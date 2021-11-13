Connect with us

Raise a glass to these beautiful wine rooms and wet bars

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Raise a glass to these beautiful wine rooms and wet bars
The holiday season is officially upon us. The coming months will be spent enjoying the company of friends, family, and neighbors as we take some time to appreciate the little things in life that make it magical. Wine tasting rooms and wet bars make for the perfect pairing with holiday gatherings. These are great places to indulge in a good conversation and share a laugh or two over a glass of your favorite libation.

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) has the pleasure of representing some of the most beautiful homes across Colorado. Here’s a look at some available listings with private wine rooms and wet bars worth making a toast to.

34750 Fox Ridge Road
Located just 10 minutes from Golden, 34750 Fox Ridge Road, listed by LIV SIR broker, Arn Rasker, for $3,850,000, is an entertainer’s dream home. This four-bedroom, six-bathroom Evergreen estate is a spacious home with a mountain aesthetic that will steal your heart. Towering timber beams, intricate stonework, and breathtaking mountain views make this listing one of the most enviable properties in the area. In addition to the ample entertaining spaces, such as the great room, and stunning terrace and outdoor patios, this home features a gorgeous glass wine room and a tasting area. Here you and your guests can pull a bottle of your favorite vintage or try a new wine to sip on as you catch up and create new memories.

Man shot dead in Sun Valley neighborhood Friday morning; suspect in custody

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

A man was shot dead Friday morning in Denver’s Sun Valley neighborhood, and police have arrested a suspect in the case.

DIA parking plan for holidays: Fully reopen Pikes Peak lot, close one economy lot

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Denver International Airport next week will change up its long-term parking options to meet demand during the busy holiday season while its shuttle bus contractor continues to face a driver shortage.

Starting Nov. 19, DIA will fully reopen the Pikes Peak shuttle lot, which this fall has allowed entry only on Fridays and Saturdays. When it’s full, the airport will open the nearby Mt. Elbert shuttle lot as a backup, according to a DIA news release.

To free up enough bus drivers, DIA will close down the East Economy lot, which is located beyond the parking garages on the terminal’s east side. Its entry gates will close just after midnight Monday morning.

The temporary solution — expected to last until Jan. 6 — is inelegant, but the moves come after DIA has grappled with surging passenger traffic that’s resulted in nearly full garages and lots at some points. More passengers will be able to park in the shuttle lots for $8 a day, roughly half the cost of the economy lots, and DIA says those lots’ availability will result in a net increase of 12,000 spaces.

Wrap it up for Christmas: House Beautiful concept home on 2 view-swept acres near Parker is ready for move-in

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

On a day when you may be thinking more about holiday shopping than a new house, a custom home community near Parker will let you tour a designer walkout ranch that could completely remake your Yule fest this year.

Fox Hill, the hugely successful farm-to-table community created from a historic farm, was the site picked by House Beautiful magazine for its national Concept House last year—showcasing all of the latest technology for energy conservation and home wellness. The home was under contract, but has come back on the market now at $2.79 million, a price that represents an opportunity over where it was before.

“This is by far the best value home for size and features anywhere in Fox Hill or the surrounding countryside,” says Paige McLaughlin, who will show you the home today.

“You couldn’t possibly build it today for anywhere near this price, particularly on this 2-acre site with its views of the Front Range.”

Fox Hill has been overwhelmed by post-pandemic homebuyers wanting its unique combination of more room, more privacy, and a healthier lifestyle. When you visit, you’ll see the state-of-the-art farm that’s providing residents with fresh salad greens, eggs, fish, and other produce.

Meanwhile, the House Beautiful home was chosen by the national organization Wellness Within Your Walls for its first-ever certification, marking a sustainable approach to a healthier environment.

The 4-bedroom/6-bath ranch design delivers 5,424 sq. feet of finished space, including a finished walkout level with guest bedrooms and added entertaining area. The home shows a separate ‘Boomer Suite’ for a returning parent wanting to be close to grandkids, or another multigenerational use.

The home is designed for work-from-home capability—a much-in-demand feature post-pandemic—including a contemporary ‘We Shed’ accessory unit perfect as an office.

