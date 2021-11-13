Paris Hilton’s Longtime Bestie Kim Kardashian Helps Straighten Her Long Wedding Dress Train

It feels like 2005 again! Kim Kardashian was seen straightening her longtime BFF Paris Hilton’s wedding dress train, years after she worked for the socialite.

Paris Hilton had one of her longtime pals on hand when she married Carter Reum on November 11. Kim Kardashian, who stunned in a plunging black ensemble, was seen straightening out the train of Paris’ gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown. The reality star stepped in to fluff the billowing skirt on her friend’s custom wedding dress, while Paris looked back at her pal with a big smile. While the spotlight was squarely on Paris, Kim was also a vision in a strapless black gown which featured a cutout around the bodice of the dress.

As fans would know, the duo’s friendship dates back nearly 20 years, when the BFFs traveled the world together, attending all kinds of glamorous parties. While Kim is often referred to as Paris’ former assistant, she clarified her job title on a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “People will say ‘assistant.’ They always have it wrong,” she explained. “I would work with Paris, and I would love to organize and clean out their closets and get rid of all their stuff and sell it on eBay and then shop for them, shop for her.”

Kim also appeared in the 2020 This Is Paris documentary, in which she acknowledged how her professional ties and friendship with Paris served as her big break in the industry. “I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for her starting out in the reality world and her introducing me to the world. The best advice that she ever could’ve given me is just watching her,” Kim admitted in the doc. Now, the BFFs are totally supportive of each other’s endeavors, so it’s no surprise Kim was on hand for Paris’ big day.

The blonde beauty wed her venture capitalist beau at a private estate in Los Angeles. Guests included her sister Nicky Hilton, mom Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and several other A-listers. “My forever begins today,” Hilton captioned a photo of herself in her wedding dress, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Paris Hilton wedding without one, or four, costume changes. For Paris’s second look of the night, she slipped into a sleeveless, slinky, custom white beaded Pamella Roland gown, followed by a Cinderella-style ballgown, and a white mini dress.