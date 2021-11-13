News
Man arrested after ‘intentional’ crash kills 1 outside south St. Louis bar
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested a 26-year-old man after an “intentional” crash outside a south St. Louis bar left one person dead and another injured early Friday morning.
William Warden, 26, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Police arrested three more suspects involved in the incident but did not release their names. Police are seeking charges of fourth-degree assault for those suspects.
Authorities said some sort of argument started inside of Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar and Grill on Beck Avenue near South Kingshighway. The argument then spilled outside onto the sidewalk at approximately 12:15 a.m.
Police said one person apparently involved in the argument got into a car, drove up onto the sidewalk, and intentionally hit two people. The driver then took off. The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One of those people died. Police said the other victim is in stable condition.
Investigators said police found the car that left the scene nearby at Oleatha and Kingshighway. Warden allegedly fled the scene but later turned himself in to the Homicide Division. The remaining three suspects were taken into custody near the scene.
Homicide detectives are now handling the investigation.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
Brutal attack on St. Louis County corrections officer leads to calls for change
CLAYTON, Mo. — A St. Louis County corrections officer was hospitalized with serious injuries after an attack inside the county jail in Clayton Wednesday afternoon. Inmate Carnell Robinson, 19, has been charged in the attack.
“She can speak, barely,” said Gary Willis, the victim’s father. “She’s getting words out slowly.”
By Thursday afternoon, the 29-year-old victim could only open her left eye. The right one remained swollen shut.
“She has bruising and swelling all to her face,” said the victim’s mother, Melba Willis.
Her parents told FOX 2 their daughter had expressed concerns about her safety before. They want immediate action to help keep other workers safe. The family also contacted their state representative, hoping she could help.
“Putting one corrections officer in a pod with 72 inmates is not safe,” said Rep. Kimberly Ann Collins (D – St. Louis).
The St. Louis County Justice Center has been the focus of attention for years, including a recent internal audit and an upcoming outside review that will examine all policies and procedures.
A St. Louis County spokesperson said the victim, in this case, pushed a help button, and help arrived within a minute. Another inmate intervened to prevent the injuries from being even more severe. The attack happened after an inmate was told his time for making a phone call had expired.
One county official said the inmate was jailed on multiple offenses and is awaiting trial for previous charges, including a homicide charge in St. Louis City.
Collins and the victim’s family believe immediate action is needed to keep workers safe.
“My daughter dedicated her service to the justice center, and I feel like they failed my daughter,” said Melba Willis.
The attack was recorded on video but is not being released because of the ongoing investigation. Clayton Police have submitted their report to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office. More information is expected to be released Friday.
Collins called on all stakeholders to find ways to increase staffing. She’s calling on the county to examine the possibility of raising pay to help boost staffing.
A statement from Scott Anders, the acting director of Justice Services, was released Thursday:
“We are saddened by this attack on one of our corrections officers and will be working with law enforcement to help them in this assault case.
The resident has been segregated from the rest of the population and we are working to get him moved to another facility while he awaits trial on a series of serious charges in the county and city.
Corrections officers have a difficult job. We have been working to get them raises to help with retention and recruitment.
The safety of our officers is paramount. I met with the officer’s family today and we will be there to support them.”
Raise a glass to these beautiful wine rooms and wet bars
The holiday season is officially upon us. The coming months will be spent enjoying the company of friends, family, and neighbors as we take some time to appreciate the little things in life that make it magical. Wine tasting rooms and wet bars make for the perfect pairing with holiday gatherings. These are great places to indulge in a good conversation and share a laugh or two over a glass of your favorite libation.
LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) has the pleasure of representing some of the most beautiful homes across Colorado. Here’s a look at some available listings with private wine rooms and wet bars worth making a toast to.
34750 Fox Ridge Road
Located just 10 minutes from Golden, 34750 Fox Ridge Road, listed by LIV SIR broker, Arn Rasker, for $3,850,000, is an entertainer’s dream home. This four-bedroom, six-bathroom Evergreen estate is a spacious home with a mountain aesthetic that will steal your heart. Towering timber beams, intricate stonework, and breathtaking mountain views make this listing one of the most enviable properties in the area. In addition to the ample entertaining spaces, such as the great room, and stunning terrace and outdoor patios, this home features a gorgeous glass wine room and a tasting area. Here you and your guests can pull a bottle of your favorite vintage or try a new wine to sip on as you catch up and create new memories.
9829 Shoreline Drive
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Colorado at this stunning waterfront estate. 9829 Shoreline Road, listed by LIV SIR broker, Barb Silverman, for $4,800,000, is an exquisitely designed and expertly crafted home that creates a gorgeous and low-maintenance place for you and your loved ones to create a lifetime of memories. Throughout the five-bedroom estate, the finest finishes elevate each room for a luxurious yet comfortable living experience. The expansive great room, with soaring ceilings, an abundance of windows, and a stonework fireplace, is ideal for hosting friends and family or simply relaxing at the end of the day. Pour yourself and your guests a cocktail at the sizable bar on the lower level. You’re guaranteed to have fun in this recreation and lounge space with plenty of room for game tables, billiards, and a walkout patio that overlooks the lake.
2400 Casteel Creek
For those looking for something truly extraordinary, the authentic cowboy saloon at 2400 Casteel Creek, in Edwards, is the ultimate at-home entertainment destination. Listed by LIV SIR brokers, Barbara Scrivens and Malia Cox Nobrega, for $42,000,000, this estate is by far one of the most unique mountain living experiences in the world. The main house alone boasts eight bedrooms with even more accommodations available throughout the four additional guest residences. But it’s not only the size of this Colorado compound that makes it so impressive, it’s the amenities that come with it. Spend an evening swapping stories in the property’s private saloon or savoring a cone of your favorite frozen treat in the home’s ice cream parlor. There’s so much more to discover at 2400 Casteel Creek.
Cheers to spending the holiday season in homes that make every day worth celebrating! To learn more about these homes and more, reach out to LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by visiting livsothebysrealty.com or calling 303.893.3200.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
Man shot dead in Sun Valley neighborhood Friday morning; suspect in custody
A man was shot dead Friday morning in Denver’s Sun Valley neighborhood, and police have arrested a suspect in the case.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Federal Boulevard on a report of a shooting and found a victim, a man, who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Jerry Doung, 26, has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting, police said. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.
ALERT: DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Federal Blvd. An adult male was transported to the hospital & was pronounced deceased. The circumstances & suspect info remain under investigation, and we encourage anyone w/ info to call @CrimeStoppersCO 720-913-7867 pic.twitter.com/WRVlCY8X4n
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 12, 2021
