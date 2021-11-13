News
Mastrodonato: MLB delusional to think sport will improve by paying players based on FanGraphs calculations
Imagine the FOX broadcast with Joe Buck and John Smoltz, who spent so much of the MLB postseason talking about prop bets, watching a shortstop call off a center fielder for a mid-range pop-up and immediately analyzing the UZR rating and how much money the shortstop just made himself in salary arbitration.
A joke, this is not.
After a month-long postseason in which MLB sent a loud message to the country that it would rather spend what must’ve been at least 10% of the game promoting gambling than showcasing the sport itself, the league took another sadistic jump this week when it proposed to the players’ union that free agency shouldn’t start until a player is six months from 30, and that arbitration salaries would be determined entirely based on FanGraphs’ WAR calculation.
It would actually be laugh-out-loud funny if the sport hadn’t already made a habit of taking sharp objects and jamming them into its abdomen.
We’ve annihilated situational baseball by teaching young players that launch angle and spin rate are the fastest ways to the big leagues. Let’s take it one step further and tell the players that baseball instincts are worthless compared to your ability to impress a computer.
Maybe this column is just another old man yelling at a cloud, but the league deserves a mouthful after this one.
This new payment structure, which should be rejected by the players’ union faster than Rob Manfred could lock in a prop bet on the number of days this looming lockout will last, is undoubtedly a farce. It must be MLB’s way of holding up a big red balloon and saying, ‘LOOK OVER HERE!’ while it crafts an actual strategy behind the scenes.
Because if this is the offer MLB is choosing to take to the players’ union just three weeks before the collective bargaining agreement is set to expire, a lockout is coming.
Why MLB thinks this is a good idea is beyond reason, particularly coming off a year in which it hired Theo Epstein to help make the game more watchable for young audiences. Epstein’s message was simple: let’s tone back the analytics-driven game and try to make this a more instinctual and athletic game designed to showcase the incredible talent of the modern player.
The modern player is slimmer, faster and more agile than MLB players have been in a long time, if not ever. Stolen bases are down, but that’s not because of a lack of speed. It’s because the numbers say if you aren’t stealing bases at an 80% clip, a remarkably difficult thing to do, it’s actually hurting a team’s chances of winning.
Defense has never been more valuable. Diving catches and Poppeye-strength throws are not out of the ordinary.
Unfortunately, putting balls in play is an act that’s going extinct. And if MLB thinks paying its players based on WAR will change that, the league is delusional.
WAR loves the three true outcomes — walks, strikeouts and home runs — which eliminate all the gray area of what happens when a baseball gets put into play, an act that scrambles the computer’s brain.
WAR doesn’t love pitchers who are masterful at their craft and rely on instincts and intellect over pure stuff. It doesn’t love hitters with Dustin Pedroia’s ability to read a situation and poke the ball in the direction it needs to go to advance a runner 90 feet. It doesn’t love timely sacrifices or knowing when to take a strike or paying attention to baserunners.
The finer details of the game aren’t calculable. And even the big ones are often calculated with bias.
Coaches of young players in high school or college are often obsessed with getting their hands on a TrackMan machine so they can measure their players the same way big league front offices do. It’s attractive for the kids to see how they stack up. It’s also imbecilic to think it’ll help them learn how to play the game situationally, instinctually and with the team’s result in mind.
Players like Pedroia could soon become extinct. Smart catchers who make a living off durability, framing and pitch-calling might lose their jobs.
Look at the Red Sox, for example. Second baseman Jose Iglesias, who was claimed off waivers in September and played 23 games, in which the Sox went 13-10, was worth 0.6 WAR.
Christian Vazquez, who managed a pitching staff that over-performed, ranked third in MLB in innings caught and played 138 games in which the Sox went 78-60, was worth 0.5 WAR.
If both players were arbitration-eligible and being paid by WAR, Iglesias would go home with a fatter paycheck than Vazquez.
How about Kiké Hernandez? He had a nice season, playing 134 games while hitting .250 with 20 homers and playing great defense in center field. He was worth 4.0 WAR, or more than double that of Alex Verdugo (2.0 WAR) and Hunter Renfroe (1.8 WAR), who each had more hits, total bases and games played than Hernandez.
At least right now, teams and players can negotiate salaries with a panel of arbitrators who can go back and forth on which statistics are more valuable. Teams can use their eyeballs, players can tout their instincts and both sides can argue it out.
Trading in people for computers to decide on player salaries is not the answer.
MLB has to know this, right?
News
How the Patriots defense can shut down Baker Mayfield’s Browns
Buckle up.
The Patriots are expecting their most physical game of the season from Cleveland, the NFL’s best rushing team. The Browns boast a more talented roster than the Pats, and they’ve committed significant resources to their backfield and offensive line. Just this week, Cleveland inked starting guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio to sizable long-term contracts.
Teller and Bitonio embody the physical, run-first style the Browns want to execute. And the only way to stop bully ball is to punch back.
Here’s how the Patriots can limit Baker Mayfield and the Browns:
1. Beef up in base defense
Last week, the Pats played more defensive snaps in base personnel (a combination of seven defensive linemen and linebackers) than they had in any other game this season. That figure should increase Sunday.
The Browns have run more plays with multiple tight ends than all but two teams this season. They lead the NFL in three-tight end usage. They own the second-highest run rate in the league.
The best way for the Patriots to combat the beefed-up Browns is to beef up themselves. Expect inside linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley to play a ton of snaps together, crashing down hard against Cleveland’s offensive line to stop the run. The Pats must win on early downs to put the game on Mayfield’s shoulders and force the Browns to play off-schedule. That calls for an old-school approach — playing 3-4 defense — to win an old-school game.
“We always feel comfortable playing base against any personnel group. It’s good to see,” inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said of last week’s win at Carolina. “And those guys did a good job.”
2. Call more man coverage
Unlike last week — when the defense also played a season-high percentage of zone — the Patriots should return to their man-to-man roots Sunday.
Mayfield’s quarterback rating drops from 99.4 overall to 83.9 against man coverage, per Sports Info. Solutions. He’s managed positive plays on fewer than half his dropbacks against man-to-man this season. Best of all, none of the Browns receivers pose significant mismatches against the Patriots defensive backs.
The Pats can capably match their tight ends with safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger, and help young nickelback Myles Bryant inside against Jarvis Landry with occasional double-teams. J.C. Jackson will have the upper hand against any Browns wideout on the perimeter, especially with Odell Beckham Jr. gone.
The Patriots can’t play man coverage every down, but they should embrace closer to a 50/50 split after running zone on more than 75% of their snaps last weekend. The only major concern is …
3. Beware of deep ball to Schwartz, Peoples-Jones
The long ball.
Anthony Schwartz, a third-round rookie, can roast any secondary with his 4.2 speed. He’s only averaged just a catch per game, but the Pats can’t afford to let him loose downfield, where the Browns have targeted him almost exclusively. Schwartz’s average depth on targets is more than 20 yards past the line of scrimmage, followed closely by Donovan Peoples-Jones and his 17.9-yard average.
Peoples-Jones leads the NFL with 20.9 yards per reception, and he’s scored three touchdowns the past two weeks. His development, from former sixth-round pick to reliable starting receiver, is surely a reason Cleveland felt comfortable parting ways with Beckham. The Patriots should keep a safety over the top to keep Peoples-Jones uncomfortable in obvious passing situations.
News
Could Josh McDaniels be coaching his final season with the Patriots?
There’s a rule the Patriots have with the media.
Don’t compare.
Every player, coach and experience is unique. Treat them as such. If you compare, a trip to Bill Belichick’s office might follow.
But what about when Belichick breaks his own rule? Because on Friday morning, that’s exactly what he did, comparing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the coach he respects most in all of football.
“This is kind of like (Nick) Saban when we were in Cleveland,” Belichick began. “Nick knew what every player on the field was doing. He knew what the guard keys were. He knew what the running back was keying. He knew what the nose guard was doing. He knew what everybody on the field was doing, and Josh is kind of the same way.
“He knows what all 11 guys are doing on offense — what their keys are, what their adjustments are and all that — and he knows defensively how the guy is taught to play certain blocks or routes or reads and how to attack them.”
Since their Browns staff scattered in the mid-90s, Belichick and Saban have remained close, but never worked together again. McDaniels’ work this season begs the question whether he and Belichick are heading for a split, too.
McDaniels, 45, has interviewed for head-coaching positions each of the last five offseasons, including 2018 when he famously left the Colts at the altar. None of those interviews followed a coaching performance quite like the show he’s pulling the strings on now.
McDaniels is rapidly developing a rookie quarterback whom teammates already respect and see as a fellow veteran. Not just any rookie, but in the league’s eyes, the fifth-best passer of his draft class. Mac Jones is now the second-best bet to win Rookie of the Year, tracking for a 4,000-yard season as he completes 68% of his passes and leads a playoff contender.
“Josh does a good job of explaining what I need to be looking at,” Jones said this week. “And he always guides me in the right direction.”
This season, McDaniels has also successfully integrated several free-agent additions. The Patriots are averaging 35 points per game over their three-game win streak, the second-highest average in football. McDaniels quickly earned the trust of his newest veterans, who sung his praises in training camp and grew even louder in Week 3.
“He’s super intelligent,” Pats wide receiver Nelson Agholor said in September. “He puts guys in a position to be successful. And he also understands not only protection, blitzes, coverages, he looks at the whole thing. He, as an O.C., can understand how the defenses are attacking you at all three levels.
“So I definitely — being here and watching him, that’s something I have a lot of respect for.”
More recently, McDaniels has juggled injuries to his backfield and offensive line. Without longtime third-down back James White, the Pats have leaned heavily on core special teamer Brandon Bolden, the only running back the staff seems to trust in pass protection. Bolden may even be the team’s featured back Sunday, with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson missing practices this week.
Bolden remembers McDaniels molding him as an undrafted rookie in 2012, when he was hardly expected to make the roster. Instead, with the help of his offensive coordinator and running backs coach Ivan Fears, Bolden has become a mainstay in New England.
“(McDaniels) really makes the game as easy as possible for a lot of people,” Bolden said Friday.
The 31-year-old back later explained a key to McDaniels’ success is the trust he grows with players by showing trust in them; a skill separate from having football intelligence that can often transcend Xs and Os.
How will Bill Belichick’s suddenly elite Patriots defense evolve next?
“Trusting us with the ball, trusting us with certain assignments and things like that,” Bolden explained. “Like I said, Josh is one of the people that helped me become the player I am today, because when I first got here I didn’t know what he was talking about when it comes to (pass protection) rules and things like that. And the more I got to meet with him … I learned how to think as an offensive-minded coach.”
Meanwhile, McDaniels has learned to think like Belichick.
On Friday, Belichick said he can’t count the number of times he’s approached his offensive coordinator on game days with a suggestion or questions, only to find McDaniels has already implemented his idea or solved the problem. Belichick emphasized McDaniels doesn’t have any weaknesses as a coach.
“I’ve learned a lot from Josh. I really have,” Belichick said. “He really excels in every area. I don’t think it’s any one thing — play-calling, fundamentals, strategy. It’s really all of them.”
Now armed with requisite talent to win, McDaniels has begun to dissolve defenses again; like a well-respected chess player handed a complete board. The Pats have scored at least 24 points in every game the past five weeks. In Week 7, Jets coach Robert Saleh offered an unprompted assessment of McDaniels before traveling to play the Patriots in Foxboro.
“Josh McDaniels is one of the best coordinators in all of football, as it pertains to finding your run-pass weakness,” Saleh said. “Finding the defender who’s got the hardest job with regard to a run-pass conflict and attacking the daylights out of him.”
Four days later, the Patriots beat the Jets, 54-13
Now the trouble with McDaniels’ resume is in his past: the Colts controversy and getting fired after a season and a half in Denver in 2010. The NFL has overlooked his past to a degree, requesting interviews with him each of the past three years, though no franchise is known to have offered him a contract.
To land his next head-coaching job, McDaniels will need to distance himself from the man he was then and emphasize the job he’s doing now with Jones. He can lean on the rule his boss broke Friday.
No comparisons.
News
Aiello: Look to competition, not climate summit, for real solutions
A two-week United Nations gathering on how countries can collaboratively work to fight climate change is wrapping up. Many national representatives met at the climate summit, known as the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), in hope of finalizing new agreements and pledges for global carbon emissions reductions. While working toward a cleaner environment is an important goal, COP conferences in the past have just recycled tired old talking points calling for the abolition of non-renewable fuels, more government involvement in the economy and a pile-on of anti-consumer regulations. We’d hope for more realistic and cost-efficient strategies, but taxpayers should expect more of the same this year.
President Joe Biden was one of the many foreign leaders who attended. And given his hostile governing approach towards fossil fuels, he felt right at home. From canceling the Keystone XL pipeline to his plan to raise taxes and fees on American energy producers, there is no shortage of harmful energy policies coming out of the Biden administration. Taxpayers should be extremely concerned about the prospect of even more international regulations that will drive energy costs higher for developed nations.
One of the most concerning ideas is imposing top-down regulations to transition to 100% clean energy — which would essentially prohibit the use of fossil fuels and combustion engines. Sure, the United States should transition towards cleaner, greener energy sources, but it must be done in a balanced manner that protects jobs, consumers and businesses. If the free market leads this transition, then this transition will be better off for workers, consumers and businesses. Yet, forcing the elimination of fossil fuels is not so much weighing the costs and benefits, but instead punishing certain industries they view unfavorably.
Additionally, the private sector is already innovating and leading us toward a “greener” future. Letting the market choose which types of energy should be used is the fairest and effective way to lower prices and protect jobs.
Instead of more government regulations and mandates, there is a better way to lower electricity prices, expand consumer choice and contribute to lowering carbon emissions. One of the most innovative energy developments over the past several decades has been the widespread adoption of “competitive wholesale markets.” Under this model, electricity is purchased at market-determined wholesale prices from a variety of different electricity suppliers so customers can get the best energy rates. This is different from the vertically integrated model, where providers are permitted to own all levels of the supply chain: electricity generation, transmission, local distribution and billing.
Additionally, in some states, customers are able to choose where their electricity comes from and shop around for the best rate. That means customers can choose whether they want their energy to come from renewable or nonrenewable sources. This model is a much more consumer-focused approach that has significant benefits for consumers and the environment at large.
The Pacific Research Institute recently published a detailed paper highlighting the environmental benefits of a competitive market structure. According to their paper, “jurisdictions with retail competition are reducing emissions at a faster rate than the monopoly jurisdictions as well. Carbon-dioxide emissions in the competitive jurisdictions declined on average 12.1% between 2008 and 2018 (the latest data available) compared to an average decline of 7.3% in the monopoly states.”
Those developments are significant because it clearly indicates that we can reduce emissions through strategies that provide more consumer choice and fewer mandates. Further, this market structure can also be beneficial for consumers in the form of lower electricity prices.
To cut emissions, governments do not have to impose mandates or more regulations, they simply have to let markets run efficiently and fairly. Competitive energy markets can reduce emissions, promote competition and even lower prices; let’s hope leaders at COP26 took note.
Thomas Aiello is a policy and government affairs associate with the National Taxpayers Union. This column was provided by InsideSources.
Mastrodonato: MLB delusional to think sport will improve by paying players based on FanGraphs calculations
How the Patriots defense can shut down Baker Mayfield’s Browns
Could Josh McDaniels be coaching his final season with the Patriots?
Aiello: Look to competition, not climate summit, for real solutions
Roblox, the gaming site, wants to grow up without sacrificing child safety
Surge in outdoor recreation in Colorado last year not enough to offset ski resort closures
How a mistake by YouTube shows its power over media
The true cost of upgrading your phone
Legal battle, ethics complaint against embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters persist
Keeler: Brian Dawkins dishes on Von Miller, Philly vs. Denver and where Broncos go from here. “When someone leaves, the opportunity opens up for somebody to step up.”
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper