Many Many Ways to Increase Website Traffic

When I first started out in Internet Marketing, I made the mistake of not understanding how to increase website traffic. I believed that the number of pages that I could build and promote would be enough to boost a website’s ranking on the search engines.

This turned out to be a big mistake. Many of my competitors were building and optimizing their websites faster than I was and getting top rankings for much less effort. In fact, some of them were receiving hundreds of visitors per day!

What I did not realize was that website visitors respond to certain types of content and not to others. If I produced lots of blog posts, I would attract more visitors.

However, this kind of content just did not convert as well as other forms of content like videos or images. So, what I did was create a series of infographics which included the keywords I used to optimize websites.

Each of the infographics had a specific task that I thought would help to increase website traffic. The first one was called ‘High Quality Content’.

This was about ten blog posts that I had written based on my research. The next one was called ‘Domain Names: How to Pick the Right One’ and it discussed the importance of picking a domain name which was Google recognized.

I also mentioned that I did not want to be known as just a plain old black hole for people to come and go. That is not true either, but since then my rankings have actually improved quite substantially.

The last of the 10x content tools I looked at was called the ‘Offer URL Expander Tool’. I produced an article and used this format in the body. I then put a short description above the article which explained who I was and where I did business.

This helped to increase my website ranking by adding backlinks to the resource box below the article.

All of the above-mentioned content marketing and promotion methods are just part of the many strategies I use for improving the rankings of my sites.

One of them is called cold outreach. This means that I do not promote anything to my existing customer base but I do give away information.

Some of the things I give information away are how to use my product or how to get more information from my website.

What Is Cold outreach?

Cold outreach is actually the opposite of a keyword stuffing effort. You see, most people are searching for the keywords they are looking for but are specifically not searching for any keyword phrases inside your page content.

To achieve great website traffic you need to be ranking for all of the terms people are searching for. To achieve this you should look at your competitor’s content to see what keywords they are ranking for in Google, look at the amount of pages that are being searched for and then use these same keywords in your own content but in a different order.

How to increase website traffic with Facebook and Twitter by using keywordless linkbait.

A keywordless linkbait is a link that has no keywords in it. These are usually links that you place in your status updates and photos on your Facebook and Twitter pages.

By using a keywordless linkbait you can trick people into clicking through to your site by having them think they are on a website that has a lot of great content when in reality they are on a linkbait site.

How to increase website traffic with Facebook and Twitter by creating content layering.

The most effective way to get people to come to your website is to have them come to your landing pages. You will have your header, side headers, main content, and footer.

With the main content and footer you can then create content layering. This means you put one page on each of your landing pages. In the example of my landing page I have two pages; my blog post and my side content layer on each of my landing pages.