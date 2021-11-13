News
Mac Jones needs to go back on the attack against the Browns
The Patriots are on a roll. They’re back in contention for a playoff spot, and this week, run up against another stellar defense.
The Browns have a top-10 unit, sitting seventh overall, and are especially effective against the run. They also sport the NFL’s best pass rusher, with Myles Garrett leading the league with 12 sacks.
“They’re really well-rounded. There’s not a lot of holes in this defense,” said Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. “They can really play fast and aggressive.”
So Mac Jones & Co. are going to have to be up to the challenge.
Last week against Carolina, the running backs produced 217 all-purpose yards in the win over the Panthers.
With both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson in concussion protocol, the Patriots were in wait-and-see mode to see if one or both of the backs would be cleared to play.
Tackle Trent Brown, who has been on IR with a calf injury, returned to practice, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be active for the game.
But, sitting at 5-4, this is another good test for the Patriots, and an important matchup with a conference opponent who also has five wins.
With nine five-win teams in the conference, a loss could move them way down the ladder.
So Jones and the offense has to rise to the challenge.
Here’s how they can do it:
Contain Garrett
Garrett is basically a home wrecker. He wreaks havoc with the quarterback, and disrupts the offense at every turn.
Along with double-digit sacks, Pro Football Focus has Garrett with eight quarterback hits, 16 hurries and 15 tackles for loss.
Asked what makes Garrett so effective, Bill Belichick said pretty much everything.
“Power. Explosion. Speed. Instincts. He can do it all,” said Belichick. “He’s got a tremendous skillset. Smart player. Very instinctive player. Reacts extremely quickly. He’s as tough a matchup as there is in the league.”
Isaiah Wynn will get to see Garrett the most, considering the pass-rush artist typically lines up on the right side, although the Browns move him inside as well.
Wynn hasn’t had his best season. He needs to dial it up against the Browns star. And he’s probably going to need help whether it’s having the tight ends chip, or having one of the backs help out.
If they contain Garrett, the rest of the line isn’t a picnic, either.
“Garrett and (Jadeveon) Clowney, Malik Jackson and (Takkarist) McKinley. This is as good of a pass-rush group as you’re going to play,” said McDaniels. “They can be super disruptive. If you relax and take a play and don’t give them the attention that they deserve, they can really create negative plays and turn the ball over.”
More Mac Attack
Along with having uncertainty with the backs, running the rock is going to be tough against the Browns, who have one of the best run defenses in the league, surrendering just 3.5 yards per carry.
The Patriots won’t completely abandon the run, but this will be more of a game for Jones to navigate.
Whether using screens, or throwing from spread formations, Jones is going to have to crank it up a little more.
The Patriots have to be a little wary of Denzel Ward in the secondary, but going more pass-heavy seems the way to go.
Kendrick Bourne said he was confident in the passing game, even though they’ve had more success running the ball of late.
“We have so many weapons that Josh (McDaniels) is just using us the right way,” said Bourne. “You don’t know what’s coming as a defense, and that’s how we want them to play.”
Play a clean game
Penalties, and more penalties. The Patriots can’t seem to avoid them, especially on the offensive side.
Last week, the team had six penalties called, five against the offense.
There were two false starts and one holding call alone with Jones having two delay of game penalties.
It wasn’t much better the previous two games, with the Pats flagged for 10 penalties for 125 yards.
And if not penalties, turnovers keep creeping in. The Patriots put the ball on the ground three times against the Panthers, losing just one. Jones also threw an interception.
Against the Bengals last week, the Browns produced three turnovers (two picks, one fumble recovery). So cleaning up their act is another key.
“They obviously created a lot of turnovers on Sunday, which helped flip that game upside down,” said McDaniels. “So it’s going to start with us taking care of the football and we need to improve in that area in general. But this is a team that can really hurt you if you’re not careful. Challenge ahead for us.”
Mastrodonato: MLB delusional to think sport will improve by paying players based on FanGraphs calculations
Imagine the FOX broadcast with Joe Buck and John Smoltz, who spent so much of the MLB postseason talking about prop bets, watching a shortstop call off a center fielder for a mid-range pop-up and immediately analyzing the UZR rating and how much money the shortstop just made himself in salary arbitration.
A joke, this is not.
After a month-long postseason in which MLB sent a loud message to the country that it would rather spend what must’ve been at least 10% of the game promoting gambling than showcasing the sport itself, the league took another sadistic jump this week when it proposed to the players’ union that free agency shouldn’t start until a player is six months from 30, and that arbitration salaries would be determined entirely based on FanGraphs’ WAR calculation.
It would actually be laugh-out-loud funny if the sport hadn’t already made a habit of taking sharp objects and jamming them into its abdomen.
We’ve annihilated situational baseball by teaching young players that launch angle and spin rate are the fastest ways to the big leagues. Let’s take it one step further and tell the players that baseball instincts are worthless compared to your ability to impress a computer.
Maybe this column is just another old man yelling at a cloud, but the league deserves a mouthful after this one.
This new payment structure, which should be rejected by the players’ union faster than Rob Manfred could lock in a prop bet on the number of days this looming lockout will last, is undoubtedly a farce. It must be MLB’s way of holding up a big red balloon and saying, ‘LOOK OVER HERE!’ while it crafts an actual strategy behind the scenes.
Because if this is the offer MLB is choosing to take to the players’ union just three weeks before the collective bargaining agreement is set to expire, a lockout is coming.
Why MLB thinks this is a good idea is beyond reason, particularly coming off a year in which it hired Theo Epstein to help make the game more watchable for young audiences. Epstein’s message was simple: let’s tone back the analytics-driven game and try to make this a more instinctual and athletic game designed to showcase the incredible talent of the modern player.
The modern player is slimmer, faster and more agile than MLB players have been in a long time, if not ever. Stolen bases are down, but that’s not because of a lack of speed. It’s because the numbers say if you aren’t stealing bases at an 80% clip, a remarkably difficult thing to do, it’s actually hurting a team’s chances of winning.
Defense has never been more valuable. Diving catches and Poppeye-strength throws are not out of the ordinary.
Unfortunately, putting balls in play is an act that’s going extinct. And if MLB thinks paying its players based on WAR will change that, the league is delusional.
WAR loves the three true outcomes — walks, strikeouts and home runs — which eliminate all the gray area of what happens when a baseball gets put into play, an act that scrambles the computer’s brain.
WAR doesn’t love pitchers who are masterful at their craft and rely on instincts and intellect over pure stuff. It doesn’t love hitters with Dustin Pedroia’s ability to read a situation and poke the ball in the direction it needs to go to advance a runner 90 feet. It doesn’t love timely sacrifices or knowing when to take a strike or paying attention to baserunners.
The finer details of the game aren’t calculable. And even the big ones are often calculated with bias.
Coaches of young players in high school or college are often obsessed with getting their hands on a TrackMan machine so they can measure their players the same way big league front offices do. It’s attractive for the kids to see how they stack up. It’s also imbecilic to think it’ll help them learn how to play the game situationally, instinctually and with the team’s result in mind.
Players like Pedroia could soon become extinct. Smart catchers who make a living off durability, framing and pitch-calling might lose their jobs.
Look at the Red Sox, for example. Second baseman Jose Iglesias, who was claimed off waivers in September and played 23 games, in which the Sox went 13-10, was worth 0.6 WAR.
Christian Vazquez, who managed a pitching staff that over-performed, ranked third in MLB in innings caught and played 138 games in which the Sox went 78-60, was worth 0.5 WAR.
If both players were arbitration-eligible and being paid by WAR, Iglesias would go home with a fatter paycheck than Vazquez.
How about Kiké Hernandez? He had a nice season, playing 134 games while hitting .250 with 20 homers and playing great defense in center field. He was worth 4.0 WAR, or more than double that of Alex Verdugo (2.0 WAR) and Hunter Renfroe (1.8 WAR), who each had more hits, total bases and games played than Hernandez.
At least right now, teams and players can negotiate salaries with a panel of arbitrators who can go back and forth on which statistics are more valuable. Teams can use their eyeballs, players can tout their instincts and both sides can argue it out.
Trading in people for computers to decide on player salaries is not the answer.
MLB has to know this, right?
How the Patriots defense can shut down Baker Mayfield’s Browns
Buckle up.
The Patriots are expecting their most physical game of the season from Cleveland, the NFL’s best rushing team. The Browns boast a more talented roster than the Pats, and they’ve committed significant resources to their backfield and offensive line. Just this week, Cleveland inked starting guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio to sizable long-term contracts.
Teller and Bitonio embody the physical, run-first style the Browns want to execute. And the only way to stop bully ball is to punch back.
Here’s how the Patriots can limit Baker Mayfield and the Browns:
1. Beef up in base defense
Last week, the Pats played more defensive snaps in base personnel (a combination of seven defensive linemen and linebackers) than they had in any other game this season. That figure should increase Sunday.
The Browns have run more plays with multiple tight ends than all but two teams this season. They lead the NFL in three-tight end usage. They own the second-highest run rate in the league.
The best way for the Patriots to combat the beefed-up Browns is to beef up themselves. Expect inside linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley to play a ton of snaps together, crashing down hard against Cleveland’s offensive line to stop the run. The Pats must win on early downs to put the game on Mayfield’s shoulders and force the Browns to play off-schedule. That calls for an old-school approach — playing 3-4 defense — to win an old-school game.
“We always feel comfortable playing base against any personnel group. It’s good to see,” inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said of last week’s win at Carolina. “And those guys did a good job.”
2. Call more man coverage
Unlike last week — when the defense also played a season-high percentage of zone — the Patriots should return to their man-to-man roots Sunday.
Mayfield’s quarterback rating drops from 99.4 overall to 83.9 against man coverage, per Sports Info. Solutions. He’s managed positive plays on fewer than half his dropbacks against man-to-man this season. Best of all, none of the Browns receivers pose significant mismatches against the Patriots defensive backs.
The Pats can capably match their tight ends with safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger, and help young nickelback Myles Bryant inside against Jarvis Landry with occasional double-teams. J.C. Jackson will have the upper hand against any Browns wideout on the perimeter, especially with Odell Beckham Jr. gone.
The Patriots can’t play man coverage every down, but they should embrace closer to a 50/50 split after running zone on more than 75% of their snaps last weekend. The only major concern is …
3. Beware of deep ball to Schwartz, Peoples-Jones
The long ball.
Anthony Schwartz, a third-round rookie, can roast any secondary with his 4.2 speed. He’s only averaged just a catch per game, but the Pats can’t afford to let him loose downfield, where the Browns have targeted him almost exclusively. Schwartz’s average depth on targets is more than 20 yards past the line of scrimmage, followed closely by Donovan Peoples-Jones and his 17.9-yard average.
Peoples-Jones leads the NFL with 20.9 yards per reception, and he’s scored three touchdowns the past two weeks. His development, from former sixth-round pick to reliable starting receiver, is surely a reason Cleveland felt comfortable parting ways with Beckham. The Patriots should keep a safety over the top to keep Peoples-Jones uncomfortable in obvious passing situations.
Could Josh McDaniels be coaching his final season with the Patriots?
There’s a rule the Patriots have with the media.
Don’t compare.
Every player, coach and experience is unique. Treat them as such. If you compare, a trip to Bill Belichick’s office might follow.
But what about when Belichick breaks his own rule? Because on Friday morning, that’s exactly what he did, comparing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the coach he respects most in all of football.
“This is kind of like (Nick) Saban when we were in Cleveland,” Belichick began. “Nick knew what every player on the field was doing. He knew what the guard keys were. He knew what the running back was keying. He knew what the nose guard was doing. He knew what everybody on the field was doing, and Josh is kind of the same way.
“He knows what all 11 guys are doing on offense — what their keys are, what their adjustments are and all that — and he knows defensively how the guy is taught to play certain blocks or routes or reads and how to attack them.”
Since their Browns staff scattered in the mid-90s, Belichick and Saban have remained close, but never worked together again. McDaniels’ work this season begs the question whether he and Belichick are heading for a split, too.
McDaniels, 45, has interviewed for head-coaching positions each of the last five offseasons, including 2018 when he famously left the Colts at the altar. None of those interviews followed a coaching performance quite like the show he’s pulling the strings on now.
McDaniels is rapidly developing a rookie quarterback whom teammates already respect and see as a fellow veteran. Not just any rookie, but in the league’s eyes, the fifth-best passer of his draft class. Mac Jones is now the second-best bet to win Rookie of the Year, tracking for a 4,000-yard season as he completes 68% of his passes and leads a playoff contender.
“Josh does a good job of explaining what I need to be looking at,” Jones said this week. “And he always guides me in the right direction.”
This season, McDaniels has also successfully integrated several free-agent additions. The Patriots are averaging 35 points per game over their three-game win streak, the second-highest average in football. McDaniels quickly earned the trust of his newest veterans, who sung his praises in training camp and grew even louder in Week 3.
“He’s super intelligent,” Pats wide receiver Nelson Agholor said in September. “He puts guys in a position to be successful. And he also understands not only protection, blitzes, coverages, he looks at the whole thing. He, as an O.C., can understand how the defenses are attacking you at all three levels.
“So I definitely — being here and watching him, that’s something I have a lot of respect for.”
More recently, McDaniels has juggled injuries to his backfield and offensive line. Without longtime third-down back James White, the Pats have leaned heavily on core special teamer Brandon Bolden, the only running back the staff seems to trust in pass protection. Bolden may even be the team’s featured back Sunday, with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson missing practices this week.
Bolden remembers McDaniels molding him as an undrafted rookie in 2012, when he was hardly expected to make the roster. Instead, with the help of his offensive coordinator and running backs coach Ivan Fears, Bolden has become a mainstay in New England.
“(McDaniels) really makes the game as easy as possible for a lot of people,” Bolden said Friday.
The 31-year-old back later explained a key to McDaniels’ success is the trust he grows with players by showing trust in them; a skill separate from having football intelligence that can often transcend Xs and Os.
How will Bill Belichick’s suddenly elite Patriots defense evolve next?
“Trusting us with the ball, trusting us with certain assignments and things like that,” Bolden explained. “Like I said, Josh is one of the people that helped me become the player I am today, because when I first got here I didn’t know what he was talking about when it comes to (pass protection) rules and things like that. And the more I got to meet with him … I learned how to think as an offensive-minded coach.”
Meanwhile, McDaniels has learned to think like Belichick.
On Friday, Belichick said he can’t count the number of times he’s approached his offensive coordinator on game days with a suggestion or questions, only to find McDaniels has already implemented his idea or solved the problem. Belichick emphasized McDaniels doesn’t have any weaknesses as a coach.
“I’ve learned a lot from Josh. I really have,” Belichick said. “He really excels in every area. I don’t think it’s any one thing — play-calling, fundamentals, strategy. It’s really all of them.”
Now armed with requisite talent to win, McDaniels has begun to dissolve defenses again; like a well-respected chess player handed a complete board. The Pats have scored at least 24 points in every game the past five weeks. In Week 7, Jets coach Robert Saleh offered an unprompted assessment of McDaniels before traveling to play the Patriots in Foxboro.
“Josh McDaniels is one of the best coordinators in all of football, as it pertains to finding your run-pass weakness,” Saleh said. “Finding the defender who’s got the hardest job with regard to a run-pass conflict and attacking the daylights out of him.”
Four days later, the Patriots beat the Jets, 54-13
Now the trouble with McDaniels’ resume is in his past: the Colts controversy and getting fired after a season and a half in Denver in 2010. The NFL has overlooked his past to a degree, requesting interviews with him each of the past three years, though no franchise is known to have offered him a contract.
To land his next head-coaching job, McDaniels will need to distance himself from the man he was then and emphasize the job he’s doing now with Jones. He can lean on the rule his boss broke Friday.
No comparisons.
