News
Raise a glass to these beautiful wine rooms and wet bars
The holiday season is officially upon us. The coming months will be spent enjoying the company of friends, family, and neighbors as we take some time to appreciate the little things in life that make it magical. Wine tasting rooms and wet bars make for the perfect pairing with holiday gatherings. These are great places to indulge in a good conversation and share a laugh or two over a glass of your favorite libation.
LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) has the pleasure of representing some of the most beautiful homes across Colorado. Here’s a look at some available listings with private wine rooms and wet bars worth making a toast to.
34750 Fox Ridge Road
Located just 10 minutes from Golden, 34750 Fox Ridge Road, listed by LIV SIR broker, Arn Rasker, for $3,850,000, is an entertainer’s dream home. This four-bedroom, six-bathroom Evergreen estate is a spacious home with a mountain aesthetic that will steal your heart. Towering timber beams, intricate stonework, and breathtaking mountain views make this listing one of the most enviable properties in the area. In addition to the ample entertaining spaces, such as the great room, and stunning terrace and outdoor patios, this home features a gorgeous glass wine room and a tasting area. Here you and your guests can pull a bottle of your favorite vintage or try a new wine to sip on as you catch up and create new memories.
9829 Shoreline Drive
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Colorado at this stunning waterfront estate. 9829 Shoreline Road, listed by LIV SIR broker, Barb Silverman, for $4,800,000, is an exquisitely designed and expertly crafted home that creates a gorgeous and low-maintenance place for you and your loved ones to create a lifetime of memories. Throughout the five-bedroom estate, the finest finishes elevate each room for a luxurious yet comfortable living experience. The expansive great room, with soaring ceilings, an abundance of windows, and a stonework fireplace, is ideal for hosting friends and family or simply relaxing at the end of the day. Pour yourself and your guests a cocktail at the sizable bar on the lower level. You’re guaranteed to have fun in this recreation and lounge space with plenty of room for game tables, billiards, and a walkout patio that overlooks the lake.
2400 Casteel Creek
For those looking for something truly extraordinary, the authentic cowboy saloon at 2400 Casteel Creek, in Edwards, is the ultimate at-home entertainment destination. Listed by LIV SIR brokers, Barbara Scrivens and Malia Cox Nobrega, for $42,000,000, this estate is by far one of the most unique mountain living experiences in the world. The main house alone boasts eight bedrooms with even more accommodations available throughout the four additional guest residences. But it’s not only the size of this Colorado compound that makes it so impressive, it’s the amenities that come with it. Spend an evening swapping stories in the property’s private saloon or savoring a cone of your favorite frozen treat in the home’s ice cream parlor. There’s so much more to discover at 2400 Casteel Creek.
Cheers to spending the holiday season in homes that make every day worth celebrating! To learn more about these homes and more, reach out to LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by visiting livsothebysrealty.com or calling 303.893.3200.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
News
Man shot dead in Sun Valley neighborhood Friday morning; suspect in custody
A man was shot dead Friday morning in Denver’s Sun Valley neighborhood, and police have arrested a suspect in the case.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Federal Boulevard on a report of a shooting and found a victim, a man, who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Jerry Doung, 26, has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting, police said. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.
ALERT: DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Federal Blvd. An adult male was transported to the hospital & was pronounced deceased. The circumstances & suspect info remain under investigation, and we encourage anyone w/ info to call @CrimeStoppersCO 720-913-7867 pic.twitter.com/WRVlCY8X4n
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 12, 2021
News
DIA parking plan for holidays: Fully reopen Pikes Peak lot, close one economy lot
Denver International Airport next week will change up its long-term parking options to meet demand during the busy holiday season while its shuttle bus contractor continues to face a driver shortage.
Starting Nov. 19, DIA will fully reopen the Pikes Peak shuttle lot, which this fall has allowed entry only on Fridays and Saturdays. When it’s full, the airport will open the nearby Mt. Elbert shuttle lot as a backup, according to a DIA news release.
To free up enough bus drivers, DIA will close down the East Economy lot, which is located beyond the parking garages on the terminal’s east side. Its entry gates will close just after midnight Monday morning.
The temporary solution — expected to last until Jan. 6 — is inelegant, but the moves come after DIA has grappled with surging passenger traffic that’s resulted in nearly full garages and lots at some points. More passengers will be able to park in the shuttle lots for $8 a day, roughly half the cost of the economy lots, and DIA says those lots’ availability will result in a net increase of 12,000 spaces.
But DIA urges those who park in the Pikes Peak lot to allow 45 minutes to get to the terminal, since buses will come less frequently than normal. Public transportation, taxis and ride-hailing apps remain options, too.
“As we prepare for an increase of passenger traffic during the holidays, we have made some adjustments to open the shuttle lots despite still facing a shortage in bus drivers,” airport CEO Phil Washington said in the news release. “By doing so, we will have more parking spaces available during the holidays at a more cost-effective price point.”
CBS Denver reported Thursday that DIA has granted partial refunds to dozens of travelers who complained recently about paying more than they expected because of limited parking availability. They included several who racked up more than a week of $28-a-day charges by unexpectedly parking in DIA’s close-in garages.
News
Wrap it up for Christmas: House Beautiful concept home on 2 view-swept acres near Parker is ready for move-in
On a day when you may be thinking more about holiday shopping than a new house, a custom home community near Parker will let you tour a designer walkout ranch that could completely remake your Yule fest this year.
Fox Hill, the hugely successful farm-to-table community created from a historic farm, was the site picked by House Beautiful magazine for its national Concept House last year—showcasing all of the latest technology for energy conservation and home wellness. The home was under contract, but has come back on the market now at $2.79 million, a price that represents an opportunity over where it was before.
“This is by far the best value home for size and features anywhere in Fox Hill or the surrounding countryside,” says Paige McLaughlin, who will show you the home today.
“You couldn’t possibly build it today for anywhere near this price, particularly on this 2-acre site with its views of the Front Range.”
Fox Hill has been overwhelmed by post-pandemic homebuyers wanting its unique combination of more room, more privacy, and a healthier lifestyle. When you visit, you’ll see the state-of-the-art farm that’s providing residents with fresh salad greens, eggs, fish, and other produce.
Meanwhile, the House Beautiful home was chosen by the national organization Wellness Within Your Walls for its first-ever certification, marking a sustainable approach to a healthier environment.
The 4-bedroom/6-bath ranch design delivers 5,424 sq. feet of finished space, including a finished walkout level with guest bedrooms and added entertaining area. The home shows a separate ‘Boomer Suite’ for a returning parent wanting to be close to grandkids, or another multigenerational use.
The home is designed for work-from-home capability—a much-in-demand feature post-pandemic—including a contemporary ‘We Shed’ accessory unit perfect as an office.
You’ll see a gorgeous complement of outdoor living space wrapped in designer landscaping, that’s been enhanced by the builder with another $12,000 worth of Ponderosa pines to add additional privacy.
McLaughlin says that Fox Hill and its wellness-oriented lifestyle have drawn a surprisingly wide range of buyers—some from Denver urban neighborhoods wanting more space; but also from out-of-state, including families with kids liking the Douglas County Schools.
You’ll see how close this is to the Denver Tech Center (35 minutes) and to shopping in Parker. Fox Hill is off Flintwood Road south of Bayou Gulch Road. Take Parker Road south to Bayou Gulch, head east five miles, and turn south on Flintwood Road.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
