previously have said supply chain issues for needed construction materials are slowing the project’s timeline, but they hope to reopen the store later this year or in early 2022.
However, according to a news release announcing the hiring events, 50% of the store’s employees have committed to returning to work there when it reopens. The other half of the needed employees will be hired starting Sunday and trained at other locations so they will be ready when the Table Mesa location reopens.
Sunday’s hiring event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a temporary facility at the site of the Table Mesa store, 3600 Table Mesa Drive.
Other hiring events include:
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20, #BoulderStrong Resource Center, 2935 Baseline Road,
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24, #BoulderStrong Resource Center, and
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24, 30th Street King Soopers, 1650 30th St.
King Soopers also is hosting weekly hiring events at the #BoulderStrong Resource Center from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, 2-7 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
The 10 people killed in the shooting including 51-year-old Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed when he was the first person to respond; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.
