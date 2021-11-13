News
Polis pushes monoclonal antibodies for Colorado’s high-risk COVID patients: “We need every bed we have”
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday urged anyone who is eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment to get it, but not to use it as a replacement for vaccination against COVID-19.
Antibody treatment early in the disease’s course can reduce the odds of hospitalization by about 70%, but vaccines lower the odds by about 90%. Still, if a person didn’t get vaccinated, antibody treatment is their best option, Polis said.
“We need every bed that we have in our hospitals,” he said during a news briefing.
To be eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment, you must have a positive COVID-19 test and fit the following criteria:
- Age 12 or older
- Have mild to moderate symptoms (If you can’t breathe, it’s too late)
- Symptoms started in the last 10 days
- At high risk of severe disease because of age or chronic conditions
Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said that if half of the eligible people get monoclonal antibody treatment, about 2,600 fewer people would be hospitalized through the end of the year, and the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on the projected worst day would be 150 to 300 lower.
Any reduction in hospitalizations could potentially be important, since Colorado is projected to come close to hospital capacity or exceed it by the end of December. Polis has called for hospitals to add 500 new beds, with about half of them for people receiving general care and about half in “step-down” units for those who aren’t yet strong enough to go home.
It’s not clear who will staff them, though, because hospital staff is already stretched thin across Colorado.
Monoclonal antibodies aren’t the only strategy. In the last two weeks, state officials temporarily halted cosmetic surgeries; called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help staffing hospitals; ordered hospitals to take any transferred patient they have the ability to care for; reactivated “crisis standards” for staffing to allow hospitals to stretch their workforces; and discussed how to ration care, if that becomes necessary.
Right now, Colorado has five buses delivering antibody treatments stationed in Mesa, El Paso, Pueblo, Montezuma and Weld counties, said Amanda Hettinger, director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response. In their two-week “deployment” in those locations, they’ve treated 73 people, she told the Governor’s Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee at the group’s Wednesday meeting.
The plan is to have as many people as possible get treatment through the urgent care centers and emergency rooms where they already went because of their symptoms, Hettinger said. The state will also hold clinics in Larimer, Pueblo and Mesa counties; put five additional buses on the road; and have “rapid deployment” teams to treat many people in places with outbreaks, like nursing homes, she said.
Colorado also could receive oral antiviral drugs starting in December, Hettinger said. Those are easier to administer because patients can take the pills at home, rather than going to an infusion site.
Opinion: Kyle Rittenhouse, found guilty or innocent, should disgust us all
We should — all of us — be disgusted with Kyle Rittenhouse. The fact that all of us aren’t is a problem. A profound one.
Set aside for now Rittenhouse’s legal guilt or innocence in the killing of two men and the injuring of a third during a night of protests and chaos in Kenosha, Wisconsin. We now wait for Monday’s closing arguments in his murder trial, and then we’ll wait for the jury’s verdict, and there will be time to approve or disapprove of the outcome.
For now, let’s consider the bigger issues, the elements of this case that reflect where America stands as a society. Let’s consider what the very idea of a “Kyle Rittenhouse” means, and how our divided reaction to him reveals a far deeper and far more dangerous problem than one armed person in a Midwestern town on a hot August night of civil unrest.
We have to consider these things because there are not just disagreements over Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence. There are people — many — on the right who consider the now 18-year-old not just innocent, but heroic. He has been hailed by them as an All-American patriot who did what the police or the government wasn’t willing to do. Some say he should one day run for public office. Some have compared his prosecution to child abuse.
Not long after the night Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in 2020, conservative commentator Michelle Malkin tweeted: “ALL THE BEST PEOPLE #StandWithKyle. It’s now or never…and, yes, it’s war.”
ALL THE BEST PEOPLE #StandWithKyle. It’s now or never…and, yes, it’s war==> Ann Coulter, Michelle Malkin Under Fire for Supporting Accused Kenosha Shooter https://t.co/jVTHGFVQql via @YahooEnt @LLinWood @CaliKidJMP @MarinaMedvin #FightBack
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 30, 2020
In a recent piece on Fox News’ website, host Tucker Carlson wrote: “Kyle Rittenhouse went to Kenosha to clean up the filth left by the rioting Biden voters.”
Rittenhouse, then 17, traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, with an illegally purchased AR-15 style rifle to the scene of widespread protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. Let me state that more generally: A 17-year-old armed with a powerful rifle crossed state lines and placed himself smack-dab in a chaotic and potentially violent scene.
Is our common sense so eroded by political divisions and tragically twisted concepts of masculinity that we can’t all agree that no 17-year-old should be traipsing around ANY city at ANY time of day with a weapon like that?
Are we ready to start heroizing teen vigilantism? Do we want untrained youth whose prefrontal cortexes, the part of the brain responsible for controlling impulses, aren’t fully developed, patrolling streets with deadly weapons?
Does anyone really think that’s going to end well? It certainly didn’t in Kenosha.
The bottom line is this: The people hailing Rittenhouse as a good ol’ American boy who had the guts to stand up to lawbreakers are only doing so because they’re OK with the type of people he killed. In the Rittenhouse-as-hero narrative, the three men he gunned down were not people on the opposite side of the ideological fence — they were the enemy. They were either supportive of or consorting with groups protesting the police. They were, as Carlson wrote, “filth.”
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, recounting the criminal records of two of Rittenhouse’s victims — records Rittenhouse couldn’t possibly have known about when he shot them — said Thursday that the teenager “did the right thing.”
Gutfeld went on: “He did what the government should have done, which was to make sure these dirtbags, these violent disgusting dirtbags, weren’t roaming the streets!”
By Gutfeld’s logic, we should stand up and applaud any 17-year-old who takes up an illegally purchased Smith & Wesson M&P 15, a military style rifle, and guns down people with criminal histories.
Is that something we all agree on? Is that where we’re at in America these days?
More importantly, is everyone fine with all this if the Kyle Rittenhouse character is cast as a Black 17-year-old, and the scene is an area outside one of former President Donald Trump’s rallies? If that teen with a still-developing prefrontal cortex feels his life is threatened by someone outside that rally, and the teen opens fire, is he going to get the same hero treatment? Will the criminal backgrounds of his victims make them “disgusting dirtbags” who got what was coming to them thanks to a righteous youth vigilante?
What we’re missing by focusing intently on Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence, on the verdict soon to come, is just how messed up a country we are if we don’t feel collective disgust over a dumb teen slinging a rifle across his chest and heading into an out-of-control situation.
What we’re missing is the overt racism of cheering a teenager like Rittenhouse in those circumstances while saying a teenager like Chicago’s Adam Toledo — a 13 year old shot and killed by a police office after dropping a handgun and starting to raise his hands — got what was coming to him.
This is all wrong. This is all wildly, fundamentally wrong. We can disagree over the individual circumstances of these or any other cases. But we can’t ignore the vastly different ways a white teenager and a teenager of color are treated when they’re armed. And we can’t, for the love of God, encourage, revere or in any way normalize armed young people acting like judge, jury and executioner.
Rittenhouse’s presence in Kenosha was as abnormal as it was unnecessary. We should be disgusted by it. We should be disgusted by him and by anyone cheering him, no matter the jury’s verdict.
If we can’t agree on that, if we can’t see what’s happening here and recognize it as a profound problem, we’ve lost our center, our sense of decency and our minds.
CU Buffs vs. UCLA football: 4 things to know, key matchups and predictions
Colorado (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) at UCLA (5-4, 3-3)
7 p.m. Saturday, Rose Bowl
TV/Radio: Pac-12/850 AM, 94.1 FM
Line: Colorado +17.5, 57.5 over/under
Weather: 73 degrees, clear
What to know
Bombs away. Quarterback Brendon Lewis has thrown three touchdowns apiece in the Buffs’ last two games… after throwing four TDs total in CU’s first seven games. Can the freshman signal caller, who completed passes to nine receivers last week vs. Oregon State, carry that momentum into Pasadena and produce yet another big game? A leaky UCLA secondary (278.4 pass yards/game, 119th in FBS) should afford Lewis opportunities. The biggest challenge falls to the offensive line, which must decipher the Bruins’ exotic blitz packages.
Nate or No Nate? The biggest question for CU heading into Saturday night: Will Buffs LB Nate Landman be available or not? Bruins coach Chip Kelly is preparing like the all-conference talent will suit up, even though CU coach Karl Dorrell declared him “very doubtful” to play. If Landman is unable to go, his presence will be sorely missed for a defense that’s struggled to stop the run (177.3 yards/game, 99th in FBS) and is facing a two-headed UCLA rushing attack of Zach Charbonnet (5.9 yards/carry) and Brittain Brown (5.8) that is among the nation’s best.
Dorrell’s return. It’s been 14 years since CU coach Karl Dorrell’s tenure came to an end in Westwood, with Saturday marking the UCLA alum’s first game in the Rose Bowl as head coach for another team. The now 57-year-old Dorrell went 35-27 over five seasons with the Bruins, getting dismissed after a 6-6 campaign in 2007 (his third season with a .500 or worse record). Now the Bruins are inching closer to firing their third head coach since Dorrell left, with Chip Kelly on the hot seat at 15-25 in three-plus seasons. Can Dorrell put the final nail in Kelly’s velvet coffin?
Dogged and doubted. Despite showing some life the past two games, CU is a double-digit underdog for a third straight week. The Buffs covered the previous two weeks, including last Saturday’s double-OT upset of Oregon State at Folsom Field. It might be difficult for them to keep the streak going against a UCLA team coming off a bye. Then again, Kelly is 1-3 straight-up with an extra week to prepare at UCLA.
Key matchups
RB Jarek Broussard vs. UCLA front seven. After a long wait, the Broussard of 2020 finally showed up against OSU, exploding for 151 yards on 24 carries in his first 100-yard game of the season. The degree of difficulty goes up a notch, however, against the Bruins’ 19th-ranked rush defense (116.4 yards allowed/game). Top 100 yards again, and it’s safe to say Broussard is back for good.
UCLA pass game vs. CU secondary. All indications are UCLA will have starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson back after the senior missed the Bruins’ loss at Utah with an injured right thumb. If that’s the case, the Buffs secondary can expect a more explosive UCLA attack with the nation’s 51st-rated passer taking snaps. While receiver Kyle Phillips leads the team in catches (39) and yards (528), tight end Greg Dulcich (31-477) may be the biggest matchup nightmare for CU.
Predictions
Kyle Fredrickson, sports reporter: UCLA 34, CU 21
The Buffs have shown significant improvement over the past two weeks, suggesting Karl Dorrell still has the trust of players. But that won’t be enough for an upset road victory on Saturday.
Sean Keeler, sports columnist: UCLA 36, CU 24
The Bruins are winless in their last three at home, giving up a Chip Kelly-esque 38.7 points per game in the process. The Buffs have come a long way in three weeks. Just not sure they’re far enough along for the upset. Not yet.
Matt Schubert, deputy sports editor: UCLA 38, CU 28
Two programs trending in opposite directions, with the end of the Chip Kelly era potentially imminent. That said, it’s hard to envision the Buffs shutting down the Bruins’ run game. That lone fact should be enough to carry UCLA to a win.
Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tests positive for COVID-19, will likely miss Sunday’s game
Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning and he is likely to miss Sunday’s game against Philadelphia.
Shurmur is the fifth coach or player to test positive since last Sunday. Quarterback Drew Lock, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, inside linebacker Justin Strnad and guard/center Austin Schlottmann have tested positive.
All NFL coaches were required during the offseason to be vaccinated and coach Vic Fangio said each player who has tested positive, including guard Netane Muti (Oct. 26) and tight end Noah Fant (Nov. 2), were vaccinated.
Asked if Shurmur is definitely unavailable for the game, Fangio said: “Don’t know yet for sure, but we have to be prepared as if he won’t be available.”
Shurmur could be allowed to coach if he tests negative on Saturday and Sunday.
Quarterbacks coach Mike Shula and running backs coach Curtis Modkins have previous coordinator experience and offensive line coach Mike Munchak has head-coaching experience.
Fangio said the coaching staff would “share” the play-calling duties.
“I’m not going to make it known (what the plan is), but I know who it’s going to be,” Fangio said.
Fangio said Shula will relay the play call to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
In last year’s playoffs, Cleveland coach/play-caller Kevin Stefanski tested positive and missed the Browns’ win at Pittsburgh. Last month, Arizona coach/play-caller Kliff Kingsbury tested positive and missed the Cardinals’ win at Cleveland.
Currently on the Broncos’ COVID-19/reserve list are quarterback Drew Lock, inside linebacker Justin Strnad and cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Guard/center Austin Schlottmann also tested positive and was held out of practice Thursday and Friday. Muti (missed two games) and Fant (missed one game) are expected to be available to play Sunday.
The Broncos moved their positional meetings to the indoor fieldhouse this week to account for social distancing. At Sunday’s game, the Broncos are encouraging fans to wear masks throughout all indoor areas of the stadium regardless of vaccination status.
“It feels like last year again,” defensive end Dre’Mont Jones said. “We got (back) to a routine of normality again like in 2019 and now we’re reverting back to the 2020 season.”
Bolles, Massie out. The Broncos ruled out left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Bobby Massie with ankle injuries. Bolles will miss his second consecutive game and be replaced by Calvin Anderson and Massie, injured against Dallas, will be replaced by Cam Fleming.
Inside linebacker Baron Browning (back) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (knee) were able to go through individual drills during the media viewing period and are listed as questionable to play.
Fangio said he feels “good,” about Browning playing, but reserved judgment on Surtain until he watched the practice video and met with the training staff.
Also listed as questionable: Running back Mike Boone (hip), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), safety Caden Sterns (shoulder), receiver Tim Patrick (knee), outside linebacker Malik Reed (hip), left guard Dalton Risner (foot) and defensive ends Shelby Harris (illness) and McTelvin Agim (knee).
