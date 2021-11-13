HEALTH
‘Mission Indradhanush’ – A Shot in the Arm for India’s Universal Immunization Programme
It is not common that India comes in for commending mention when health indices are in question. Mission Indradhanush (MI), a Central government initiative launched three years back in December 2014 with an aim to achieve full immunization, has managed to get its share of attention and international adulation. This is including a reference in a 2017 report of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Mission Indradhanush was designed as a booster vaccination programme in 200-odd under-served districts with low immunization coverage, to ensure that all children under the age of two and pregnant women are fully immunized against seven life-threatening diseases – tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and measles.
The word ‘Indradhanush’ was chosen to represent the seven vaccines that are currently included in the Universal Immunization Programme against these seven diseases – the number has since risen to 12 with the inclusion of vaccines against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), rotavirus, Haemophilus influenzae type B, pneumococcus and polio. In a select few states and districts, vaccines are also provided against Japanese Encephalitis.
The importance the government is attaching to the programme was clear when last year in October 2017, during the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the upgraded version of the MI project – the Intensified Mission Indradhanush that aims to reach the last ‘unreached’ child. For the intensified MI, 1,743 districts and 17 cities were identified, aiming to reach ‘full immunization’ by December 2018. According to the National Family Health Survey 4, the vaccination coverage in the country is a mere 65 per cent.
In the three phases of the Intensified MI so far (usually held between the 7th and 14th of each month), health workers have covered approximately 4.5 million ‘unreached’ children – those who have never been vaccinated – and have fully vaccinated approximately 1.2 million children. They have also reached approximately 1 million pregnant women. The four phases of Mission Indradhanush, until July 2017, had reached approximately 26 million children and around 6.8 million pregnant women in 528 districts across the country.
According to the government’s Integrated Childhood and Immunization Survey, the first two phases of Mission Indradhanush led to a 6.7 per cent annual increase in immunization coverage as compared to the 1 per cent increase in the past. At those rates, the country would take a quarter of a century to reach the target of 90 per cent coverage.
MI happened with no additional resources from the Centre. When it was first mooted, states raised the demand for extra vaccines but Dr. Pradeep Halder, often hailed as the brainchild of the immunization programme, argued that since vaccines are procured with the entire birth cohort in mind, those meant for children who are not covered “should be somewhere in the system”. About 10 per cent could be presumed wasted, but the rest the states would have to fish out. They did that and out of this experience was born ‘ eVIN ‘.
eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network) is an indigenously developed technology system in India that digitizes vaccine stocks and monitors the temperature of the cold chain through a smart phone application. The innovative eVIN is presently being implemented across twelve states in India. eVIN aims to support the Government of India’s Universal Immunization Programme by providing real-time information on vaccine stocks and flows, and storage temperatures across all cold chain points in these states. The technological innovation is already being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and has been categorized as a global best practice. Teams from Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Thailand are now preparing to roll it out in their own countries.
Future Challenges & Opportunities –
The picture is not all that rosy. Health officials have reasons to worry. There is fear that MI is taking the emphasis away from the routine immunisation (RI) project. While MI is only meant to supplement RI, some states have started reporting consolidated figures for RI and MI that not only takes away from a realistic assessment of MI but also raises fears of the booster shot replacing the primary. There are concerns that because of the emphasis on MI and now Intensified MI, states will push resources into this and the routine immunization programme will suffer.
The first 2 phases of MI had led to an increase in immunization coverage by approximately 7 percent. Micro-planning needs to be strengthened so that all children and pregnant women, especially those in far-flung areas and high-risk habitations are covered. The biggest challenge is the deadline India has set for herself, that is, of bringing down the target date (for 90% immunization coverage) from 2020 to December 2018. This means that the Intensified MI would have to reach out to the populations in the most remote locations in a limited timeframe. However, it is easier said than done. A major barrier in achieving this target is the deeply ingrained cultural issues and religious beliefs and general lack of formal health communication at the ground level (village households).
MI is a strategy to strengthen RI. MI must lead to capacity building of frontline health manpower for providing quality immunization services. Massive campaigns have been carried out for MI which has led to an increased awareness on immunization and encouraged inclusiveness. Most importantly, MI in areas which were previously left out of RI has led to these areas being integrated into RI micro-plans and taking immunization services closer to the people than ever before. An integrated RI plus MI (and now Intensified MI) has provided much needed impetus to the national immunization programme.
Is achieving 100% target possible for India?
Achieving 100 percent immunization coverage requires persistent and sustained efforts because new cohorts of children who have to be immunized are added continuously. There is always a high probability that small proportion of children may not be covered despite best possible efforts due to reasons like migration (for work), among other factors. Hence, there can never be a target date for achieving 100 percent coverage. The aim should probably be to attain and sustain the immunization coverage across the country at 90-95 percent levels.
Conclusion
Vaccination is one of the surest methods of ensuring healthy children and eventually a healthy nation. As per the direction of the Prime Minister of India, the goal of Intensified Mission Indradhanush is to increase the immunization coverage to 90 percent by the end of this year. This can be achieved only when we reach out to those ‘unreached’ children who are left out of routine immunization sessions.
A public health programme, let alone child immunization programme, even globally, has never targeted such a large population in such diverse geographies. The only way ahead is to focus on the most backward districts. What is significant is India does not need money to push these things forward but unwavering focus and meticulous planning and implementation.
Beauty
Perfume – An Extension of Your Personality
Wearing a certain fragrance is the most common part of our pampering and beauty regime. We choose and buy them according to our taste, and change every now and then depending on our mood, fashion styles and trends, and even based on whether it`s day or night, summer or winter. Perfume is the extension of our personality, our trade mark, recognizable mark and it must suit us and be similar to our nature. This cosmetic product is well accepted worldwide by both men and women, and the variety of smells is amazing, so each personality basically can find a custom option.
How does perfume work? Fragrance comes into our body, through the skin pores, mixes with our body and “starts working”. Since it mixes with our natural body smell, it is very important to match the smell with your normal skin scent. For instance, sweet perfumes smell excellent on some people, and too strong and unappealing on other. You also might know that fragrance never smells the same on two people and the reason is their unique body chemistry.
When you are buying fragrance (or even better – creating your own) you must consider the body chemistry as a very important factor. That is the reason you will not have the real impression on how will fragrance fit you, without actually testing it on your skin. Perfume should be tested on your hand wrist, and after few moments, you will have an impression of the smell, and know if it fits you or should you keep looking. This testing spot will also show if you are allergic on some substances in the fragrance, which can also sometimes be the case.
The smell of fine perfume should be noticeable immediately after the applying of a small amount of fragrance. The fragrance should not be too aggressive, but it still has to be noticeable around the person wearing it. A good fragrance is highly sustainable, it should stay for hours and you should not have to re-apply it often. It should be hypoallergenic, and must not leave any marks on your skin. And also it should be completely color free.
The strength of the fragrance depends on the concentration of the aromatic concentrated oils in a perfume. That defines the lasting of a sense and the smell intensity. This is the classification you should memorize, based on the concentration of aromatic oils:
Perfume is the strongest version of a fragrance, Eau De Parfum is next, slightly lighter, Eau De Toilette follows with even milder sense, and finally Cologne and Body Splash follow as the mildest and most discreet ones.
How to wear it? For the best and most lasting effect, apply perfume on your pulse points. Best spots for putting the perfume on are elbows, wrists and sometimes neck, and behind the ears area. If you are a lady, you can consider putting some fragrance on the cleavage, or behind the neck area.
When choosing the right smell, be sure to find a note similar to your personality. It will and should be an addition to your image, style and appearance, so keep that in mind when visiting the perfumery.
Coronavirus: Is It A Surprise That Some People’s Mental Health Has Deteriorated During This Time?
Due to what is currently taking place in the world, it has not been possible for a lot of people to behave as they usually would. To protect themselves, others and different services, they are only allowed to leave their home to do certain things.
If they need to go shopping, to exercise or to go to work, for instance, they may be allowed to go out. When they are not doing this, they are going to be confined to their home.
An Unprecedented Time
For most of the people that are going through this, it probably won’t be something that they have experienced before. What will have been normal for a lot of people is leaving their home every weekday morning to go to work and going out whenever they felt like it.
A lot of these people, along with others, will no longer be able to behave as they used to behave. Now, irrespective of how it used to be for someone, there can be how they felt early on and how they feel as time has passed.
Two Extremes
In the beginning, someone may have felt frustrated by what was going on and, as time has passed, they may have started to feel down. Or, they may have felt relieved that they were getting a break, only to start to feel edgy and down as time has passed.
Either way, they will have had enough of living in isolation and will want to carry on with their life. The trouble is they may have to carry on living in this way for a number of weeks, if not longer.
A Few Reasons
If someone’s inner world is not in a good way right now, it could be said that this it is to be expected. Firstly, they won’t be able to behave how they usually would and they will be cut-off from others.
What this shows is that they, like everyone else, are an interdependent human being, which means that they are not their own island. What they do and who they spend time with has a big effect on who they are and how they feel.
Another Factor
At the same time, there will probably still be things that they can do and they will be able to speak to people over a screen, for instance. Thus, it won’t be as though they are living in solitary confinement.
There is something else that might also be playing a part in what is taking place inside them, and that is trauma. As they are no longer able to behave as they usually would, it may have meant that some of their ‘stuff’ has come to the surface.
The Modern-Day World
For many, many years, they may have typically been able to avoid what was taking place inside them. This may have taken place by practically always being busy and on the go, something that was normal for a lot of people.
Not only was this the norm for a lot of people, it was typically seen as the right way to behave. They may have been seen as someone who was ‘hard-working’ and highly motivated.
No More Running
Now that they can no longer avoid themselves, they will have started to come face-to-face with their so-called shadow or dark side. Ultimately, this will be the emotional pain that they have pushed into their body over the years.
It may have seemed as though it had disappeared, but it will have simply been pushed out of their conscious mind. Considering this, what is taking place externally will have an effect on how they feel, yet what has been triggered inside them will make it even worse.
Self-Knowledge
Without this understanding, however, one is likely to believe that how they feel is purely the result of what is taking place externally. This will give them an even stronger need for their life to return to how it was.
Consequently, it won’t matter if they were fed up with how their life was, as the pain they are in will stop them from being able to think clearly. The structure that allowed them to keep it together will have fallen away, which will have caused them to come into contact with parts of themselves that they would rather avoid.
An Opportunity in Disguise
At this point in time, it might be hard for them to accept that they now have the chance to transform their life. This could be seen as an insensitive thing to say and something that has no basis in reality.
Nonetheless, if they face what has come up and work through it, they will gradually become a more integrated human being and their need to live a life of avoidance will start to subside. This will allow them to be at peace with themselves and to truly embrace the life that they have been given.
A Time for Healing
With this in mind, if someone can see that they are carrying trauma, and they are ready to change their life, they may need to reach out for external support. This is something that can be provided by the assistance of a therapist or a healer.
If working with a therapist or a healer is not an option right now, there is information available online that will help them. The main thing is that they take the first step and don’t suffer in silence.
Space Alien Halloween Costume Ideas
When it comes to making your own Halloween costume, there is perhaps no costume genre that has more options than an alien from outer space. Whether you want to be creepy and kooky or odd and funny, here are some space alien costume ideas that are sure to launch your next Halloween party into orbit.
For an eclectic, futuristic, alien look, the first thing you’ll want to do is dye your hair a funky, space-age color. Bright green or blue will look best. There are a variety of temporary hair color products available to help you make this look without a permanent commitment. You can find temporary hair coloring sprays in most stores around the Halloween season or in costume stores year-round.
Another hair coloring option that’s been growing in popularity is hair chalk. This temporary hair coloring comes in sticks. It’s guaranteed not to come off on your hands once it’s applied to your hair. Best of all, it’s available in super-vibrant colors and washes out with shampoo.
Once you have your hair dyed, you’ll a variety of options for your face. You can use green face paint and apply bright green lipstick for an out-of-this-world look. Another fun idea is to skip the face paint, look for sticky jewels, and apply them in patterns all over your face. If you’d like your alien to have multiple eyes, that’s an easy fix, as well. Simply buy a sheet of those sticky, googol eyes that are available in craft stores. Apply many eyes across your forehead (or all over your face). Here’s looking at you, kid.
For easy alien attire, simply look for a long-sleeved shirt and tights in bright, loud colors. Try to pair colors (like neon blue and bright green) that no normal earthling would ever wear together. Find a shimmer, shiny belt to accessorize your space get-up.
Every alien needs a spaceship, and you can have one, too. A do-it-yourself spaceship can be made with an inflatable inner tube, paint, and ribbon. After blowing up the inner tube, you’ll need to spray paint it the color of your choice. Alien green works, but you can also spray paint it metallic silver for a more realistic UFO look. If you’d like, take additional paint and decorate it up with portal windows, seems, a hatch door, or whatever you’d like.
You’ll need ribbon that’s the same color that you painted your UFO. Cut and tie the ribbon around the inner tube/UFO in four separate sections: two in what will be the front and two in the back. You’re going to wear this UFO suspenders-style, so measure and cut two longer pieces of ribbon for that purpose. One will go over each shoulder and tie to the ribbon on the UFO in the front and the back. Once you get dressed up in your alien attire, step into the UFO and pull the ribbon straps up over each shoulder, securing the UFO around your waist. Now you’re ready for blast-off!
