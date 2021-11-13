Celebrities
Lindsay Lohan: See 1st Photo Of Actress In Her New Netflix Holiday Film
Tis the season of LiLo. Netflix released the first look of Lindsay Lohan in her upcoming Christmas rom-com, and it should get you into the holiday spirit.
Netflix’s official Twitter account summed it up: “She’s back!” Lindsay Lohan will star in an upcoming holiday rom-com for the streaming giant, and Netflix gave fans an early peek at this Christmas present on Friday (Nov. 12.) In the first still from the currently untitled movie, Lindsay, 35, looks radiant as she stands next to Chord Overstreet. LiLo rocks her trademark red hair, a forest green winter coat, a holiday sweater, and a red plaid scarf. Chord, 32, is also dressed for the cold weather in a dark plaid coat with a red scarf. CLICK HERE TO SEE.
The tweet was greeted with glee from fans. “OMG! HIDE UR FAVES!! QUEEN LINDSAY LOHAN IS COMING FOR HER THRONE.” “Lindsay looks amazing, I can’t wait.” “So happy for Lindsay she really deserves this comeback!!!” “She looks great. Good to have her back in time for the holidays.” “Honestly rooting for her. She had her ups and downs, as any human has experienced, and I’m glad she still stuck around.” “She looks stunning!!!!”
In the untitled movie — which is expected to stream during the holiday season next year, according to Variety – Lindsay plays a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia after a skiing accident because of course, she does. While in the throes of memory loss, Lindsay “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner,” aka Chord, “and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” The film also stars George Young, Jack Wagner, and Olivia Perez.
Lindsay withdrew from acting due to her personal demons getting in the way of her career. She moved abroad to live in Dubai and around Europe. In 2019, she starred in the Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club reality television series and was a panelist on The Masked Singer Australia. She has continued to act sporadically over the past decade, taking roles on series like Sick Note, Eastbound & Down, and 2 Broke Girls, and in movies like 2013’s The Canyons and Scary Movie V. Her last major film role was in 2019’s Among the Shadows.
.@lindsaylohan tells @andersoncooper and @Andy that she wants to spend 2020 “taking back the life that I worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.” #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/dX8i0iBUjJ
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2020
This return has been years in the making. During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special in late 2019, Lindsay told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she wanted “come back to America and start filming again,” and “taking back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys.”
Jonathan Bennett told HollywoodLife in May that after hearing news of Lindsay’s new Netflix movie, he sent a message to his Mean Girls co-star. “‘Congrats, I can’t wait, you’re gonna shine like a diamond baby,’” he wrote. “She said, ‘Thanks, love.’”
Celebrities
YUNG DRACO: Soulja Boy Makes His Return To ‘The Breakfast Club’, Calls Out Kanye Again For Cutting Him From ‘Donda’ Video]
Soulja Boy returns to The Breakfast Club to talk about all of the things in his life that have transpired since his last appearance.
Soulja Boy is one of the most hilarious people in our culture and any time he’s in front of a camera, it’s pure magic.
Before the coronavirus ruined our lives, the last viral interview we had was Soulja Boy on The Breakfast Club. He gave us so many gems and memes and even the “DRAKE?!?!?!” moment that will live on forever. Unfortunately, Soulja’s resurgence was cut short as he was locked up shortly after.
Now, Soulja is back and he’s on the Millennium Tour as his single “Rick and Morty” is performing well in the music streets. There isn’t a better time for him to drop back by The Breakfast Club and catch up on life.
Soulja was in his usual form and talked about any and everything. Of course, he spoke on his issues with Kanye West and hilariously asked how can Kanye take him off the album that he’s making, which is funny because “Donda” is literally Kanye’s album and he has creative control. Soulja admits that they are good and the text message Kanye posted was “real”, saying all he wanted was an apology.
Still despite that, he called out Ye and said that his “Yeezy” album was “trash.”
“Kanye, you drop the most trash shit, n****,” he said. “You ain’t never dropped a trash song in your life? So that motherf**** Yeezus album wasn’t trash?”
“So who am I to come to you and say, ‘Kanye, Yeezus was trash?’. … I’m not fixing to say that. I’m gonna give it a couple more listens [as opposed to] just publicly disrespecting somebody’s work of art,” he said.
He also broke down his recent beef with Young Dolph and Key Glock and admits it’s nothing major, but insists they are lying about being independent. He also goes on to talk about his business ventures and his upcoming movies.
You can catch all of that and more below.
Celebrities
Idris Elba’s Wife: Everything To Know About Sabrina Dhowre & His Previous 2 Marriages
The ‘Luther’ star has been married to his model wife for two years! Before Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba has been married two other times. Find out more about the actor’s wife and exes!
Idris Elba has had an incredibly accomplished and varied acting career! The 49-year-old star has received tons of acclaim for his performances in television series like Luther and The Wire, but Idris has also made the jump to starring in a number of movies like 2010’s The Losers or the 2015 Netflix film The Beasts of No Nation. Idris has also starred in a number of superhero flicks, playing Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor movies, and he also played Bloodsport in 2021’s Suicide Squad.
Outside of his acting career, Idris has been married on three occasions. The American Gangster actor been married to his current wife Sabrina Dhowre since 2019, and the pair seem incredibly happy together. Find out more about Sabrina, and Idris’ first two wives here!
Sabrina Dhowre
Idris and Sabrina, 32, have been together since 2017! The couple met while Idris was working on The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet in Canada. “Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” he told The Jess Cagle Interview. The model is of Somali descent, and was raised in Canada, winning Miss Vancouver in 2014. The actor proposed to Sabrina onstage after a film-screening for his debut as a director Yardie in 2018, and the pair have stuck together ever since! The pair tied the knot in April 2019, at a ceremony in Morocco. While Sabrina is pretty private, she has accompanied her husband to various events, like the 2021 premiere of the James Bond film No Time To Die, where she stunned in a sheer, black dress.
Sonya Nicole Hamlin
Idris’ second marriage to Sonya Hamlin was incredibly short. The pair were only wed for four months in 2006, after eloping in Las Vegas. Sonya is a lawyer, and has mostly stayed out of the public eye, but she did dish some details of her relationship with the actor in a 2016 interview with DailyMail. “We hit it off. We meshed very well. He’s not shy and neither am I, and we fell very much in love with each other,” she said about their early relationship. She said the two had a fairly normal romance, and The Wire actor wasn’t an international superstar just yet, despite gaining recognition for the HBO series. Ultimately, Sonya claimed that the pair ended up splitting for Idris’ career. “He was being told it was an important part of his image to be a single sex symbol in Hollywood and being married would damage that,” she told DailyMail. “We sat down here in Maryland and decided we were going to file. We wavered a couple of times. We were both just sad. He hugged me, of course. It was very sad.”
Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard
Idris’ first marriage was before he was famous, when he was wed to Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard, 44, from 1999 to 2003. While the pair have been divorced for years, she still goes by Kim Elba, and the pair seem like they’re on good terms, as they share a daughter Isan, 19. Idris also has a son Winston, 7, from a relationship with his ex Naiyana Garth. Kim is also an accomplished makeup artist, and she has her own line of cosmetics. In her bio, she said that she’s done makeup for tons of celebrities like Hugh Laurie, her husband, and the late Robin Williams.
Celebrities
Jonathan Majors: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Hosting The Next Episode Of ‘SNL’
Actor Jonathan Majors will host ‘SNL’ on Nov. 13, while Taylor Swift has been tapped as the musical guest. Here’s everything you need to know about Jonathan.
The Nov. 13 episode of Saturday Night Live will be hosted by actor Jonathan Majors, while Taylor Swift will be the musical guest. Taylor is no stranger to any viewer watching, but Jonathan, on the other hand, is a fairly new face in Hollywood. Luckily, fans will be able to get acquainted with the 32-year-old when he hosts the late-night sketch series. But before that, HollywoodLife has rounded up five key things to know about Jonathan.
1. Jonathan had a troubled childhood.
Jonathan was born on September 7, 1989 in Lompoc, California, and moved with his family to Dallas, Texas. Jonathan’s father, who was in the Air Force, abandoned the family when Jonathan was young, though the two eventually reconnected. Jonathan had a very rough go while growing up in Dallas. “I found myself getting into fights, being bullied, and then retaliating,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. Per that interview, Jonathan was also caught shoplifting and had to do community service. The fights in school resulted in suspension, and eventually, he was kicked out of the house and had to live in his car. However, Jonathan found solace during these troubling times in his passion for theater. “The one thing that was consistent from the age of 14 to that time was that I was in the theater,” he told THR. “I just wanted to be in the world and be a part of it.”
2. He started acting in 2017.
Jonathan got his acting start in the 2017 ABC miniseries When We Rise while he was still enrolled in Yale University to obtain his Masters of Fine Arts degree. Jonathan’s next role was the Western movie Hostiles, followed by the 2018 films White Boy Rick and Out of the Blue. His big break came with the 2019 independent film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which received critical acclaim and earned Jonathan an Independent Spirit Award nomination. Another big role for Jonathan was 2020’s Da Bloods, a war film directed by Spike Lee that also starred Chadwick Bosemam. Most recently, he appeared in the Netflix Western film The Harder They Fall.
3. He starred in HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’
Jonathan was among the cast of HBO’s 2020 horror series Lovecraft Country. Jonathan played Atticus Freeman in the show, which also starred Jurnee Smollett, Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, and more. Jonathan’s performance earned praise from fans and critics alike. He even snagged a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2021, but he lost to Josh O’Connor of The Crown. Sadly, Lovecraft Country was canceled by HBO after only 1 season.
4. He recently joined the MCU.
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe should be slightly familiar with Jonathan. He’s a recent addition to the Disney-owned franchise, making his debut as “He Who Remains,” a variant of the villain Kang the Conqueror, in the Disney+ series Loki. Jonathan will be playing Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. The film will be out in 2023 and will star Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Evangeline Lily as the Wasp.
5. He has a daughter.
Jonathan is a proud father to an 8-year-old daughter. The identity of the girl’s mother is unknown, though Jonathan has said that his child is mixed-race. In June 2020, he spoke to People about the importance of his daughter knowing about history. “She has to understand that it’s actually not ‘black history’— it’s American history. The way it’s taught now, its honestly the Jim Crow system of separate but equal,” he said. “We’ll give it one month, 12 pages in the history book…we’ll talk about Harriet Tubman, Rosa Park, MLK, then we’ll give you a little quiz about it. And that’s it.”
Lindsay Lohan: See 1st Photo Of Actress In Her New Netflix Holiday Film
Roomy single-family home in the low $400s? Oakwood makes it happen at Porchlight, good commuter location
Plummeting Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Show Investors Are Not Ready To Sell
YUNG DRACO: Soulja Boy Makes His Return To ‘The Breakfast Club’, Calls Out Kanye Again For Cutting Him From ‘Donda’ Video]
Lakewood police arrest two suspects in case of missing man
Hydrogen Token Aims to Become the World’s First Climate Change Cryptocurrency
Idris Elba’s Wife: Everything To Know About Sabrina Dhowre & His Previous 2 Marriages
Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit
Jonathan Majors: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Hosting The Next Episode Of ‘SNL’
Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper