News
Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case
KENOSHA, Wis. — The jurors who will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider lesser charges if they opt to acquit him on some of the original counts prosecutors brought, the judge said Friday during a contentious hearing in which both sides could claim partial victory.
Rittenhouse, of nearby Antioch, Illinois, testified that he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third during an August 2020 night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.
Jurors are expected to begin deliberating on Monday after closing arguments in a case that has left Americans divided over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot who took a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante who brought a gun to a protest to provoke a response.
With a verdict near, Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that 500 National Guard members would be prepared for duty in Kenosha if local law enforcement requested them.
Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, is charged with intentional homicide and other counts for killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.
Wisconsin law allows the prosecution and defense to ask that jurors be told they can consider lesser charges as part of the instructions they receive before deliberating. Defense lawyers can object to lesser charges, and in some cases Friday, they did. For those that they didn’t object to, Judge Bruce Schroeder asked Rittenhouse to confirm that he agreed with his attorneys’ decision.
Schroeder told Rittenhouse that by including the lesser charges, “you’re raising the risk of conviction, although you’re avoiding the possibility that the jury will end up compromising on the more serious crime. And you’re also decreasing the risk that you’ll end up with a second trial because the jury is unable to agree.”
Rittenhouse said he understood.
Schroeder said he would issue his final rulings Saturday, but he made some findings from the bench and indicated how he might rule on others. For counts where jurors will be allowed to consider lesser charges, they will be instructed to only consider them if they first acquit Rittenhouse of the more serious original corresponding charge.
News
Out of time: Climate talks go past deadline over coal, cash
GLASGOW, Scotland — Going into overtime Friday night, negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow were still trying to find common ground on phasing out coal, when nations need to update their emission-cutting pledges and, especially, on money.
Talks are at a “bit of a stalemate,” and the United States, with support from the European Union, is holding back talks, said Lee White, the Gabonese minister for forests and climate change.
Mohamed Adow of Power Shift Africa, a long-time talks observer, said poorer nations are beyond disappointed with the way the United Kingdom presidency has come up with drafts and that this has become “a rich world” negotiation. He said poorer nations cannot accept what has been proposed.
As the talks approached midnight, rich nations had a much more optimistic view, showing the split that might occur after new drafts appear Saturday.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the meeting, said through a spokesperson that he believes “an ambitious outcome is in sight.”
U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry told The Associated Press on Friday night that climate talks were “working away,” commenting after a late night meeting with his Chinese counterpart and before a hallway chat with India’s minister.
Chinese Climate Envoy Xie Zhenhua told Kerry in the hallway: “I think the current draft is more close” in a conversation that AP witnessed. When Kerry asked him if he felt better about it, Xie answered: “Yes, I feel better about it because Alok Sharma is a smart guy.”
No agreement was ready by the 6 p.m. local time scheduled end of the conference. And sometimes that helps diplomats get in a more deal-making mood.
“The negotiating culture is not to make the hard compromises until the meeting goes into extra innings, as we now have done,” said long-time climate talks observer Alden Meyer of the European think tank E3G. “But the U.K. presidency is still going to have to make a lot of people somewhat unhappy to get the comprehensive agreement we need out of Glasgow.”
Three sticking points were making people unhappy on Friday: cash, coal and timing.
A crunch issue is the question of financial aid for poor countries to cope with climate change. Rich nations failed to provide them with $100 billion annually by 2020, as agreed, causing considerable anger among developing countries going into the talks.
A Friday morning draft reflects those concerns, expressing “deep regret” that the $100 billion goal hasn’t been met and urging rich countries to scale up their funding for poor nations to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change — an issue with which developed countries are also grappling.
News
Johnson & Johnson to split into 2, aim for faster growth
Johnson & Johnson is peeling off a consumer health business that helped it become the world’s biggest health care products maker.
The company said Friday that it will separate its segment that sells Band-Aids, Listerine and over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol from its pharmaceutical and medical device businesses.
Company leaders told analysts that the split, which will create another publicly traded company for the consumer health side, will make each business more nimble in adapting to their respective markets.
CEO Alex Gorsky said that while the company’s broad focus has worked in the past, the split addresses segments that “have evolved as fundamentally different businesses.”
“We’ve seen a significant evolution in these markets, particularly on the consumer side,” Gorsky said, referring in part to a shift toward online shopping that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An analyst asked company leaders during a Friday call to discuss the split why they were making the change now, when they have touted J&J’s diversity in the past as a way to help offset a downturn in a particular segment.
“I think we have consistently had the belief that our diversified portfolio is rooted in strategy,” Gorsky said. “However, it’s not anchored in strategy.”
University of Michigan business professor Erik Gordon said he didn’t think the two separate companies would wind up being more focused or nimble because the present company is already decentralized.
“(J&J) gives its companies a lot of autonomy,” he said.
The segment selling prescription drugs and medical devices — J&J’s two largest businesses — will keep the Johnson & Johnson name and blockbuster drugs that include the cancer treatment Darzalex and a COVID-19 vaccine.
The new version of J&J also will get incoming CEO Joaquin Duato, who is slated to replace Gorsky early next year.
News
Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum looks to improve at the rim
Jayson Tatum went into Friday’s game against Milwaukee shooting 39% from 3-point range, with his overall (39%) and two-point efficiency (42%) lagging behind.
But law of averages considered, Tatum actually considers it encouraging that he’s missed so much at the rim.
“I think it is just as simple as I just need to make more shots,” he said after Friday’s shootaround. “I’m getting to the rim, just gotta make them.”
League-wide, though, with officials allowing more physical play, a lot of players are adjusting to the change from last season.
“Just trying to figure it out,” said Tatum. “I think, along with myself, and I guess everybody else in the league, as, you know, dealing with all the new changes from the rules to new coaches and new teammates, it’s still relatively early. But I think it’s just a part of it, and everybody’s just trying to figure it out.”
The new leniency on physicality is actually a benefit, according to Ime Udoka — especially where defenders are concerned.
“Certain guys have taken advantage of the rules over the years, with lack of contact allowed for defensive players,” said the Celtics coach. “But for who we want to be as a defensive team — defensive-minded — it should work in our favor. We don’t have a lot of guys trying to sell or trick the game anyway. Offensively it’s not a big difference for our guys. Especially we’re encouraging Jayson to get downhill more, and maybe in the past he would have got more calls, but he has to play and adjust, and I think defensively it’s helped clean up the game — allow guys to be more aggressive.”
Brown to travel
The Celtics play in Cleveland on Saturday to kick off a three-game road trip that includes another game against the Cavs on Monday before the trip concludes in Atlanta, and Jaylen Brown, recovering from a hamstring strain, will go along. Whether he plays or not is another matter.
“No, it’s the same timeline,” Udoka said of a one-to-two-week projection that hits its first juncture on Saturday. “He’s getting a little work in every day, getting rehab and treatment. He’ll travel with us on the road trip but the timeline is the same, week or two.”
“It’s too early to tell right now,” Udoka said of whether Brown plays on the trip. “He’s feeling OK. Like I said, he’s had quite a few (hamstring injuries) in the past. He has a good gauge of the severity of it. But, like I said, we won’t know until he pushes it a little bit more. Like I said, he’s coming on the road trip to get treatment and be around the guys, but also have those hands on him instead of staying back here.”
How to guard Giannis
There aren’t many individuals in the NBA who are much good at guarding Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, though Udoka believes he has one of the few in Al Horford. But even the best have mixed results. As it turned out the Celtics caught a break Friday night with the Bucks star a late scratch with ankle trouble.
“You have to show bodies. I had (Joel) Embiid who was really good on him, and Bam Adebayo. There aren’t too many guys who can move their feet and take the hit like they do well. You can’t really rely on one guy,” said Udoka. “Al’s also done a real good job on him in the past when we had him in Philly. You have to show bodies — that’s the first thing.
“There’s kind of an optimal pick-up point to bait him into shots, but also be there so he doesn’t walk into them,” he said. “Not being too high where you make him a driver. If we find that area, show a crowd and then give different looks and be aggressive with him. Some nights he’s a better passer than others, and it depends on the nights you can catch him, if you can catch him off guard a little bit and make plays on the ball. You have to be extra aggressive there.”
There’s also little that can be done if Antetokounmpo starts hitting shots early.
“He’s one of the guys — I hate to say you want to see him make one early, because he might start settling for something,” said Udoka. “If he’s hitting it he’s almost impossible to guard because of that. He’s not as bad a shooter as some people think. If you’re that far off of it he’ll shoot 36, 37% and just walk into it unguarded. We want to mess with him a little bit, be at the right spot, show that crowd and bait him into shots, more so than letting him get downhill all game.”
