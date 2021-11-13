Beauty
Perfume – An Extension of Your Personality
Wearing a certain fragrance is the most common part of our pampering and beauty regime. We choose and buy them according to our taste, and change every now and then depending on our mood, fashion styles and trends, and even based on whether it`s day or night, summer or winter. Perfume is the extension of our personality, our trade mark, recognizable mark and it must suit us and be similar to our nature. This cosmetic product is well accepted worldwide by both men and women, and the variety of smells is amazing, so each personality basically can find a custom option.
How does perfume work? Fragrance comes into our body, through the skin pores, mixes with our body and “starts working”. Since it mixes with our natural body smell, it is very important to match the smell with your normal skin scent. For instance, sweet perfumes smell excellent on some people, and too strong and unappealing on other. You also might know that fragrance never smells the same on two people and the reason is their unique body chemistry.
When you are buying fragrance (or even better – creating your own) you must consider the body chemistry as a very important factor. That is the reason you will not have the real impression on how will fragrance fit you, without actually testing it on your skin. Perfume should be tested on your hand wrist, and after few moments, you will have an impression of the smell, and know if it fits you or should you keep looking. This testing spot will also show if you are allergic on some substances in the fragrance, which can also sometimes be the case.
The smell of fine perfume should be noticeable immediately after the applying of a small amount of fragrance. The fragrance should not be too aggressive, but it still has to be noticeable around the person wearing it. A good fragrance is highly sustainable, it should stay for hours and you should not have to re-apply it often. It should be hypoallergenic, and must not leave any marks on your skin. And also it should be completely color free.
The strength of the fragrance depends on the concentration of the aromatic concentrated oils in a perfume. That defines the lasting of a sense and the smell intensity. This is the classification you should memorize, based on the concentration of aromatic oils:
Perfume is the strongest version of a fragrance, Eau De Parfum is next, slightly lighter, Eau De Toilette follows with even milder sense, and finally Cologne and Body Splash follow as the mildest and most discreet ones.
How to wear it? For the best and most lasting effect, apply perfume on your pulse points. Best spots for putting the perfume on are elbows, wrists and sometimes neck, and behind the ears area. If you are a lady, you can consider putting some fragrance on the cleavage, or behind the neck area.
When choosing the right smell, be sure to find a note similar to your personality. It will and should be an addition to your image, style and appearance, so keep that in mind when visiting the perfumery.
Space Alien Halloween Costume Ideas
When it comes to making your own Halloween costume, there is perhaps no costume genre that has more options than an alien from outer space. Whether you want to be creepy and kooky or odd and funny, here are some space alien costume ideas that are sure to launch your next Halloween party into orbit.
For an eclectic, futuristic, alien look, the first thing you’ll want to do is dye your hair a funky, space-age color. Bright green or blue will look best. There are a variety of temporary hair color products available to help you make this look without a permanent commitment. You can find temporary hair coloring sprays in most stores around the Halloween season or in costume stores year-round.
Another hair coloring option that’s been growing in popularity is hair chalk. This temporary hair coloring comes in sticks. It’s guaranteed not to come off on your hands once it’s applied to your hair. Best of all, it’s available in super-vibrant colors and washes out with shampoo.
Once you have your hair dyed, you’ll a variety of options for your face. You can use green face paint and apply bright green lipstick for an out-of-this-world look. Another fun idea is to skip the face paint, look for sticky jewels, and apply them in patterns all over your face. If you’d like your alien to have multiple eyes, that’s an easy fix, as well. Simply buy a sheet of those sticky, googol eyes that are available in craft stores. Apply many eyes across your forehead (or all over your face). Here’s looking at you, kid.
For easy alien attire, simply look for a long-sleeved shirt and tights in bright, loud colors. Try to pair colors (like neon blue and bright green) that no normal earthling would ever wear together. Find a shimmer, shiny belt to accessorize your space get-up.
Every alien needs a spaceship, and you can have one, too. A do-it-yourself spaceship can be made with an inflatable inner tube, paint, and ribbon. After blowing up the inner tube, you’ll need to spray paint it the color of your choice. Alien green works, but you can also spray paint it metallic silver for a more realistic UFO look. If you’d like, take additional paint and decorate it up with portal windows, seems, a hatch door, or whatever you’d like.
You’ll need ribbon that’s the same color that you painted your UFO. Cut and tie the ribbon around the inner tube/UFO in four separate sections: two in what will be the front and two in the back. You’re going to wear this UFO suspenders-style, so measure and cut two longer pieces of ribbon for that purpose. One will go over each shoulder and tie to the ribbon on the UFO in the front and the back. Once you get dressed up in your alien attire, step into the UFO and pull the ribbon straps up over each shoulder, securing the UFO around your waist. Now you’re ready for blast-off!
Benefits of Being an RN Health and Wellness Coach
The amount of dedication provided by nurses is amazing. We are always there for our patients, sometimes going above and beyond our call of duty because we enjoy what we do, and find an amazing gratification from our work as a nurse.
What if you could take the benefits of nursing up a notch by using a more direct approach in helping our clients to live healthier lifestyles?
Many nurses are turning to health and wellness coaching in various fields, such as patient education and disease management. For people who wish to have a more personal contact with the options available to their circumstances, as well as those aiming to effectively manage various life changes RN health and wellness coaches are the next logical step in their search for better health and wellbeing.
Here are a few of the benefits of being a RN health and wellness coach:
•One on one contact with your patient or client.
•Using your nursing skills and knowledge to really make a difference in someone life.
•Spending quality time with your patients guiding them through the process.
•Showing your true value and worth within the healthcare field.
•Taking charge of your own future and living the life you always wanted, free of having to work holidays, nights and weekends.
•Greater earning potential, make more money that you ever would as a staff nurse.
Developing a practice as a RN health coach involves a huge shift, it’s a commitment that involves changing and setting new personal goals but the benefits are well worth it.
When a patient or client has the added benefit of a RN health and wellness coach on their side, they can be assured of more time devoted directly to their needs, to have their questions and concerns addressed, and a relationship of trust that builds over time.
Who better to help clients reach their full potential than a nurse who already has the clinical skills, knowledge of health and wellness and great communication skills.You as a nurse are in the best position to provide this service to those who need you.
As a RN health and wellness coach you make a difference in someone life, helping them to receive the recommendations, follow-up care and attention they deserve.
RN health and wellness coaching is a trend that will continue to grow for nurses, the opportunities here are endless in what you could specialize in.
You could specialize in diabetes management, cancer care, weight loss, healthy lifestyle, cardiac disease management, etc.
Join a unique area of the nursing profession that is changing lives for patients and nurses.
Acrylic Nail Fungus – The Secrets You Need to Know
Nail fungus grows on fingernails and toenails that have been constantly subjected to dirt or moisture. If you are a regular user of artificial nails, fungus is probably already beginning to grow in your nail bed right this moment.
Artificial nails are designed to be placed over the natural nail, completely covering it and thus preventing air to circulate naturally around and beneath the natural nail. This traps the moisture and germs between the two layers of nails, creating an excellent breeding ground for nail fungus. Furthermore, every time you wash your hands, some of the water seeps through and stays beneath the artificial nail. This added moisture makes it even easier for the acrylic nail fungus to reproduce and spread throughout the entire fingernail or toenail.
You might be thinking that you can just remove the artificial nail and wash your hands thoroughly to get rid of the fungus. Unfortunately, acrylic nail fungus does not work that way. Once the fungus has caused infection in your nails, it will take more than just soap and water to get rid of them. Sometimes, it can take up to a few months before the damage to your nails is completely eliminated.
The best way to cure acrylic nail fungus is to prevent its onset right from the beginning. Obviously, the most effective way to do this is to totally avoid using acrylic nail products. However, if this is not a possibility, you can just try to keep your fingernails as dry as possible. After washing your hands, hold them for several seconds under a hand dryer, in addition to wiping them with a clean towel.
If the acrylic nail fungus has affected your toenails, make sure that you keep your feet dry and clean as well. Stay away from tight-fitting shoes and those made with synthetic materials. As much as possible, wear sandals and open footwear. Otherwise, make sure that you wear cotton socks that can absorb as much perspiration as possible. If you do sweat more heavily than the average individual, it might help to apply a liberal amount of athlete’s foot powder before putting on your socks and shoes.
There are several ways to treat acrylic Nail Fungus
but none of these treatments can beat prevention. So next time you are tempted to buy a cute new set of acrylic nails, imagine first how cute your fingers would look with acrylic nail fungus and you might want to change your mind.
