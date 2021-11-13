Mac Jones needs to go back on the attack against the Browns

The Patriots are on a roll. They’re back in contention for a playoff spot, and this week, run up against another stellar defense.

The Browns have a top-10 unit, sitting seventh overall, and are especially effective against the run. They also sport the NFL’s best pass rusher, with Myles Garrett leading the league with 12 sacks.

“They’re really well-rounded. There’s not a lot of holes in this defense,” said Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. “They can really play fast and aggressive.”

So Mac Jones & Co. are going to have to be up to the challenge.

Last week against Carolina, the running backs produced 217 all-purpose yards in the win over the Panthers.

With both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson in concussion protocol, the Patriots were in wait-and-see mode to see if one or both of the backs would be cleared to play.

Tackle Trent Brown, who has been on IR with a calf injury, returned to practice, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be active for the game.

But, sitting at 5-4, this is another good test for the Patriots, and an important matchup with a conference opponent who also has five wins.

With nine five-win teams in the conference, a loss could move them way down the ladder.

So Jones and the offense has to rise to the challenge.

Here’s how they can do it:

Contain Garrett

Garrett is basically a home wrecker. He wreaks havoc with the quarterback, and disrupts the offense at every turn.

Along with double-digit sacks, Pro Football Focus has Garrett with eight quarterback hits, 16 hurries and 15 tackles for loss.

Asked what makes Garrett so effective, Bill Belichick said pretty much everything.

“Power. Explosion. Speed. Instincts. He can do it all,” said Belichick. “He’s got a tremendous skillset. Smart player. Very instinctive player. Reacts extremely quickly. He’s as tough a matchup as there is in the league.”

Isaiah Wynn will get to see Garrett the most, considering the pass-rush artist typically lines up on the right side, although the Browns move him inside as well.

Wynn hasn’t had his best season. He needs to dial it up against the Browns star. And he’s probably going to need help whether it’s having the tight ends chip, or having one of the backs help out.

If they contain Garrett, the rest of the line isn’t a picnic, either.

“Garrett and (Jadeveon) Clowney, Malik Jackson and (Takkarist) McKinley. This is as good of a pass-rush group as you’re going to play,” said McDaniels. “They can be super disruptive. If you relax and take a play and don’t give them the attention that they deserve, they can really create negative plays and turn the ball over.”

More Mac Attack

Along with having uncertainty with the backs, running the rock is going to be tough against the Browns, who have one of the best run defenses in the league, surrendering just 3.5 yards per carry.

The Patriots won’t completely abandon the run, but this will be more of a game for Jones to navigate.

Whether using screens, or throwing from spread formations, Jones is going to have to crank it up a little more.

The Patriots have to be a little wary of Denzel Ward in the secondary, but going more pass-heavy seems the way to go.

Kendrick Bourne said he was confident in the passing game, even though they’ve had more success running the ball of late.

“We have so many weapons that Josh (McDaniels) is just using us the right way,” said Bourne. “You don’t know what’s coming as a defense, and that’s how we want them to play.”

Play a clean game

Penalties, and more penalties. The Patriots can’t seem to avoid them, especially on the offensive side.

Last week, the team had six penalties called, five against the offense.

There were two false starts and one holding call alone with Jones having two delay of game penalties.

It wasn’t much better the previous two games, with the Pats flagged for 10 penalties for 125 yards.

And if not penalties, turnovers keep creeping in. The Patriots put the ball on the ground three times against the Panthers, losing just one. Jones also threw an interception.

Against the Bengals last week, the Browns produced three turnovers (two picks, one fumble recovery). So cleaning up their act is another key.

“They obviously created a lot of turnovers on Sunday, which helped flip that game upside down,” said McDaniels. “So it’s going to start with us taking care of the football and we need to improve in that area in general. But this is a team that can really hurt you if you’re not careful. Challenge ahead for us.”