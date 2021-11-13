Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Holiday Plans Revealed: She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Be A Stepmom

The engaged couple are planning on bringing their families together for the holidays, and the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star already loves spending time with her fiancé’s daughter!

One of the most important things of the holiday season is spending time with family! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, plan to do just that throughout the holiday season. The pair want to “blend” their families over Thanksgiving and Christmas, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Other than the quality time, the pair also have plans for some fun winter activities, while they’re enjoying the holidays.

The reality star has already kicked off her holiday shopping, and is also buying presents for the blink-182 drummer’s daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 18, whom Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “Kourtney and Travis plan on blending their families for the holidays. They’ll definitely be celebrating Thanksgiving together, and of course, Christmas, like they did last year. Kourtney has already started shopping for the whole family, including Travis and his kids. The families will likely take a family vacation and all go skiing for the holidays so they’re looking at a few different places now although they’ll probably end up in Vail like usual,” the source said.

Since the pair got engaged back in October, the two seem really excited to become a family, and Kourtney is already bonding with her fiancé’s kids. “She adores Alabama and Landon and can’t wait to officially be their stepmom, but truthfully Kourtney has known his kids and been in their lives for so long that it is such a natural blending because they already have a long history together,” the source explained. “Kourtney loves being able to spend one on one time with Alabama because they get along amazing and she’s such a sweet, fun girl who Kourtney loves bonding with.”

While the holiday season is coming up soon, Travis and Kourtney have seemed incredibly in love, even more so since getting engaged! Even though the holidays are a perfect time to get closer as family, the pair have already been bonding with each other’s kids, and spending more time with their future families, like when Travis and Kourtney were spotted with her son Reign, 6 on November 8. Travis also accompanied his fiancée to her mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday party on November 5.