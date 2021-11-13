Connect with us

Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Holiday Plans Revealed: She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Be A Stepmom

Published

1 min ago

on

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
The engaged couple are planning on bringing their families together for the holidays, and the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star already loves spending time with her fiancé’s daughter!

One of the most important things of the holiday season is spending time with family! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, plan to do just that throughout the holiday season. The pair want to “blend” their families over Thanksgiving and Christmas, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Other than the quality time, the pair also have plans for some fun winter activities, while they’re enjoying the holidays.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, plan on spending time with their families during the holidays. (MEGA)

The reality star has already kicked off her holiday shopping, and is also buying presents for the blink-182 drummer’s daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 18, whom Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “Kourtney and Travis plan on blending their families for the holidays. They’ll definitely be celebrating Thanksgiving together, and of course, Christmas, like they did last year.  Kourtney has already started shopping for the whole family, including Travis and his kids. The families will likely take a family vacation and all go skiing for the holidays so they’re looking at a few different places now although they’ll probably end up in Vail like usual,” the source said.

Since the pair got engaged back in October, the two seem really excited to become a family, and Kourtney is already bonding with her fiancé’s kids. “She adores Alabama and Landon and can’t wait to officially be their stepmom, but truthfully Kourtney has known his kids and been in their lives for so long that it is such a natural blending because they already have a long history together,” the source explained. “Kourtney loves being able to spend one on one time with Alabama because they get along amazing and she’s such a sweet, fun girl who Kourtney loves bonding with.”

1636743335 308 Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barkers Holiday Plans Revealed She ‘Cant
Kourtney is excited to be a step-mom to Travis’ kids. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

While the holiday season is coming up soon, Travis and Kourtney have seemed incredibly in love, even more so since getting engaged! Even though the holidays are a perfect time to get closer as family, the pair have already been bonding with each other’s kids, and spending more time with their future families, like when Travis and Kourtney were spotted with her son Reign, 6 on November 8. Travis also accompanied his fiancée to her mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday party on November 5.

 

Celebrities

Kanye West Relives Going Into ‘Personal Exile’ After Infamous Taylor Swift VMA Incident

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Kanye West Relives Going Into ‘Personal Exile’ After Infamous Taylor Swift VMA Incident
In a new podcast interview, Kanye West said he went into ‘personal exile’ in Japan after that infamous moment when he interrupted Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs.

Kanye West has shared some details about what his life was like in the aftermath of the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where the rapper awkwardly interrupted Taylor Swift on stage when she won “Best Female Video.” Ye, 44, said in a new interview on the Drink Champs podcast, which can be seen above, that he “did a personal exile to myself” and traveled to Japan with assistant and designer Virgil Abloh following the incident. Kanye recalled the extreme backlash he received at the time — going as far as to say that “all of America hated” him for what he did to Taylor, 31.

Kanye West (Photo: Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock)

The “Stronger” rapper also reflected on what others said to him after the VMAs incident. “‘You wrong for this one, you won’t win this,’ you know, everybody telling me, ‘You shouldn’t have ran on-stage, you were rude,’ ” he said. For those that remember, Kanye’s behavior at the 2009 awards show led to significant backlash against the rapper, while then-19-year-old Taylor garnered universal sympathy. Kanye had interrupted Taylor while she was accepting her award for “Best Female Video” to declare that the prize should’ve gone to Beyoncé instead. Ye eventually apologized, and the incident was buried.

However, a new scandal involving Kanye and Taylor erupted after Ye dropped his song “Famous” in 2016 with this controversial line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b–ch famous.” Taylor wasn’t too happy about being called a “b–ch.” Kim Kardashian then caused an uproar after releasing footage of Kanye on the phone with Taylor, who could be heard approving of the “might still have sex joke.” This sparked a hate campaign against Taylor, as people threw snake emojis at the pop star. However, Taylor’s reputation was cleared in March of 2020, when an alleged audio clip of the full phone call dropped and seemed to prove that Kanye didn’t actually ask permission to call Taylor “that b–ch” in his song.

Kanye West & Taylor Swift
Kanye West & Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMA Awards (Photo: Jason DeCrow/AP/Shutterstock)

Kanye and Taylor have appeared to squash their beef. In fact, in Sept. 2020, Ye publicly promised to help Taylor in her mission to take back her masters after Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine Label, Group, the recording company that owned the rights to Taylor’s first six albums. “All artists need to be free and own their rights. Taylor Swift deserves that, just like everyone else,” he told Billboard.

As Taylor’s fans know, the superstar has succeeded in her goal to take back ownership of her music. She’s re-recorded two of her first six albums and released them as Fearless: Taylor’s Version and Red:Taylor’s Version. Both albums feature all the original songs, as well as new tracks that never made the cut back in the day.

Celebrities

Songs In Bae Minor: Funniest Reactions To A Shoe-less Saweetie Playing The Piano For Drawls-Dissolver Damson Idris

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Songs In Bae Minor: Funniest Reactions To A Shoe-less Saweetie Playing The Piano For Drawls-Dissolver Damson Idris
Damson and Saweetie??

It certainly looks like “Snowfall” star Damson Idris and steel-stomached stunner Saweetie are making sweet music together based on a now viral clip of the “Icy” rapper playing the piano for the thirsted over thespian.

In the black and white clip, a shoe-less Saweetie can be seen playing Beethoven’s “Für Elise” on a grand piano while Idris swoons over her skills in the background.

Naturally, seas of distraught fans flooded social media with reactions to the intriguing development that may very well just be a friendship.

This comes after Idris found himself getting bullied over a tweet until he eventually deactivated his account before returning hours later.

In what appeared to be an innocent post, the 29-year-old tweeted, “Question. Ladies if a guy keeps texting you to meet up but you know you will NEVER want to why don’t you just tell him?”

He followed up the now-deleted tweet with another deleted tweet clarifying the question.

“Chill I don’t get curved lol. I just ask the questions men want to hear. Why be on Twitter if we can’t have stimulating conversations. But more importantly if I’m ever “corny” to you then your not my type anyway.”

Whyyy THIS question ruffled so many feathers, we still don’t know, but the talented thirst-magnet is seemingly on his way to pulling Saweetie despite reports suggesting that she was rekindling her relationship with ex-boo Quavo.

Do you see Damson and Saweetie working as a couple? If not, who would be the best match for each star? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their unexpected link-up on the flip.

“Damson Idris posted Saweetie giving him, “piano lessons”. I’m sick” – this wall slide tho

Celebrities

Kanye West Thinks There Are ‘Plants’ Around Kim Kardashian That Are Manipulating Her

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 12, 2021

By

kanye
Kanye West has revealed he’s suspicious of a lawyer in his ex Kim Kardashian’s life, even suggesting they could be a ‘plant’ to ensure she fails the bar exam.

Kanye West, 44, has appeared on the Drink Champs podcast spouting claims that his ex Kim Kardashian, 41, was being manipulated by plants. The rapper sat down for an extensive chat with co-hosts Noreaga and DJ EFN, touting a conspiracy theory about the SKIMS mogul’s attempts to pass the bar, and a lawyer in her life who he’s suspicious of. “The lawyer got on the phone and started making bad suggestions, and I was like, man this dude’s an idiot,” Kanye said. “They got an idiot training my wife, she gonna fail the bar the third time.”

Kanye and Kim. Image: Clint Spaulding/Shutterstock
He went on to suggest that Kim failing the bar multiple times may not have been happenstance. “I feel like there’s people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer,” he continued. “Because you know what happens if Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer? That shirt gets a little bit higher, that cleavage gets a little bit more covered up.”
Kanye added, “There’s 14-year-old girls, 17-year-old girls that’s posing a little bit, they want to become a lawyer. She affects people in that way. There’s people that don’t want her to affect these women in that way. They want her to affect them in that other way … they could put a lawyer that give you all the right things and just enough wrong things that you miss your test by this much. ‘You’ll get ‘em next time.’”
kanye
Kanye and Kim. Image: Andres Kudacki/AP/Shutterstock

In other Kanye West news, ‘Ye reportedly has a new bae! The rapper may be romancing 22-year-old model Vinetria, according to a report from Page Six. Fans were quick to notice Kanye had a beautiful brunette by his side when he appeared at a basketball game on November 7. The pair were photographed at ‘Ye’s Donda Academy for the first basketball game in Minneapolis. They sat courtside at the game, with Vinetria stunning in an all black ensemble, featuring jeans and a sweater. Meanwhile, Kanye rocked a casual pair of jeans and varsity style jacket with leather sleeves.

