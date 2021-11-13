Neighbors ‘devastated’ after bar owner killed outside south St. Louis business

ST. LOUIS — A bar owner has died after being hit by a vehicle following a fight outside his business in south St. Louis early Friday morning.

Authorities said an argument started inside of Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar and Grill on Beck Avenue near South Kingshighway. The argument then spilled outside onto the sidewalk at approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Police said one person apparently involved in the argument got into a car, drove up onto the sidewalk, and intentionally hit two people.

Friends and family identified one of the victims as 54-year-old James Wors, who owned the bar. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

The second victim, who has not been named, was also taken to the hospital but survived.

“I don’t really hear about this type of incident in the area, so it’s very shocking,” said Katie Strauss, who lives in the area.

One employee, who did not want to be identified, said she was at the bar when the incident unfolded and tried to help Wors after he was struck. She said Wors was a great boss, always there for his staff and family.

James Menousck, the manager of The Golden Hoosier, called the incident “tragic.” Menousck’s bar is located across the street from Bomber O’Briens.

“I’ve got employees who have been previous employees [of Bomber O’Briens]. This really crushed them,” said Menousck. “It’s really tragic, really sad to hear.”

The hit-and-run suspect, 26-year-old William Warden, was later taken into custody. Police said Warden took off after the crash but was located and arrested shortly after.

Warden is facing one count of first-degree murder, three counts of assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

“I’m really devastated for the folks that are here in this neighborhood and hang out there,” said Menousck.

Three other suspects were taken into custody for the initial fight. Detectives will be seeking at-large warrants for fourth-degree assault degree for the remaining suspects

The investigation is ongoing.