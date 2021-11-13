Celebrities
Jonathan Majors: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Hosting The Next Episode Of ‘SNL’
Actor Jonathan Majors will host ‘SNL’ on Nov. 13, while Taylor Swift has been tapped as the musical guest. Here’s everything you need to know about Jonathan.
The Nov. 13 episode of Saturday Night Live will be hosted by actor Jonathan Majors, while Taylor Swift will be the musical guest. Taylor is no stranger to any viewer watching, but Jonathan, on the other hand, is a fairly new face in Hollywood. Luckily, fans will be able to get acquainted with the 32-year-old when he hosts the late-night sketch series. But before that, HollywoodLife has rounded up five key things to know about Jonathan.
1. Jonathan had a troubled childhood.
Jonathan was born on September 7, 1989 in Lompoc, California, and moved with his family to Dallas, Texas. Jonathan’s father, who was in the Air Force, abandoned the family when Jonathan was young, though the two eventually reconnected. Jonathan had a very rough go while growing up in Dallas. “I found myself getting into fights, being bullied, and then retaliating,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. Per that interview, Jonathan was also caught shoplifting and had to do community service. The fights in school resulted in suspension, and eventually, he was kicked out of the house and had to live in his car. However, Jonathan found solace during these troubling times in his passion for theater. “The one thing that was consistent from the age of 14 to that time was that I was in the theater,” he told THR. “I just wanted to be in the world and be a part of it.”
2. He started acting in 2017.
Jonathan got his acting start in the 2017 ABC miniseries When We Rise while he was still enrolled in Yale University to obtain his Masters of Fine Arts degree. Jonathan’s next role was the Western movie Hostiles, followed by the 2018 films White Boy Rick and Out of the Blue. His big break came with the 2019 independent film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which received critical acclaim and earned Jonathan an Independent Spirit Award nomination. Another big role for Jonathan was 2020’s Da Bloods, a war film directed by Spike Lee that also starred Chadwick Bosemam. Most recently, he appeared in the Netflix Western film The Harder They Fall.
3. He starred in HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’
Jonathan was among the cast of HBO’s 2020 horror series Lovecraft Country. Jonathan played Atticus Freeman in the show, which also starred Jurnee Smollett, Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, and more. Jonathan’s performance earned praise from fans and critics alike. He even snagged a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2021, but he lost to Josh O’Connor of The Crown. Sadly, Lovecraft Country was canceled by HBO after only 1 season.
4. He recently joined the MCU.
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe should be slightly familiar with Jonathan. He’s a recent addition to the Disney-owned franchise, making his debut as “He Who Remains,” a variant of the villain Kang the Conqueror, in the Disney+ series Loki. Jonathan will be playing Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. The film will be out in 2023 and will star Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Evangeline Lily as the Wasp.
5. He has a daughter.
Jonathan is a proud father to an 8-year-old daughter. The identity of the girl’s mother is unknown, though Jonathan has said that his child is mixed-race. In June 2020, he spoke to People about the importance of his daughter knowing about history. “She has to understand that it’s actually not ‘black history’— it’s American history. The way it’s taught now, its honestly the Jim Crow system of separate but equal,” he said. “We’ll give it one month, 12 pages in the history book…we’ll talk about Harriet Tubman, Rosa Park, MLK, then we’ll give you a little quiz about it. And that’s it.”
Celebrities
Will Smith reveals his mom walked in on him having sex in the kitchen
Will Smith reveals the night his mom walked in on him having sex in the kitchen when he was a teenager with raging hormones.
The 53-year-old rapper-turned-actor recalled the embarrassing moment in his new memoir, “Will”.
Smith was 16 when he and his then-girlfriend Melanie Parker met in high school. Smith said Parker moved in with him and his mom when her mother was sent to prison.
As part of Parker’s living arrangement with the Smiths, they had to promise his mom that they would not have sex in the house. They broke her rule within three months, Smith said.
Smith and Parker were busy christening the kitchen floor one night when his mom walked downstairs for a cup of coffee.
He recalls his mom “flipped the light switch” and saw her eldest son and his girlfriend in the throes of hot, sweaty sex.
According to Smith, his mother didn’t say a word. She simply turned around and went back upstairs.
Smith explains:
“As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor.”
“I’m still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night,” he writes.
“To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me.”
Celebrities
At Home With ‘Tampa Baes’ Haley & Murphy: See Their Stripper Pole & More In Fun Party House
‘Tampa Baes’ stars Haley Grable and Brianna Murphy are giving HL an EXCLUSIVE tour inside their home to show off a stripper pole, neon signs, and more!
As the “queen bees” of their tight-knit community, Haley Grable and Brianna “Murphy” are known for throwing wild house parties. So it’s no wonder that the happy couple decorated the perfect place to entertain guests in their modern Florida abode. The reality stars gave HollywoodLife an EXCLUSIVE home tour as they celebrate the launch of their new reality series, Prime Video’s Tampa Baes.
Haley and Murphy showed off their stunning Florida mansion which includes a stripper pole, Playboy game room, a grass wall, and neon lights throughout. They began their tour by giving fans a glimpse at their huge walk-in closet that they share which included “thousands” of sunglasses.
“Voilaaaa!! So this is all my clothes,” Murphy said while welcoming viewers into their designer closet made for two. You kind of see some of your stuff over here though, don’t lie,” she continued while jokingly calling out Haley behind the camera. “Well, your side has a cuter display area,” Haley admitted.
“And then we have Haley’s side,” Murphy continued while showing off her impressive sunglass collection. “These are my favorite,” she added while modeling a pair of hot pink Pit Vipers.
Next, Haley and Murphy took fans on a tour of “the fun part” as they showed off a stripper pole in the middle of their home. “Woohoo!!” Murphy exclaimed as she spun around the pole. “I’d say every single person who has stepped foot in this house has swung on this pole at some point.” Haley added, “It’s house rules.”
Meanwhile, the happy couple have been promoting their new Prime Video reality series Tampa Baes which follows a fun group of lesbian friends as they navigate and celebrate life in Tampa Bay, Florida’s newest LGBTQ+ hot spot. The group is ambitious, unapologetic, constantly battling stereotypes, and on occasion, each other. The series follows the women at pivotal moments in their personal and professional lives, and each challenge and hot-button issue they face along the way.
When Haley came out at the age of 18, it was not well received. After traveling to Tampa Bay with friends several times, she realized the LGBTQ+ scene was thriving and decided to make the move. NYC native Brianna is a self-made entrepreneur with a “take no s**t” attitude. The pair discussed how they feel about representation within the LGBTQ+ community during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.
“We definitely can’t say we represent the entire LGBTQ+ community, but we want to provide more visibility on media for lesbians,” they said. “We feel that lesbians get the short end of the stick as far as how we are portrayed. We feel that as a lesbian you should just be yourself and you don’t have to live to fit any mold or label, just be you!”
Make sure to tune into Tampa Baes which is now available to stream on Prime Video.
Celebrities
Indie-Pop’s Stellar Reveals If Thrilling ‘Bad Dream’ Video Is Setting Up A New ‘Multiverse’
A dead body, a mysterious doorman, and a red sports car are just some of the clues in the intriguing thriller from Stellar. The indie-pop star shares the making of ‘Bad Dream,’ and if the story will continue.
“I feel like my fans say [“Bad Dream”] is my best song because sonically it is,” Stellar tells HollywoodLife when discussing the latest entry in the Boston native’s discography. Fueled with 80’s-inspired production, “Bad Dream” has Stellar ponder over how he’s been “running backward” in his life, winding up “sleeping on a mattress / In the middle of these 4 walls” with “23 missed phone calls.” For Stellar, it represents an evolution of not just himself, but of his sound. “I incorporate a lot more elements into this song than I ever have before,” he shares. “and personally, it is my favorite song I’ve ever made as well.
It’s a poignant introspection about a life gone wrong – which makes it the perfect soundtrack to the murder mystery contained within the “Bad Dream” music video. After Stellar wakes up to find a woman floating dead in a pool, he has to go through his memories from the night before. What happened to this woman? Who was the bald man accompanying her upstairs? Who called the cops? As he makes his escape, there are more questions than answers – one being, will there be a part two?
“The multiverse could 100% continue,” he tells HollywoodLife. “I left the video open-ended for this exact reason.” Stellar also weighs in on the inspiration behind the song, what fans can expect in the coming year, and what happened to that sick ride in the video.
HollywoodLife It’s been a minute since you put out “Bad Dream.” It seems fans are saying that this is your best song yet. Why do you think some fans have responded that way to this song?
Stellar: I feel like my fans say this is my best song because sonically it is. I incorporate a lot more elements into this song than I ever have before, and personally, it is my favorite song I’ve ever made as well.
Was there a particular moment (you do sing “we blamed it on our youth” on the chorus) from your personal history that inspired this song?
When you are younger you often blame being young for a lot of your problems, when in all honestly it usually has nothing to do with being young. It was more a generic statement than directly inspired, but I relate to this with all my exes.
The video for “Bad Dream” feels like it’s setting up a possible Stellar video multi-universe. Is that the plan? Or is murder mystery going to be contained in this visual?
The multiverse could 100% continue, I left the video open-ended for this exact reason.
Did they let you keep the car from the video?
I wish [laughs]. It’s my boy’s car, honestly, he would probably let me borrow it for a while if I asked though.
You’re from Massachusetts but now reside in Southern California. Is there any way that you wish LA was more like Boston (be it the food, the coffee, etc.), or is Los Angeles like, heaven to someone who’s felt the sting of a Northeastern winter?
Definitely the latter. I love Boston, but I hated the cold. I’m a brown kid, I thrive in the heat. I do miss my friends though, and also 3 out of the 4 seasons (f-ck winter). There is only really one season in LA.
It’s been about two years since you released your debut Bipolar mixtape. Looking back, what are your thoughts on that project? Are the songs still relevant to who you are in 2021? Do you feel you’ve shifted dramatically as an artist since then?
I am in a new stratosphere in terms of music now, compared to 2 years ago. I was trying to find my sound with my bipolar mixtape, I feel like I have definitely found it at this point. I love the project though, it’s like looking back at an old video or picture. It brings back memories and vibes. “Last Summer” is still one of my favorite songs.
You’ve had a busy 2021. How do you plan on pushing yourself to the next level in 2022? Is there a specific goal you want to say you’ve accomplished before the new year is over?
I plan to completely outshine myself in 2022, growth is always a goal. I hope to land an opening act for a large artist in 2022, I’d say that is a fairly realistic goal.
—
“Bad Dream” is out now.
