Paris Hilton’s Romantic History: From Husband Carter Reum To Ex Chris Zylka & More
Paris Hilton is now a married woman! Now, we’re looking back on her romantic history, and the men she’s been involved with before Carter Reum.
Paris Hilton, 40, has been a pop-culture fixture for over two decades! Since debuting as a socialite, during her teen years in the late 90s, the heiress’s entire life has drawn media attention. Fans have been following her love life throughout her entire adulthood.
While some relationships began and ended very quickly, or were merely rumors, Paris has formed plenty of strong bonds throughout her life. She’s been engaged on plenty of occasions, but with her husband Carter Reum, Paris is ready to settle down for good. Now, we’re taking a look through her most famous, high-profile relationships.
Rick Salomon
Early in her career, Paris had a handful of relationships that drew attention, but her relationship with professional poker player Rick Salomon, 53, was one of her first that received a lot of coverage, in part due to the release of the 2003 sex tape, 1 Night In Paris. The infamously leaked sex tape gave the heiress trust issues, she told HollywoodLife in September 2020. “When the tape [with Rick] happened, that just made me never able to trust another man again. That [sex tape] was the biggest regret of my life, and I wish I had never met him,” she said.
Paris spoke about how the experience affected her in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris. “That was a private moment with a teenage girl not in her right head space,” she said. “But everyone was watching it and laughing, like it’s something funny.”
Besides Paris, Rick has had an extensive romantic history of his own and has been married to multiple A-list celebrities. Shortly after he split from Paris, he married actress Shannon Doherty in 2002, but the couple annulled their marriage nine months later. He also married Pamela Anderson on two separate occasions. The couple married for the first time in 2007, only to divorce in 2008. The couple married again in January 2014, only for Pamela to file for divorce in July 2014.
Jason Shaw
The first time Paris got engaged it was to model Jason Shaw, 47. Paris and Jason were engaged from 2002 to 2003, and they even reportedly re-sparked their old flames together back in 2010, according to Us Weekly. When the pair were rumored to be getting back together in 2010, a source close to the couple revealed to E! that the pair were still friends after breaking up. “Paris has always loved Jason and cared about him deeply. But when they were together she was just a kid and not ready for such a commitment,” the source said at the time.
Nick Carter
One of Paris’ most high profile relationships was while she dated Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, 41, for seven months in 2004. The relationship was incredibly turbulent. There were rumors that the singer was abusive towards The Simple Life star, but Nick denied any allegations. “My family, friends and fans know that this is not my character and I would never hurt someone that I cared for or do anything like the malicious things they are claiming,” Nick said in a statement to MTV in 2004.
After the relationship ended, Nick revealed that he battled substance abuse during the relationship with Paris. In his 2013 memoir Facing the Music and Living to Talk About It, he called her “the worst person in the world for me to hook up with” and said that the heiress “fed my worst impulses as far as partying.” Despite regretting their time together, Nick did “wish her the best,” via Buzzfeed. Paris responded to his claim, saying she was glad he got help, but didn’t think she was the source of his issues. “I don’t believe I was a negative influence on Nick,” she said.
Paris Latsis
Double Parises! Who would be a better match for Paris than another heir named “Paris?” The socialite started dating Greek shipping-heir Paris Latsis, 38 in 2004. Paris Latsis is the grandson of billionaire tycoon Yiannis Latsis, who passed away in 2003. The pair ended up getting engaged in May 2005, when Paris Latsis proposed with a “temporary yellow-diamond engagement ring,” via Vanity Fair. Unfortunately, two Parises weren’t meant to be. The couple split in 2005, according to InStyle. She started a new on-and-off relationship with another Greek heir: Stavros Niarchos, and she auctioned off the engagement ring to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina.
Doug Reinhardt
Paris started yet another on-and-off relationship with The Hills star, Doug Reinhardt, 36, in 2009. The pair split up in June 2009, only to reconcile shortly after, but they broke up for good in April 2010, via People. Shortly after the breakup, Paris seemed to bounce back incredibly quickly. “I am like so past that—I don’t even care,” she told Us Weekly shortly after the split. “I ended it because I deserve something much better! He wasn’t right for me and I will eventually find somebody who loves me for who I am.”
Chris Zylka
Paris got engaged for the third time in January 2018 to actor Chris Zylka, 36. The couple first got together in 2016, but their relationship was for naught, as the pair split up in November 2018 after they’d been engaged for nearly a year. In February 2020, Paris said that The Amazing Spider-Man actor “just didn’t feel right” for her, to Cosmopolitan UK. Unfortunately, it sounds like Chris was really hurt by the breakup. Even one year after, a source close to the heiress told HollywoodLife that Chris “tried contacting Paris several times” a year after the breakup in December 2019. “He still seems to be trying to win her back, but she’s made it pretty clear that isn’t happening,” the source said at the time.
Carter Reum
After Paris and Chris broke it off, Paris started dating entrepreneur and her now-husband Carter Reum, 40, at the end of 2019. The couple went public in January 2020. Paris and Carter were spotted on plenty of romantic date nights together, and The Simple Life star seems head-over-heels for him. Carter popped the question to Paris on her 40th birthday on February 13. “I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,” she said on an episode of her podcast about her reaction to the proposal.
Paris is officially settled down with Carter, and the pair cemented their love in a romantic wedding ceremony in Bel-Air on Thursday, Nov. 11. The nuptials were attended by her family members, including mother Kathy Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards, as well as celebrity friends like Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson and Paula Abdul. Paris looked absolutely breathtaking in an Oscar de la Renta gown for her first day, which she shared photos of to her Instagram.
The socialite mentioned that she’s already begun considering a family with her fiancé. “I can’t wait to have a family with him….it’s something that I’ve really been looking forward to,” she said in an episode of her podcast. She explained that the pair have spoken about having children after they get married.
Jake Gyllenhaal’s Friend Andrew Burnap Claims He Has ‘That Scarf’ After Taylor Swift Drops 10-Minute ‘All Too Well’
Remember that scarf that Taylor Swift left at Jake Gyllenhaal’s in the breakup song ‘All Too Well?’ Apparently Jake’s friend has it, sharing the details after Taylor released her re-recorded version of the track.
Taylor Swift, 31, just released her 10-minute version of “All Too Well” from Red — the one recognized as the solemn tune about her breakup from actor Jake Gyllenhaal, 40 — and fans have a lot to say about it. It’s not just fans, however, who have chimed in on the conversation. Jake’s friend, Tony Award-winning actor Andrew Burnap, 30, took to Twitter on Friday to comment about the infamous scarf Taylor sings about at the beginning of the song.
“And I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now,” the pop star croons in the song. “[T]his is gonna sound crazy and you will definitely think i’m kidding but i’m not – i think i am in possession of that scarf,” Andrew hilariously tweeted on Nov. 12.
this is gonna sound crazy and you will definitely think i’m kidding but i’m not – i think i am in possession of that scarf.
— andrew burnap (@McDrewBur) November 12, 2021
Jake recently revealed his connection to the actor who beat him out for the Best Performance By a Leading Actor in a Play at the Tony’s. “I know Andrew, who won,” Jake said on The Howard Stern Show, explaining how Andrew used to come to his office and help him “run lines” before. “When he went up, I threw my arms around him. I was so excited for him.”
As for how the legendary scarf ended up at Andrew’s … that detail currently remains a mystery.
“All Too Well” has been a fan-favorite song from Taylor’s Red for some time, and the full, original version the singer just shared gives more details about what occurred between she and Jake for those few months they dated in 2010. It also paints a broader picture as to why they broke up, taking into account their 10-year age gap.
Red is the second album that Taylor re-recorded and publicly released. She dropped the new version of Fearless earlier this year which contained six, new never-heard songs. Taylor will also be re-recording the three other albums she no longer owns the masters to: Speak Now, Taylor Swift and Reputation. Taylor has not confirmed when the full re-recorded version of 1989 will be released.
Dylan O’Brien & Sadie Sink Fall In Love & Fall Apart In Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Film
The short film for Taylor Swift’s 10 minute version of ‘All Too Well’ is here, and it perfectly paints the picture of the fan-favorite song. Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink star alongside Taylor in the footage.
Just hours after Taylor Swift released the full, ten-minute version of “All Too Well,” she dropped a short film to further tell the story. The nearly 15-minute movie, which was directed by Taylor herself, stars Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink as the lead characters. Although Taylor has never confirmed that “All Too Well” is about her breakup from Jake Gyllenhaal, the evidence is crystal clear. In the film, Dylan portrays the ‘Jake’ character, while Sadie is a young Taylor, who dated Jake for a few months when she was 20 (he is nine years older).
The video starts with the ultimate autumn love story between Sadie and Dylan, taking place in upstate New York. The two makeout on the leave-filled streets and in his home, but things fall apart during a dinner with his friends, when Sadie feels like she was being ignored by Dylan. It leads to a blowout expletive-filled fight, which ends with Dylan’s character apologizing.
The story continues on an uphill trajectory, with the two even ending up in bed together. However, eventually, Dylan breaks up with Sadie and she’s devastated. The next few minutes portray Sadie breaking down in tears as she mourns the breakup, while Dylan is looking back in regret. Then, the story flashes forward 13 years, and Taylor is playing the older Sadie, who wrote a book about the story. As she signs copies of the book, he’s watching in the window — and wearing her old scarf.
“All Too Well” was originally released as a five and a half minute track on Taylor’s 2012 album, Red. It instantly became a beloved, fan-favorite song, and took on a life of its own. At one point, it was revealed that “All Too Well” had been cut down from 10 minutes in order to make it on the album, and fans have been begging Taylor to release the full version for years. On Nov. 12, she dropped the re-recorded version of Red, and finally gave fans their wish with the 10 minute “All Too Well.”
The never-before-heard additional lyrics give more insight into Taylor and Jake’s breakup. Taylor reveals in the song that Jake blamed the pair’s age difference for the breakup. She also recalls the time that he skipped her 21st birthday party, which she sings about on another track from the album, “The Moment I Knew.” In addition to re-recorded versions of the entire original Red album, Red (Taylor’s Version) features six other never-before-heard songs that didn’t make the original track list. The record also includes Taylor’s versions of “Better Man” and “Babe,” which didn’t make the original Red, but were previously recorded by Little Big Town and Sugarland, respectively.
Taylor Swift Rocks Velvet Suit At ‘All Too Well’ Premiere With Dylan O’Brien & Sadie Sink
Taylor Swift understands the fall dress code all too well. The singer wore a purple velvet suit to the premiere of her short film, ‘All Too Well.’
Autumn is the season for velvet — and Taylor Swift knows this all too well. The singer, 31, attended the premiere of her short film All Too Well, pegged to the 10-minute song of the same name from her recently released Red (Taylor’s Version), in the ultimate fall ensemble: a dark purple velvet suit.
The velvet suit is complete with black lapels and regal gold buttons. The Grammy winner finished the look with pointed toe boots and dark red nail polish as she posed on the red (or, technically black) carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York on Friday, Nov. 12 with the film’s stars, Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.
Sadie, who last starred as Max Mayfield in the Netflix hit Stranger Things, also held her own on the black carpet. The 19-year-old wore stylish white flared pants with a black crop top, while Dylan opted for a cozy forest green sweater. The two will star opposite each other in the short film, set to be released on YouTube on Friday at 7 p.m. EST. At the premiere, Taylor even surprised fans with an acoustic performance of the 10-minute song.
Taylor wrote, directed, and will also star in the short alongside Dylan and Sadie. While on Late Night with Seth Meyers a day ahead of the premiere on Thursday, Taylor said she created the project with Dylan and Sadie specifically in mind to star, admitting that she probably would not have made the film if they turned down the role.
“I’m just blown away by what they did in this short film,” she said of her stars. “I wrote this short film and wanted to direct it, and the only two people that I imagined playing the two characters, it was Sadie and Dylan. If Sadie — she was the first one I went to — and if Sadie had said no, I don’t think I would’ve made it. I don’t think I would’ve made the film. I think I would’ve just been like, ‘This is a sign.’”
She continued, “I do like working with friends or people who I think would be excited about working with me. I don’t really want to have to convince someone. . . I’ve never made a short film before. I’ve directed some music videos, but I kind of needed to reach out to people who were like, who would maybe believe I’d be capable of it. And Sadie got it immediately. Dylan was like, ‘Yep.’” Taylor said her muses “acted their asses off.”
