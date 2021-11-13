Man apprehended in Missouri charged with murder of Illinois mother

Suggest a Correction
WHEELING, Ill. — An Illinois man has been charged with first-degree murder following the deaths of a Wheeling mother and her 1-year-old daughter. He was arrested in southwest Missouri.
Ja’nya Murphy, 21, was found dead by police in her apartment on the 300 block of Inland Drive around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after conducting a well-being check. Police determined her 1-year-old daughter Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs was missing after she was found dead.
On Thursday afternoon, construction workers alerted authorities in Hammond, Indiana of a body in a retention pond off I-80 near Kennedy Avenue. The body was identified to be Jaclyn Dobbs on Thursday night.
Investigators tracked down video that helped them to identify a man, later determined to be Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pinegree Grove, seen with Murphy on Monday.
On Tuesday evening, he was taken into custody in Springfield, Missouri as a person of interest. Police said he had a previous relationship with Murphy.
Fowler has been charged with first-degree murder for the homicide of Murphy and is being extradited back to Illinois. Police expect additional charges for the death of her daughter.
Authorities said the case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, but Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Persons Advisory notification for the toddler.
An autopsy determined Murphy had died of asphyxiation strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide. Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School. She had lived with her daughter at the apartment building where her body was found, police said.
The Douglas County Board of Health on Friday unanimously approved a motion to revise a public health order allowing exemption from facial coverings, affirming that the order does not apply to the Douglas County School District.
The county health department’s mask and quarantining order is currently blocked by a federal judge after the Douglas County School District, along with the parents of nine students with disabilities, filed a lawsuit against the county health department on Oct. 20.
“The amended order preserves most of the original public health order – with the exception that the Board of Health cannot enforce the public health order against the Douglas County School District, therefore it does not apply to schools or other educational facilities that are owned, operated, or controlled by the Douglas County School District,” the health board said in a statement on Friday.
The revisions approved Friday are an attempt to appease the ruling of U.S. District Judge John L. Kane, who issued a temporary restraining order against the health board on Oct. 26. Kane viewed Douglas County’s public health order as a violation of the American With Disabilities Act.
“I find the risk of irreparable harm to plaintiffs is significant and they have sufficiently demonstrated that the public health order denies student plaintiffs reasonable accommodations in the form of science-backed masking and quarantine requirements,” he read from the restraining order.
The Douglas County Health Department order also makes it impermissible, in most cases, to quarantine an individual in the county due to “actual, suspected or potential exposure related to COVID-19 if the individual is asymptomatic.”
A hearing in federal court before Kane is scheduled on Monday.
“We amended our order to reflect what the judge has already decided and have removed enforcement of this order on the Douglas County School District,” the health board said in a statement. “We believe this is the most prudent decision at this time as it will: 1) stop the clock on potential litigation costs associated with defending the order; 2) allow the new school board to come into office with maximum flexibility as they determine the path forward to provide proper protections provided under state and federal law for all students and all teachers.”
A newly elected school board is less than three weeks away from taking over the 64,000-student Douglas County School District. The Nov. 2 election was won by a slate of four conservative candidates who oppose mask mandates, and they will be the majority on the seven-member board.
On Oct. 8, the newly formed DCHD, in its first public order, declared that students, teachers and staff members of the 64,000-student Douglas County School District would not have to wear face masks.
DCHD formed after splitting from the Tri-County Health Department, in which it was a member since 1966. Tri-County had imposed a mask mandate for all students on Sept. 1 in Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams counties.
“The Board of Health looks forward to meeting with the newly constituted Board of Education to discuss the best path forward and then move forward as a unified County,” the board of health said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years.
The decision capped a stunning five-month odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.
The move by Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny was expected, with little support left for prolonging the legal arrangement. But Penny offered no clear signals about what she would decide. As recently as last spring, it appeared that the conservatorship could continue for years. Then it unraveled with surprising speed.
Key to the unraveling was a speech Spears made at a hearing in June when she passionately described the restrictions and scrutiny of her life as “abusive.” She demanded that the conservatorship end without any prying evaluation of her mental state.
Legal experts at the time said that was unlikely to happen, and would represent a departure from common court practice.
But a judge allowed her to hire an attorney of her choice, Mathew Rosengart, at a July hearing in which she again complained about the grief the conservatorship caused and demanded that it end.
Rosengart made it his goal first to have James Spears removed from his role as conservator of his daughter’s finances before working to end the conservatorship altogether. The judge suspended James Spears at a September hearing, citing the “toxic environment” his presence created.
But more courtroom battles could lie ahead.
Rosengart has further vowed to pursue an investigation of James Spears’ role in the conservatorship. He said he and his team have found mismanagement of Britney Spears’ finances, suggesting she could pursue further legal action. Court records put her net worth at about $60 million.
He also said that law enforcement should investigate revelations in a New York Times documentary about a listening device placed in her bedroom.
James Spears’ attorneys said Rosengart’s allegations ranged from unsubstantiated to impossible, and that he only ever acted in his daughter’s best interest.
The post-conservatorship fight has in some ways already begun. James Spears has parted ways with the attorneys who helped him operate it, and he has hired Alex Weingarten, a lawyer specializing in the kind of litigation that may be coming.
In court filings last week, Britney Spears’ former business managers, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, pushed back against Rosengart’s demands for documents about the firm’s involvement in the conservatorship from 2008 to 2018. The group also denied any role in or knowledge of any surveillance of the singer.
Jodi Montgomery, the court-appointed conservator who oversaw the singer’s life and medical decisions starting in 2019, developed a care plan with her therapists and doctors to guide Spears through the end of the conservatorship and its aftermath.
Britney Spears was a 26-year-old new mother at the height of her career when her father established the conservatorship, at first on a temporary basis, in February 2008 after a series of public mental health struggles.
It ends a few weeks before her 40th birthday, with her sons in their mid-teens and her career on indefinite hold, as she is engaged to be married a second time.
A turning point came early in 2019, when she canceled a planned concert residency in Las Vegas.
Convinced she was put in a mental hospital against her will, fans began coalescing and demanding that the court #FreeBritney. At first, they were dismissed as conspiracy theorists, but the singer herself gave them validation in 2020 in a series of court filings that said they were correct to demand greater transparency and scrutiny of her legal situation.
Those filings proved to be the first indication from Spears, who had remained silent on the conservatorship for years, that she would seek major changes.
Boulder will now ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products, the latest election update from the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office confirmed.
The Humane Clothing Act, which initially had been too close to call, hung on to its lead, passing with 51% of the vote.
Formally known as Ballot Question 301 and informally as Fur Free Boulder, the measure makes it unlawful to “manufacture, sell, display for sale, distribute or trade for monetary or nonmonetary consideration any fur or fur product” in Boulder.
“Boulder is leading the way in making a more compassionate world for animals,” campaign organizer Brent Johannes said in a statement. “This historic act will usher in a new wave of animal rights legislation, and we hope to soon see a statewide ban considered.”
Though it bans the manufacture and sale of fur products, the measure includes a number of exemptions. For example, the ballot language states it would not apply to used or secondhand products, nor would it apply to animal products other than fur such as leather or wool.
Additionally, it excludes fur items that are used for sacred or religious purposes in Indigenous cultures, namely those that fall under the American Indian Religious Freedom Act and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
Fur Free Boulder organizers believe the measure will have minimal impact on local businesses and have viewed the measure largely as a symbolic one. They hope its success will inspire other cities and towns or the state as a whole.
“This is further evidence that ordinary people want to see animals protected, not abused,” Johannes said.
However, a number of local small businesses say the suggestion that the measure won’t impact them is false and they worry the measure may have unintended consequences.
Laurel Tate’s business survived the 2008 financial crisis and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, she is worried Ballot Question 301’s success will have a negative economic impact on her downtown Boulder boutique.
Two Sole Sisters, the shop Tate co-owns with her sister, carries a number of products with fur, including hats with fur pompoms and fur-lined gloves, as well as some more ambiguous products made with other natural fibers.
“This is how I pay my mortgage,” she said. “It’s very, very frustrating and disheartening.”
Tate said she is in a holding pattern right now, waiting to hear more from the city about how it intends to enforce the measure.
“I’m curious how the city is going to interpret the measure and how they are going to roll out the measure in a legal way,” she said.
Currently, the Humane Clothing Act is set to go into effect on Jan. 1. However, Tate said there is precedent for an injunction that would allow an extension so local retailers such as herself can sell the merchandise they already have in stock.
Initially, the Boulder Chamber didn’t take an official position on the measure. However, it later decided to oppose it, expressing concerns about unintended impacts on local retailers that carry products such as shoes, boots and hats that incorporate certain natural fibers.
Now that the measure has passed, the Chamber is planning a webinar for businesses looking for clarification and to avoid unnecessary impacts from the measure.
Thursday’s update from the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office solidified the results of the other ballot measures as well as the City Council race.
Boulder reelected incumbent Mark Wallach, who led the race for its entirety and ended in the top position with 13% of the vote. The four new City Council members are Matt Benjamin, Nicole Speer, Lauren Folkerts, all of whom garnered 12% of the vote, and Tara Winer, who received 11% of the vote. Winer will serve a two-year term, while the remaining candidates will serve four-year terms.
Although Bedrooms Are For People, a measure that would have relaxed Boulder’s occupancy limits, narrowed its loss, the measure ultimately failed with 52% voting in opposition.
Let the Voters Decide on Annexation of CU South, a measure that would have forced a vote on the CU South annexation agreement, also failed with 57% in opposition.
Voters overwhelmingly supported extending the city’s Community, Culture, Resilience and Safety tax, a 0.3% sales tax funding capital infrastructure projects. They also agreed that Boulder could take on up to $110 million in debt in order to finance those projects faster.
What: Boulder Chamber webinar on Ballot Question 301’s business impacts
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 30
Cost: Free
Registration: bit.ly/32265G5
