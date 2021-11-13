News
Keeler: Brian Dawkins dishes on Von Miller, Philly vs. Denver and where Broncos go from here. “When someone leaves, the opportunity opens up for somebody to step up.”
When Von Miller cried, Brian Dawkins knew the taste of those tears. Rare is the NFL legend who gets to write his final chapter. Man plans. God laughs.
“Oh, they’re going to miss him,” Dawkins, the NFL Hall of Famer and former Broncos and Philadelphia safety, said of seeing the Vonster in Rams gold.
“But it’s going to be imperative for them to move on, and focus on what they need to do to have success without him. It’s going to be tough. Guys have to step up. When someone leaves, the opportunity opens up for somebody to step up into that spot.”
The Eagles are coming to Mile High on Sunday for the first time since 2013, which makes Week 10 a more personal one for Dawkins, a.k.a. “Weapon X,” the enforcer who did 13 years of damage in the city of Brotherly Love before spending his final three seasons with the Broncos.
“To me, the Broncos know more of who they are a little bit more than the Eagles do,” Dawkins said of Sunday’s matchup at Empower Field. “At this point, you honestly don’t know what you’re going to get with the Eagles every week. They are literally the epitome of a team growing up, and you literally just don’t know what you’re going to get every week.
“Are the coaches going to run the ball? Are they not going to run the ball? Are they going to blitz? Are they not going to blitz? You don’t know what you’re going to get from that team.”
And ain’t it funny how time flies? It’s been 10 years since Dawkins’ final season in the Broncos secondary, a 2011 season marked by Tebow Mania, the arrival of coach John Fox, and one of the strangest AFC West titles — a division crowned with an 8-8 record and clinched by tiebreakers — in Denver lore.
“I’m not someone that’s jovial after a loss,” said Dawkins, now 48 and whose new biography, “Blessed By The Best: My Journey to Canton And Beyond,” reflects the hard-hitting defender’s road to the NFL, his battles with depression, his faith, and his spiritual bedrock through good times and bad.
“When you’re a competitor, you hate to lose, right? So my way of handling it was to be quiet, be respectful of other guys who were maybe feeling worse than I (was). That wasn’t necessarily the atmosphere (with the Broncos), I will say it like that. It was different.”
The new tome, like his career, is more Eagles-centric. But Dawkins’ reach continues to be felt here, in Philly and in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., through his Impact Foundation, which is slated to receive half of the book’s net proceeds.
“I don’t want to criticize (Denver),” he laughed. “The (fans here) are just different, I guess. There’s a dark side (in Philly). I don’t know how to say it. Both fan bases are extremely intelligent when it comes to football. But it’s that dark side with (the Eagles fans), that’s what I was used to.”
Dawkins was named to the Pro Bowl in two of his three seasons in Broncos orange, including 2011. One of the other bright lights on that Denver defense was a rookie outside linebacker out of Texas A&M, a first-round pick with a high motor and an infectious personality.
“The success he’s had doesn’t surprise me from what I saw of Von’s rookie year,” Dawkins said of the Broncos icon, who was traded to the Rams last week for two 2022 draft picks. “I’m not the only one that saw that in him.”
He also feels Miller’s pain right now. Despite more than a decade of service, Dawkins felt disrespected and unwanted by Eagles management after the 2008 season, eventually agreeing to a five-year deal with the Broncos worth $17 million, $7.2 million guaranteed.
But even the deepest cuts heal up, eventually. Dawkins announced his retirement in April 2012, just as the Peyton Manning Era in Denver was getting underway. Five days later, he signed a one-day contract with Philadelphia so he could retire an Eagle.
You never forget that first team. That first contract. That first Super Bowl. Or that first love.
And when it comes to the Vonster putting on that old No. 58 jersey again, one more time, Dawkins said, you never say never.
“When you cut your teeth in a place and you’re there forever and have great success there, that’s a tough thing to do,” he laughed. “It’s my hope that when Von (plays in Los Angeles), that they’re as welcoming to him as Denver was to me.”
Chambers: Highlands Ranch native Troy Terry is red hot for Anaheim Ducks. He might don red, white and blue in upcoming Olympics
Colorado home-grown talent Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks is making North American headlines throughout the NHL. In February, he could do the same internationally at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
The former Littleton Hawks forward who went on to play for the triple-A Colorado Thunderbirds, U.S. National Development Team, and the University of Denver Pioneers is off to a sizzling start that could lead to him making the U.S. Olympic team for the second time — this time with full NHL participation.
Terry, 24, entered the weekend on a league-leading 13-game points streak, producing 11 goals and 19 points in that stretch. Only three other Ducks players have had longer points streaks — Corey Perry (19 games in 2009-10) Teemu Selanne (17 in 1998-99) and Ryan Getzlaf (15 in 2007-08 and 14 in 2013-14).
Terry, who had two goals and an assist in Thursday’s 7-4 victory at Seattle, is the Ducks’ top-line right-winger. He leads the Ducks in scoring and entered the weekend ranked fourth in NHL scoring.
The Highlands Ranch native is a big reason why the rebuilding Ducks have won six consecutive games and stand second in the Pacific Division.
“He is doing a great job. I mean, he’s working,“ Getzlaf, the Ducks’ longtime captain, told reporters after Terry’s overtime goal that beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Tuesday.
Terry, who was named after former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, became the second Colorado native to play for the U.S. men’s Olympic team in 2018 when he was loaned by DU in a year the NHL didn’t send its players to Pyeongchang.
At age 19, Terry was second in U.S. scoring with five points in five games. The Americans were eliminated by the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Denver-born goalie John Grahame was Colorado’s first hockey Olympian, playing one game in the 2006 Games in Torino.
Terry wasn’t projected to make the U.S. Olympic roster before this season, after producing just seven goals in 48 games as a third-line forward for a weak Ducks team last season. But he’s now a leader among Anaheim’s excellent young talent.
Terry produced one of the most remarkable performances in USA Hockey history when he went 4-for-4 in shootouts to lead the Americans to the gold medal at the 2017 World Junior Championship in Montreal. And after being one of the few NCAA players asked to play in the 2018 Olympics, he’s become a young household name for USA Hockey.
Terry is already a household name in Colorado. The Ducks visit the Avalanche on Nov. 13 at Ball Arena, and Terry’s family and friends will require hundreds of tickets.
Former Ducks GM. Former Anaheim general manager Bob Murray resigned last week amid allegations of workplace misconduct, stemming from the NHL hotline memo each NHL team received last month in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks’ wrongdoings with former prospect Kyle Beach in 2010. The hotline is already effective.
Murray promised to seek treatment for alcohol abuse.
If the NHL hotline continues as advertised, bad people will continue to be weeded out of the league.
Grading the Week: How do you like Will Barton now, Nuggets fans?
Will Barton, long a favorite punching bag of the Nuggets fanbase, landed a few haymakers of his own this week.
Unlike MVP teammate Nikola Jokic, however, none of them resulted in a fine or suspension.
Will Barton — A
Oh, how the tables have turned in Mile High Basketball country.
Throughout Barton’s eight seasons in Denver, a small, but vocal lunatic fringe within the Nuggets fanbase has begged for him to take a seat. On Wednesday night, they were asking for him to take a bow.
That’s when Barton had Jokic’s back (again, figuratively speaking) against the Indiana Pacers.
With Jokic unavailable due to a one-game suspension for his blindside pummeling of Markieff Morris on Monday, Barton took on the role of No. 1 option for the better part of four quarters. What followed was a 30-point, six-rebound, three-assist tour de force that turned what many thought was a sure-fire loss into a triumphant 101-98 win.
The folks inside the Grading the Week offices couldn’t have been happier for Denver’s oft-slandered shooting guard. If anyone deserves a moment on the Nuggets roster, it’s Barton, who’s well aware of his “fall guy” status among fans.
“It’s just weird since we’ve gotten good, I’ve just been the guy that if it goes wrong people are just going to automatically just go off on me,” Barton told The Post’s Mike Singer on a recent Nuggets Ink podcast. “Every sports team that’s a good sports team has a ‘fall guy.’ On our team, I’m that guy.”
Perhaps it’s time we permanently put those days behind us.
Anyone who’s been paying attention to the Nuggets knows Barton has been more Thrill than Spill. With Michael Porter Jr. hobbled and struggling, the 30-year-old veteran has been a clear No. 2 on the offensive end.
Just about every advanced stat available points to Barton’s value to a team missing one of its most proficient shot creators (Jamal Murray). Fully healthy after a string of injury-plagued years, he entered Friday night’s game against Atlanta ranked No. 2 among Nuggets regulars in PER, VORP, MPB and true shooting percentage.
For a team desperately in need of a second banana, Barton has proven himself capable of handling that role.
And, as Wednesday night’s performance illustrated, he can be the main course sometimes as well.
Rockies management — D
What was obvious at the trade deadline has become painfully clear with MLB’s offseason now underway.
Not only did Rockies management err in not getting something in return for shortstop Trevor Story in late July, they made a similar mistake not doing the same with starting pitcher Jon Gray.
If the plan was to lowball the 2013 first-round pick in contract talks, Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt should’ve anticipated Gray’s representation would balk and he’d be put in the impossible position of choosing between extending an $18.4 million qualifying offer or rolling the dice Gray would eventually agree to their terms.
Unfortunately, it appears Schmidt didn’t foresee those circumstances in his crystal ball. Gray never came back to the table, and the Rockies declined to extend him a qualifying offer earlier this week. Which means the Rockies now face the prospect of watching Gray and Story sign elsewhere as free agents and getting one measly compensatory pick back in return.
Not exactly a haul for a franchise that desperately needs to start re-stocking its flagging farm system.
Fall’s playlist is lovely, dark and deep – and local
Fall can be dark. It can be cozy. It can be a time for political activism and personal reflection and parties. It’s a complex season and deserves a complex playlist.
With those candy-covered Songs of Summer in the rearview, here are five new favorites for autumn from local luminaries.
“Yesterdayz,” Senseless Optimism
If you fell for Senseless Optimism earlier this year with her single “Why?,” you’ll be positively smitten with “Yesterdayz.” Now “positively smitten” is an odd phrase to describe the singer-songwriter’s blend of dreamy-but-buoyant melodies and shade-to-sunshine lyrics. But even when she does downtempo or chill or dark, she delivers magic. With an assist from Henley Row Studios tag team Dan Nicklin and Nate Leavitt, she creates an introspective ode to better days to come.
“Elijah,” the Wolff Sisters
Searching for Elijah has a fall flavor. Here the Wolff Sisters, who just won New England Music Award Americana Act of the Year, call out, “I try to find you/I wish I could.” Those cries come atop a bed of church organ and roots rock guitars — dig that screaming-but-oh-so-tasteful solo. The Boston-born-and-based siblings use the new song to tease a promised 2022 album. Fingers crossed this fresh tune means a whole set full of big harmonies, angelic keyboards and dirty rock guitar.
“We All Go Up,” Billy Dean Thomas
Billy Dean Thomas (they/their) began as a drummer. Keep this in mind anytime you listen to one of the hip-hop artist’s tracks. Put it in the front of your brain when you spin to their clicky, trippy, forward-surging track “We All Go Up.” The collaboration with producer Oliver Cho rides on a club beat and Thomas’ strong lyrics and stronger voice. The hypnotic hook follows up on 2020 EP “For Better or Worse” with energy and buzz — “We All Go Up” is featured on the Peacock series “One of Us Is Lying.”
“Top It Up,” the Chelsea Curve
Keep doubling up on all the good stuff! That’s the kind of good advice we need and we get from the Chelsea Curve on new single “Top It Up.” Pub rock, power pop, pop punk, old school punk rock (yes, yes, yes and yes), the tune has a bright-but-dirty, sweet-but-sludgy thump to it. If you dig down, Linda Pardee’s lyrics show a twitchy frustration with isolation and distance. If you don’t dig at all, hey oh, that’s fine: The song still flat out rocks.
“Earthwormz,” Dutch ReBelle
Dutch ReBelle can tear down your world (and somehow build you up) in under two minutes. Making dark magic once again with producer Humbeats, Dutch delivers a pulsing, freaky and icy-cool track in the time it takes most artists to get going. The queen of Boston hip-hop reminds listeners she’s not to be trifled with (“I’m not concerned with critics … I was the first that did it”) even while delivering a dreamy tune. Want to really see how in charge Dutch is? Go check the video of “Earthwormz” — but only if you don’t scare easy.
