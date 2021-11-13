Connect with us

Opinion: Kyle Rittenhouse, found guilty or innocent, should disgust us all

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Opinion: Kyle Rittenhouse, found guilty or innocent, should disgust us all
We should — all of us — be disgusted with Kyle Rittenhouse. The fact that all of us aren’t is a problem. A profound one.

Set aside for now Rittenhouse’s legal guilt or innocence in the killing of two men and the injuring of a third during a night of protests and chaos in Kenosha, Wisconsin. We now wait for Monday’s closing arguments in his murder trial, and then we’ll wait for the jury’s verdict, and there will be time to approve or disapprove of the outcome.

For now, let’s consider the bigger issues, the elements of this case that reflect where America stands as a society. Let’s consider what the very idea of a “Kyle Rittenhouse” means, and how our divided reaction to him reveals a far deeper and far more dangerous problem than one armed person in a Midwestern town on a hot August night of civil unrest.

We have to consider these things because there are not just disagreements over Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence. There are people — many — on the right who consider the now 18-year-old not just innocent, but heroic. He has been hailed by them as an All-American patriot who did what the police or the government wasn’t willing to do. Some say he should one day run for public office. Some have compared his prosecution to child abuse.

Not long after the night Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in 2020, conservative commentator Michelle Malkin tweeted: “ALL THE BEST PEOPLE #StandWithKyle. It’s now or never…and, yes, it’s war.”

In a recent piece on Fox News’ website, host Tucker Carlson wrote: “Kyle Rittenhouse went to Kenosha to clean up the filth left by the rioting Biden voters.”

Rittenhouse, then 17, traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, with an illegally purchased AR-15 style rifle to the scene of widespread protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. Let me state that more generally: A 17-year-old armed with a powerful rifle crossed state lines and placed himself smack-dab in a chaotic and potentially violent scene.

Is our common sense so eroded by political divisions and tragically twisted concepts of masculinity that we can’t all agree that no 17-year-old should be traipsing around ANY city at ANY time of day with a weapon like that?

Are we ready to start heroizing teen vigilantism? Do we want untrained youth whose prefrontal cortexes, the part of the brain responsible for controlling impulses, aren’t fully developed, patrolling streets with deadly weapons?

Does anyone really think that’s going to end well? It certainly didn’t in Kenosha.

The bottom line is this: The people hailing Rittenhouse as a good ol’ American boy who had the guts to stand up to lawbreakers are only doing so because they’re OK with the type of people he killed. In the Rittenhouse-as-hero narrative, the three men he gunned down were not people on the opposite side of the ideological fence — they were the enemy. They were either supportive of or consorting with groups protesting the police. They were, as Carlson wrote, “filth.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, recounting the criminal records of two of Rittenhouse’s victims — records Rittenhouse couldn’t possibly have known about when he shot them — said Thursday that the teenager “did the right thing.”

Gutfeld went on: “He did what the government should have done, which was to make sure these dirtbags, these violent disgusting dirtbags, weren’t roaming the streets!”

By Gutfeld’s logic, we should stand up and applaud any 17-year-old who takes up an illegally purchased Smith & Wesson M&P 15, a military style rifle, and guns down people with criminal histories.

Is that something we all agree on? Is that where we’re at in America these days?

More importantly, is everyone fine with all this if the Kyle Rittenhouse character is cast as a Black 17-year-old, and the scene is an area outside one of former President Donald Trump’s rallies? If that teen with a still-developing prefrontal cortex feels his life is threatened by someone outside that rally, and the teen opens fire, is he going to get the same hero treatment? Will the criminal backgrounds of his victims make them “disgusting dirtbags” who got what was coming to them thanks to a righteous youth vigilante?

CU Buffs vs. UCLA football: 4 things to know, key matchups and predictions

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

CU Buffs vs. UCLA football: 4 things to know, key matchups and predictions
Colorado (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) at UCLA (5-4, 3-3)

7 p.m. Saturday, Rose Bowl

TV/Radio: Pac-12/850 AM, 94.1 FM

Line: Colorado +17.5, 57.5 over/under

Weather: 73 degrees, clear

What to know

Bombs away. Quarterback Brendon Lewis has thrown three touchdowns apiece in the Buffs’ last two games… after throwing four TDs total in CU’s first seven games. Can the freshman signal caller, who completed passes to nine receivers last week vs. Oregon State, carry that momentum into Pasadena and produce yet another big game? A leaky UCLA secondary (278.4 pass yards/game, 119th in FBS) should afford Lewis opportunities. The biggest challenge falls to the offensive line, which must decipher the Bruins’ exotic blitz packages.

Nate or No Nate? The biggest question for CU heading into Saturday night: Will Buffs LB Nate Landman be available or not? Bruins coach Chip Kelly is preparing like the all-conference talent will suit up, even though CU coach Karl Dorrell declared him “very doubtful” to play. If Landman is unable to go, his presence will be sorely missed for a defense that’s struggled to stop the run (177.3 yards/game, 99th in FBS) and is facing a two-headed UCLA rushing attack of Zach Charbonnet (5.9 yards/carry) and Brittain Brown (5.8) that is among the nation’s best.

Dorrell’s return. It’s been 14 years since CU coach Karl Dorrell’s tenure came to an end in Westwood, with Saturday marking the UCLA alum’s first game in the Rose Bowl as head coach for another team. The now 57-year-old Dorrell went 35-27 over five seasons with the Bruins, getting dismissed after a 6-6 campaign in 2007 (his third season with a .500 or worse record). Now the Bruins are inching closer to firing their third head coach since Dorrell left, with Chip Kelly on the hot seat at 15-25 in three-plus seasons. Can Dorrell put the final nail in Kelly’s velvet coffin?

Dogged and doubted. Despite showing some life the past two games, CU is a double-digit underdog for a third straight week. The Buffs covered the previous two weeks, including last Saturday’s double-OT upset of Oregon State at Folsom Field. It might be difficult for them to keep the streak going against a UCLA team coming off a bye. Then again, Kelly is 1-3 straight-up with an extra week to prepare at UCLA.

Key matchups

RB Jarek Broussard vs. UCLA front seven. After a long wait, the Broussard of 2020 finally showed up against OSU, exploding for 151 yards on 24 carries in his first 100-yard game of the season. The degree of difficulty goes up a notch, however, against the Bruins’ 19th-ranked rush defense (116.4 yards allowed/game). Top 100 yards again, and it’s safe to say Broussard is back for good.

UCLA pass game vs. CU secondary. All indications are UCLA will have starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson back after the senior missed the Bruins’ loss at Utah with an injured right thumb. If that’s the case, the Buffs secondary can expect a more explosive UCLA attack with the nation’s 51st-rated passer taking snaps. While receiver Kyle Phillips leads the team in catches (39) and yards (528), tight end Greg Dulcich (31-477) may be the biggest matchup nightmare for CU.

Predictions

Kyle Fredrickson, sports reporter: UCLA 34, CU 21

The Buffs have shown significant improvement over the past two weeks, suggesting Karl Dorrell still has the trust of players. But that won’t be enough for an upset road victory on Saturday.

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tests positive for COVID-19, will likely miss Sunday’s game

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tests positive for COVID-19, will likely miss Sunday's game
Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning and he is likely to miss Sunday’s game against Philadelphia.

Shurmur is the fifth coach or player to test positive since last Sunday. Quarterback Drew Lock, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, inside linebacker Justin Strnad and guard/center Austin Schlottmann have tested positive.

’22 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro colors offroad scene

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

'22 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro colors offroad scene
Stirring a measure of excitement into my routine last week was the appearance of the 2022 Toyota 4Runner.

The interest came not from an upgrade to the Toyota’s old 5-speed automatic transmission or the aging jagged gate for its shifter. It has nothing to do with fuel mileage – still about 17 miles per gallon for the 4Runner.

It is “lime rush,” one of the brightest, most bold and distinctive exterior colors ever for a traditionally tough, body-on-frame sport utility vehicle.

It is exclusive to the ’22 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro and lends new presence to the old standard, a longtime competitor of Jeep products. Offroad settings may become more luminous.

I’m remembering an outstanding photo of a blue 4Runner out front of the big red barn at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch near Cheyenne in 2017; what a contrast the lime green rush color would be with that background.

Responses from viewers of the 4Runner and its new color were generally positive, definitely so by younger individuals.

The ’22 4Runner is being offered in only three other hues – super white, midnight black metallic and magnetic gray metallic.

The Toyota is a great offroader with its part-time four-wheel drive, the low-range transfer case shifter on the console, locking rear differential and multi-terrain shift selector placed awkwardly on the overhead console. The two-row cabin is roomy, with 47.2 cubic feet of cargo space.

The heavy, 4,760-pounder is not particularly smooth in ride quality, somewhat bumpy, with its TRD-tuned Fox shocks and springs. Suited well to its size and weight are Nitto Terra Grappler 265/70R17 tires.

Moderate acceleration is provided by the 270-horsepower, 278 lb-ft. torque, 4.0-liter V-6 engine and the 5-speed automatic. This same powertrain has been used for more than 10 years. Most competitors have moved to 6-, 7-, 8- and 9-speed transmissions. The 4Runner’s EPA estimate is 16 city, 19 highway; my overall average was 17.4.

The 4Runner, built at Toyota plant Tahara, Aichi, Japan, is 190.2 inches in overall length on a wheelbase of 109.8 inches.

While its parts are often mentioned as old and aging, the price point is where it remains modern. The ’22 TRD Pro carries sticker price of $53,435, with basic safety items pre-collision with pedestrian detection, cruise control, lane-departure alert and blind-spot monitor. Also standard are power sliding rear window, 8-inch touchscreen with navigation and JBL audio, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility and front skid plate. Beginning prices on 4Runner 4WD models are around $42,000.

The midsize 4Runner, in spite of its aging makeup, is fun to drive; the soundness of its body and its structural integrity are appreciated.

The 4Runner was introduced into the U.S. in 1984; it has been recognized as one of the most long-lasting of vehicles. It remains a strong seller for Toyota and will approach 140,000 in sales for the 2021 calendar year.

The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.

