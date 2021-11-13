Celebrities
Phaedra Parks Reacts To A Possible Return To ‘RHOA’ & Teases ‘Rowdy’ Season 2 Of ‘All Stars’
Phaedra Parks is back on Bravo and better than ever. The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum EXCLUSIVELY caught up with HL to dish on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ plus if she’d ever return to ‘RHOA.’
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks may have taken a little break from reality TV, but now the OG is back! The 48-year-old (who just shed 18 lbs.!) spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife recently to dish on her part in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip while also talking future seasons of RHOA. The former housewife talks which co-stars of RHUGT left a lasting impression on her while answering to the though on everyone’s mind — would she ever return to her original franchise?
HOLLYWOODLIFE: You said no more reality TV, but you just did Ultimate Girls Trip season 2. Did they have to beg you to do it?
HOLLYWOODLIFE: What was your experience overall? What can you tease for the fans?
PHAEDRA: The girls got rowdy within the first couple of hours.
PHAEDRA: Now that’s another person I fell in love with. I love her. When I tell you, it was a very interesting cast, but I fell in love with Dorinda. She reminds me so much of myself. She wants the smoke! She wants the smoke. Dorinda, boy. You want to take her to a fight!
HOLLYWOODLIFE: When you left, were you happy that you didn’t have to film a whole Housewives season now or were you not ready to go?
PHAEDRA: No, I kept in touch with everyone! Vicki[Gunvalson] and I have spoken several times. Tamra[Judge] as well. Everyone. I have really kept in touch. Eva[Marcille] and I talk all of the time. Our kids play sports together so I see her and talk to her all of the time. She’s a Scorpio too.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Would you ever return?
PHAEDRA: I’ve evolved and so I love that the fans want me back, but my children are at an age — The Housewives is an awesome platform but it comes with its issues and so to be a great parent and to be a responsible parent, I think that that would not be a responsible decision.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: A lot of people would love to know — Have you run into Kandi[Burruss] over the years? Have you spoken?
PHAEDRA: We’ve seen each other maybe once, but I live in Buckhead.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Will fans see you in a different light on Ultimate Girls Trip and that’s why you did it because the way you left off wasn’t how you wanted to with the franchise?
PHAEDRA: No. I did it because Andy[Cohen] obviously asked me.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Have you been approached to return? We know you’re good friends with Andy still.
PHAEDRA: People ask me. Every year I’m approached at some part of the year but it’s just not something I want to do. I did it for what, 8 years of my life? Both of my kids were born on live TV. It’s a lot. So for all of those eight years, for all of the things that I shared with the world, I think, I will go down in history as being one of the best for that franchise.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: They just announced the new cast and Sheree [Whitfield] is coming back, Marlo [Hampton] will be full-time….
PHAEDRA: I don’t follow the show. I love Sheree. I don’t think anything about it. I don’t follow it.
Bella Thorne Wears Nothing But An Open Velvet Vest & Matching Pants In Sexy New Photos
Bella Thorne teased she was ‘looking for trouble’ in her Friday post as she showed off her chic velvet outfit while posing in a hotel room.
Bella Thorne, 24, left little to the imagination in her latest photo. The Disney alum posed up a storm in an open velvet suit vest with nothing underneath in photos shared to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 12. She paired the rust colored top with a matching pair of flared pants, adding to the ’70s vibe of her on-trend look. At one point, she turned around to reveal the paisley silk print on the back of the best, as well as per perfectly curled red hair.
“its Friday and i’m looking for trouble,” she quipped in her cheeky caption, adding a purple devil emoji, a lightning bolt and clapping hands to name a few. It’s unclear what Bella was working on, but she appeared to be dressed up for a photo shoot. The singer and actress also showed off her flawless makeup, which included a blue shadow and matte nude lip. As always, Bella was iced out with her two diamond watches: a diamond covered white-and-yellow gold Rolex Datejust worth over $36K on one wrist, and an all-diamond Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chrono steel worth $60K.
Fans left plenty of love in the photo comments, which racked up over half a million likes. “The hottestttt,” one commented. “all red is a vibe!!!” another wrote in the caption.
While there weren’t additional hints about the project on her Instagram story, she did tease another collaboration with rapper Juicy J, 46! The pair recently joined forces for the catchy tune “In You,” accompanied by a racy video where they appear to be dating the same woman — unaware that they’re being two-timed. The track featured Bella rapping instead of singing, dropping some serious bars as she expressed frustration with her female lover.
“I miss you when I’m in you/Tell me why wе can’t continue? (‘tinue)/No reply to the texts I sent you/No regards to the s— we been through,” she says in the song. Bella also looked sensational in several set-ups, showing off her fit physique with various lingerie sets and bodysuits.
Hailey Baldwin Rocks Strapless Brown Leather Dress Out With Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid In Miami
Hailey Baldwin stunned in a strapless brown leather dress while en route to dinner with pals Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.
Allow Hailey Baldwin to make the case for incorporating a brown leather dress into your autumn wardrobe. The 24-year-old model stepped out with friends Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in Miami Beach, Florida on Friday, Nov. 12 in the stylish ensemble. The friends, in town for a friend’s wedding, were en route to dinner ahead of the weekend.
For the dinner, Bella, 25, wore a multi-colored two-piece set that consisted of a crop blouse with a tie-front and skirt. Both she and Hailey finished their looks with heels and sandals that had similar lace details that snaked up their legs. Meanwhile, Kendall, 26, opted for a zebra print dress and black sandals.
The model friends attended the wedding of social media personality Lauren Perez in Miami on Thursday. Kendall shared a series of Instagram Stories from the evening, offering a glimpse into their wedding attire. Hailey wore a strapless sparkly dress with the same silhouette as her brown leather dress, while Kendall wore a bold Mônot cut-out that left little to the imagination.
Earlier on Friday, Hailey was spotted out and about wearing a necklace that had her husband Justin Bieber’s initials. The model looked like she walked fresh out of a ’90s fashion catalogue, rocking an olive bucket hat and baggy light wash denim jeans. It’s unclear if the “Peaches” singer, 27, joined his wife of two years in Miami for the wedding.
Bella and Kendall have also not shared any photos that indicate their boyfriends joined them on the trip. Bella has been dating art director Marc Kalman, while Kendall has been dating Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker. Her trip to Miami with pals Bella and Hailey comes after she attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on Nov. 5, which left nine dead after a crowd surge resulted in a stampede.
She attended the concert with sister Kylie and niece Stormi, 3. Following the tragedy, Kendall issued a statement on Instagram. “I’m still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld,” she wrote. “I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved. Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time.”
Travis Scott Hasn’t Left Houston Home Since Astroworld Tragedy: ‘He’s Devastated’, His Lawyer Reports
Per Travis Scott’s lawyer, the rapper has reportedly been keeping to himself in his Houston home, not leaving since the ‘devastating’ events of last weekend’s Astroworld event.
After the disastrous events that rocked Travis Scott‘s Astroworld event in Houston on Nov. 5, where nine people died and many were injured, the rapper has reportedly hidden away inside his home in the area, “devastated” by the tragedies. Speaking with TMZ on Nov. 12, Travis’ attorney, Ed McPherson discussed the issue at hand, giving more details about how the “Antidote” rapper is handling the situation.
“The fact that it did happen to Houston which he loves and he has so many people there he’s close to … it’s particularly devastating,” the lawyer told the outlet. “He’s been at his house locked away since this happened and not coming out at all.” McPherson went on to say that Travis is mainly concerned about “the families” at this point and is focusing on “healing” for them. “I don’t think Travis is thinking [about] performing at this point,” he continued. “That’s the last thing on his mind right now.”
Since the tragedy, Travis’ home has been under constant security, with his team quickly escorting the rapper’s attorney into the home. Not too long after the event, the victims’ families and numerous attendees have filed numerous lawsuits against the 30-year-old. There have also been lawsuits filed against LiveNation, the venue, and rapper Drake, who made an appearance during Travis’ set. Previous to this event, Travis also faced charges for “reckless” behavior at past performances.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, Travis has released two statements expressing sympathy for the victims and their families. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote in part in a statement on November 6. He later posted a video to his Instagram stories where he expressed how broken he was by the concert’s outcome, mentioning his offering assistance to the families. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help them through this tough time,” he said.
