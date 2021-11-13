Celebrities
La La Anthony Revealed She Had Emergency Heart Surgery Just Weeks Before Filed For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony
La La Anthony, 37, opened up for the first time about having emergency heart surgery. Back in June 2021, the same month she filed for divorce from Carmelo, 37, after a lengthy separation, the actress and mother revealed she was rushed to the hospital for an emergency procedure to fix the abnormal heartbeat that had been plaguing her for two years.
La La revealed the shocking health news in her Self cover story published Friday. La La tells Self that on June 1st, after a Memorial Day family barbecue she began feeling so lightheaded she had to hold on to the refrigerator in her kitchen to maintain her balance.
“I never felt anything like that before,” she says. Her heart was racing, she was sweating, and her cousins told her she looked pale. Soon they were persuading her to let them call an ambulance to transport her to the hospital. La La then revealed 14-year-old son pleaded with her. “Kiyan was like, ‘Mom, please let them call because you don’t look like yourself.’”
Reportedly the two-hour surgery, in which a catheter was inserted into her heart via her groin, had some “scary moments” that occurred when she awakened partway throughout of medical necessity.
“They would wake me up during the procedure and say, ‘We’re going to speed your heart up now. Just take deep breaths,’” she remembered. “Those doctors were just so incredible, but it was a terrifying experience.”
Less than one month after her emergency procedure, Anthony filed for divorce from Carmelo, whom she’d been married to for more than 11 years.
Celebrities
Anne Hathaway, 39, Stuns In Makeup-Free Photo After Filming ‘Armageddon Time’
‘Princess Diaries’ alum Anne Hathaway went makeup free in a new selfie as she wrapped her latest film one day before her 39th birthday.
Anne Hathaway was all smiles as she posed for a selfie ahead of her 39th birthday! The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on November 11 to share a makeup-free selfie, revealing she finished filming Armageddon Time, a period piece about growing up in Queens, New York in the 1980s. “That’s a wrap on #ArmaggedonTime! What a gem of an experience; feeling very grateful to everyone involved,” she captioned the happy snap, adding, “Just in time, too.”
The pic showed Anne seemingly in a car, wearing a black top with a mustard yellow jacket and a gold, crossbody bag. She went makeup free for the photo, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves and accessorized with a gold chain necklace. Her latest film, which was written and directed by James Gray, is described as “a coming-of-age story about growing up in Queens in the 1980s.”
Of course, Anne first burst onto the scene 20 years ago when The Princess Diaries made its debut. She shared a post back in June to celebrate the iconic film. “Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs ,” Anne captioned the post which featured screenshots from the film, along with behind-the-scenes photos of the film that launched her career.
One fan commented, “the most formative experience of my childhood,” while another sharaed, “IM WAITING FOR PRINCESS DIARIES 3 ANNIE.”. Fellow castmate Mandy Moore also posted a tribute in honor of the anniversary. “Wowww talk about a #ThrowbackThursday! Happy 20th birthday to #ThePrincessDiaries and a real bop …#StupidCupid!,” she wrote, referring to the song she sings in the hit Disney movie.
When she’s not in front of the camera, she and her husband of nine years, Adam Shulman, 39, are raising their children, Jonathan Rosebanks, 5, and her adorbale one-year-old baby boy, Jack. During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Anne revealed that Jonathan is adjusting to his new little brother, Jack, perfectly. “No coping, just love,” she told Ryan Seacrest of their relationship. “Now Jack’s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute.”
Celebrities
Sunny Hostin Addresses Meghan McCain’s Claim ‘The View’ Was A ‘Toxic’ Work Environment
Sunny Hostin called former ‘The View’ co-host Meghan McCain ‘very complicated’ in a new interview, and explained how she and the outspoken Republican ‘don’t share’ the same opinions.
Sunny Hostin, 53, shared her thoughts on the “very complicated” Meghan McCain, 37, and her exit from The View in an interview with The Cut, published on Nov. 11. “I think she thinks that people did not like her or treated her a certain way because of her opinions,” Sunny, who has been on the ABC daytime program since 2016, said about Meghan, who quit the show in July 2021 after four seasons as a co-host. Following her exit, Meghan slammed the talk show for being “toxic” in her recent audiobook, Bad Republican.
“I certainly don’t share any of her opinions … at all … about anything,” Sunny said in the interview. “But I don’t feel that way about her. I can’t claim to understand her because I think she’s very complicated. Her experience is her experience. No one can say that she didn’t experience it in that way because it’s hers. I didn’t see it that way. I didn’t experience it the way she did. But I’m going to defer to her that she experienced it like that.”
In the wake of Meghan’s exit, Sunny is now one of four permanent co-hosts on the show — the others being Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines. The show has welcomed conservative guest co-hosts as they suss out who will replace Meghan for good. “Right now, we still do need a really conservative voice,” Sunny said, when looking towards the future of The View. “I also believe it’s really important to not have someone on the panel who spreads misinformation, who adheres to the big lies, who is an anti-vaxxer, because I think that’s dangerous,” the legal analyst added.
During Meghan’s tenure at The View, she was no stranger to sparking some controversy here and there, often getting into it with co-hosts Whoopi and Joy. In her book, Meghan said that “the treatment” from some of her co-hosts and the staff amidst the Trump presidency “grew meaner and less forgiving.” “It felt like the co-hosts and staff only knew one Republican — me — and took out all their anger on me, even though I didn’t even vote for Trump.”
Since releasing Bad Republican, Meghan has spoken about the state of her relationship with her ex co-hosts. On Watch What Happens Live, the Arizona native said she and Sunny “still talk.” Megan also said she has “nothing but respect” for Whoopi, calling the actress “an American icon.”
Celebrities
Kelly Dodd: New Legal Threat From Heather Dubrow Led to Restaurant Drama, Shares New Details on Feud
Kelly Dodd was noticeably upset when she encountered her former Real Housewives of Orange County castmate, Heather Dubrow, and her husband, Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow, at a restaurant this week, and she is now telling Reality Blurb what really went down behind-the-scenes leading up to that moment.
After first receiving a cease and desist from the Dubrows in June after suggesting their son spread COVID-19 at a New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Kelly also received a second letter accusing her of “malicious” behavior following the premiere episode of her and Rick Leventhal‘s podcast, Rick & Kelly Unmasked.
“That letter was a joke,” Kelly said to Reality Blurb. “The lawyer said, ‘We are aware you have actively continued to disparage the Dubrow family in public forums, most recently on your new podcast, calling Heather Dubrow a ‘pretentious b-tch,’ falsely alleging she ‘got demoted’ from the Real Housewives of Orange County and inviting her to ‘sue me.’”
According to Kelly, she was accused of being “malicious” by saying Heather “got demoted” from RHOC, even though Heather admitted in Dave Quinn’s book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, that she left the show after being offered a part-time position.
“I was sitting around and waiting for them to call with my offer. And when they did, it was for a reduced role,” Heather shared in the book. “I went back and sat down with them and said, ‘For me, I either have to be all in or all out.’ And that’s how I left.”
In addition to the second legal letter, Kelly also tells us that she was told of an alleged threat that was made after her and Rick’s friends ran into Heather and Terry at Maestros. According to Kelly, her friends told her Terry got upset about the things Kelly had said about him and his wife.
“Friends of ours ran into the Dubrows at Maestros,” she shared. “They say he launched into a tirade, telling them three times to be sure to tell me if I said anything else about them, he’d ‘clean out our bank account.’”
As RHOC fans may recall, the first cease and desist Kelly received accused her of making false and defamatory statements and demanded she offer a retraction, which she did. However, after sharing a statement on Instagram with her fans and followers in which she admitted that there was no way to confirm who spread COVID-19 at the New Year’s Eve bash, Heather and Terry were allegedly still upset about the issue and “didn’t like the tone” of Kelly’s apology.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premieres on December 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.
