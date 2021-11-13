News
Literary calendar: Musician Brett Newski launches ‘Hard to be a Person’ book and album at First Avenue
AAPI POETS: Franny Choi, Bao Phi and Margaret Rhee discuss AAPI Visibility & Science Fiction (AAPI is Asian American and Pacific Islanders), moderated by May Lee-Yang, concentrating on how AAPI have been/are represented (or not) in visions of the future in literature/movies/TV and comics, and how AAPI depict themselves. 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Zoom webinar, presented by University of Minnesota English department. To register: z.umn.edu/AAPI_SF.
CHARLIE BERENS: Presents “The Midwest Survival Guide.” Virtual. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, presented by Magers & Quinn and HarperCollins. Book purchase required for access. Registration/information: magersandquinn.com/event.
CHMIELARZ/HASSE: Minnesota poets read from their recent collections; Sharon Chmielarz; (“Speaking in Riddles”), and Margaret Hasse (“Summoned”). In-Person. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
CZAIA/BOWMAN: Zach Czaia (“Knucklehead”) and Ted Bowman (“Ambiguous Parables”) read from their new collections, published by Nodin Press. Czaia teaches English at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis. His poetry, in which he is Knucklehead often writing to his students, offers signposts, way stations, and views along one person’s journey toward enlightenment and compassion through living a fully human life day-by-day. Bowman’s poetry is also personal, ranging from a sequence of his responses to his mother’s death, to a whimsical piece about a dog that barks at him because it recognizes his hat. Bowman has worked as a family and grief educator in Minnesota and other states and countries and co-edited “The Wind Blows, The Ice Breaks,” poetry by Minnesotans about loss and renewal. In-person. 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
GOTHIC HORROR: Neon Hemlock, a small press based in Washington, D.C., presents The Fruit of a Wicked Garden: A Panel of Contemporary Gothics, a discussion of horror writing with moderator Premee Mohamed (“And What Can We Offer You Tonight”), and panelists Caitlin Starling (“The Death of June Lawrence”), Wendy N. Wagner (“The Secret Skin”) and Donyae Coles (“Midnight Rooms”). Virtual via Zoom. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, co-presented by Next Chapter Booksellers. Information: nextchapterbooksellers.com/event.
JOHNSON/WALSETH: Minnesota authors Vicki Johnson and Kelly Walseth sign copies of their children’s book “A Wooden Shoe for Nell,” in which puppy Nell has adventures as she finds out about St. Nicholas Day. 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Winding Trail Books, 2230 Carter Ave., St. Paul.
JOHN KOENIG: Introduces “The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows,” in which he seeks to fill the gaps in the language of emotion by defining universal feelings we all experience but lack the words to express. Booklist’s critic said: “Koenig brilliantly finds a way to show, in his new words and their definitions, how we connect to ourselves and one another through feelings and emotions.” In conversation with fellow Minnesotan Peter Geye. In-person. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls. Information: magersandquinn.com/event.
BRETT NEWSKI: Singer/songwriter who has played alongside the Pixies, Violent Femmes, Better Than Ezra and others, launches his book “It’s Hard to be a Person: Defeating Anxiety, Surviving the World, and Having More Fun,” and an album of the soundtrack to the book featuring eight original songs. The book began with a few doodles Newski posted to social media making light of his struggle with anxiety and depression and they garnered such overwhelming response he decided to turn his coping mechanism of drawings into a series that became his book. $15. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, First Avenue, 701 N. First Ave., Mpls. Information: first-avenue.com/event/2021-11-brett-newski-and-the-no-tomorrow/
READINGS BY WRITERS: With poets Thomas R. Smith, Philip Bryant, Michael Bazzett and Joyce Sutphen. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
MISH SEN: Discusses “Indian Kitchen Secrets.” In-person. 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, Magers & Quinn, 3938 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
RYAN VINE: Introduces “WARD: Poems.” In-person. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Information: nextchapterbooksellers.com/event.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Big congratulations to Minnesotan Gerry Schmitt, who writes cozies as Laura Childs, for hitting the golden mark of 50 mysteries written over 20 years with her latest, “Twisted Tea Christmas.” In an email announcing her good news, Schmitt says the pandemic spurred sales of books like hers. “Droves of readers turned to cozies and light mysteries during the Pandemic,” she writes. “They didn’t want to be haunted by the killer, thriller, slasher tough stuff.” Her four series are: The Tea Shop Mysteries, New Orleans Scrapbooking Mysteries, Cackleberry Club mysteries (set in an unspecified region that could be Minnesota), and the Afton Tangler thrillers.
Police: Ecuadorian prison clash leaves at least 52 dead
By GONZALO SOLANO
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Clashes inside Ecuador’s largest prison early Saturday left at least 52 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw what authorities said was the country’s worst ever prison bloodbath.
Residents living near the prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil reported hearing hours of sustained gunfire and explosions coming from inside the lockup. A police report seen by The Associated Press said 10 inmates were also injured and explosives and guns seized.
Videos circulating on social media purporting to be from inside the prison showed bodies, some burned, lying on the ground.
The prison violence comes amid a national state of emergency decreed by President Guillermo Lasso in October that empowers security forces to fight drug trafficking and other crimes.
Ecuador’s penitentiaries are seeing a wave of brutal violence authorities attribute to prison gangs linked to international drug cartels fighting for control. In late September, a battle among gang members in Litoral prison killed at least 118 people and injured 79 in what authorities described as the South American country’s worst prison massacre. Officials said at least five of the dead were found to have been beheaded.
Outside the Litoral prison on Saturday, relatives of inmates gathered for news of their loved ones.
“Enough of this. When will they stop the killing? This is a prison not a slaughterhouse, they are human beings,” said Francisca Chancay, 55, whose brother has been in the prison for eight months.
Some were calling for Ecuador’s security forces to take control of the prisons.
“What is (President Guillermo) Lasso waiting for? That there are more deaths?″ said Maritza Vera, 62, whose son is an inmate. ”Have mercy, where are the human rights. We thought this was going to change, but it’s worse.”
Ecuador has 40,000 inmates in its penitentiary system, of which about 8,500 are in Litoral. According to prison services’ data, facilities are overcrowded by 55% at the national level and 62% in the Litoral facility.
Overall, Ecuador’s prisons had seen 230 deaths so far this year before Saturday’s massacre
Climate consensus appears near; India objects to coal plans
By FRANK JORDANS and SETH BORENSTEIN
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — After hours of one-on-one huddles and contentious disagreements over money, countries participating in United Nations talks to curb global warming appeared to be nearing a consensus Saturday, but India was saying not so fast.
A rich-poor divide widened at the U.N. summit in Glasgow, Scotland in recent days, with developing nations complaining about not being heard. But when the representative from Guinea, speaking for 77 poorer nations and China, said his group could live with the general results, negotiators applauded.
The Chinese delegation also said it was fine with the positions that would come out of a Glasgow in a final conference agreement. But Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav potentially threw a wrench when he argued against a provision on phasing out coal-fired power plans, saying that developing countries were “entitled to the responsible use of fossil fuels.”
Yadav said that there was no consensus on key issues and blamed “unsustainable lifestyles and wasteful consumption patterns” in rich countries for causing global warming. It was unclear whether India would try to stop a potential deal.
A frustrated European Union Vice President Frans Timmermans, the 27-nation EU’s climate envoy, begged negotiators to be united for future generations.
“For heaven’s sake, don’t kill this moment,” Timmermans pleaded. “Please embrace this text so that we bring hope to the hearts of our children and grandchildren.”
Small island nations that are some of the most vulnerable to catastrophic effects of climate change and had pushed for bolder actions said they were satisfied with the spirit of compromise.
“Glasgow has developed a strong message of hope, a strong message of ambition,” Seve Paeniu, finance minister for the South Pacific island nation Tuvalu, said. “What is left for us to deliver.’
Earlier Saturday, the negotiators in Glasgow pored over fresh proposals for sealing a deal that they hoped could be credibly said to advance worldwide efforts to tackle global warming.
The last-minute huddles focused on a potential loss-and-damage fund for poor nations hurt by climate change and forest credits in a carbon-trading market.
“I hope we can have some resolutions before formally starting this plenary,” conference president Alok Sharma, an official from host nation Britain, told negotiators. “Collectively this is a package that really moves things forward for everyone.”
Until late Saturday afternoon, divisions remained on the issue of financial support sought by poor countries for the disastrous impacts of climate change they will increasingly suffer in the future. The United States and the European Union, two of the world’s biggest historic emitters of greenhouse gases, continued to have deep reservations about the so-called “loss and damage” provisions.
Mohammed Quamrul Chowdhury of Bangladesh, a lead negotiator for less-developed countries, ticked off the ways that vague wording in a Saturday morning draft fell short of committing wealthier countries to putting new money on the table for countries struggling with climate damage.
“There is a lot of frustration,” he told AP.
Another issue that caused problems Saturday had confounded negotiators for six years: setting up carbon-trading markets. The idea is to trade credits for reducing carbon like other commodities, unleashing the power of markets, with poorer nations getting money, often from private companies, for measures that reduce carbon in the air.
One huge issue has been rich nations want to make sure that poor nations that sell their credits for making carbon reductions, which include carbon-sucking forests, don’t include the same settings as reductions in their national emissions, called double counting.
Saturday’s draft provided “strong” provisions to prevent double counting of offsets, but new issues involving forests reemerged later in the day, according to Environmental Defense Fund Vice President Kelly Kizzier, a former European Union negotiator and expert on carbon market negotiations.
Before the areas of disagreement between rich and poor nations demanded urgent attention, coal had garnered more consideration.
A proposal for the overarching decision retains contentious language calling on countries to accelerate “efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”
But in a new addition, the text says nations will recognize “the need for support towards a just transition” — a reference to calls from those working in the fossil fuel industry for financial support as they wind down jobs and businesses.
Some advocacy groups said early Saturday proposals were not strong enough.
“Here in Glasgow, the world’s poorest countries are in danger of being lost from view, but the next few hours can and must change the course we are on,” Oxfam senior policy adviser Tracy Carty said. “What’s on the table is still not good enough.”
But the possibility of having fossil fuels explicitly mentioned for the first time in a decision coming out of the U.N.’s annual Conference of the Parties meeting, or COP, was well-received by some environmentalists.
“It’s weaker and compromised, but we see it as a bridgehead, a bit of a breakthrough,” Greenpeace Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said.
“We will have to fight like hell to keep it in there and have it strengthened in the coming hours,” Morgan said, adding that there were “a clutch of countries really seeking to strike that line from the deal.”
In another proposal, countries are “encouraged” to submit new targets for emissions reduction for 2035 by 2025, and for 2040 by 2030, establishing a five-year cycle. Previously, developing countries were expected to do so only every 10 years. Developed countries are also being asked to submit a short-term update next year.
The proposed agreement states that in order to achieve the 2015 Paris accord’s ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times, countries will need to make “rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 relative to the 2010 level and to net zero around mid-century, as well as deep reductions in other greenhouse gases.”
Scientists say the world is not on track to meet that goal yet, but various pledges made before and during the two-week talks, which are now in overtime, have brought them closer.
The latest draft agreement expresses “alarm and utmost concern that human activities have caused around 1.1C (2F) of global warming to date and that impacts are already being felt in every region.”
Next year’s talks are scheduled to take place in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Dubai will host the meeting in 2023.
___
Anniruddha Ghosal and Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the talks at http://apnews.com/hub/climate
Analysis: Did Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers do enough to prevail?
KENOSHA, Wisconsin — When Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand to testify about his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha — sobbing and seemingly unable to continue as he approached the critical moment where he shot the first man — it was one of the most compelling moments in his two-week murder trial.
It might have been the most effective part of his three-day defense, too, potentially swaying any jurors inclined toward sympathy for the 18-year-old who has claimed self-defense in the shootings that left two of the men dead.
Prosecutors say it was Rittenhouse’s decision to go to Kenosha — a city wracked by protests that followed a white police officer’s shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake — and walk the streets with a rifle that led to the violence. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, is charged with multiple counts including intentional and reckless homicide, as well as possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.
Here is a look at how the presentation went for the defense, which rested its case Thursday:
HOW DID KYLE RITTENHOUSE’S TESTIMONY GO?
The defense’s most consequential decision was to put Rittenhouse on the stand to let him tell jurors what was going through his mind when he opened fire.
Andrew Branca, a Colorado lawyer who wrote the book “The Law of Self Defense: Principles,” said on his blog about the trial that the decision was “a high-stakes bet by the defense, and one that always has risk of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”
Defendants claiming self-defense don’t have to testify. But there’s pressure on them to do so since what they were thinking when they used lethal force is so central to determining guilt.
The risk was Rittenhouse would get tripped up, rattled or provoked by aggressive questioning from prosecutors and that he would blurt out something that hurt his case. But for most of his some six hours testifying, he was calm, answering questions politely and succinctly. He didn’t wilt or lash back.
When lead prosecutor Thomas Binger pressed Rittenhouse, asking him if it was true that he intended to kill all three men, Rittenhouse responded, “I didn’t intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me.”
His display of apparent emotion just minutes into his testimony, leading the judge to call a brief recess, may have helped his cause with jurors, some legal experts said.
“There is public debate as to the sincerity of Rittenhouse’s tears,” said Louis J. Shapiro, a Los Angeles lawyer. “If the jury accepts them as genuine, then it will bode well for Rittenhouse.”
Branca, who told The Associated Press previously he thought Rittenhouse should be acquitted, said Rittenhouse’s testimony went well for the defense.
WHAT ELSE STOOD OUT ABOUT THE DEFENSE CASE?
The defense achieved much even before it was their turn, during the prosecution’s portion of the case. Some witnesses for the state clearly helped the defense more.
A stark example was when one of the prosecution’s earliest witnesses, videographer Richie McGinniss, described the first man Rittenhouse killed, Joseph Rosenbaum charging Rittenhouse, screaming “F— you!” and lunging for Rittenhouse’s rifle.
It was also prosecutors who entered the extensive video evidence that backed the defense view that Rittenhouse was being chased when he shot Rosenbaum and, moments later, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz. Their video showed Grosskreutz with a gun in his hand as he approached Rittenhouse.
Joe Lopez, a Chicago-based defense attorney, said he didn’t see calling such witnesses as a mistake by prosecutors. He said prosecutors often want to be the ones entering evidence that is unavoidably favorable to the defense rather than leaving it for the defense to do.
WHAT ELSE DID THE DEFENSE ACCOMPLISH?
Since so many key issues were broached and thrashed out in cross-examination during the state’s weeklong case, the defense had less to do.
Besides putting Rittenhouse on the stand for much of Wednesday, the defense also called a series of witnesses in an effort to show he displayed no aggression or ill-intent on the night, and helped to clean graffiti that day and put out fires at night.
With prosecutors trying to focus jurors on the totality of what Rittenhouse did, starting with his decision to come to Kenosha with a gun, the defense tried to steer them toward a much more micro view, with one defense expert zeroing in Thursday on the 2 minutes, 55 seconds from when Rosenbaum started chasing Rittenhouse.
“Self-defense is the debate that the defense wants the jury having in the jury room,” Shapiro said. “Not the question of why didn’t Rittenhouse mind his own business” and stay away from the protest.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial at https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse and follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mtarm.
Police: Ecuadorian prison clash leaves at least 52 dead
