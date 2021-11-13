News
Neighbors ‘devastated’ after bar owner killed outside south St. Louis business
ST. LOUIS — A bar owner has died after being hit by a vehicle following a fight outside his business in south St. Louis early Friday morning.
Authorities said an argument started inside of Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar and Grill on Beck Avenue near South Kingshighway. The argument then spilled outside onto the sidewalk at approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday.
Police said one person apparently involved in the argument got into a car, drove up onto the sidewalk, and intentionally hit two people.
Friends and family identified one of the victims as 54-year-old James Wors, who owned the bar. He died from his injuries at the hospital.
The second victim, who has not been named, was also taken to the hospital but survived.
“I don’t really hear about this type of incident in the area, so it’s very shocking,” said Katie Strauss, who lives in the area.
One employee, who did not want to be identified, said she was at the bar when the incident unfolded and tried to help Wors after he was struck. She said Wors was a great boss, always there for his staff and family.
James Menousck, the manager of The Golden Hoosier, called the incident “tragic.” Menousck’s bar is located across the street from Bomber O’Briens.
“I’ve got employees who have been previous employees [of Bomber O’Briens]. This really crushed them,” said Menousck. “It’s really tragic, really sad to hear.”
The hit-and-run suspect, 26-year-old William Warden, was later taken into custody. Police said Warden took off after the crash but was located and arrested shortly after.
Warden is facing one count of first-degree murder, three counts of assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
“I’m really devastated for the folks that are here in this neighborhood and hang out there,” said Menousck.
Three other suspects were taken into custody for the initial fight. Detectives will be seeking at-large warrants for fourth-degree assault degree for the remaining suspects
The investigation is ongoing.
News
Injured corrections workers seeking damages from St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — The family of injured corrections officer Christina Nieto is hopeful she will recover from severe injuries to her eyes, face, and other parts of her body. Her family does not know what type of long-term pain she’ll suffer.
Nieto was attacked by an inmate inside the St. Louis County jail in Clayton this week. The first person to interrupt the attack was another inmate.
Her family spoke out Thursday about safety and staffing concerns at the St. Louis County jail. State Rep. Kimberly Ann Collins joined the family in calling for the county to address concerns.
A second corrections officer, Pristina Hanning, reports being attacked on Oct. 9. Attorney Elad Gross is representing Hanning and Nieto and is seeking damages to compensate the corrections officers for their injuries. He cites ongoing staffing shortages as a reason both victims waited for help.
“The response time to get there to make sure they were safe was very long and so both of them suffered some pretty significant injuries,” said Gross.
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell announced charges against Carnell Robinson for the attack against Nieto. The 19-year-old inmate is charged with assault. If convicted, he could face an enhanced penalty of up to 30 years. Under Missouri law, corrections officers are part of a special victims’ class.
A statement from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page reads:
“I appreciate Clayton Police and Prosecutor Bell moving quickly on this case. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated. Our corrections officers have a difficult job and it is more stressful now with a workforce shortage. I hope the County Council acts on a request by Acting Director Scott Anders to increase pay for our corrections officers so we can better retain and recruit.”
News
5A football playoffs: Carroll brothers power Regis Jesuit to comeback victory over Pomona
AURORA — Regis Jesuit erased a two-touchdown deficit against a traditional football power Friday night to reach the Class 5A state playoff quarterfinals.
The No. 7 Raiders rallied in the second half for a 28-21 victory over No. 10 Pomona at Lou Kellogg Stadium. Two Regis brothers — junior quarterback Exander Carroll and senior running back Zavier Carroll — set the tone. Exander scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown with 3:26 left in the third quarter and the Raiders pulled away for good.
Regis is seeking its first football state championship in program history.
Pomona’s dominant rushing attack produced the night’s first touchdown when senior quarterback CJ Kaylor ran 15 yards into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead. The Panthers made it a two-touchdown advantage in the second quarter with an 8-yard rushing score from senior running back Chase Muller.
Regis (8-3) created a scoring push set up by an impressive 28-yard bobbling sideline catch by senior wide receiver Dallas Macias. Sophomore Anthony Medina capitalized one play later with a short rushing touchdown. The Raiders missed two first-half field goals and trailed 14-7 at the break.
But Regis tied it early in the third quarter with a goal-line rushing touchdown from Zavier Carroll. The Raiders took the lead, 21-14, on Exander Carroll’s 4-yard rushing score. Then Zavier Carroll added a 21-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter.
Pomona scored a rushing touchdown from senior Dominick Nichols with under four minutes left in regulation. But the Panthers were unable to complete the comeback.
This story will be updated.
News
Here’s why going to sleep at 10 p.m. may save your life
(StudyFinds) – Bedtimes are probably something many people only associate with children. However, a new study reveals that adults should be just as strict with their own sleep cycles as well. Researchers find that going to bed between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time lowers the risk of developing heart disease compared to any other time of night.
While bedtimes after midnight resulted in the highest increase in heart-related declines in health, the team finds that even bedtimes earlier than 10 p.m. increased the risk of cardiovascular disease in adults.
“The body has a 24-hour internal clock, called circadian rhythm, that helps regulate physical and mental functioning,” says study author Dr. David Plans from the University of Exeter in a media release. “While we cannot conclude causation from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health.”
Study authors add that there has been plenty of research into the link between how long people sleep and the impact it has on their hearts. However, the relationship between bedtimes and heart disease has remained unclear.
Researchers studied over 88,000 participants from the UK Biobank, recruited between 2006 and 2010. These individuals ranged between 43 and 79 years old, with nearly 60 percent being women. The team collected data on their sleep habits through wrist monitors for seven days and gathered information on each person’s health history and lifestyle habits through a questionnaire.
Over the next six years, 3.6 percent of the group (3,172 participants) developed cardiovascular disease — experiencing various heart-related events like stroke, heart failure, heart attacks, and chronic ischemic heart disease.
The bedtime ‘sweet spot’ is between 10 and 10:59 p.m.
The results show that the highest rates of heart disease were among people going to sleep after midnight. Conversely, the lowest were among those falling asleep each night between 10 p.m. and 10:59 p.m.
Overall, people who fell asleep after midnight had a 25-percent higher chance of developing heart disease compared to those in the bedtime sweet spot. Those going to bed between 11 p.m. and midnight had a 12-percent greater risk of developing heart issues. Meanwhile, people with a bedtime earlier than 10 p.m. also had a 24-percent higher risk for heart disease than those going to bed after 10.
When researchers delved deeper into the results, they found that the link between bedtime and heart disease appears to be stronger in women than men. However, scientists discovered that men who go to bed before 10 p.m. continued to display a higher risk for cardiovascular disease.
“Our study indicates that the optimum time to go to sleep is at a specific point in the body’s 24-hour cycle and deviations may be detrimental to health. The riskiest time was after midnight, potentially because it may reduce the likelihood of seeing morning light, which resets the body clock,” Dr. Plans reports.
Why does a bedtime matter more for women?
“It may be that there is a sex difference in how the endocrine system responds to a disruption in circadian rhythm. Alternatively, the older age of study participants could be a confounding factor since women’s cardiovascular risk increases post-menopause – meaning there may be no difference in the strength of the association between women and men,” Dr. Plans explains.
“While the findings do not show causality, sleep timing has emerged as a potential cardiac risk factor – independent of other risk factors and sleep characteristics. If our findings are confirmed in other studies, sleep timing and basic sleep hygiene could be a low-cost public health target for lowering risk of heart disease.”
The findings are published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health.
