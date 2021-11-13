News
Man wanted after Collinsville woman found dead in her home
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Police are searching for a 34-year-old suspect after a Collinsville woman was found dead in her home late Thursday night.
Investigators said officers responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday. When first responders arrived, they found the body of 67-year-old Robin M. Mendez.
Robert Lee Brittin, 34, was later identified as a person of interest in the case.
“Investigators are confident that Brittin and Mendez were associates, and this was not a random act of violence,” Collinsville Chief of Police Stephen Evans said in a press release.
After talking to several witnesses, investigators also learned that Brittin was in possession of the victim’s car. Police described the vehicle as a burgundy 2005 Chevrolet Impala with black rims and Illinois license plate Z888803.
Police said it is believed that Brittin frequents North St. Louis and Washington Park, Illinois.
The victim’s friend, Paddy Blaylock, described Mendez as a “loving person” who mostly kept to herself.
“This is a small community, and we pretty much know everyone,” said Blaylock. “So, I think this is going to have a major impact on the entire community.”
Blaylock said Mendez also worked at the Motomart in Collinsville for more than 30 years.
“She would have given you the shirt on her back. She was amazing,” said Blaylock. “I would see her every day at the Motomart. This is a tragedy and a big loss.”
Authorities encourage anyone with information about the murder to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131.
Suggest a Correction
News
Man apprehended in Missouri charged with murder of Illinois mother
WHEELING, Ill. — An Illinois man has been charged with first-degree murder following the deaths of a Wheeling mother and her 1-year-old daughter. He was arrested in southwest Missouri.
Ja’nya Murphy, 21, was found dead by police in her apartment on the 300 block of Inland Drive around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after conducting a well-being check. Police determined her 1-year-old daughter Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs was missing after she was found dead.
On Thursday afternoon, construction workers alerted authorities in Hammond, Indiana of a body in a retention pond off I-80 near Kennedy Avenue. The body was identified to be Jaclyn Dobbs on Thursday night.
Investigators tracked down video that helped them to identify a man, later determined to be Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pinegree Grove, seen with Murphy on Monday.
On Tuesday evening, he was taken into custody in Springfield, Missouri as a person of interest. Police said he had a previous relationship with Murphy.
Fowler has been charged with first-degree murder for the homicide of Murphy and is being extradited back to Illinois. Police expect additional charges for the death of her daughter.
Authorities said the case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, but Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Persons Advisory notification for the toddler.
An autopsy determined Murphy had died of asphyxiation strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide. Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School. She had lived with her daughter at the apartment building where her body was found, police said.
Suggest a Correction
News
Douglas County Board of Health removes school district from mask exemption order
The Douglas County Board of Health on Friday unanimously approved a motion to revise a public health order allowing exemption from facial coverings, affirming that the order does not apply to the Douglas County School District.
The county health department’s mask and quarantining order is currently blocked by a federal judge after the Douglas County School District, along with the parents of nine students with disabilities, filed a lawsuit against the county health department on Oct. 20.
“The amended order preserves most of the original public health order – with the exception that the Board of Health cannot enforce the public health order against the Douglas County School District, therefore it does not apply to schools or other educational facilities that are owned, operated, or controlled by the Douglas County School District,” the health board said in a statement on Friday.
The revisions approved Friday are an attempt to appease the ruling of U.S. District Judge John L. Kane, who issued a temporary restraining order against the health board on Oct. 26. Kane viewed Douglas County’s public health order as a violation of the American With Disabilities Act.
“I find the risk of irreparable harm to plaintiffs is significant and they have sufficiently demonstrated that the public health order denies student plaintiffs reasonable accommodations in the form of science-backed masking and quarantine requirements,” he read from the restraining order.
The Douglas County Health Department order also makes it impermissible, in most cases, to quarantine an individual in the county due to “actual, suspected or potential exposure related to COVID-19 if the individual is asymptomatic.”
A hearing in federal court before Kane is scheduled on Monday.
“We amended our order to reflect what the judge has already decided and have removed enforcement of this order on the Douglas County School District,” the health board said in a statement. “We believe this is the most prudent decision at this time as it will: 1) stop the clock on potential litigation costs associated with defending the order; 2) allow the new school board to come into office with maximum flexibility as they determine the path forward to provide proper protections provided under state and federal law for all students and all teachers.”
A newly elected school board is less than three weeks away from taking over the 64,000-student Douglas County School District. The Nov. 2 election was won by a slate of four conservative candidates who oppose mask mandates, and they will be the majority on the seven-member board.
On Oct. 8, the newly formed DCHD, in its first public order, declared that students, teachers and staff members of the 64,000-student Douglas County School District would not have to wear face masks.
DCHD formed after splitting from the Tri-County Health Department, in which it was a member since 1966. Tri-County had imposed a mask mandate for all students on Sept. 1 in Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams counties.
“The Board of Health looks forward to meeting with the newly constituted Board of Education to discuss the best path forward and then move forward as a unified County,” the board of health said on Friday.
News
Britney Spears conservatorship ends
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years.
The decision capped a stunning five-month odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.
The move by Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny was expected, with little support left for prolonging the legal arrangement. But Penny offered no clear signals about what she would decide. As recently as last spring, it appeared that the conservatorship could continue for years. Then it unraveled with surprising speed.
Key to the unraveling was a speech Spears made at a hearing in June when she passionately described the restrictions and scrutiny of her life as “abusive.” She demanded that the conservatorship end without any prying evaluation of her mental state.
Legal experts at the time said that was unlikely to happen, and would represent a departure from common court practice.
But a judge allowed her to hire an attorney of her choice, Mathew Rosengart, at a July hearing in which she again complained about the grief the conservatorship caused and demanded that it end.
Rosengart made it his goal first to have James Spears removed from his role as conservator of his daughter’s finances before working to end the conservatorship altogether. The judge suspended James Spears at a September hearing, citing the “toxic environment” his presence created.
But more courtroom battles could lie ahead.
Rosengart has further vowed to pursue an investigation of James Spears’ role in the conservatorship. He said he and his team have found mismanagement of Britney Spears’ finances, suggesting she could pursue further legal action. Court records put her net worth at about $60 million.
He also said that law enforcement should investigate revelations in a New York Times documentary about a listening device placed in her bedroom.
James Spears’ attorneys said Rosengart’s allegations ranged from unsubstantiated to impossible, and that he only ever acted in his daughter’s best interest.
The post-conservatorship fight has in some ways already begun. James Spears has parted ways with the attorneys who helped him operate it, and he has hired Alex Weingarten, a lawyer specializing in the kind of litigation that may be coming.
In court filings last week, Britney Spears’ former business managers, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, pushed back against Rosengart’s demands for documents about the firm’s involvement in the conservatorship from 2008 to 2018. The group also denied any role in or knowledge of any surveillance of the singer.
Jodi Montgomery, the court-appointed conservator who oversaw the singer’s life and medical decisions starting in 2019, developed a care plan with her therapists and doctors to guide Spears through the end of the conservatorship and its aftermath.
Britney Spears was a 26-year-old new mother at the height of her career when her father established the conservatorship, at first on a temporary basis, in February 2008 after a series of public mental health struggles.
It ends a few weeks before her 40th birthday, with her sons in their mid-teens and her career on indefinite hold, as she is engaged to be married a second time.
A turning point came early in 2019, when she canceled a planned concert residency in Las Vegas.
Convinced she was put in a mental hospital against her will, fans began coalescing and demanding that the court #FreeBritney. At first, they were dismissed as conspiracy theorists, but the singer herself gave them validation in 2020 in a series of court filings that said they were correct to demand greater transparency and scrutiny of her legal situation.
Those filings proved to be the first indication from Spears, who had remained silent on the conservatorship for years, that she would seek major changes.
Suggest a Correction
Man wanted after Collinsville woman found dead in her home
Man apprehended in Missouri charged with murder of Illinois mother
Douglas County Board of Health removes school district from mask exemption order
Tom Cruise Reemerges Looking More Like Himself 1 Month After Unrecognizable Photos Surface
Britney Spears conservatorship ends
Humane Clothing Act passes with latest batch of Boulder election results
Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena
Where people in Missouri are moving to most
Hailey Baldwin Rocks A Crop Top & Necklace With Justin Bieber’s Initials On It In Miami — Photos
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper