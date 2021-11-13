Celebrities
Nova Miller Is ‘Done’ With ‘Caring About What People Think’ In Her New Empowering Jam
Boring parties? Body image issues? Friends that ghost you? Multi-talented pop sensation Nova Miller is ‘done’ with them all – officially! – in her new music video.
After a year without concerts, late nights with friends, and all-night house parties, it’s easy to feel obligated to reply “GOING” to every invite. But, as Nova Miller shows in her new song and video, sometimes it’s better to leave certain things in the dumpster with 2020. As the genre-hopping, always enchanting singer shows in “done,” she’s gone through too much to deal with “stressing,” pointless conversations, and even more pointless flirting that goes nowhere. In a music video that finds Nova reaching the end of her rope, she decides that she’s “done” with wasting her time with body issues, “backstabbing best friends,” and other things that aren’t worth her time.
“During the pandemic, I was forced to be very honest with myself, and I think that’s how ‘done’ was made,” Nova tells HollywoodLife. “It just wrote itself. It’s about all those things I had to accept – a friend that I grew apart from, my poor relationship with my body image and food, my social anxiety, and being done caring about what people think.”
As “done” shows, if Nova Miller isn’t one of your favorite artists today, you’re doing something wrong. For the past few years, she’s shown she’s multifaceted when it comes to crafting charming pop tracks that defy genre. She’ll pull inspiration from the ’90s, like Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera, but also weave in some Nancy Sinatra-inspired sounds from the ’60s and ’70s. At the start of the year, she lived out her full Tura Satana fantasy in the music video for “Man’s World,” a song that boosted its title from the James Brown classic and flipped it to tell a different side of the story.
@novamillermusic
this was really cool in my head … ONE WEEK UNTIL DONE #done #donechallenge🌐 #fyp
“I had a big conversation with my fitness trainer, Daryl Rudd, about the music industry,” Nova told HollywoodLife when discussing “Man’s World” and her 2020 EP, The Passion. “He looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Nova, you have to work harder. This is a man’s world.’ It really shook up my whole world for days. It added so much soul, passion, and purpose to this song. It’s really about not settling anymore, cus you’re in control. It’s so common to be underestimated, judged, looked down upon as an ambitious woman in this industry, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having big dreams and working towards them.”
Nova has big dreams – big dreams, big hair, and big ideas for the future of music. And the future for Nova Miller looks good. With more music on the way, it’s okay to be “done” with 2021 and embrace the Nova New Year.
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Holiday Plans Revealed: She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Be A Stepmom
The engaged couple are planning on bringing their families together for the holidays, and the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star already loves spending time with her fiancé’s daughter!
One of the most important things of the holiday season is spending time with family! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, plan to do just that throughout the holiday season. The pair want to “blend” their families over Thanksgiving and Christmas, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Other than the quality time, the pair also have plans for some fun winter activities, while they’re enjoying the holidays.
The reality star has already kicked off her holiday shopping, and is also buying presents for the blink-182 drummer’s daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 18, whom Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “Kourtney and Travis plan on blending their families for the holidays. They’ll definitely be celebrating Thanksgiving together, and of course, Christmas, like they did last year. Kourtney has already started shopping for the whole family, including Travis and his kids. The families will likely take a family vacation and all go skiing for the holidays so they’re looking at a few different places now although they’ll probably end up in Vail like usual,” the source said.
Since the pair got engaged back in October, the two seem really excited to become a family, and Kourtney is already bonding with her fiancé’s kids. “She adores Alabama and Landon and can’t wait to officially be their stepmom, but truthfully Kourtney has known his kids and been in their lives for so long that it is such a natural blending because they already have a long history together,” the source explained. “Kourtney loves being able to spend one on one time with Alabama because they get along amazing and she’s such a sweet, fun girl who Kourtney loves bonding with.”
While the holiday season is coming up soon, Travis and Kourtney have seemed incredibly in love, even more so since getting engaged! Even though the holidays are a perfect time to get closer as family, the pair have already been bonding with each other’s kids, and spending more time with their future families, like when Travis and Kourtney were spotted with her son Reign, 6 on November 8. Travis also accompanied his fiancée to her mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday party on November 5.
Celebrities
Kanye West Relives Going Into ‘Personal Exile’ After Infamous Taylor Swift VMA Incident
In a new podcast interview, Kanye West said he went into ‘personal exile’ in Japan after that infamous moment when he interrupted Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs.
Kanye West has shared some details about what his life was like in the aftermath of the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where the rapper awkwardly interrupted Taylor Swift on stage when she won “Best Female Video.” Ye, 44, said in a new interview on the Drink Champs podcast, which can be seen above, that he “did a personal exile to myself” and traveled to Japan with assistant and designer Virgil Abloh following the incident. Kanye recalled the extreme backlash he received at the time — going as far as to say that “all of America hated” him for what he did to Taylor, 31.
The “Stronger” rapper also reflected on what others said to him after the VMAs incident. “‘You wrong for this one, you won’t win this,’ you know, everybody telling me, ‘You shouldn’t have ran on-stage, you were rude,’ ” he said. For those that remember, Kanye’s behavior at the 2009 awards show led to significant backlash against the rapper, while then-19-year-old Taylor garnered universal sympathy. Kanye had interrupted Taylor while she was accepting her award for “Best Female Video” to declare that the prize should’ve gone to Beyoncé instead. Ye eventually apologized, and the incident was buried.
However, a new scandal involving Kanye and Taylor erupted after Ye dropped his song “Famous” in 2016 with this controversial line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b–ch famous.” Taylor wasn’t too happy about being called a “b–ch.” Kim Kardashian then caused an uproar after releasing footage of Kanye on the phone with Taylor, who could be heard approving of the “might still have sex joke.” This sparked a hate campaign against Taylor, as people threw snake emojis at the pop star. However, Taylor’s reputation was cleared in March of 2020, when an alleged audio clip of the full phone call dropped and seemed to prove that Kanye didn’t actually ask permission to call Taylor “that b–ch” in his song.
Kanye and Taylor have appeared to squash their beef. In fact, in Sept. 2020, Ye publicly promised to help Taylor in her mission to take back her masters after Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine Label, Group, the recording company that owned the rights to Taylor’s first six albums. “All artists need to be free and own their rights. Taylor Swift deserves that, just like everyone else,” he told Billboard.
As Taylor’s fans know, the superstar has succeeded in her goal to take back ownership of her music. She’s re-recorded two of her first six albums and released them as Fearless: Taylor’s Version and Red:Taylor’s Version. Both albums feature all the original songs, as well as new tracks that never made the cut back in the day.
Celebrities
Songs In Bae Minor: Funniest Reactions To A Shoe-less Saweetie Playing The Piano For Drawls-Dissolver Damson Idris
Damson and Saweetie??
Damson Idris bagged Saweetie??pic.twitter.com/fIFZcMqtaD
— Franklin Saint-Laurent (@MardyMarvel) November 8, 2021
It certainly looks like “Snowfall” star Damson Idris and steel-stomached stunner Saweetie are making sweet music together based on a now viral clip of the “Icy” rapper playing the piano for the thirsted over thespian.
In the black and white clip, a shoe-less Saweetie can be seen playing Beethoven’s “Für Elise” on a grand piano while Idris swoons over her skills in the background.
Damson Idris got Saweetie teaching him how to play the piano pic.twitter.com/T65JLC4knA
— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 9, 2021
Naturally, seas of distraught fans flooded social media with reactions to the intriguing development that may very well just be a friendship.
This comes after Idris found himself getting bullied over a tweet until he eventually deactivated his account before returning hours later.
In what appeared to be an innocent post, the 29-year-old tweeted, “Question. Ladies if a guy keeps texting you to meet up but you know you will NEVER want to why don’t you just tell him?”
He followed up the now-deleted tweet with another deleted tweet clarifying the question.
“Chill I don’t get curved lol. I just ask the questions men want to hear. Why be on Twitter if we can’t have stimulating conversations. But more importantly if I’m ever “corny” to you then your not my type anyway.”
Whyyy THIS question ruffled so many feathers, we still don’t know, but the talented thirst-magnet is seemingly on his way to pulling Saweetie despite reports suggesting that she was rekindling her relationship with ex-boo Quavo.
Do you see Damson and Saweetie working as a couple? If not, who would be the best match for each star? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their unexpected link-up on the flip.
Damson Idris posted Saweetie giving him, “piano lessons”. I’m sick. pic.twitter.com/7q3D1LwjSk
— bs (@stewperb) November 9, 2021
“Damson Idris posted Saweetie giving him, “piano lessons”. I’m sick” – this wall slide tho
