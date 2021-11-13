Celebrities
Paris Hilton’s Longtime Bestie Kim Kardashian Helps Straighten Her Long Wedding Dress Train
It feels like 2005 again! Kim Kardashian was seen straightening her longtime BFF Paris Hilton’s wedding dress train, years after she worked for the socialite.
Paris Hilton had one of her longtime pals on hand when she married Carter Reum on November 11. Kim Kardashian, who stunned in a plunging black ensemble, was seen straightening out the train of Paris’ gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown. The reality star stepped in to fluff the billowing skirt on her friend’s custom wedding dress, while Paris looked back at her pal with a big smile. While the spotlight was squarely on Paris, Kim was also a vision in a strapless black gown which featured a cutout around the bodice of the dress.
As fans would know, the duo’s friendship dates back nearly 20 years, when the BFFs traveled the world together, attending all kinds of glamorous parties. While Kim is often referred to as Paris’ former assistant, she clarified her job title on a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “People will say ‘assistant.’ They always have it wrong,” she explained. “I would work with Paris, and I would love to organize and clean out their closets and get rid of all their stuff and sell it on eBay and then shop for them, shop for her.”
Kim also appeared in the 2020 This Is Paris documentary, in which she acknowledged how her professional ties and friendship with Paris served as her big break in the industry. “I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for her starting out in the reality world and her introducing me to the world. The best advice that she ever could’ve given me is just watching her,” Kim admitted in the doc. Now, the BFFs are totally supportive of each other’s endeavors, so it’s no surprise Kim was on hand for Paris’ big day.
The blonde beauty wed her venture capitalist beau at a private estate in Los Angeles. Guests included her sister Nicky Hilton, mom Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and several other A-listers. “My forever begins today,” Hilton captioned a photo of herself in her wedding dress, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Paris Hilton wedding without one, or four, costume changes. For Paris’s second look of the night, she slipped into a sleeveless, slinky, custom white beaded Pamella Roland gown, followed by a Cinderella-style ballgown, and a white mini dress.
Finally Free: Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Terminated After 13 Years
The #FreeBritney movement officially has lots to celebrate. On Friday, a judge ruled that Britney Spears’ conservatorship is over after 13 years.
The New York Times reports that at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny said the conservatorship that has long overseen Britney’s life and finances should be terminated effective today.
“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” she said. Judge Penny found that there was “no need for a capacity declaration” of Ms. Spears, noting that it had been a voluntary conservatorship.
This comes after Britney’s father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate back in September. At the time the pop star’s attorney Mathew Rosengart, accused Jamie Spears of being “cruel” and “abusive” toward Britney, noting that his client “wants,” “needs” and “deserves an orderly transition.”
He told the court:
“I believe we’ll find evidence of his corruption. This man does not belong in her life for another day,” Rosengart explained. “He must be suspended today. Britney Spears is pleading for it. This is a very easy decision. … My client will be so extraordinarily distraught if Mr. Spears remains conservator for one more day. … If he cares about his daughter, he will resign today.”
In 2008 James “Jamie” P. Spears, first petitioned the court for authority over his adult daughter’s life and finances, citing her mental health struggles and alleged substance abuse. By the end of the year, the temporary guardianship was made permanent.
Now all that is over.
Congratulations to Britney!
Paris Hilton’s Wedding Day Hair Inspiration: It’s A ‘Timeless’ Look, Says Celebrity Hair Stylist
To achieve her ‘timeless’ updo for her wedding, Paris Hilton collaborated with celebrity hairstylist Eduardo Ponce. We spoke with him about the gorgeous look & how to achieve it on your own!
As Paris Hilton, 40, settles in to married life, she has plenty of beautiful memories from her wedding to reflect on. One of those highlights will definitely be her gorgeous look, which included a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress and a chic updo. The sleek hair style included a bun and side-swept bangs, perfectly accommodating Paris’ overall old Hollywood glamour-style. To talk about the Cooking With Paris star’s look, we spoke EXCLUSIVELY with her hairstylist Eduardo Ponce about the inspiration behind the classic updo and how to achieve it at home.
The celebrity hair stylist, who’s been working with Paris for eight years, noted that he and Paris were definitely focused on “collaboration” for the look. “I think that’s very important when creating looks. At the end of the day I want to make sure she feels happy and confident,” Eduardo stated. “Our overall inspiration was timeless beauty. Paris is known for her glamorous looks, so we wanted to tone it down and keep it chic for her big day.”
So how did Eduardo achieve the look for blushing bride Paris? Lucky for us, he broke down the steps for styling the updo in the steps below:
- To prep Paris’ hair, I applied 7SECONDS Detangler on damp hair followed by BOOSTA Volumizing Spray.
- Then I blow dried and sectioned out her bangs and started shaping the back side, while adding in Luxy clip-in extensions for fullness. I love using SESSION-MAX Spray at the base of the hair after teasing before clipping in extensions. This adds more grit for extensions to stay in place.
- Next, I shaped the hair into a mid ponytail, using SECOND Day Finishing Cream, SESSION-MAX Spray and a Utiles hair tie to secure the ponytail.
- “To shape Paris’ pony into a sleek bun, I used a cocktail of SECOND Day Finishing Cream and SMOOTH&SHINE Styling Cream throughout.”
- “Once pinning everything in place, I started working on the bang pieces and added in more Luxy clip-ins for length.”
- “Using a T3 Micro curling iron, I shaped the bangs and used SMOOTH&SHINE Styling Cream to tame any flyaways.”
- “To finish the look, I applied 7SECONDS Glossing Spray and SESSION-MAX Spray to lock everything in.”
Why Fans Think Jennifer Aniston Comforted Taylor Swift Amid Jake Gyllenhaal Split: Lyrics
The extended cut of Taylor Swift’s critically-acclaimed breakup anthem gave all sorts of new details, and fans think they figured out which actress she was referring to in a new verse!
This thing was (and still is) a masterpiece! Taylor Swift fans rejoiced on Friday November 12 with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), and especially the long-awaited 10-minute version of the 31-year-old singer’s beloved song “All Too Well.” The album’s song has long been rumored to be about Taylor’s ex Jake Gyllenhaal, 40, and the new version tells all sorts of new things about their breakup, including that she was comforted by an actress on a teary night.
In the extended cut’s third verse, Taylor sang about the bathroom encounter. “Not weeping in a party bathroom/Some actress asking me what happened, you/That’s what happened, you,” she sang. Taylor’s notoriously investigative fans immediately tried to figure out which actress had given the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer a shoulder to cry on, and they think it was Jennifer Aniston, 52. A fan tweeted out screenshots of the lyrics and a 2011 Daily News article about the Friends star giving the young songwriter some help.
🎵| Jennifer Aniston is the “actress” mentioned by @taylorswift13 in “All Too Well (10 Min Version)” pic.twitter.com/TxBps0NeHE
— Taylivia Team (@TayliviaTeam) November 12, 2021
Taylor and Jake dated for a very brief period in 2010, when she was 20, and Jake was 35. The newly-released extended cut of “All Too Well,” implies that their breakup was at least partially due to their age gap. After the breakup, Jennifer reportedly went up to Taylor at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards and offered her some words of wisdom, an insider told The Daily News. She wanted the singer “to know everything will be okay,” and she advised Taylor to “hang in there” and to “go out there and have fun.”
Red is the second album that Taylor re-recorded and released, after dropping Fearless (Taylor’s Version) on April 9. The singer has been re-recording her first six albums, as she doesn’t own the master-recordings to them. The re-releases contain not only redone versions of the original albums, but also unreleased songs “from the vault,” like “The Very First Night” and new collaborations, like her song “Nothing New,” which features singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.
