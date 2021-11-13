News
Kyle Rittenhouse trial judge criticized for ‘anti-Asian’ food joke
Bruce Schroeder, the judge heading the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, has drawn flak for making an off-color joke about Asian food inside the courtroom this week.
What he said: In response to an inquiry for a lunch break on Thursday, Schroeder reportedly said “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming … isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor.”
- The 75-year-old judge was likely referring to congestion issues in California ports, which have caused delayed shipments of imported goods from Asia, according to CNN.
- Schroeder, who serves at the Kenosha County Circuit Court, is said to be the longest-serving active judge in Wisconsin.
- He previously ignited controversy after saying that those Rittenhouse had shot last year in August cannot be called “victims,” as per USA Today.
#RittenhouseTrial Judge Bruce Schroeder breaks for lunch referencing the food that was ordered saying, “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming.. isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor.” pic.twitter.com/UakvcxbSO1
— Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 11, 2021
Reactions: Schroeder’s “joke” drew criticism from members and allies of the Asian American community who charge that it was racist.
- “It harms our community and puts us in the crosshairs of microaggressions as well as actual physical violence,” Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) President John Yang told CNN. He added that “any Asian American that sees or hears his statement will understand that he is making fun of or mocking our community.”
- Stanford professor Michele Dauber described Schroeder as a “biased judge” who just made “a thinly-veiled anti-Asian comment.” “Because all Asian food comes from China like the boats … what a bigot,” Dauber tweeted.
Featured Image via Reuters
Support our Journalism with a Contribution
Many people might not know this, but despite our large and loyal following which we are immensely grateful for, NextShark is still a small bootstrapped startup that runs on no outside funding or loans.
Everything you see today is built on the backs of warriors who have sacrificed opportunities to help give Asians all over the world a bigger voice.
However, we still face many trials and tribulations in our industry, from figuring out the most sustainable business model for independent media companies to facing the current COVID-19 pandemic decimating advertising revenues across the board.
We hope you consider making a contribution so we can continue to provide you with quality content that informs, educates and inspires the Asian community.
Even a $1 contribution goes a long way. Thank you for everyone’s support. We love you all and can’t appreciate you guys enough.
News
Hotly anticipated Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collab aimed at younger customers sells out immediately
After teasing hypebeasts over the weekend, Supreme and Tiffany & Co. are dropping their new collaboration on Thursday.
What’s dropping: The Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collaboration will include a silver and pearl necklace with a pendant that has “Please Return to Supreme New York 925” engraved on it, a bracelet, heart-shaped earrings, a standard key ring and another key ring that is also a small knife, according to GQ.
- In an Instagram post on Monday, Supreme said the collection features Tiffany’s celebrated sterling silver, while the oval tag necklace features freshwater cultured pearls.
- The collaboration, first teased by the two companies over the weekend on social media, is part of a new Fall 2021 collection, which also includes a T-shirt with the Supreme logo but in Tiffany’s signature 1837 blue color.
- While the new Supreme x Tiffany & Co. bling dropped on Nov. 11, New York Post reported the new collection won’t arrive in Japan until Nov. 13. It was first available on Supreme’s store and website on Thursday but was sold out in seconds.
Supreme®/Tiffany & Co. 11/12/2021 pic.twitter.com/ilKSOYOs6D
— Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) November 8, 2021
Pricing: The collection’s price starts at $54 for the T-shirt, $300 for the oval tag keyring, heart tag stud earrings and oval tag pearl necklace, $450 for both the heart tag pendant and star bracelet, and $525 for the heart knife keyring, according to Market Watch.
- The collection is being released on the heels of Tiffany’s recent collaboration with artists Jay-Z and Beyoncé, model Hailey Bieber and Washington Wizards’ player Kyle Kuzma as part of a campaign to attract younger customers.
Featured Image via @supremenewyork
Support our Journalism with a Contribution
Many people might not know this, but despite our large and loyal following which we are immensely grateful for, NextShark is still a small bootstrapped startup that runs on no outside funding or loans.
Everything you see today is built on the backs of warriors who have sacrificed opportunities to help give Asians all over the world a bigger voice.
However, we still face many trials and tribulations in our industry, from figuring out the most sustainable business model for independent media companies to facing the current COVID-19 pandemic decimating advertising revenues across the board.
We hope you consider making a contribution so we can continue to provide you with quality content that informs, educates and inspires the Asian community.
Even a $1 contribution goes a long way. Thank you for everyone’s support. We love you all and can’t appreciate you guys enough.
News
Working Strategies: Managing burnout in self-employment
Second Sunday Series: This is the third of 12 columns on starting a business — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last week’s column discussed the entrepreneur’s personal assets and weaknesses, while the week before focused on self-employment as a career choice.
Here’s an irony: People often start businesses to escape burnout in their jobs and, guess what? Business owners frequently report feeling burned out.
Uh-oh. Is this a case of the grass not being greener on the other side of the fence? Perhaps — but it could also be an indicator of not planning for one of the key risks of self-employment.
But how can you plan for this risk, when it’s not measurable? Basically, by treating it as a health issue, and anticipating it the way you would the heightened potential for injury while engaged in a physical challenge.
As a starting point, it helps to understand that burnout can result from unmanaged stress — and stress is nearly synonymous with business ownership.
Stress isn’t the culprit, by the way. People get stressed before weddings and vacations and no one suggests we should halt those activities. But those are events rather than a lifestyle.
On the other hand, when an entrepreneur maintains high levels of stress over weeks or years, he or she has adopted stress as a way of life. Not only can this wreak havoc physically, but it also can reduce mental and emotional reserves and set the stage for burnout.
If you’re starting a business, now is the time to initiate a plan to guard against stress and burnout. The following list can give you a place to start.
1. Set career goals independent of the business. Business success is a business goal, not a career goal, so you’ll have to dig deeper to identify what you want the business to do for your career. Having personal objectives can help you grow professionally, which can balance some of the stress if your business struggles.
2. Schedule check-in points. Once a quarter is not too frequent to ask yourself, “Is this still working for me?” You can override a “no” once or twice, but if that’s the answer several times in a row, it’s time to listen.
3. Don’t go it alone. If you’ll be a solo entrepreneur, your support team should include other entrepreneurs so you can share your business ups and downs with those who understand the pressures.
4. Protect your finances. It’s easy to get sucked into over-extending financially to keep your business floating. That’s why it’s important to set your limits at the beginning, before your emotions can begin overriding your logic. Even if your financial limits mean closing or adjusting your business, that stress pales in comparison to accumulating debt or working too long with no pay.
5. Be a good boss to yourself. Allow yourself more days off than you think you need, because you’re almost certainly using more mental and emotional resources than you imagine.
6. Triage for perfection. A problem many entrepreneurs share is the drive to do something better. When this is harnessed for business goals, an excellent product or service often results. But when the drive for perfection extends to mundane tasks, trouble is brewing. To save yourself unnecessary stress, identify what needs to be done superbly and what just needs to get done.
7. Eliminate procrastination. If you’re putting something off, there’s a reason. Figure it out and solve the problem, rather than letting something sap your energy by re-appearing on your to-do list over and over.
8. Prioritize your health. A business owner in good working order, physically and mentally, is one of the most important and least tangible assets of the enterprise. If you can’t justify taking that 10-minute health walk on your own behalf, then do it for your business. You’ll both benefit.
9. Reward yourself. How about a quarterly celebration with your spouse or friends where you share the successes in your lives? Or a standing monthly order for your favorite pizza or a delivery of flowers? Your reward doesn’t have to be expensive or elaborate, but make it frequent enough that you can count on the boost you’ll receive.
10. Remember that you can quit. Unlike employees, business owners often feel they can’t quit what they’ve started, even when it stops being fun or interesting. Not only is this not true, but the trapped feeling that results is a breeding ground for burnout.
Ready? Take some time to make your self-employment concept more burnout-resistant, then come back in a month. We’ll continue the conversation in the next installment of the Second Sunday series on business startup.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
2021 Asian Hall of Fame inductees include Nancy Kwan, Brandon Lee, Steve Aoki, Ken Jeong
Ten influential Asians will be honored during the 2021 Asian Hall of Fame ceremony on Nov. 13.
Seattle cocktail event: After separating from The Robert Chinn Foundation last year, the Asian Hall of Fame joins the foundation in celebrating its 35th anniversary and the 2021 Asian Hall of Fame inductees at the Ben Bridge Jeweler in downtown Seattle on Monday.
- The Asian Hall of Fame was founded in 2004 but became its own nonprofit organization last year. The organization recognizes “Asian excellence, cultural unity and inter-racial equity” and holds a ceremony for inductees once a year.
- Attendees participated in two raffles to celebrate the inductees: The Ben Bridge Jeweler diamond raffle and Grayse couture raffle.
- Karen Wong, the founder and chairman of the Board of The Robert Chinn Foundation, gave a speech to welcome the attendees.
- Wong also talked about her father Robert Chinn, a prominent Seattle philanthropist, and how she has devoted her life to celebrating his work and the importance of raising awareness for other influential Asians.
- Indra Nooyi, the former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, was the only inductee to attend the Ben Bridge Jeweler event. She is the first person of Indian descent to be recognized by the Asian Hall of Fame.
2021 Asian Hall of Fame induction ceremony: This year, the ceremony will be held through a free virtual livestream at 6 p.m. PST on Nov. 13, on the organization’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, as well as through a ticketed in-person dinner.
- Kevin Kwan, the writer of “Crazy Rich Asians,” will be the ceremony’s host.
- Singer Maki Mae, musicians Danny Seraphine & CTA and guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors will perform at the ceremony.
- Actress Nancy Kwan will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in cinema.
- Brandon Lee, who died in 1993, will be awarded the Actor & Cultural Icon award in memoriam.
- Other inductees include Steve Aoki, Ken Jeong, Hon. Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, Phil Chen, Ren Hanami, Sumi Jo, Dr. Linda M. Liauw and Indra Nooyi.
Silent Auction: The Asian Hall of Fame is also hosting a silent auction, The Annual Celebrity Holiday Auction, which will end on Nov. 14 and has raised over $15,000 for Stop AAPI Hate thus far.
- “We believe if people and communities knew about the Asian contributions to the country, to humanity and to their neighborhoods, there would be no violence,” CEO of Asian Hall of Fame Maki Hsieh told the Seattle Times. “But how can you respect someone when you don’t know what they’ve contributed? And that’s why the Asian Hall of Fame exists.”
Featured Images via The Hollywood Reporter (left), Gage Skidmore (right; CC BY-SA 3.0)
Support our Journalism with a Contribution
Many people might not know this, but despite our large and loyal following which we are immensely grateful for, NextShark is still a small bootstrapped startup that runs on no outside funding or loans.
Everything you see today is built on the backs of warriors who have sacrificed opportunities to help give Asians all over the world a bigger voice.
However, we still face many trials and tribulations in our industry, from figuring out the most sustainable business model for independent media companies to facing the current COVID-19 pandemic decimating advertising revenues across the board.
We hope you consider making a contribution so we can continue to provide you with quality content that informs, educates and inspires the Asian community.
Even a $1 contribution goes a long way. Thank you for everyone’s support. We love you all and can’t appreciate you guys enough.
Kyle Rittenhouse trial judge criticized for ‘anti-Asian’ food joke
Adele Raves About Boyfriend Rich Paul In New Interview, Says She’s ‘Not Frightened Of Loneliness Anymore’
Hotly anticipated Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collab aimed at younger customers sells out immediately
Working Strategies: Managing burnout in self-employment
2021 Asian Hall of Fame inductees include Nancy Kwan, Brandon Lee, Steve Aoki, Ken Jeong
Montero’s Messy Maury Mashup: Lil Nas X Confronts Ex About Secret Wife & Child In Talk Show Teaser [Video]
Crowdfunding campaign for Oakland toddler killed by stray bullet raises over $100,000 in 14 hours
VERZUZ: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Will Go Head-To-Head In LA Next Month
Mac Jones needs to go back on the attack against the Browns
Mastrodonato: MLB delusional to think sport will improve by paying players based on FanGraphs calculations
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper