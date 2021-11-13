Connect with us

News

Polis pushes monoclonal antibodies for Colorado’s high-risk COVID patients: “We need every bed we have”

Published

1 min ago

on

Polis orders faster discipline for unvaccinated workers, more data on COVID-19 in schools, and ends pandemic tenant protections
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday urged anyone who is eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment to get it, but not to use it as a replacement for vaccination against COVID-19.

Antibody treatment early in the disease’s course can reduce the odds of hospitalization by about 70%, but vaccines lower the odds by about 90%. Still, if a person didn’t get vaccinated, antibody treatment is their best option, Polis said.

“We need every bed that we have in our hospitals,” he said during a news briefing.

To be eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment, you must have a positive COVID-19 test and fit the following criteria:

  • Age 12 or older
  • Have mild to moderate symptoms (If you can’t breathe, it’s too late)
  • Symptoms started in the last 10 days
  • At high risk of severe disease because of age or chronic conditions

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said that if half of the eligible people get monoclonal antibody treatment, about 2,600 fewer people would be hospitalized through the end of the year, and the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on the projected worst day would be 150 to 300 lower.

Any reduction in hospitalizations could potentially be important, since Colorado is projected to come close to hospital capacity or exceed it by the end of December. Polis has called for hospitals to add 500 new beds, with about half of them for people receiving general care and about half in “step-down” units for those who aren’t yet strong enough to go home.

It’s not clear who will staff them, though, because hospital staff is already stretched thin across Colorado.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Opinion: Kyle Rittenhouse, found guilty or innocent, should disgust us all

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Opinion: Kyle Rittenhouse, found guilty or innocent, should disgust us all
google news

We should — all of us — be disgusted with Kyle Rittenhouse. The fact that all of us aren’t is a problem. A profound one.

Set aside for now Rittenhouse’s legal guilt or innocence in the killing of two men and the injuring of a third during a night of protests and chaos in Kenosha, Wisconsin. We now wait for Monday’s closing arguments in his murder trial, and then we’ll wait for the jury’s verdict, and there will be time to approve or disapprove of the outcome.

For now, let’s consider the bigger issues, the elements of this case that reflect where America stands as a society. Let’s consider what the very idea of a “Kyle Rittenhouse” means, and how our divided reaction to him reveals a far deeper and far more dangerous problem than one armed person in a Midwestern town on a hot August night of civil unrest.

We have to consider these things because there are not just disagreements over Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence. There are people — many — on the right who consider the now 18-year-old not just innocent, but heroic. He has been hailed by them as an All-American patriot who did what the police or the government wasn’t willing to do. Some say he should one day run for public office. Some have compared his prosecution to child abuse.

Not long after the night Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in 2020, conservative commentator Michelle Malkin tweeted: “ALL THE BEST PEOPLE #StandWithKyle. It’s now or never…and, yes, it’s war.”

In a recent piece on Fox News’ website, host Tucker Carlson wrote: “Kyle Rittenhouse went to Kenosha to clean up the filth left by the rioting Biden voters.”

Rittenhouse, then 17, traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, with an illegally purchased AR-15 style rifle to the scene of widespread protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. Let me state that more generally: A 17-year-old armed with a powerful rifle crossed state lines and placed himself smack-dab in a chaotic and potentially violent scene.

Is our common sense so eroded by political divisions and tragically twisted concepts of masculinity that we can’t all agree that no 17-year-old should be traipsing around ANY city at ANY time of day with a weapon like that?

Are we ready to start heroizing teen vigilantism? Do we want untrained youth whose prefrontal cortexes, the part of the brain responsible for controlling impulses, aren’t fully developed, patrolling streets with deadly weapons?

Does anyone really think that’s going to end well? It certainly didn’t in Kenosha.

The bottom line is this: The people hailing Rittenhouse as a good ol’ American boy who had the guts to stand up to lawbreakers are only doing so because they’re OK with the type of people he killed. In the Rittenhouse-as-hero narrative, the three men he gunned down were not people on the opposite side of the ideological fence — they were the enemy. They were either supportive of or consorting with groups protesting the police. They were, as Carlson wrote, “filth.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, recounting the criminal records of two of Rittenhouse’s victims — records Rittenhouse couldn’t possibly have known about when he shot them — said Thursday that the teenager “did the right thing.”

Gutfeld went on: “He did what the government should have done, which was to make sure these dirtbags, these violent disgusting dirtbags, weren’t roaming the streets!”

By Gutfeld’s logic, we should stand up and applaud any 17-year-old who takes up an illegally purchased Smith & Wesson M&P 15, a military style rifle, and guns down people with criminal histories.

Is that something we all agree on? Is that where we’re at in America these days?

More importantly, is everyone fine with all this if the Kyle Rittenhouse character is cast as a Black 17-year-old, and the scene is an area outside one of former President Donald Trump’s rallies? If that teen with a still-developing prefrontal cortex feels his life is threatened by someone outside that rally, and the teen opens fire, is he going to get the same hero treatment? Will the criminal backgrounds of his victims make them “disgusting dirtbags” who got what was coming to them thanks to a righteous youth vigilante?

google news
Continue Reading

News

CU Buffs vs. UCLA football: 4 things to know, key matchups and predictions

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

CU Buffs vs. UCLA football: 4 things to know, key matchups and predictions
google news

Colorado (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) at UCLA (5-4, 3-3)

7 p.m. Saturday, Rose Bowl

TV/Radio: Pac-12/850 AM, 94.1 FM

Line: Colorado +17.5, 57.5 over/under

Weather: 73 degrees, clear

What to know

Bombs away. Quarterback Brendon Lewis has thrown three touchdowns apiece in the Buffs’ last two games… after throwing four TDs total in CU’s first seven games. Can the freshman signal caller, who completed passes to nine receivers last week vs. Oregon State, carry that momentum into Pasadena and produce yet another big game? A leaky UCLA secondary (278.4 pass yards/game, 119th in FBS) should afford Lewis opportunities. The biggest challenge falls to the offensive line, which must decipher the Bruins’ exotic blitz packages.

Nate or No Nate? The biggest question for CU heading into Saturday night: Will Buffs LB Nate Landman be available or not? Bruins coach Chip Kelly is preparing like the all-conference talent will suit up, even though CU coach Karl Dorrell declared him “very doubtful” to play. If Landman is unable to go, his presence will be sorely missed for a defense that’s struggled to stop the run (177.3 yards/game, 99th in FBS) and is facing a two-headed UCLA rushing attack of Zach Charbonnet (5.9 yards/carry) and Brittain Brown (5.8) that is among the nation’s best.

Dorrell’s return. It’s been 14 years since CU coach Karl Dorrell’s tenure came to an end in Westwood, with Saturday marking the UCLA alum’s first game in the Rose Bowl as head coach for another team. The now 57-year-old Dorrell went 35-27 over five seasons with the Bruins, getting dismissed after a 6-6 campaign in 2007 (his third season with a .500 or worse record). Now the Bruins are inching closer to firing their third head coach since Dorrell left, with Chip Kelly on the hot seat at 15-25 in three-plus seasons. Can Dorrell put the final nail in Kelly’s velvet coffin?

Dogged and doubted. Despite showing some life the past two games, CU is a double-digit underdog for a third straight week. The Buffs covered the previous two weeks, including last Saturday’s double-OT upset of Oregon State at Folsom Field. It might be difficult for them to keep the streak going against a UCLA team coming off a bye. Then again, Kelly is 1-3 straight-up with an extra week to prepare at UCLA.

Key matchups

RB Jarek Broussard vs. UCLA front seven. After a long wait, the Broussard of 2020 finally showed up against OSU, exploding for 151 yards on 24 carries in his first 100-yard game of the season. The degree of difficulty goes up a notch, however, against the Bruins’ 19th-ranked rush defense (116.4 yards allowed/game). Top 100 yards again, and it’s safe to say Broussard is back for good.

UCLA pass game vs. CU secondary. All indications are UCLA will have starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson back after the senior missed the Bruins’ loss at Utah with an injured right thumb. If that’s the case, the Buffs secondary can expect a more explosive UCLA attack with the nation’s 51st-rated passer taking snaps. While receiver Kyle Phillips leads the team in catches (39) and yards (528), tight end Greg Dulcich (31-477) may be the biggest matchup nightmare for CU.

Predictions

Kyle Fredrickson, sports reporter: UCLA 34, CU 21

The Buffs have shown significant improvement over the past two weeks, suggesting Karl Dorrell still has the trust of players. But that won’t be enough for an upset road victory on Saturday.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tests positive for COVID-19, will likely miss Sunday’s game

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Keeler: Pat Shurmur, Denver offense won’t get serious until halftime? Then Broncos fans shouldn’t either.
google news

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning and he is likely to miss Sunday’s game against Philadelphia.

Shurmur is the fifth coach or player to test positive since last Sunday. Quarterback Drew Lock, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, inside linebacker Justin Strnad and guard/center Austin Schlottmann have tested positive.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending