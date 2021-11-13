Celebrities
RHONJ: Melissa Gorga Responds to Teresa Shading Her as “Not an OG” on RHUGT
Will Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga ever just get along?
While the Real Housewives of New Jersey sisters-in-law are in a much better place than they were years ago, when Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, Teresa’s younger brother, reportedly joined the show behind Teresa’s back, a sneak peek at the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip makes it clear that there’s still some lingering tension between them.
In a cast confessional, while discussing her castmates, Teresa shadily pointed out that when it comes to Melissa, she’s not an OG of RHONJ.
“They’re not all OGs. Melissa’s not an OG. Just saying,” Teresa noted, failing to mention that Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore were also not OGs of their series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Teresa Giudice will never let Melissa Gorga live😭 #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/aOrJbyo6Gb
— yolanda fister (@yolandafister) November 11, 2021
Following the release of the RHUGT teaser, Melissa admitted that while she initially felt the ladies would stick to their co-stars amid filming, there was actually “conflict” between the castmates.
“I was just curious to see if the different cities were going to kind of team up together,” Melissa told Us Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue. “And what was interesting to me was that what I saw instead of the cities that came together in pairs teaming up together, it was almost, like, that’s where a lot of the conflict lied was between each other.”
As for Teresa’s shade, Melissa said that the drama between her and her sister-in-law seems to always return to her season three addition to RHONJ.
“It always comes down — when we’re gonna break the fourth wall — then it turns into like, ‘How did you get on the show?’ And then it turns into a conversation that Teresa and I will never agree on,” Melissa explained. “So we did have that conversation again, and I guess we’ll have to see how that plays out. But it’s one of those things where I just think Teresa refuses to this day to accept the fact that I am on this show and in a fair manner that I am on the show.”
Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one begins streaming on Peacock on November 18.
Photos Credit: JOHN NACION/Janet Mayer/startraksphoto
Celebrities
Adele Raves About Boyfriend Rich Paul In New Interview, Says She’s ‘Not Frightened Of Loneliness Anymore’
Adele is truly happy in her relationship with high-power sports agent Rich Paul, calling their union the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest” relationship she’s ever been in.
The “Easy On Me” singer opened up about her divorce and her newfound love in a new interview with Rolling Stone, admitting that being with LeBron James’ right-hand man is the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest” relationship she’s ever been in.
Since her parents got divorced when she was just a toddler, Adele revealed that she would also pull away from developing relationships as a coping mechanism.
“I always had this fear from a really young age that you’re going to leave me anyway, so I’m going to leave or I’m not going to invest myself in anything,” she said.
But she went on to say that with Paul, she’s “not frightened of loneliness anymore,” allowing her to fully invest in the relationship and feel secure enough to introduce the man she’s dating to her son. They first met on the dance floor at a mutual friend’s birthday party.
The 15-time GRAMMY winner started dating the sports agent over the summer, after filing for divorce from Konecki in 2019. Adele and Konecki, who were together since 2011, finalized their divorce in March.
Adele went on to admit that she and Konecki have remained amicable as they continue to co-parent their 9-year-old son, Angelo, saying she simply lost herself amid their marriage.
“I didn’t really know myself,” the singer confessed. “I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn’t like who I was.”
She went on to say that divorcing Konecki was hard on her, even though she knew it was the right decision.
“It made me really sad,” she admitted. “Then having so many people that I don’t know, know, that I didn’t make that work … it f***ing devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job.”
Celebrities
Montero’s Messy Maury Mashup: Lil Nas X Confronts Ex About Secret Wife & Child In Talk Show Teaser [Video]
Set the DVR for this one!
Lil Nas X isn’t playing! Or is he? It’s always tricky to tell with him. The “Industry Baby” singer recently said that he’s bored with trolling Boosie, but the rest of us are still fair game. He already took us to heaven, hell, and jail, so what’s left? Maury!
This week the classic daytime talk show announced on Twitter that Lil Nas X will appear on an “all new EXCLUSIVE Maury” on Nov. 17. The hilarious promotional video promises everything that made the show an iconic guilty pleasure: a love triangle, a secret spouse, heartbreak, and of course, a paternity test!
Is any episode of Maury really complete without someone taking off running like Usain Bolt? The video shows the Grammy winner confronting his ex, Yai Ariza, about hiding a wife and child. Or did Yai just hide the world from his child? Either way, Lil Nas X (aka Montero) is the one sprinting backstage by the end of the clip. He perfected the form of the Maury run with his arms flailing backward to guarantee maximum ugly crying during the breakdown.
Fans will recognize Yai and his secret family from the super-steamy music video for “That’s What I Want,” which is also the background music in the trailer.
Whatever Lil Nas X has planned must be major, because he’s been suspiciously silent on Twitter since his jaw-dropping transformation into Voldermort from Harry Potter for Halloween.
This unexpected cross-over left some people wondering whether the episode or even the rest of the Maury show is real. According to TODAY, a representative confirmed that Lil Nas X will appear on the show. The description for the episode breaks down all juicy details.
“On today’s all-new exclusive Maury, Montero and Yai are football teammates who quickly became lovers,” the episode listing said. “Montero was shocked to discover soon after that Yai was married with a child. Now, Montero is here to tell Yai’s wife, Ashley, about their secret love affair. Montero also needs to know if Yai is the father of Ashley’s child. Maury will get the answers they need. Will Montero get exactly what he wants?”
Will you be watching on Nov. 17 to find out?
Celebrities
VERZUZ: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Will Go Head-To-Head In LA Next Month
It’s fiiiiinally happening!
After an entire year of negotiations, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is stepping into the Verzuz arena to battle Three 6 Mafia next month.
The official Verzuz Instagram account announced the news on Friday, November 12, writing in their caption, “IT’S THAT TIME. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (@btnhlive) vs Three 6 Mafia (@three6mafia) LIVE from Los Angeles!! Thursday, DECEMBER 2ND. Y’all ready!? #VERZUZ MORE DETAILS COMING SOON!”
As the post suggests, it seems like there are surprises up the sleeves of both Bone Thugs and Three 6–but one thing fans don’t have to worry about is one of their favorites missing from the event. The post promised that “ALL members” of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony–Bizzy Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, Flesh-n-Bone and Wish Bone–will be on deck.
This match-up has been a long time in the making.
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia were actually set to do an event independently from Verzuz back in April 2020, but Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland intervened and got them to cancel the battle.
Swizz contacted Krayzie Bone less than an hour before their Instagram Live battle was scheduled to begin, according to DJ Paul, persuading him to postpone the event. A year later, Paul shared a screenshot of a Zoom conversation between himself, Krayzie Bone, Swizz, and Grady Spivey, VP of Entertainment Strategy at Triller to Instagram, letting fans know that negotiations were back on.
Krayzie Bone also spoke about the possibility of this match-up in August, telling HipHopDX he was optimistic about it happening sometime this year.
“It’s not confirmed yet, but we had conversations yesterday about it. It’s indeed a very strong possibility,” he said at the time. “We’ll probably try to make it happen realistically after the TLC tour [September/October].”
The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Verzuz Three 6 Mafia battle will take place in Los Angeles on December 2.
RHONJ: Melissa Gorga Responds to Teresa Shading Her as “Not an OG” on RHUGT
Kyle Rittenhouse trial judge criticized for ‘anti-Asian’ food joke
Adele Raves About Boyfriend Rich Paul In New Interview, Says She’s ‘Not Frightened Of Loneliness Anymore’
Hotly anticipated Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collab aimed at younger customers sells out immediately
Working Strategies: Managing burnout in self-employment
2021 Asian Hall of Fame inductees include Nancy Kwan, Brandon Lee, Steve Aoki, Ken Jeong
Montero’s Messy Maury Mashup: Lil Nas X Confronts Ex About Secret Wife & Child In Talk Show Teaser [Video]
Crowdfunding campaign for Oakland toddler killed by stray bullet raises over $100,000 in 14 hours
VERZUZ: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Will Go Head-To-Head In LA Next Month
Mac Jones needs to go back on the attack against the Browns
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper