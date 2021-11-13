Man damages 8 vehicles following release from Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – A man is in police custody after damaging several cars outside Barnes-Jewish Hospital early Friday morning.
The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. The man, who had just been released from the hospital, smashed the windows of at least eight cars in the emergency room parking lot.
“Can’t come to the hospital to be seen for other injuries, only to come out and have our personal property destroyed,” Etta Landon said. Her car was one of the ones vandalized.
The man was swiftly arrested. His motive is unknown.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody at Lambert International Airport following the police pursuit of a work van that started in East St. Louis, Illinois.
The van is a Sigman Heating and Air Conditioning van. They are located at 6200 Old St. Louis Road in Belleville, Illinois.
Mike Rizzo from Sigman Heating and Air Conditioning said the van was stolen at approximately 5:05 a.m. from their business. It was hot-wired and then ran through the chain-link gate. The thieves then drove it to Home Depot where they were for about four minutes. It is unknown what they did there. Rizzo said these details were available to him thanks to security cameras.
The chase started at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday.
The van drove into an east terminal parking garage at Lambert Airport at approximately 7:20 a.m. Police followed the van throughout the entire pursuit.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested a 26-year-old man after an “intentional” crash outside a south St. Louis bar left one person dead and another injured early Friday morning.
William Warden, 26, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Police arrested three more suspects involved in the incident but did not release their names. Police are seeking charges of fourth-degree assault for those suspects.
Authorities said some sort of argument started inside of Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar and Grill on Beck Avenue near South Kingshighway. The argument then spilled outside onto the sidewalk at approximately 12:15 a.m.
Police said one person apparently involved in the argument got into a car, drove up onto the sidewalk, and intentionally hit two people. The driver then took off. The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One of those people died. Police said the other victim is in stable condition.
Investigators said police found the car that left the scene nearby at Oleatha and Kingshighway. Warden allegedly fled the scene but later turned himself in to the Homicide Division. The remaining three suspects were taken into custody near the scene.
Homicide detectives are now handling the investigation.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
CLAYTON, Mo. — A St. Louis County corrections officer was hospitalized with serious injuries after an attack inside the county jail in Clayton Wednesday afternoon. Inmate Carnell Robinson, 19, has been charged in the attack.
“She can speak, barely,” said Gary Willis, the victim’s father. “She’s getting words out slowly.”
By Thursday afternoon, the 29-year-old victim could only open her left eye. The right one remained swollen shut.
“She has bruising and swelling all to her face,” said the victim’s mother, Melba Willis.
Her parents told FOX 2 their daughter had expressed concerns about her safety before. They want immediate action to help keep other workers safe. The family also contacted their state representative, hoping she could help.
“Putting one corrections officer in a pod with 72 inmates is not safe,” said Rep. Kimberly Ann Collins (D – St. Louis).
The St. Louis County Justice Center has been the focus of attention for years, including a recent internal audit and an upcoming outside review that will examine all policies and procedures.
A St. Louis County spokesperson said the victim, in this case, pushed a help button, and help arrived within a minute. Another inmate intervened to prevent the injuries from being even more severe. The attack happened after an inmate was told his time for making a phone call had expired.
One county official said the inmate was jailed on multiple offenses and is awaiting trial for previous charges, including a homicide charge in St. Louis City.
Collins and the victim’s family believe immediate action is needed to keep workers safe.
“My daughter dedicated her service to the justice center, and I feel like they failed my daughter,” said Melba Willis.
The attack was recorded on video but is not being released because of the ongoing investigation. Clayton Police have submitted their report to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office. More information is expected to be released Friday.
Collins called on all stakeholders to find ways to increase staffing. She’s calling on the county to examine the possibility of raising pay to help boost staffing.
A statement from Scott Anders, the acting director of Justice Services, was released Thursday:
“We are saddened by this attack on one of our corrections officers and will be working with law enforcement to help them in this assault case.
The resident has been segregated from the rest of the population and we are working to get him moved to another facility while he awaits trial on a series of serious charges in the county and city.
Corrections officers have a difficult job. We have been working to get them raises to help with retention and recruitment.
The safety of our officers is paramount. I met with the officer’s family today and we will be there to support them.”
